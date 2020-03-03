TRDR Bot2

Volatility-Adaptive MT5 Expert Advisor Powered by MAO & Envelopes

TRDR Bot-2 is an advanced multi-indicator Expert Advisor developed by TRADEWYZE, designed for traders who want a clean, volatility-aware trading system with strong session controls and disciplined risk management. The EA blends Moving Average of Oscillator (MAO) momentum signals with Envelopes volatility bands to identify structured trend continuation and mean-reversion opportunities across Forex, Commodities, Crypto and Indices.


This EA is not a Black Box. All indicators, thresholds, and protections are fully transparent and adjustable.


Multi-Indicator Strategy Logic

TRDR Bot-2 focuses on momentum confirmation combined with volatility boundaries to reduce false entries and improve trade timing.

Entry Logic

Trades are triggered when momentum direction and price position relative to volatility bands align:

1. Moving Average of Oscillator (MAO)

  • Bullish Entry: MAO crosses above a defined threshold

  • Bearish Entry: MAO crosses below a defined threshold

2. Envelopes Confirmation

  • Bullish: Price breaks above the lower Envelopes band

  • Bearish: Price breaks below the upper Envelopes band

This dual-layer logic ensures trades occur only when momentum supports price expansion beyond normal volatility.

Exit Logic

TRDR Bot-2 exits trades using volatility reversion and profit-protection mechanisms:

1. Envelopes Reversion Exit

  • Close long trades when price re-enters the lower Envelopes band

  • Close short trades when price re-enters the upper Envelopes band

2. Trailing Stop (Dynamic)

  • Automatically adjusts to lock in profits during extended moves

Exit rules are designed to capture momentum while avoiding over-staying in trades.


Dynamic Risk Management & Protections

TRDR Bot-2 includes comprehensive capital-preservation controls:

  • Stop Loss & Take Profit (pip-based)

  • Max Spread Filter — blocks trades during unfavorable conditions

  • Daily Loss Limit — halts trading after reaching defined loss

  • Equity Drawdown Protection

  • Position & Lot Caps — controls total exposure

  • Daily Reset Logic — resets counters at a specified hour

These protections allow the EA to operate safely across different account sizes and market conditions.


News Filter (Beta Testing)

TRDR Bot-2 integrates a real-time economic news filter to reduce exposure during high-risk events:

  • Forex Factory RSS feed

  • Currency-based filtering (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, etc.)

  • Impact level selection (High / Medium)

  • Configurable minutes before & after news events

Ideal for traders who want automation with macro-event awareness.


Session Controls & Trade Scheduling

  • Restrict trading to specific market hours

  • Automatically close positions before session end

  • Suitable for London, New York, or custom trading sessions

This makes TRDR Bot-2 especially effective for traders who avoid low-liquidity or rollover periods.


Automation & Visual Monitoring

  • Fully automated execution in MetaTrader 5

  • Optional on-chart indicators for discretionary confirmation

  • Real-time statistics panel displaying:

    • Open trades & exposure

    • Active protections

    • Upcoming news events


Ideal For

  • Traders who prefer momentum + volatility-based strategies

  • Structured automation with strict risk controls

  • Session-based trading styles

  • Retail traders growing accounts or preparing for prop-firm challenges

  • Forex, Gold, Indices & CFD traders


Support & Updates

Send us a Direct message via MQL5 for continuous updates, EA settings guidance, and professional support from TRADEWYZE.


#ExploreYourTradingEdge.

Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


