Professional Manual Trading Panel for MT5

TRDR Panel is a manual trade execution and management panel for MT5, redesigned by TRADEWYZE.

Built on a proven open-source foundation and significantly refined, TRDR Panel delivers a clean, fast, and trader-focused interface designed for discretionary and semi-systematic traders.

Optimized for high-volatility instruments, TRDR Panel allows precise order placement, rapid trade management, and instant risk control—all directly from the chart.





Key Features

One-Click Trade Execution

Instant Buy and Sell market orders

Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit application

Clean, responsive execution flow

Full Pending Order Control

Buy Stop / Sell Stop

Buy Limit / Sell Limit

Manual price input for precision entries

Advanced Trade Management (Enhanced)

Close all Buy positions

Close all Sell positions

Close only profitable trades

Close only losing trades

Close all open trades

Cancel all pending orders

These controls allow traders to react instantly during volatility, news events, or rapid market reversals.





Real-Time Account Information

Account Balance

Account Equity (live floating P/L)

Broker Server Time

All essential information is visible at a glance—no additional windows required.





Important Notes

This product is a trade execution and management tool

It does not provide trading signals

No automated strategy or decision logic is included

Traders are fully responsible for risk management and trade decisions





Support & Updates

Send us a Direct message via MQL5 for continuous updates, guidance, and professional support from TRADEWYZE.





Disclaimer

This product is developed using an open-source base code originally shared by Forex Algo Trader. The TRDR Panel includes independent enhancements, redesign, and user interface improvements developed by TRADEWYZE. TRADEWYZE is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or officially connected to Forex Algo Trader. All modifications and value-added enhancements are the sole responsibility of TRADEWYZE.





#ExploreYourTradingEdge.

Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results.