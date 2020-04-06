IMPORTANT: As we enter 2026, we want to start the new beginnings by making the first 100 copies of the EA have a lifetime license, then the copies sold afterwatds will be only accesible on a monthly payment plan. This is our way to say thank you to those who have supported us all the way and were patient aswell. Contact Admin before any purchase via Messages or via information in the video description for a Free guide ebook + Free trial Indicators. 🔹 Account Flip MT5 – Trend

Professional Trend Pullback Trading System

Account Flip MT5 – Trend is a fully customizable trend continuation Expert Advisor designed to trade pullbacks within strong market trends.

Instead of chasing price, the EA waits for controlled retracements and enters only when trend conditions remain valid.

This approach focuses on structure, confirmation, and risk control, making it suitable for traders who value consistency over gambling.

📈 Strategy Overview

The EA works in three steps:

Trend Detection

Confirms trend direction using selectable indicators (Trend Channels, Momentum, Guppy, Bollinger, Stochastic, Volume, and more). Pullback Identification

Waits for one or multiple pullback candles within the trend. Entry & Management

Executes trades using market or pending orders, then manages risk with breakeven, trailing stops, and optional pyramiding.

This logic avoids emotional entries and focuses on high-probability continuation moves.

⚙️ Key Features

✔ Trades with the trend, not against it

✔ Pullback-based entries (clean & disciplined)

✔ Multiple trend confirmations (use one or combine several)

✔ Advanced filters to refine pullbacks

✔ Market & pending order entry options

✔ Built-in breakeven and trailing logic

✔ Optional pyramiding (trade stacking)

✔ Fixed lot or risk-percentage lot sizing

✔ Suitable for trending markets and volaitile instruments like Deriv synthetic indices, Gold and Nasdaq

🧠 Designed for Traders Who:

✔ Prefer trend-following strategies

✔ Want control over confirmations & filters

✔ Understand risk management

✔ Are willing to test and optimize

✔ Trade volatile instruments

❌ Not recommended for:

Beginners looking for “set and forget” robots

Traders who panic during pullbacks

Low-leverage accounts without margin planning

📉 About Win Rate & Drawdown (Important)

Account Flip MT5 – Trend does not rely on a high win rate.

The strategy is designed with:

Smaller controlled losses

Larger winning trades

Asymmetric risk-to-reward

This means losing streaks can occur, which is normal for pullback strategies. Proper risk settings and discipline are essential.

🛡 Risk Management Tools

Risk-percentage lot sizing

Close-at-amount protection

Breakeven options

Trailing stop based on trend channels

Pyramiding control (optional)

⚠️ Aggressive settings can increase drawdown. Always forward-test before scaling.

🧪 Recommended Use

Timeframes: M15 – M30 but expirienced traders can trade low timeframes like M1 with high leveraged accounts

One symbol per EA instance

VPS recommended for best execution

Start on demo or small balance

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading leveraged products involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

This EA is a tool, not a profit guarantee. The user is responsible for configuration, risk, and account management.