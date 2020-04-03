Account Flip MT5 Trend

IMPORTANT: As we enter 2026, we want to start the new beginnings by making the first 100 copies of the EA have a lifetime license, then the copies sold afterwatds will be only accesible on a monthly payment plan. This is our way to say thank you to those who have supported us all the way and were patient aswell. Contact Admin before any purchase via Messages or via information in the video description for a Free guide ebook + Free trial Indicators.
🔹 Account Flip MT5 – Trend

Professional Trend Pullback Trading System

Account Flip MT5 – Trend is a fully customizable trend continuation Expert Advisor designed to trade pullbacks within strong market trends.
Instead of chasing price, the EA waits for controlled retracements and enters only when trend conditions remain valid.

This approach focuses on structure, confirmation, and risk control, making it suitable for traders who value consistency over gambling.

📈 Strategy Overview

The EA works in three steps:

  1. Trend Detection
    Confirms trend direction using selectable indicators (Trend Channels, Momentum, Guppy, Bollinger, Stochastic, Volume, and more).

  2. Pullback Identification
    Waits for one or multiple pullback candles within the trend.

  3. Entry & Management
    Executes trades using market or pending orders, then manages risk with breakeven, trailing stops, and optional pyramiding.

This logic avoids emotional entries and focuses on high-probability continuation moves.

⚙️ Key Features

✔ Trades with the trend, not against it
✔ Pullback-based entries (clean & disciplined)
✔ Multiple trend confirmations (use one or combine several)
✔ Advanced filters to refine pullbacks
✔ Market & pending order entry options
✔ Built-in breakeven and trailing logic
✔ Optional pyramiding (trade stacking)
✔ Fixed lot or risk-percentage lot sizing
✔ Suitable for trending markets and volaitile instruments like Deriv synthetic indices, Gold and Nasdaq

🧠 Designed for Traders Who:

✔ Prefer trend-following strategies
✔ Want control over confirmations & filters
✔ Understand risk management
✔ Are willing to test and optimize
✔ Trade volatile instruments

Not recommended for:

  • Beginners looking for “set and forget” robots

  • Traders who panic during pullbacks

  • Low-leverage accounts without margin planning

📉 About Win Rate & Drawdown (Important)

Account Flip MT5 – Trend does not rely on a high win rate.

The strategy is designed with:

  • Smaller controlled losses

  • Larger winning trades

  • Asymmetric risk-to-reward

This means losing streaks can occur, which is normal for pullback strategies. Proper risk settings and discipline are essential.

🛡 Risk Management Tools

  • Risk-percentage lot sizing

  • Close-at-amount protection

  • Breakeven options

  • Trailing stop based on trend channels

  • Pyramiding control (optional)

⚠️ Aggressive settings can increase drawdown. Always forward-test before scaling.

🧪 Recommended Use

  • Timeframes: M15 – M30 but expirienced traders can trade low timeframes like M1 with high leveraged accounts

  • One symbol per EA instance

  • VPS recommended for best execution

  • Start on demo or small balance

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading leveraged products involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This EA is a tool, not a profit guarantee. The user is responsible for configuration, risk, and account management.


Prodotti consigliati
Explosive Breakout Hunter
Maruyama Kiyotaka
Experts
Explosive Breakout Hunter è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per massimizzare i profitti catturando potenti breakout. Con un tasso di successo di circa il 50% e solo pochi ingressi al mese, questo EA privilegia la qualità rispetto alla quantità. Aspetta pazientemente le migliori opportunità e accumula vittorie significative in modo costante. Scopri quanto profitto puoi aspettarti con questo EA consultando i risultati dei backtest nelle schermate. Inoltre, prova gratuitamente la versione demo pe
US30 Evening Breakout
Koen Arnold Terpstra
Experts
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130992?source=Site+Profile  MT4 Version Trading US30, one of the most traded Indexes in the market, demands patience, a strategy and good risk management. US30 Evening Breakout seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system . The robot is thoroughly tested from 2019 until now. With 0.01 lotsize it has never exceeded 6% ($600) Drawdown on a $10.000 dollar account. (This is different from other brokers, there are also brokers where 0.01 lot
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Break Of Structure Master
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Professional Break of Structure & Fair Value Gap Trading System The Yunzuh BOS FVG EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for MetaTrader 5 that implements institutional-grade market structure analysis combined with precise entry execution. Built on the principles of price action and market microstructure, this expert advisor identifies high-probability trading opportunities by detecting Break of Structure (BOS) patterns and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) across multiple timeframes. C
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Experts
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Versione 2025 249$ Solo per i primi 5 acquirenti! Segnale Live Verifica la performance live di Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Strategia di Trading Sonic R Pro Enhanced è una versione avanzata della strategia Sonic R, che automatizza le operazioni basate su Dragon Band (EMA 34 e EMA 89) e utilizza algoritmi avanzati per massimizzare le prestazioni. Timeframe: M15, M30 Coppie supportate: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Stile di trading: Swing Trading - Pullback & Controten
Titan Backup
Elies Noah Siebenpfeiffer
Experts
Introducing Titan Backup : Are you ready to enhance your trading game with an automated system built for precision and flexibility? Meet Titan Backup , your expert trading assistant designed to capture high-profit breakouts by identifying accumulation zones . This powerful Expert Advisor (EA) excels in high-volatility markets such as the Nasdaq 100 and Crypto 10 , offering both hands-free automation and manual assistance to support your trading strategies. How Titan Backup Works: Titan Backup ru
Boom Rocket
Cairo Neto Sergio Ndava
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed exclusively for trading the Boom market on the 1-minute timeframe. It operates solely in the sell direction, focusing on precise exits at specific moments in time. Unlike typical signal bots, this EA doesn’t generate buy/sell alerts but executes trades based on a well-defined strategy to take advantage of price movements during market pullbacks. Key Features: Works exclusively for Boom market : The EA is tailored for Boom markets and functions only on the Boom as
Bobot Scalper Gold
Richard Tolentino
Experts
BoBot Scalper — The New Era of Trend Scalping is Here. If you trade XAUUSD, indices, or fast-moving pairs… this EA is built for you. BoBot Scalper uses a refined MACD/LWMA engine to detect true trend continuation entries before the crowd. It reacts fast, manages risk cleanly, and locks profit using a step-based currency trailing system —one of the smartest trailing styles you’ll find in a scalping EA. It does NOT use martingale. It does NOT use grid. It does NOT spam trades. Instead, it builds p
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
AuDCaD DG Expert
Philipp Warmuth
Experts
AUDCAD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy The AUDCAD Double Grid Expert is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for the AUD/CAD Forex currency pair on the M15 timeframe. Regardless of the current trend, the EA continuously opens buy and sell positions (0.01 lot), which are managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a 1:500 leverage. How Does the EA Work? The EA continuously opens new buy and sell positions, provided that a gri
Smart Martingale Trader
Mohd Azmi Amirullah A
Experts
Smart Martingale Trader MT5 Discounted Price. Price increases $10 every 10 purchases (8 left). EA trade progress channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/smart-martingale-trader Key Features: 6 Built-in Signal Strategies (MA+RSI, MACD+RSI, Bollinger, etc.) Intelligent Basket Management System Advanced Trailing Stop Protection Customizable Risk Management Multi-timeframe Compatibility Professional Debug System NEW in v2.4 - Advanced Protection System: Cross-Basket Hedging: Automatic hed
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Ciao Commercianti! Vi presento la Strategia "Duende", Duende è un algoritmo che rileva modelli di diversi livelli alti e bassi, dove rimangono costanti per fare buoni inserimenti, con un sistema di recupero che interroga varie cose come pareggio e incroci tra pari Ha dimostrato di controllare diverse valute senza problemi, con un potente controllo delle notizie durante il mercato è possibile gestirlo con tutti i simboli di cui hai bisogno La mia strategia è ottimizzata per "Tutto il mercato F
Smart Prop Firm Trader
Fhulufhelo Norman Mamushiana
Experts
NOTE: FOR SETTINGS AND TECHNICAL SUPPORT HERE IS OUR SMART MONEY TELEGRAM LINK:  https://t.me/ +g51Apb2W5Ck0ZGFk WHAT IS SMART MONEY EA? Smart Money EA is not just another trading robot. It's a high precision trend following EA that leverages the Smart Money concept, price action, and market momentum to enter trades with exceptional accuracy." It's your all-in-one solution for trading EURUSD, Crude Oil, Nasdaq 100, Germany 40, and even volatility indices, including Step index . STAY INFORMED AN
ArfHedgeMarti
Arif Alkin
Experts
Please contact me for the original version. (The original will be sent from my EA Telegram account.) Hedge Martingale EA. Works only on the MT4 platform. It works on all pairs, but the most ideal symbol is XAUUSD. Recommended broker and account type: Exness Cent account. It is recommended to use it with a minimum balance of $1,000. It provides approximately 40-80% monthly profit. Hedging is more secure. The screenshots are of Exness Cent Real account transactions, not backtest results. I can s
Gravota
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
Experts
GRAVOTA - Professional Momentum Spike Scalping Expert Advisor Product Overview Gravota is an advanced momentum-based scalping Expert Advisor developed by Sapplanta Enterprise. This sophisticated trading bot specializes in detecting and capitalizing on rapid price movements (spikes) in real-time, executing trades with precision timing and professional-grade risk management. VERSION 1.10 - Universal Broker Compatibility Update Now featuring automatic adaptation to any broker's lot size requiremen
Double Grid Pro
Igor Riabtsev
Experts
The EA opens trades based on Fractals indicator signals and uses smart averaging and position volume calculation. Unlike most grid expert advisors, Double Grid Pro opens averaging positions only on signals. The Fractals indicator is considered the most effective in this case. The expert Advisor can be configured for an aggressive and conservative trading style. The key parameter in the strategy is the CorrectionValue parameter, it indicates the size of the correction at which we close the enti
Phenix Pro MT5
Maksim Vershinin
Experts
Phenix - PRO MT 5 – это полностью автоматизированный торговый робот. Данный робот торгует на хорошо известной валютной паре EUR JPY . По умолчанию параметры подобраны для  валютной пары EUR JPY с Т аймФреймом 1М. Стратегия основана на системе мартингейла. В качестве точки входа в рынок советник использует математическую модель, основанную на  значениях индикатора скользящей средней. Дополнительно можно настроить робота, чтобы он торговал с учетом баланса, для этого необходимо вкл  AutoLot и Auto
HLC Ticks Channel
Dmitiry Ananiev
Experts
Советник скальпер торгует в тиковом канале основанном на канале Дончиана. Уникальный алгоритм расчета канала учитывает тиковые движения рынка и подстраивается под канал, для получения максимальной прибыли.  Советник рассчитан на брокеров с минимальным спредом и комиссиями. Работает на многих кроссах. В роботе возможна торговля фиксированным лотом или лотом пропорциональным депозиту.  Так же предусмотрен виртуальный стоплосс который отрабатывает расширения спреда в Ролловер и на новостях.
Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
Imposta TP e SL per Prezzo – Modificatore automatico di ordini per MT5 Imposta automaticamente livelli di TP e SL precisi su qualsiasi operazione ️ Funziona con tutte le coppie e con tutti gli EAs, con filtro per simbolo o numero magico Questo Expert Advisor ti consente di definire e applicare livelli esatti di Take Profit (TP) e Stop Loss (SL) utilizzando valori di prezzo diretti (es. : 1.12345 su EURUSD). Nessun punto, nessun pip. Solo una gestione precisa e pulita delle operazioni, per
Series Control Automatic
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
I present to you the parameters and settings of the Series Control bot, which is an ultra-modern bot for working in the Forex market. This bot uses the latest money management and market analysis technologies to identify trends and make trading decisions. It also has a flexible control and protection system for each position. Currency pairs for trading: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP, AUDJPY, EURAUD, EURCHF, AUDNZD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, EURNZ
RenkobrickEA
Ricky Zoltan Beznec
Experts
What is Renko EA? The Renko Brick EA is an advanced automated trading system that creates real-time Renko charts directly on your standard MT5 charts. It eliminates time-based noise and focuses purely on price movement, trading only when a specified number of consecutive bricks form in the same direction. Renko Brick Visualization BUY SELL Green Bricks = Bullish Movement | Red Bricks = Bearish Movement Each brick is equal size (no wicks or tails) - Pure price action! Key F
AGE Pro
Shanker Manokaran
Experts
Adaptive Grid Elite Pro Real Trading Results Live Trading Performance https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322688 MT5 Indicator only https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144789 Overview Adaptive Grid Elite Pro is a sophisticated multi-currency portfolio trading system that combines advanced grid technology with intelligent risk management. Unlike traditional grid systems that operate on individual currency pairs, this EA employs a unified portfolio approach to manage positions across multiple corr
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Experts
Traders Toolbox Premium è uno strumento all-in-one creato sulla base di un'ampia formazione sulle strategie di trading comuni al fine di automatizzare tali strategie e calcoli. Caratteristiche:   19 Segnali individuali   - Ciascuno di questi segnali può essere polarizzato in una configurazione in stile rete neurale per costituire il risultato finale/complessivo. Ogni segnale ha le proprie impostazioni da personalizzare o ottimizzare se necessario.   Visualizzazione su schermo completa -  sei
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  è un consulente esperto unico che può scambiare i segnali MT5 dell'indicatore Matrix Arrow con un pannello commerciale sul grafico, manualmente o automaticamente al 100%.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX), Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI), Candele classiche Heiken Ashi, Media mobile, Me
WaterstriderFTMOGold
Helgie Mogi
Experts
Questo EA progettato per superare la sfida propfirm appositamente per FTMO con account swing. Questo EA utilizza un massimo di 3 scambi e un massimo di 2 ingressi in 1 giorno (si aprirà il giorno successivo se è ancora in saldo negativo). utilizzare con il periodo di tempo XAUUSD M1. Regola il saldo in base alle tue esigenze, normalmente lotsize 0.1 per un account da $ 10.000. Si prega di utilizzare a proprio rischio, non garantisco per la perdita del tuo account..
Antipode
Simon Reeves
5 (2)
Experts
Starpoint Trading is excited to bring you Antipode, a Professional AUDCAD Grid Trading System Transform Market Volatility Into Consistent Profits With Institutional-Grade Risk Management Antipode is a sophisticated grid trading Expert Advisor specifically engineered for AUDCAD, combining advanced signal filtering with multi-layered risk protection. Developed by a trader with 10 years of financial markets experience, Antipode prioritizes capital preservation while systematically capturing profit
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Gold King AI MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (4)
Experts
Sono rimaste solo   1/5   copie a questo prezzo ---> Prezzo successivo 250$ //   Versione MT4 Gold King AI è stato creato utilizzando TensorTrade, un framework Python open source progettato specificamente per costruire, addestrare, valutare e implementare algoritmi di trading robusti utilizzando l'apprendimento rinforzato. L'algoritmo opera durante la sessione di trading di New York. Dopo aver analizzato il mercato per un paio d'ore per identificare le aree di interesse, inserisce ordini in sos
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono   Quantum Queen   , il fiore all'occhiello dell'intero ecosistema Quantum e l'Expert Advisor più quotata e venduta nella storia di MQL5. Con una comprovata esperienza di oltre 20 mesi di trading live, mi sono guadagnata il posto di Regina indiscussa di XAUUSD. La mia specialità? L'ORO. La mia missione? Fornire risultati di trading coerenti, precisi e intelligenti, ancora e ancora. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manua
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  MT4 predefinito (oltre 7 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (oltre 5 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2340132 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. EA sarà venduto in quantità lim
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.68 (40)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Valuta AI di Nuova Generazione Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni di configurazione: Risorsa Descrizione Comprensione della Frequenza di Trading di AOT Perché il bot non fa trading ogni giorno Come Configurare il Bot AOT Guida all'installazione passo dopo passo Set files AOT MT5 è un Expert Advi
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
Ogni volta che il segnale live aumenta del 10%, il prezzo verrà aumentato per mantenere l'esclusività di Zenox e proteggere la strategia. Il prezzo finale sarà di $ 2.999. Segnale Live Conto IC Markets, guarda tu stesso le performance live come prova! Scarica il manuale utente (inglese) Zenox è un robot di swing trading multi-coppia basato su intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia che segue le tendenze e diversifica il rischio su sedici coppie di valute. Anni di sviluppo dedicato hanno portat
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Experts
Strategia di trading ibrida per XAUUSD – Combinazione di sentiment delle news & squilibrio del book degli ordini La strategia presentata combina due approcci di trading raramente utilizzati ma altamente efficaci in un sistema ibrido sviluppato esclusivamente per il XAUUSD (oro) su grafico a 30 minuti . Mentre gli Expert Advisor tradizionali si basano su indicatori predefiniti o semplici strutture tecniche, questo sistema si fonda su un modello intelligente di accesso al mercato, che integra dati
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (89)
Experts
Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Versione MT4:   CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT5 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Gestisci   le tue attività di trading con precisione
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Experts
Nota importante: Per garantire la massima trasparenza, sto fornendo l'accesso al conto investitore reale collegato a questo EA, consentendoti di monitorare le sue prestazioni dal vivo senza manipolazioni. In soli 5 giorni, l'intero capitale iniziale è stato completamente prelevato, e da allora l'EA ha negoziato esclusivamente con fondi di profitto, senza alcuna esposizione al saldo originale. Il prezzo attuale di $199 è un'offerta di lancio limitata, e sarà aumentato dopo la vendita di 10 copie
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  Impostazione predefinita:  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2344271 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Successivamente, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. L'EA sarà venduto in quantità limitate per garantire i diritti di tutti i clienti che lo hanno acquistato. AI Gold Trading sfrutta il mo
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD (Oro / Dollaro USA) Periodo (intervallo di tempo) H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Supporto per operazioni singole SÌ Deposito minimo 500 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con tutti i broker SÌ (supporta quotazioni a 2 o 3 cifre, qualsiasi valuta del conto, simbolo o fuso orario GMT) Funziona senza configurazione SÌ Se sei interessato al machine learning, iscriviti al canale: Iscriviti! Caratteristiche principali del progetto Mad Turtle: Vero apprendimento automatico Questo E
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
Experts
Aura Ultimate: l'apice del trading tramite reti neurali e il percorso verso la libertà finanziaria. Aura Ultimate rappresenta il prossimo passo evolutivo nella famiglia Aura: una sintesi di architettura AI all'avanguardia, intelligenza adattabile al mercato e precisione basata sul controllo del rischio. Basata sul DNA collaudato di Aura Black Edition e Aura Neuron, si spinge oltre, fondendo i loro punti di forza in un unico ecosistema multi-strategia unificato, introducendo al contempo un live
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (11)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.3 (20)
Experts
P rezzo speciale di  $109  (prezzo regolare: $365) . Guida alla configurazione e all'uso :  ABS Channel . Monitoraggio in tempo reale:   ABS Signal .  File di configurazione dal segnale live File di configurazione di base Cos'è ABS EA? ABS EA è un robot di trading professionale sviluppato specificamente per XAUUSD (Oro) sul timeframe H1. Si basa su un sistema Martingale con controlli di rischio integrati . Progettato sia per trader nuovi che esperti, ABS EA è facile da configurare, comple
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan     gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segn
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescita a Lungo Termine. Coerenza. Resilienza. Pivot Killer EA non è un sistema per guadagni rapidi — è un algoritmo di trading professionale progettato per far crescere il tuo conto in modo sostenibile nel lungo periodo . Sviluppato esclusivamente per XAUUSD (ORO) , Pivot Killer è il risultato di anni di ricerca, test e sviluppo disciplinato. Incarna una filosofia semplice: la coerenza batte la fortuna . Questo sistema è stato testato in diversi cicli di mercato, variazioni di volatilità e con
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (5)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema di Trading Autonomo con Nucleo di Analisi Quantistica SEGNALE REALE:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Oggi molti trader manipolano i risultati facendo girare i loro Expert Advisor su conti cent o con saldi molto bassi , mostrando di fatto che non si fidano dei propri sistemi . Questo segnale, invece, opera su un conto reale live da 20.000 USD . Ciò dimostra un vero impegno di capitale e offre una performance trasparente , senza amplificazioni artificiali o distors
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DI SCONTO Solo per 24 ore. L'offerta termina il 29 novembre. Questa sarà l'unica promozione per questo prodotto. Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral,
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (8)
Experts
Panoramica Golden Hen EA è un Expert Advisor progettato specificamente per XAUUSD . Opera combinando otto strategie di trading indipendenti, ciascuna attivata da diverse condizioni di mercato e timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). L'EA è progettato per gestire automaticamente le sue entrate e i filtri. La logica di base dell'EA si concentra sull'identificazione di segnali specifici. Golden Hen EA non utilizza tecniche di griglia (grid), martingala o mediazione (averaging) . Tutte le operazion
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.5 (6)
Experts
Il primo algoritmo di arbitraggio pubblico al mondo tra oro e Bitcoin! Offerte valide tutti i giorni! Segnale in tempo reale -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Broker consigliati nel tempo come:   IC Markets Coppie scambiate:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Simbolo per l'allegato:   XAUUSD H1 Assicuratevi di controllare che   le coppie di valute negoziate siano aggiunte   alla finestra   Market Watch   ! Tipo di conto: ECN/Raw Spread Impostazioni prefisso: Se il tuo broker ha una coppia di valut
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.42 (26)
Experts
Un nuovo passo avanti | La precisione guidata dall’IA incontra la logica del mercato Con Argos Rage viene introdotto un nuovo livello di automazione del trading – alimentato da un sistema DeepSeek AI integrato che analizza il comportamento del mercato in tempo reale. Pur basandosi sui punti di forza di Argos Fury, questo EA segue una strategia differente: maggiore flessibilità, interpretazione più ampia e maggiore coinvolgimento del mercato. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leva:  min. 1:20 Deposi
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the c
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 4 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna promessa, nessun adattamento, nessuna illusione. Ma
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.64 (11)
Experts
Autorithm AI Descrizione Tecnica AUTORITHM è un sistema di trading avanzato basato sull’intelligenza artificiale, progettato per MetaTrader 5, che implementa 10 livelli specializzati di IA per un’analisi completa del mercato. L’Expert Advisor utilizza algoritmi sofisticati di IA che lavorano in sinergia per elaborare i dati di mercato, identificare opportunità di trading ed eseguire operazioni con protocolli intelligenti di gestione del rischio. [guide line]   Caratteristiche Principali Il sist
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: NUMERO DI COPIE MOLTO LIMITATO DISPONIBILE AL PREZZO ATTUALE! Prezzo finale: 990$ Da 349$: scegli 1 EA gratis! (per un massimo di 2 numeri di conto commerciale) Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE RESULTS REVISIONE INDIPENDENTE Benvenuti a "The ORB Master"   :   il tuo vantaggio nell'apertura dei breakout di range Sfrutta la potenza della strategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master E
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Ciao a tutti, mi presento: Sono   Quantum StarMan,   il membro più elettrizzante e fresco della famiglia   Quantum EAs   . Sono un EA multivaluta completamente automatizzato, in grado di gestire fino a 5 coppie dinamiche:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Con la massima precisione e un'incrollabile responsabilità, porterò il tuo trading a un livello superiore. Ecco il punto: non mi affido alle strategie Martingala. Utilizzo invece un sofisticato sistema a griglia progettato per gar
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.69 (29)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Altri dall’autore
Key level wedge
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5 (5)
Indicatori
The Key level wedge indicator automatically draws rising wedge pattern and falling wedge pattern for you on the chart. This pattern is really good when used as a confirmation entry at key support & resistance, supply & demand and reversal zones. Advantages  The Key level wedge block DOES NOT RE-PAINT, giving you confidence when a signal appears and also helps when looking back.  The Key level wedge includes an on/off button on the chart to easily keep the charts clean after analysis by just o
Key level wedge pro
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5 (1)
Indicatori
We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block , Key level supply and demand , Key level liquidity grab and Key level wedge into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, making it easy to see higher timeframe zones easily on the current timeframe by just clicking the desired timefra
Key level wedge pro MT5
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
Indicatori
Its our anniversary! To give back enjoy this 60% discount for the next week (original price $239) We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block ,   Key level supply and demand ,   Key level liquidity grab   and   Key level wedge   into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, maki
Key level fvg
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5 (2)
Indicatori
Key Level FVG  Tired of manually scanning your charts for Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)? The Key Level FVG is a powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to automatically detect and display these critical price imbalances for you. Based on popular smart money concepts, this indicator highlights high-probability areas where the price is likely to return, providing you with clear and actionable trading zones. Whether you're a seasoned price action trader or just starting with FVG analysis, this indicator wi
FREE
Key level liquidity grab
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
Indicatori
For a bullish move to occur for example, there should be alot of buying power. but you cannot buy if there is no sell on the other side, so the big players usually tend to manipulate the market in order to create available positions on the other side and be able to open their positions and one of the ways is by creating a fake breakout/ a liquidity grab. Before majority of big reversal moves and trends are formed, a liquidty grab would have occured in order to have enough orders to push for the
Key level order block
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5 (4)
Indicatori
The key level order block indicator automatically draws order-blocks for you on the chart. The indicator compliments any strategy and can also be used as an independent tool. It can work with smart money concepts, harmonic patterns, supply and demand, flag patterns, Quasimodo strategy and many more. Advantages  The key level order block DOES NOT RE-PAINT, giving you confidence when a signal appears and also helps when looking back.  The key level order block includes an on/off button on the c
Key level breaker block
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5 (2)
Indicatori
The key level breaker block indicator automatically draws breaker blocks for you on the chart. Breaker blocks are, in short, failed order blocks, but create strong support and resistance zones when price comes back to re-test them. Advantages  The key level breaker block DOES NOT RE-PAINT, giving you confidence when a signal appears and also helps when looking back.  The key level breaker block includes an on/off button on the chart to easily keep the charts clean after analysis by just one
Key level supply and demand
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
Indicatori
The key level supply and demand indicator is the first supply and demand indicator with options to change settings to show different zones, giving you the choice to pick the zones you see are being respected the most and saving the settings. Advantages  The key level supply and demand DOES NOT REPAINT unlike other supply and demand currently in the market. This gives you a massive advantage to scroll back and see how price reacted on previous levels. The key level supply and demand has the opt
Key level order block MT5
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
Indicatori
The key level order block indicator automatically draws order-blocks for you on the chart. The indicator compliments any strategy and can also be used as an independent tool. It can work with smart money concepts, harmonic patterns, supply and demand, flag patterns, Quasimodo strategy and many more. Advantages  The key level order block DOES NOT RE-PAINT, giving you confidence when a signal appears and also helps when looking back.  The key level order block includes an on/off button on the c
Key level breaker block MT5
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
Indicatori
The key level breaker block indicator automatically draws breaker blocks for you on the chart. Breaker blocks are, in short, failed order blocks, but create strong support and resistance zones when price comes back to re-test them. Advantages  The key level breaker block DOES NOT RE-PAINT, giving you confidence when a signal appears and also helps when looking back.  The key level breaker block includes an on/off button on the chart to easily keep the charts clean after analysis by just one c
Key level supply and demand MT5
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
Indicatori
The   key level supply and demand indicator   is the first supply and demand indicator with options to change settings to show different zones, giving you the choice to pick the zones you see are being respected the most and saving the settings. Advantages  The   key level supply and demand   DOES NOT REPAINT unlike other supply and demand currently in the market. This gives you a massive advantage to scroll back and see how price reacted on previous levels. The   key level supply and demand  
Key level wedge MT5
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
Indicatori
The   Key level wedge MT5   indicator automatically draws rising wedge pattern and falling wedge pattern for you on the chart. This pattern is really good when used as a confirmation entry at key support & resistance, supply & demand and reversal zones. Advantages  The   Key level wedge MT5   block DOES NOT RE-PAINT, giving you confidence when a signal appears and also helps when looking back.  The   Key level wedge MT5   includes an on/off button on the chart to easily keep the charts clean
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione