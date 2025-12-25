Trade Sentinel Pro

Description: Stop leaving your capital exposed. Trade Sentinel Pro is a high-performance utility designed specifically for manual traders using MetaTrader 5. Whether you are scalping Gold (XAUUSD) or trading major pairs, this tool acts as your automated safety shield.

It does not open trades for you; it protects the trades you open. It eliminates human error, ensures every trade has a hard Stop Loss instantly, and automates profit-taking logic that is impossible to execute manually at high speed.

🔥 Key Features:

  • 🛡️ Instant Protection: Automatically injects Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) the millisecond you open a trade manually. Never worry about internet disconnection leaving you exposed.

  • 💰 Smart Profit Locking: Includes a dynamic Trailing Stop that follows the price to secure profits as the market moves in your favor.

  • 📉 Automated Partial Close: Automatically closes 50% of your position once a specific profit target (e.g., 100 points) is reached, securing money in the bank while letting the rest run.

  • ⚡ Native MQL5 Code: Built with pure, lightweight MQL5 code (No external libraries). It creates zero lag and consumes minimal CPU resources.

  • ⚙️ Fully Customizable: Control SL/TP levels, Trailing distance, and Partial Close triggers directly from the input panel.

Who is this for?

  • Scalpers who need speed.

  • Traders who struggle with the psychology of closing trades.

  • Anyone who wants to automate risk management while keeping control of entries.

Core Functions:

  1. Auto-SL/TP: Instant placement for manual trades.

  2. Trailing Stop: Dynamic profit locking mechanism.

  3. Partial Close: Auto-scale out (closes 50% at X points).

  4. Safety Checks: Spread filter & Freeze level protection.

Specs:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

  • Symbol: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) & Forex Majors.

  • Code: 100% Native MQL5 (Fast & Stable).



