HelloTraderDemo

HelloTrader is a completely new product view for the MetaTrader platform. Immediately after launching, the utility displays randomly one of the lines of the phrase, quotes of famous people or an aphorism in the upper left corner of the terminal. Every 5 minutes the recording changes.

The Demo version includes 32 phrases, quotes or aphorisms in English only.

The utility starts working immediately after launch and no longer has any settings or functions. The only task is to randomly display quotes, phrases of famous and unknown people.

The utility is created for inspiration / assistance in human trafficking in the field of trading in the securities and currencies markets.

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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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HelloTrader is a completely new product view for the MetaTrader platform. Immediately after launching, the utility displays randomly one of the lines of the phrase, quotes of famous people or an aphorism in the upper left corner of the terminal. Every 5 minutes the recording changes. The structure includes more than 1000 phrases, quotes and aphorism in Russian and English. In the input parameters, you can choose the Russian language display of records, the default is English. The utility star
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HelloTrader is a completely new product view for the MetaTrader platform. Immediately after launching, the utility displays randomly one of the lines of the phrase, quotes of famous people or an aphorism in the upper left corner of the terminal. Every 5 minutes the recording changes. The Demo version includes 32 phrases, quotes or aphorisms in English only. The utility starts working immediately after launch and no longer has any settings or functions. The only task is to randomly display quot
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HelloTrader
Aleksey Rodionov
Utilities
HelloTrader is a completely new product view for the MetaTrader platform. Immediately after launching, the utility displays randomly one of the lines of the phrase, quotes of famous people or an aphorism in the upper left corner of the terminal. Every 5 minutes the recording changes. The structure includes more than 1000 phrases, quotes and aphorism in Russian and English. In the input parameters, you can choose the Russian language display of records, the default is English. The utility star
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