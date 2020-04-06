Show Trading History on Chart

Input Description

The indicator provides flexible options to display trading history directly on the chart, including:

  • Days to show Profit
    Displays only trades executed within the last X days from the current time.

  • Font Size
    Allows selecting the font size used to display trade information on the chart.

  • Show Volume
    Enables or disables the display of trade volume for each position.

  • Show Currency
    Enables or disables the display of the currency unit for profit values.

  • Color for Win Trade
    Sets the display color for profitable trades.

  • Color for Loss Trade
    Sets the display color for losing trades.

  • Show Buy
    Enables or disables the display of Buy positions.

  • Show Sell
    Enables or disables the display of Sell positions.

Chart Display Rules

  • Blue border: Buy positions

  • Red border: Sell positions

Additional Option

  • Show Trade Details on Mouse Hover
    When the mouse cursor is moved over a trade panel, detailed information of that trade will be displayed, including:

    • Ticket number

    • Magic number

    • Open time

    • Holding duration

    • Profit in currency

    • Profit in points


FREE
Hedge Hog
Ofer Dvir
Эксперты
Hedge Scalper EA Hedge Scalper EA is an advanced MQL5 Expert Advisor designed for scalping on volatile indices.Built on the foundation of the popular EA Bull Scalper v4, it extends buy-side grid trading with limited hedging capabilities—allowing long positions for bullish momentum capture, while capping shorts for controlled downside protection. Key Features: Dynamic Grid Spacing : Uses AI-driven calculations (based on candle volatility and bearish sentiment) or manual points to maintain a minim
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Эксперты
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
FxWorldGodfathermq5
Afjal Hussain Swapan
Эксперты
roduct Overview Smart Grid Hedging EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines   trend filtering ,   grid trading , and   hedging strategies   to create a robust automated trading solution. This Expert Advisor is designed for forex and commodity markets with special optimization for gold (XAUUSD) trading.   Core Features Dual Engine System Engine A : Specialized for buy (long) positions with independent magic number Engine B : Specialized for sell (short) positions with independ
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Venom Us30 Scalp
Antoine Melhem
5 (8)
Эксперты
Venom US30 Scalp – Точный Скальпинг US30 от VENOM LABS СОВЕТНИК, КОТОРЫЙ НИКОГДА НЕ СЛИВАЕТ СЧЁТ SIGNAL   :   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339304 Для брокеров с другим часовым поясом (например, Exness), установите последний параметр в значение TRUE , если ваш брокер не использует GMT+3. Используйте только таймфрейм 30 минут. ️ Предупреждение : Неправильные настройки часового пояса или таймфрейма могут привести к некорректной работе советника. СТАРТОВАЯ ЦЕНА ДЕЙСТВУЕТ ТОЛЬКО 24 ЧАСА! Успей
Aureus Trader
Divyesh Pandey
Эксперты
Aureus Trader is an automated scalping robot for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade actively on liquid forex and crypto pairs with strict risk control and low latency execution. ​ What Aureus Trader does Aureus Trader focuses on short-term price movements, opening and closing trades frequently during high-liquidity sessions. ​ The algorithm uses technical filters to avoid abnormal spreads and low-volatility periods, aiming to capture quick intraday moves rather than long trends. ​ Risk management T
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Эксперты
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Entry Point EA
Islam Maameri
Эксперты
Entry Point EA  10 copies   out of 10   left at $799 Next price --> $1467 Entry Point EA is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area. Nothing fancy here, no testi
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Эксперты
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Algocep Grid MT5
Jacob James
Эксперты
PROMO: ONLY 10 LEFT AT $90! Next price:        $199 Price will be kept high to limit number of users for this strategy. This EA starts trading at the open of   London (UK) Session . It is based on analysis of advanced statistical distributions combined with short to medium term reversal patterns which have mean-reversion attributes. The EA includes several smart features and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size. The EA is not sensitive to spreads but can be backtested on both
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Эксперты
Финансовый Робот SolarTrade Suite: LaunchPad Market Expert - предназначенный для открытия торговых сделок! Это торговый робот, который использует особые инновационные и передовые алгоритмы для рассчета своих значений, Ваш Помошник в Мире Финансовых Рынков. Испольуйте наш набор индикаторов из серии SolarTrade Suite чтобы лучше выбрать момент для запуска этого робота. Проверьте другие наши продукты из серии SolarTrade Suite внизу описания. Хотите уверенно ориентироваться в мире инвестиций и фи
Chart Spot Binance
Ghavamipour Mohammadreza
Утилиты
show live chart spot All symbol binance If you want to get this product with a 99% discount, send a message to my Telegram admin and rent this product for 1 $ per month or 10 $ per year. Even if you do not like the way the chart is displayed, you can tell the admin in Telegram how to display it so that your own expert is ready. https://t.me/Bella_ciao1997 https://t.me/Binance_to_mql5
Envelopes Intelligent
Sabil Yudifera
Эксперты
AI forex robot is an advanced trading tool that utilizes sophisticated algorithms and machine learning techniques to analyze market data and make informed trading decisions. One of the key indicators it uses is the envelopes indicator, which plots a pair of parallel lines, usually representing a standard deviation away from a moving average. This indicator helps the robot to identify potential trend reversals or breakouts by highlighting areas of support and resistance. By continuously monitorin
KingKong MT5
Agus Santoso
Эксперты
Версия MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90077. Версия MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103136 Экспертный советник (EA) «KingKong» — это сложный торговый алгоритм, разработанный для рынка Форекс и использующий стратегию прорыва, которая активируется в периоды повышенной ликвидности рынка. Этот советник создан для извлечения выгоды из значительных движений цен, которые происходят при резком росте объема торгов, гарантируя, что сделки выполняются в оптимальные моменты рын
LT History On Chart
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
Утилиты
History On Chart is an indicator that shows the "trail" of all trades made in a specific period of time. It shows the entry and exit point with their respective dates and prices. It also shows the type of trades and the cash result. Open trades are also displayed, but only the entry point. The indicator is free and fully customizable. If you have any questions please contact us. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot   <
FREE
Forex Daily Scalping EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
SyncDB LT
Maxim Kuznetsov
Утилиты
Сервис для постоянной поддержки базы SQLite в актуальном состоянии. Быстрая работа в реальном времени.   Сохраняет открытые позиции и ордера, текущие котировки, торговую историю. Воспользуйтесь возможностями SQLite для промежуточного хранения данных, аналитики и интеграций платформы MetaTrader. Сохраняйте все данные в едином месте. Используйте сохранённые данные в аналитических запросах SQL, из Питон и других языков, для построения dash-boards и интеграции MetaTrader Эта версия " Learn & Test "
FREE
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
BTCUltra Scalp Pro
Peter Labas
Эксперты
A BTC Ultra Scalp Pro egy teljesen automatizált Expert Advisor, amelyet kifejezetten a Bitcoin (BTCUSD) piac magas volatilitására terveztek . A kockázatos martingál vagy grid rendszerekkel ellentétben ez az EA logikai alapú trendkövető stratégiát használ, amelyet fejlett volatilitásszűrők védenek. A rendszer mozgóátlagok, SuperTrend és Momentum indikátorok kombinációjával azonosítja a nagy valószínűségű kitörési és trendfolytatási helyzeteket. Fontos, hogy egy ADX szűrőt alkalmaz , hogy elkerülj
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Эксперты
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Candle EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
4.14 (22)
Эксперты
This expert is based on patterns The main patterns of this specialist are candlestick patterns Detects trends with candlestick patterns It has a profit limit and a loss limit, so it has a low risk The best time frame to use this expert is M30 time frame The best currency pairs to use with this expert is the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD currency pairs Attributes: Can be used in the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD  currency pairs Can be used in M30, H1, H4 time frames Has profit limit and loss
EA Trend Following Passed FTMO Challenge
Dao Thanh Tan
Эксперты
Dear users! - This is a Forrex trading expert advisor following the trend trading method. It has proven its effectiveness in overcoming 2 rounds of FTMO fund challenges. This is a modified and optimized version after completing the process of passing 2 rounds of FTMO challenges. - Max drawndown auto caculate by risk initial setting. Telegram instruction for backtest and using: https://t.me/ +0lDs0UXiJUVjM2Jl  I. Application Highlights: 1. Safe and easy to use. 2. Martigale and grid are not app
FVG Judge
Burak Enes Aydin
Эксперты
Советник Fair Value Gap Judge использует специальную формулу расчета разницы цен и, таким образом, определяет, находится ли паритет выше или ниже требуемой цены. Он не использует систему MA и RSI, вместо этого он обнаруживает внезапные продажи и покупки в ценах. Таким образом, он вступает в торговлю только тогда, когда есть ВЫСОКИЕ возможности. Цена 35 долларов США на короткое время в рекламных целях, следующая плата составит 300 долларов. Валюты с самым высоким потенциалом прибыли: GBPNZD,
