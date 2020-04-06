Show Trading History on Chart

Metool Trading Tran Van Luc Experts

Trading algorithm : Place virtual orders. After reaching a certain number of virtual orders, a real order will be placed. The total profit of the buy or sell order chain will be closed together. Default parameters work best for the AUDCAD currency pair, please only use default parameters for this currency pair. Volume mode : Please use the default Mode 1. Parameters can be adjusted to suit other currency pairs, this may be risky, you should consider it before using it. See the attached backtest