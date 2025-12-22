Probability Candle v1

📊 The indicator provides signal emission by performing probability calculations.

🕒 It reads the context of the day based on the start and end times set by the user for data reading and signal emission.

🔎 At certain moments it will confirm the signal with a symbol above or below the candle, meaning the signal may be even stronger due to real-time changes at the moment of signal emission.

💬 The text signal located in the upper right corner demonstrates the strength of the signal in the current candle, where the higher the signal percentage, the more likely the candle will follow the suggested direction.