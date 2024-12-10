Assembler

5

Introducing Assembler:

 The best value for money, Designed for advanced traders and professionals, yet accessible for ambitious beginners ready to elevate their trading game.

Great for ICT, SMC, TREND and breakout traders

. Combining advanced analytics, a sleek graphical interface, and highly customizable features, Assembler empowers you to trade with precision, clarity, and confidence.


Key Features of Assembler

1. Dynamic Graphical User Interface (GUI):

  • A fully draggable, customizable interface that fits seamlessly into your workflow.
  • Toggle key elements such as Order Blocks, Targets, Support & Resistance, Range Bars, and Break of Structure (BOS) with intuitive controls.

2. Advanced Alerts System:

  • Real-time Multi-Timeframe Breakout Alerts for immediate notification of price action across different timeframes.
  • Trend Change Alerts ensure you stay ahead of market reversals, giving you the edge in timing entries and exits.

3. Enhanced Risk Management:

  • Built-in Position Size Calculator to help you manage risk effortlessly.
  • Track daily and total profit/loss directly on the GUI, keeping you aligned with your trading objectives.

4. Multi-Timeframe Breakout Scanner:

  • A scanner with clear, color-coded arrows indicating breakout direction across multiple timeframes.
  • Quickly identify opportunities and detect whether the price is consolidating or breaking out.

5. Average Daily Range (ADR) Insights:

  • Monitor the current range against the ADR to assess market volatility.
  • Stay informed of spread conditions with dynamic coloring that highlights unusual spread widening.

6. Powerful Trend Scanner:

  • Displays trends for three selected timeframes with easy-to-read buttons.
  • Color-coded buttons and backgrounds distinguish between the current trend (text and border in current trend color) and newly confirmed trend changes (button color in new trend)
  • Visualize trends in three modes: Candlestick Coloring, Trend Line, or Bar Coloring for ultimate flexibility.
  • Clicking on a trend scanner buttons cycles through timeframes

7. Smart Chart Elements:

  • Automatically plots Support & Resistance levels, Order Blocks, FVG and Market Structure (BOS and CHOCH) for streamlined analysis.
  • Dynamically adjustable targets plotted near the current candle to guide your trading decisions.

8. Range Bars with Alerts:

  • Innovative Multi-timeframe Range Bars adapt dynamically, turning gray during consolidation and changing colors with breakout direction.
  • Integrated breakout alerts and clearly marked targets help you spot MTF alignment high-probability setups with ease.

9. Additional Market Tools:

  • Key level markers for Yesterday’s High/Low and Today’s Open provide immediate insight into market context.
  • A real-time Candle Timer ensures perfect timing for entries and exits.

10. Fully Customizable:

  • Tailor the appearance to suit your preferences with adjustable colors, styles, and settings for all chart elements.

Why Choose Assembler?

Assembler isn’t just an indicator—it’s your complete trading assistant. It is designed to:

  • Simplify Complexity: Consolidate all critical tools into one intuitive package
  • Spot Multi-Timeframe Alignments: Effortlessly identify alignments and confluences across timeframes for high-confidence trades.
  • Enhance Decision-Making: Alerts for breakouts and trend changes keep you in tune with market dynamics.
  • Boost Customization: Fully adjustable settings ensure Assembler adapts to your trading style, not the other way around.

Take Your Trading to the Next Level

Assembler’s cutting-edge design and powerful features make it the ultimate tool for spotting high-probability setups and improving your trading accuracy.

With real-time insights, customizable alerts, and intuitive controls, you’ll trade smarter, faster, and more confidently.


----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Assembler Indicator User Guide


Welcome to the Assembler Indicator user guide. This manual will help you understand and configure the settings effectively, ensuring you make the most out of this advanced tool.


1. Color Settings


Assembler allows you to customize the colors of various elements such as trend lines, support/resistance, and targets. While not critical to functionality, setting colors to match your personal preferences or charting style can enhance readability and usability.

2. Multi Breakout Alerts

-  Alerts are triggered when breakouts occur across multiple timeframes.

- Settings:

  - Enable/Disable Alerts: Toggle alerts on or off.

  - Minimum Timeframes for Alert: Set how many timeframes must align for an alert.

- Tip: In case of higher timeframe breakouts (e.g., weekly/monthly), increase the number of timeframes monitored to avoid frequent alerts when trading lower timeframes (e.g., 15 or 30 minutes).


---


3. Risk Management Settings


- Default Stop Loss: The initial stop loss in pips, adjustable to suit your strategy.

- Risk Percent: The percentage of your account balance to risk per trade.

- Initial Balance: Used to calculate your daily and total profit/loss. Set this to match your trading account.


4. Trend Settings


- Trend Period: Defines the calculation period for trend plotting.

  - Default (50): Captures intermediate trends.

  - Higher Values (e.g., 100): Smooth out market noise and focus on major trends.

- ATR Period: Determines the Average True Range used in trend calculations. This value affects sensitivity.

- Display Style: Choose between:

  - Automatic: Adapts plotting style to your chart type (bars, candlestick, line).

  - Manual: Set your preferred plotting style.

The first button in trend scanner will plot arrow on chart and trigger alert on confirmed trend change.


---


5. Order Blocks


- Block Extension: Number of candles the order block rectangle extends.

- Extend to Current Bar: Enable to extend blocks to the current candle, creating wider like  support/resistance zones.

- Draw Lines to Current Time: Toggle to draw lines from order blocks to the current time.

- Candles to Use for Calculation: Defines the historical scope for calculating impact on order blocks and market structure . Lower values reduce resource usage.


---


 6. Market Structure (BOS/CHOCH)


- Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) lines can be customized:

  - Colors: Set the color for each line type.

  - Line Style: Choose between solid, dashed, or dotted lines.

 

 7. Reference Lines

  Yesterday High/Low and Today Open Lines:

  - Customize their colors position and styles for better visibility.


8. Fractal Calculations


- Fractal Sensitivity: Adjust the number of candles used on each side of the fractal.

- Auto Fractal Candles: Automatically sets fractal sensitivity based on the current timeframe.

- Candle Close Outside Range: Choose whether market structure is determined by candle close or high/low extremes.


9. Lower Timeframe Display


- Show Lower Timeframes: Toggle the visibility of ranges from timeframes lower than the current one.

- Impact: Affects range bar display on the right side of chart;


10. Spread Sensitivity


- Spread Sensitivity: Adjusts the threshold for identifying unusual spread widening.

- Visual Feedback: When spreads exceed the sensitivity level, they are highlighted in red, alerting you to potential volatility or illiquidity.

11. FVG

 Seamlessly detect Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) directly on the current chart. With the integrated control panel's timeframe scroll buttons



Tips for Optimal Use

1. Customization: Take advantage of the highly customizable settings to align the indicator with your trading style.

2. Alerts: Configure breakout and trend alerts to avoid unnecessary distractions while staying informed about critical market events.

3. Performance: Balance functionality and resource efficiency by adjusting settings such as candles for order block calculation and fractal sensitivity.


Assembler is a versatile, professional-grade tool that can empower traders at all levels. Use this guide to fine-tune its settings and elevate your market analysis to new heights!


How to Interpret On-Chart Elements

  1. Trend Representation:
    The trend is displayed in three ways depending on initial settings:

    • Candle Colors: Candlesticks are colored based on the trend direction.
    • Bar Colors: Bars are shaded to reflect the trend.
    • ATR Line: A plotted ATR-based trend line in the trend color.

  2. Support and Resistance:
    Horizontal gray lines represent fractal-based support and resistance levels for each timeframe, labeled accordingly.

  3. Targets:

    • Price Labels: Targets are shown as price labels . Smaller price labels represent the current timeframe, while larger price labels are for higher timeframes. The red labels next to support/resistance lines indicate targets that can also be used to set stop-loss levels.
    • Dynamic Adjustments: Targets adjust direction if the price crosses the midpoint of the range, preparing for a potential breakout.
    • Target Probabilities:
      • Target 1 (T1): 50% of the range, with the highest probability of being hit.
      • Target 2 (T2): 100% of the range Also likely but may involve a retracement to the original range before being reached.
      • Target 3 (T3): Useful for news events or sudden breakouts after a narrow range.
    • Timeframe Adjustment: Use the arrow buttons next to the TAR label on the UI to change the timeframe for displayed larger targets.

  4. Maximizing Probability:
    Look for confluence between targets from different timeframes or alignment with other key elements, such as order blocks, today’s open, moving averages, or pivots. This is easily identified using the range bar targets on the right side of the chart.

This concise guide will help users interpret and utilize the on-chart elements effectively.

Tips:

  1. If the button does not register a mouse click, try moving the GUI to a location where there are no objects (e.g., trendlines, rectangles, etc.) behind it. This helps ensure that the button receives the click event properly.

  2. Market Entry Timing: Market entries on new trends have a greater potential for higher profit compared to entries near the end of trends. Identifying and entering the market at the beginning of a new trend can maximize profit opportunities.

  3. For Intraday trading use H1 and h4 targets in confluence with lower timeframes. 

Latest updates:

-we added new futures:

NON REPAINTING retrace / pullbacks entry signals

-enhanced trend algorithm

-bar targets change color only if there is a breakout in individual timeframes  

New Feature – Dynamic FVG Detection Across Timeframes Seamlessly detect Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) directly on the current chart. With the integrated control panel's timeframe scroll buttons, traders can now view FVGs from multiple timeframes without switching charts—saving time and enhancing workflow efficiency for ICT and SMC strategies.














Reviews 1
Rutt Tungkiratichai
2674
Rutt Tungkiratichai 2025.01.26 10:49 
 

good Indi for breakout trading

Recommended products
Auto Pivot Lines Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Auto Pivot Lines Indicator MetaTrader 5 The Auto Pivot Lines Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to automatically detect potential price reversal zones by analyzing the last 20 highs and lows. It evaluates each candlestick’s Open, High, Low, and Close data, identifies three consecutive peaks or troughs aligned in one direction, and uses them as pivot points. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Auto Pivot Lines Indicator MT4   | ALL Products By  Tradi
FREE
Pivot Point Super Trend
Yasir Zaidi
5 (2)
Indicators
Pivot Point Supertrend (corresponds to Pivot Point Super Trend indicator from Trading View) Pivot Point Period:    Pivot point defined as highest high and highest low... input 2 = defining highest high and highest low with 2 bars on each side which are lower (for highest high) and are higher (for lowest low calculation) ATR Length  : the  ATR  calculation is based on 10 periods ATR Factor: ATR multiplied by 3
FREE
TrendlineBreak Alert
Yasir Zaidi
4 (2)
Indicators
Get ALERTS for break of your TRENDLINES, SUPPORT LINES, RESISTANCE LINE, ANY LINE!! 1. Draw a line on the chart (Trend, support, resistance, whatever you like) and give it a name (e.g. MY EURUSD line) 2. Load the Indicator and input the Line Name the same name in Indicator INPUT so system knows the name of your line (= MY EURUSD line) 3. Get Alerts when Price breaks the line and closes Works on All Time frames and charts LEAVE A COMMENT AND IF THERE IS ENOUGH INTEREST I WILL WRITE AN EA WHICH W
FREE
Candle Indicator Doji Engulfing Hammer
Jean Philippe Wolf
Indicators
3 candel indicator in 1 !!! The 3 most important candel indicator in 1 packadge. Help trader in chart visualisation, prevent reversal !!! Doji : Gravestone Doji, Long Legged Doji, Dragonfly Doji. Engulfing : Bullish, Bearish. Hammer : red hammer, green hammer. Fully parametrable indicator icon color config and alarm. Free life time update !!! Just try our demo for free.
Hammer Star
Arkadii Zagorulko
Indicators
This powerful tool is designed to help traders identify key reversal patterns in their charts, including the hammer and star bar formations. With this indicator, you can quickly and easily spot these patterns as they form, allowing you to make well-informed trades and potentially increase your profits. The Hammer Start indicator is customizable, allowing you to set your own parameters for identifying patterns and alerts. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, the Hammer and Star
FREE
CPR Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
CPR (Central Pivot Range) Indicator in MetaTrader 5 The  CPR (Central Pivot Range)  indicator in MetaTrader 5 is calculated using price data, including  High, Low, and Close  values. It is designed to identify  reversal zones  and help forecast the likely direction of price movements. The CPR structure includes a  central pivot line  (Pivot Point), flanked by  two resistance levels  (blue) and  two support levels  (yellow). «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  | CPR
FREE
Fractal Pivot Lines
Mario Jemic
Indicators
Fractal Pivot Lines — Indicator Overview Fractal Pivot Lines is a custom trend analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. It dynamically draws lines connecting fractal highs and lows, helping traders visualize local market structure, momentum shifts, and trend channels. What It Does Connects the last N fractals (of the same type – highs or lows) with visible lines. Fractal highs (pivots up) are linked by green lines , forming potential resistance paths. Fractal lows (pivots down) are linked by red lines ,
MACD Dashboard Scanner MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator monitors the Dinapoli MACD trend in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Indicator can be used for all markets Monitors every timeframe, from 1 Min to Monthly Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number of symbols that you want to copy from the market watch list. CustomSymbols: Enter the custom symbols that you want to be available in dashboard. Ti
TD Sequential Scanner Metatrader 5
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator scans for TD Sequential signals in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Dashboard can be used for all markets It can scan for signals on MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 ,M5, M1 timeframes Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number of symbols that you want to copy from the market watch list. CustomSymbols: Enter the custom symbols that you want to be a
Dynamic Targets
Darko Licardo
Indicators
Dynamic Range and Target Indicator: Your Reliable Trading Partner Introducing an innovative indicator that revolutionizes how you analyze markets and make trading decisions. Whether you're a beginner seeking clear guidance or an experienced trader looking to enhance your strategy, this tool is designed to meet your needs.   Key Features: 1. Dynamic Range Determination: The indicator continuously analyzes the market, identifying the most recent significant price ranges. 2. Clear Support an
Horizontal Level
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
Horizontal Level indicator - reflects, using a histogram, the horizontal volumes of transactions at a certain price without reference to time. At the same time, the histogram appears directly in the terminal window, and each column of the volume is easily correlated with the quote value of the currency pair. The volume of transactions is of great importance in exchange trading, usually an increase in the number of concluded contracts confirms the trend, and their reduction indicates an imminent
Oneiroi
Oleksandr Powchan
5 (1)
Experts
Oneiroi trades hard oversold and overbought conditions. On M15 you can achieve a very high hitrate. The system does not trade a lot because meeting the three conditions is quite hard. It will work on any pair and any broker but some are better than others. The EA will work also on small accounts but i would highly recomend to use a 100kcent account. Our Goal is to help you be way more profitable and way more stress free, so you can enjoy the things that are important to you and your family.
Imperium Pattern EA for MT5
Botond Ratonyi
Experts
USE IT ONLY WITH THE SET FILES I POSTED TO THE COMMENT SECTION.  Youtube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQN5LTd91rk&amp ;t=2s This is the biggest update in the life of the Imperium Pattern EA, it got new features and engine. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic engine system alongisde with good risk:reward ratio ---New feature that allows traders to tell the EA after how much time(X value in minutes) the EA can close trades by dynamic exit. This feature boosts the EA perfoe
Prev Day High Low With Alerts
Dominik Mogus
5 (1)
Indicators
- Displays horizontal lines for Previous Day High (PDH) and Previous Day Low (PDL) on the chart. - Customizable line colors via input parameters. - Sends sound alerts, pop-up notifications, and mobile push notifications upon the initial crossover of PDH or PDL. - Alerts are triggered only once per crossover event; they re-trigger only if the price moves away and re-crosses after a specified minimum interval. - Automatically updates the PDH/PDL levels at the start of each new day. - All indicator
FREE
ADR Pro
Oleksandr Myrhorodskyi
Indicators
ADR Pro — Auto Adaptive Daily Range & Volatility Indicator (ATR + ADR + Alerts) Auto Adaptation. All Markets. No Guesswork . Enhance your trading decisions with precise ADR levels — for Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Indices, Metals, Energy, Commodities, and ETFs. Easy Setup Professional Features Lifetime Free Updates ADR Pro is your personal "volatility compass" that shows the real daily range boundaries for any asset. Forget manual calculations and constant parameter adjustments — the indicator
Magic SMMA MT5
Imre Heli
Indicators
The Magic SMMA indicator is of great help in determining trend direction. It can be an excellent addition to your existing strategy or the basis of a new one. We humans can make better decisions when we see better visually. So we designed it to show a different color for rising and falling trends. Everyone can customize this in the way that suits them best. By setting the Trend Period, we can optimize it for longer or shorter trends for our strategy. It is great for all time frames. IF YOU NEE
FREE
Trend And Corrections MT5
Alexander Nikolaev
Indicators
The indicator helps to enter a trade following the trend, at the same time, after some correction. It finds strong trending movements of a currency pair on a given number of bars, and also finds correction levels to this trend. If the trend is strong enough, and the correction becomes equal to the one specified in the parameters, then the indicator signals this. You can set different correction values, 38, 50 and 62 (Fibonacci levels) are better. In addition, you can set the minimum trend lengt
Fair Value Gap Scanner
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Indicators
The Fair Value Gap Detector is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to identify and draw rectangles on the chart wherever fair value gaps (FVGs) are detected. Fair value gaps occur when there is a significant disparity between the current price and the fair value of an asset. These gaps can provide valuable insights into potential trading opportunities, as they often indicate overbought or oversold conditions in the market. Key Features: FVG Detection: The indicator utilizes a proprietary algorith
FREE
Price Action Map MT5
Suvashish Halder
Indicators
Price Action Map is an advanced trading indicator meticulously designed to provide clear visual insights into market structure by precisely labeling Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) . Traders who find it challenging to accurately identify higher highs, lower lows, or understand different market phases will find this tool exceptionally valuable. Price Action Map significantly simplifies the analysis process, enabling traders at all skill levels to conf
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Indicators
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabil
MT5 TD Sequential Scanner
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
If you are unsure how to use this indicator, please feel free to reach out to me. I will explain it to you and provide reading materials to help you make the most of it. TD Sequential Scanner: An Overview The TD Sequential scanner is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify potential price exhaustion points and trend reversals in financial markets. Developed by Tom DeMark, this method is widely used by traders to gauge market cycles and potential turning points with precision. Ho
Pivot Points Classic
Giuseppe Papa
Indicators
Pivot Points Classic – L’indicatore essenziale per ogni trader tecnico Questo indicatore disegna automaticamente i livelli di Pivot Point più utilizzati dai trader professionisti, con supporto completo a 4 metodi di calcolo: Metodi supportati : • Traditional • Fibonacci • Woodie • Camarilla Caratteristiche principali : ️ Calcolo su timeframe superiore (multi-timeframe) ️ Visualizzazione chiara dei livelli P, R1, R2, R3, S1, S2, S3 ️ Etichette dinamiche con nome e valore del livello ️ C
FREE
Yawabeh SD Volume Suit V1
SHEHZADA BEHRAM
Indicators
Yawabeh SD Pro –  Professional Supply and Demand Indicator Trade Smarter with Volume-Confirmed Supply/Demand Zones Our institutional-grade algorithm identifies high-probability reversal zones before price reacts, giving you the edge in Forex, Crypto, and Stocks. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Confirmation – View trend strength across multiple timeframes simultaneously – Align your trades with higher timeframe momentum Smart Alert System – Real-time notifications for: – Strong demand/supply zone
Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
Indicators
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
Big Figure Indicator MT5
Vonjinirina Alfred Randrianiaina
4.33 (3)
Indicators
"BIG FIGURE INDICATOR" automatically identifies and draws horizontal lines on price charts at specific levels, such as whole numbers or half-numbers (e.g., 1.0000 or 1.5000 in currency trading). These levels are considered psychologically significant because they represent round numbers that big traders and investors may focus on, leading to potential support or resistance levels. The big figure indicator can help traders identify important price levels and make trading decisions based on these
FREE
Dynamoc SR Trend Channel
JEREMIAH AREKHANDIA
Indicators
DYNAMIC SR TREND CHANNEL Dynamic SR Trend Channel is a simple indicator for trend detection as well as resistance/support levels on the current timeframe. It shows you areas where to expect possible change in trend direction and trend continuation. It works with any trading system (both price action and other trading system that use indicators) and is also very good for renko charting system as well. In an uptrend, the red line (main line) serves as the support and the blue line serves as the r
Harmonic Pro
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
Only 5 copies of the EA at $30! Next price --> $45 Find charts and signals based on harmonic patterns, which work great in 1-hour timeframes and up. Buy and sell signs based on different harmonic patterns as follows: 0: ABC_D 1: ABCD_E 2: 3Drive 3: 5_0 4: Gartley 5: Bat 6: Crab 7: Butterfly 8: Cypher 9: NenStar 10: Shark 11: AntiBat 12: AntiGartley 13: AntiCrab 14: AntiButterfly 15: AntiCypher 16: AntiNenStar 17: AntiShark How to use: When there is an opportunity to buy or sell, you have 5:
Volumatic Trend MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.67 (6)
Indicators
Volumatic Trend   is a powerful, trend-following indicator that merges directional analysis with real-time volume behavior. By combining adaptive trend logic and volume overlays, it gives traders a detailed snapshot of market conviction and potential turning points. From instant trend shift detection to volume-weighted candle visuals, this tool brings deeper context to price movement. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136210/ Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.co
FREE
Fifty Pro MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
One of the very few indicators that calculate levels solely based on price. The indicator is not affected by time frames, trends, or market cycles. One of the most logical indicators ever made. The indicator automatically calculates the daily levels of interest for market participants based on the activity from the previous day. It also calculates weekly, monthly, and yearly levels based on the activity from the previous week, month, or year. Combining everything this way, every day you know exa
Nexus Alpha Engine
Krasimir Borislavov Petrov
Experts
Automation with Precision. No Surprises. Nexus Alpha Engine   delivers a new standard of trading precision.   Meet NexusEA —the foundational expert advisor in this framework, built for traders who demand absolute transparency and full control over their automated strategies. With   NexusEA , you're not just buying an EA; you're acquiring a powerful   "strategy skeleton builder."   We provide the robust, deterministic framework—you   integrate   your unique market insights and precise rules. Aut
Buyers of this product also purchase
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (59)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (15)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicators
PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tr
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
PipRush MT5
Hugo Feruglio
Indicators
PipRush is a technical indicator that identifies structured trading opportunities using statistical logic. It automatically draws trade setups with predefined entry, stop loss, and take profit levels. The indicator is designed for traders who want to reduce manual analysis and apply a consistent, data-driven approach. Key Features Automatically plots full trade setup, including entry, stop loss, take profit, and risk-to-reward levels Real-time dashboard displays live performance metrics Alerts f
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (21)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicators
The ACB Breakout Arrows indicator provides a crucial entry signal in the market by detecting a special breakout pattern. The indicator constantly scans the chart for a settling momentum in one direction and provide the accurate entry signal right before the major move. Get multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner from here - Scanner for ACB Breakout Arrows MT 5 Key features Stoploss   and Take Profit levels are provided by the indicator. Comes with a MTF Scanner dashboard which tracks the brea
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicators
Entry points at the bar close,  without redrawing .  Trend scanner  across all assets,  MTF - mode  and much more in one tool. We recommend using it together with   RFI LEVELS. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG         /         VERSION MT4   Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now,
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.55 (20)
Indicators
Reversal zones - levels / Active zones of a major player INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 EVERY BUYER OF THIS INDICATOR       GET ADDITIONALLY   FOR FREE   : 3 months       access to trading signals from the service       RFI SIGNALS       — ready-made entry points according to the TPSproSYSTEM algorithm. 3 months       access to training materials with regular updates - immersion in strategy and professional growth. 24/5 support on weekdays and access to a closed tra
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4 (29)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicators
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (6)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Indicators
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
Trend Hunter MT5
Andrey Tatarinov
5 (3)
Indicators
Trend Hunter is a trend indicator for working in the Forex, cryptocurrency, and CFD markets. A special feature of the indicator is that it confidently follows the trend, without changing the signal when the price slightly pierces the trend line. The indicator is not repaint; a signal to enter the market appears after the bar closes. When moving along a trend, the indicator shows additional entry points in the direction of the trend. Based on these signals, you can trade with a small StopLoss. Tr
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.22 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available   harmonic patterns   for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient /   MT4 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays res
Trend Sensor MT5
Yuriy Lyachshenko
Indicators
The indicator shows the most appropriate entry and exit points. It also displays statistical data on all signals for better analysis of trading. With the help of this indicator you will be able to better understand the market. As soon as the power of the trend begins to weaken (this will be shown on the panel), the trend line will gravitate to the horizontal position - this is the signal to exit the trade. Or you can exit when the average/median profit level is reached. The indicator was the r
MonetTrend
Aliya Bolek
Indicators
MonetTrend — Премиум-индикатор для торговли по тренду (M30, H1, H4) MonetTrend — это мощный и визуально понятный трендовый индикатор, созданный для торговли на таймфреймах M30, H1 и H4. Он идеально подходит для работы с волатильными инструментами, такими как: • Золото (XAUUSD) • Криптовалюты (BTCUSD) • Валютные пары (EURUSD, USDJPY и др.) Ключевые особенности MonetTrend: • Автоматическое отображение Take Profit 1 (TP1) и Stop Loss (SL): После появления сигнала индикатор сразу показывает: • TP
Breakout Retest Scan MT5
Elif Kaya
4 (1)
Indicators
Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Related product: Bitcoin Expert Introduction The Breakout and Retest strategy is traded support and resistance levels. it involves price breaking through a previous level.  The break and retest strategy is designed to help traders do two main things, the first is to avoid false breakouts. Man
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicators
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Gold Venamax MT5
Sergei Linskii
2.67 (3)
Indicators
Gold Venamax - this is a best stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] Indicator features: This is a super indicator with Magic and two Blocks of trend arrows for comfortable and profitable trading. Red Button for switching blocks is displayed on the chart. Magic is set in the indicator settings, so that you can install the indicator on two chart
More from author
Market Sessionsync
Darko Licardo
Indicators
Market Sessionsync** is a cutting-edge trading session indicator designed to enhance your trading experience by visually breaking down the market's daily rhythm. With a compact window overlaid on your chart, this indicator provides a split-second understanding of the current trading session through: Basic setup: Set Difference between your local time and your broker time , set DST(Daylight Saving Time) ON or OFF , set timescale sync you want to use (Local, Broker, CET) - A vertical time marker
FREE
PA Analyzer
Darko Licardo
5 (2)
Indicators
With PA analyzer you will see a different perspective of price action , once you have unlocked the full potential of it, this tool will be essential  part of your trading system. PA Analyzer enables market price analysis and automatically marks support and resistance in all time frames. This indicator makes it easy to see whether the price is in range or trend, and generates dynamic profit take targets for the current time frame and the next higher time frame. This allows you to find target con
Contraction Breakout
Darko Licardo
Indicators
As traders, we know that identifying price contractions and consolidations is crucial for profitable trading. Fortunately, we have a powerful tool at our disposal. The indicator to trade price consolidation is designed to identify price contraction and alerts us on formation. It does this by analyzing historical price data and identifying price action patterns. The algorithm then uses this information to mark the zone , potential targets and liquidity lines, giving us valuable insights into mark
TrendXplorer
Darko Licardo
Indicators
TrendXplorer indicator is designed to provide valuable insights into market trends, helping you navigate the dynamic world of trading with confidence. Key Features: Accurate Trend Analysis: TrendXplorer utilizes a special algorithm to analyze trends combined with price action. This enables easier trend detection and is less prone to change during price manipulation. Built-in Risk Calculator: Take control of your risk management with TrendXplorer's built-in risk calculator. This feature assesses
Dynamic Targets
Darko Licardo
Indicators
Dynamic Range and Target Indicator: Your Reliable Trading Partner Introducing an innovative indicator that revolutionizes how you analyze markets and make trading decisions. Whether you're a beginner seeking clear guidance or an experienced trader looking to enhance your strategy, this tool is designed to meet your needs.   Key Features: 1. Dynamic Range Determination: The indicator continuously analyzes the market, identifying the most recent significant price ranges. 2. Clear Support an
VWAP Trend Pro
Darko Licardo
Indicators
VWAP Trend Pro (Volume Weighted Average Price) is a versatile trading tool that can be used effectively in several ways: This is an advanced Volume Weighted Average Price indicator that revolutionizes your trading experience by dynamically changing colors across scanned timeframes, providing real-time trend insights. The intuitive right corner scanner with three simple squares represents Monthly, Weekly, and Daily trends, each bordered by the current trend color and with background color indicat
Matrix Market Scanner
Darko Licardo
Indicators
MATRIX Market Scanner Comprehensive Analytics Without the Complexity Our innovative, cell-based dashboard gives you a panoramic view of the market—letting you monitor multiple instruments and timeframes seamlessly. Its high level of customization delivers an intuitive, dynamic display that adapts to your trading style, empowering you to see the bigger picture and make smarter, faster decisions. New Update The latest update to the Indicator Matrix Market Scanner introduces a powerful new feature
Volatrend
Darko Licardo
Indicators
VolaTrend - Smart Volatility Trend Analyzer Transform your trading with instant market condition recognition - know whether to trend trade or range trade at a single glance! What Makes VolaTrend Different? Tired of cluttered charts with multiple indicators? VolaTrend revolutionizes market analysis by combining three powerful volatility indicators into ONE intelligent system that gives you instant market clarity through a single, customizable button. No more guessing. No more chart clutter. Ju
Contraction Breakout MT5
Darko Licardo
Indicators
The indicator to trade price consolidation is designed to identify price contraction and alerts us on formation. It does this by analyzing historical price data and identifying price action patterns. The algorithm then uses this information to mark the zone , potential targets and liquidity lines, giving us valuable insights into market behavior.  Traders can adjust parameters such as colors ,alerts types and how many  previously formed zones to display on chart . Furthermore, the indicator can
Filter:
Rutt Tungkiratichai
2674
Rutt Tungkiratichai 2025.01.26 10:49 
 

good Indi for breakout trading

Reply to review