Title: BTC Quantum Predator MT5

​Subtitle: High-Precision Bitcoin & Forex Trend Hunter by Mabrouk Mahdy

​Product Description:

​BTC Quantum Predator is an advanced algorithmic trading system specifically engineered to tackle the high volatility of the Cryptocurrency market, with a primary focus on Bitcoin (BTCUSD). Developed by Mabrouk Mahdy, this Expert Advisor uses a sophisticated blend of volatility-based envelopes and momentum filtering to identify high-probability breakout trades.

​Unlike standard grid or martingale EAs, BTC Quantum Predator follows a disciplined "Smart Money" approach, entering trades only when price action and momentum are perfectly aligned.

​Key Technical Features:

​Volatility Breakout Logic: Uses Keltner Channels to identify price explosions beyond normal trading ranges.

​Momentum Confirmation: Integrated RSI filters ensure the EA doesn't buy at the "peak" or sell at the "bottom."

​Dynamic Profit Protection: Features an automated Break-Even system that secures your capital as soon as the trade moves in your favor.

​Smart Execution: Built-in NormalizePrice and NormalizeLot functions ensure compatibility with all broker types and account sizes.

​Spread Protection: Prevents trading during high-slippage events or news gaps to protect your balance.

​Why Choose BTC Quantum Predator?

​Safety First: Every trade has a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit. No risky Martingale or Hedging.

​Fully Automated: 24/7 monitoring of the Bitcoin market.

​Broker Agnostic: Works perfectly on ECN, Raw, and Standard accounts.

​Optimized for MT5: Leverages the full power of the MetaTrader 5 engine for lightning-fast execution.

​Trading Recommendations:

​Primary Pair: BTCUSD (Bitcoin).

​Secondary Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD.

​Timeframe: H1 (Recommended) or M15 for aggressive scalping.

​Minimum Balance: $500.

​Account Type: ECN or Low Spread accounts are highly recommended.

​About the Developer:

​Designed and optimized by Mabrouk Mahdy, a specialist in automated trading systems. This EA is the result of extensive backtesting and real-market stress testing.

العنوان: BTC QUANTUM PREDATOR MT5