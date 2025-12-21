BTC Quantum Predator

Title: BTC Quantum Predator MT5

​Subtitle: High-Precision Bitcoin & Forex Trend Hunter by Mabrouk Mahdy

​Product Description:

​BTC Quantum Predator is an advanced algorithmic trading system specifically engineered to tackle the high volatility of the Cryptocurrency market, with a primary focus on Bitcoin (BTCUSD). Developed by Mabrouk Mahdy, this Expert Advisor uses a sophisticated blend of volatility-based envelopes and momentum filtering to identify high-probability breakout trades.

​Unlike standard grid or martingale EAs, BTC Quantum Predator follows a disciplined "Smart Money" approach, entering trades only when price action and momentum are perfectly aligned.

​Key Technical Features:

​Volatility Breakout Logic: Uses Keltner Channels to identify price explosions beyond normal trading ranges.

​Momentum Confirmation: Integrated RSI filters ensure the EA doesn't buy at the "peak" or sell at the "bottom."

​Dynamic Profit Protection: Features an automated Break-Even system that secures your capital as soon as the trade moves in your favor.

​Smart Execution: Built-in NormalizePrice and NormalizeLot functions ensure compatibility with all broker types and account sizes.

​Spread Protection: Prevents trading during high-slippage events or news gaps to protect your balance.

​Why Choose BTC Quantum Predator?

​Safety First: Every trade has a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit. No risky Martingale or Hedging.

​Fully Automated: 24/7 monitoring of the Bitcoin market.

​Broker Agnostic: Works perfectly on ECN, Raw, and Standard accounts.

​Optimized for MT5: Leverages the full power of the MetaTrader 5 engine for lightning-fast execution.

​Trading Recommendations:

​Primary Pair: BTCUSD (Bitcoin).

​Secondary Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD.

​Timeframe: H1 (Recommended) or M15 for aggressive scalping.

​Minimum Balance: $500.

​Account Type: ECN or Low Spread accounts are highly recommended.

​About the Developer:

​Designed and optimized by Mabrouk Mahdy, a specialist in automated trading systems. This EA is the result of extensive backtesting and real-market stress testing.

العنوان: BTC QUANTUM PREDATOR MT5

الوصف:
​"BTC Quantum Predator هو مستشار خبير (EA) عالي الأداء مصمم خصيصاً لتداول البيتكوين والعملات الرئيسية. يعتمد الروبوت على استراتيجية اختراق قنوات كيلتنر (Keltner Channels) المدعومة بفلتر الزخم RSI لاقتناص الاتجاهات القوية. يتميز بنظام إدارة مخاطر صارم يتضمن حماية الأرباح (Break-even) وتعديل العقود تلقائياً."
​"BTC Quantum Predator is a high-performance EA designed for Bitcoin and major FX pairs. It uses Keltner Channel breakouts confirmed by RSI momentum. Features include an advanced risk management system with automatic Break-even protection."
​2. إعدادات التشغيل الموصى بها (Recommended Settings)
​قدم هذه النصائح للمشترين في خانة "User Guide":
​الرمز: BTCUSD (البيتكوين) أو EURUSD.
​الفريم الزمني: H1 (ساعة واحدة).
​نوع الحساب: ECN أو Raw Spread (للحصول على أقل سبريد).
​الحد الأدنى للإيداع: 500 دولار.
​3. الصورة الترويجية (The Logo)

​بما أن اسم الروبوت هو Quantum Predator، يُفضل أن تكون الصورة رمزاً يجمع بين "البيتكوين" و"التكنولوجيا المستقبلية" أو "السرعة".


Plus de l'auteur
Titanium Algo Guard Pro
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
​اسم المنتج: Titanium Algo Guard Lite (مجاني) ​الوصف: روبوت تداول آلي مصمم خصيصاً للمتداولين الذين يبحثون عن الأمان والاستقرار. يعتمد "Titanium Algo Guard" على استراتيجية تداول ذكية تعتمد على حركة السعر (Price Action) مع نظام صارم لإدارة المخاطر لضمان حماية حسابك من التقلبات العنيفة. ​المميزات الرئيسية: ​إدارة مخاطر متقدمة: يقوم الروبوت بحساب حجم اللوت تلقائياً بناءً على رصيد حسابك ليتوافق مع شروط البروكر. ​حماية من "Stop Out": نظام ذكي يمنع استنزاف الهامش ويضمن بقاء الحساب آمناً حتى في أصعب ظر
FREE
Gold Vortex Safe Manager
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Description: Smart Trade Manager Safe is a simple and safe automated trading robot for MT5, designed for both beginners and professional traders. It automatically opens buy trades while managing risk with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit. Features: Automatically opens buy trades on any currency pair. Manages risk with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. Uses a unique Magic Number to distinguish its trades. Works on any timeframe and major Forex pairs. Lightweight and does not consume s
Auto Expiry Update EA
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Auto-Expiry Update EA – Professional Automated Trading Robot Description: Auto-Expiry Update EA is a fully-featured trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5. It automatically opens Buy and Sell trades alternately without the need for complex indicators. The EA comes with an automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit system to protect your capital and secure consistent profits. Key Features: Automatic Buy/Sell trade execution in alternating order. Adjustable maximum number of open positions. Automa
Gold MACrossover RSI EA
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
AutoTrader Pro EA – Professional Automated Trading Robot Description: AutoTrader Pro EA is a fully-featured automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5. It opens Buy and Sell trades alternately automatically without relying on complex indicators. The EA includes automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit to protect your capital and secure consistent profits. Key Features: Automatic Buy/Sell trade execution in alternating order. Adjustable maximum number of open positions. Automatic Stop Loss and Tak
Aura Gold Scalper X
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Aura Gold Scalper X is a sophisticated and reliable Expert Advisor specifically optimized for scalping XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 and M15 timeframes. Key Features: Advanced Moving Average Crossover strategy combined with RSI filter to eliminate false signals and capture high-probability trades Intelligent risk management with customizable Stop Loss, Take Profit, and lot sizing No dangerous techniques like Martingale or Grid – focuses on consistent, long-term profitability One trade at a time for preci
Gold Vortex AI
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
بناءً على الكود الذي صممناه بلغة MQL5، إليك وصفاً احترافياً وشاملاً لهذا الروبوت (Expert Advisor) لتعرف كيف يعمل، وما هي فلسفته في التداول، وكيف تديره: اسم الروبوت: Gold Vortex AI - Pro Edition 1. الفلسفة الاستراتيجية (Trading Logic) يعتمد الروبوت على استراتيجية "الارتداد من القمم والقيعان" (Mean Reversion) مدمجة مع "فلتر الزخم" (Momentum Filter). تحديد النطاق: يستخدم مؤشر Bollinger Bands لتحديد حدود حركة السعر. عندما يخرج السعر عن هذه الحدود، يُعتبر الذهب في حالة "تطرف سعري". تأكيد الانعكاس: ل
Gold Trend Pullback EA
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Gold Trend Pullback EA is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MT5. The EA trades with the main trend using a pullback strategy based on: EMA 200 for trend direction EMA 50 for pullback entry RSI for confirmation ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss Key Features: Trades only XAUUSD Optimized for M15 timeframe One trade at a time (safe trading) Risk-based lot calculation (1% by default) Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit (1:2 RR) No martingale – No g
XAU Smart Trend EA
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Here is a professional and compelling description of your Expert Advisor in English. You can use this for the MQL5 Market, a GitHub README, or your Personal Portfolio. XAU/USD Trend Master EA High-Precision Gold Trading Solution XAU/USD Trend Master is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered for trading Gold (XAU/USD) on the M15 timeframe. The EA combines institutional trend-following logic with momentum filtering and professional risk management to deliver a balanced and
XAU Gold Trend Expert
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
The EA uses a sophisticated "Triple-Filter" logic to identify high-probability entries: Trend Alignment: Uses a Dual EMA (50/200) Crossover system to identify the dominant market direction. It only trades in the direction of the long-term trend. Momentum Filter: Incorporates the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to ensure the price has enough velocity to reach its target, avoiding "flat" or sideways markets. Bar Execution: Operates strictly on New Bar Openings, which filters out market noise and sp
AurumTrend EA
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
**AurumTrend EA: Your Automated Gold (XAUUSD) Trading Companion** Unlock the power of consistent and effortless trading with AurumTrend EA, an Expert Advisor specifically engineered for steady trend following on Gold (XAUUSD) within the MetaTrader 5 platform. Leveraging a robust Simple Moving Average (SMA) strategy, AurumTrend EA intelligently analyzes the market and executes Buy/Sell trades based on candle closes, providing you with a calm and effective automated trading experience. **Why Ch
Titanium Scalper Pro
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Titanium Scalper Pro V1.0 – Smart Momentum Trading Titanium Scalper Pro is a professional algorithmic trading system designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This EA (Expert Advisor) focuses on high-probability momentum bursts, using a combination of Price Action analysis and RSI Dynamic Filtering to capture rapid market moves. Why Titanium Scalper Pro? No Dangerous Methods: Strictly NO Martingale, NO Grid, and NO Averaging. Every trade is protected by a dedicated Stop Loss. Momentu
Gold Sentinel AI
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
روبوت Gold Sentinel AI هو ثمرة دمج بين خبرة تداول البرايس أكشن وأحدث تقنيات البرمجة الآلية. تم تصميمه خصيصاً ليتناسب مع تقلبات معدن الذهب (XAUUSD). ​المميزات الرئيسية: ​استراتيجية SMC: يعتمد الروبوت على تحديد مناطق كسر الهيكل (BOS) للدخول مع الاتجاه القوي فقط. ​إدارة صارمة للمخاطر: لا يستخدم الروبوت نظام المارتينجال أو الهيدج، كل صفقة لها وقف خسارة وهدف محدد. ​نظام ملاحقة الأرباح: مزود بتقنية Trailing Stop لحجز الأرباح وتأمين الصفقات مع تحرك السعر. ​فلتر الأخبار: نظام ذكي يتجنب التداول في أوقات
Titanium News Sniper
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Product Description (نسخة المتجر) ​Headline: SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: Grab your copy for only $49! (Next price: $79, Final price: $149) ​Titanium News Sniper AI is a professional-grade trading system specifically designed to dominate the market during high-impact news events. Unlike traditional bots that gamble on news, this Expert Advisor uses advanced Liquidity Sweep Logic and Volatility Analysis to identify institutional "traps" and trade alongside Smart Money. ​Why Titanium News Sniper A
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis