BTC Quantum Predator
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
- Sürüm: 19.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Title: BTC Quantum Predator MT5
Subtitle: High-Precision Bitcoin & Forex Trend Hunter by Mabrouk Mahdy
Product Description:
BTC Quantum Predator is an advanced algorithmic trading system specifically engineered to tackle the high volatility of the Cryptocurrency market, with a primary focus on Bitcoin (BTCUSD). Developed by Mabrouk Mahdy, this Expert Advisor uses a sophisticated blend of volatility-based envelopes and momentum filtering to identify high-probability breakout trades.
Unlike standard grid or martingale EAs, BTC Quantum Predator follows a disciplined "Smart Money" approach, entering trades only when price action and momentum are perfectly aligned.
Key Technical Features:
Volatility Breakout Logic: Uses Keltner Channels to identify price explosions beyond normal trading ranges.
Momentum Confirmation: Integrated RSI filters ensure the EA doesn't buy at the "peak" or sell at the "bottom."
Dynamic Profit Protection: Features an automated Break-Even system that secures your capital as soon as the trade moves in your favor.
Smart Execution: Built-in NormalizePrice and NormalizeLot functions ensure compatibility with all broker types and account sizes.
Spread Protection: Prevents trading during high-slippage events or news gaps to protect your balance.
Why Choose BTC Quantum Predator?
Safety First: Every trade has a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit. No risky Martingale or Hedging.
Fully Automated: 24/7 monitoring of the Bitcoin market.
Broker Agnostic: Works perfectly on ECN, Raw, and Standard accounts.
Optimized for MT5: Leverages the full power of the MetaTrader 5 engine for lightning-fast execution.
Trading Recommendations:
Primary Pair: BTCUSD (Bitcoin).
Secondary Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD.
Timeframe: H1 (Recommended) or M15 for aggressive scalping.
Minimum Balance: $500.
Account Type: ECN or Low Spread accounts are highly recommended.
About the Developer:
Designed and optimized by Mabrouk Mahdy, a specialist in automated trading systems. This EA is the result of extensive backtesting and real-market stress testing.
العنوان: BTC QUANTUM PREDATOR MT5
بما أن اسم الروبوت هو Quantum Predator، يُفضل أن تكون الصورة رمزاً يجمع بين "البيتكوين" و"التكنولوجيا المستقبلية" أو "السرعة".