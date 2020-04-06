Titanium Flux
- エキスパート
- Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
- バージョン: 1.3
- アップデート済み: 28 12月 2025
- アクティベーション: 10
Titanium Flux EA
Titanium Flux is an automated trading system built on support and resistance levels combined with impulse-based confirmation logic. The Expert Advisor applies structured risk control, adaptive position management, and internal protection mechanisms designed for prop firm accounts.
The EA analyzes market structure using higher timeframe levels and executes trades based on confirmed signals on the H1 timeframe. Trades are opened only when market conditions, volatility, and technical filters are aligned.
Core Strategy Logic
- Key HIGH/LOW (support and resistance) levels are identified from higher timeframes
- Price interaction with these levels defines trade preparation zones
- Signal confirmation is performed on the H1 timeframe using candle close, impulse, and body size
- Additional technical filters are applied to reduce false entries
- The EA automatically detects breakouts, reversals, and trend continuation
Risk and Lot Management
- Automatic lot calculation based on risk percentage
- Manual fixed-lot trading option
- Predefined risk modes:
- Conservative
- Balanced
- Aggressive
- Maximum
- Prop Firm Step 1 / Step 2
- Manual (custom risk)
Risk calculation is performed using the actual Stop Loss distance and broker-specific trading conditions.
Stop Loss and Position Management
- Fixed or adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Break Even mechanism that moves Stop Loss after a defined profit level is reached
- Trailing Stop that automatically follows price movement
- Broker stop-level and technical constraints are fully validated
- Positions can be closed as a group to reduce overall exposure
Signal Filters and Confirmation
- RSI-based overbought and oversold filtering
- Pin-bar and candle structure rejection logic
- ATR-based impulse and volatility validation
- Multi-timeframe confirmation system
These filters are designed to improve signal quality and execution stability.
Order Limitations
- The maximum number of orders per signal is strictly limited
Prop Firm and Account Protection
- Daily maximum loss limit
- Overall account drawdown control
- Automatic trading suspension after reaching profit targets
- All positions are closed and the EA is paused when limits are violated
This module is designed specifically for prop firm challenge and evaluation accounts.
Technical Specifications
|Platform
|MetaTrader 5
|Trading Type
|Fully automated
|Timeframe
|H1 (with multi-timeframe confirmation)
|Instrument
|XAUUSD only
|Default Signal Timeframe
|H1 (can be changed in settings)
|Minimum Deposit
|500 USD
|Recommended Deposit
|1000 USD
|Account Type
|Compatible with hedging and netting accounts
Important Notes
- The EA is designed for fully automated trading only
- Testing on a demo account before live use is strongly recommended
- Results depend on broker conditions, spread, and execution quality
- It is recommended to run the EA on a single chart at a time