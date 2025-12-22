AlgoRadar

ALGORADAR - REAL-TIME TRADE ANALYTICS

The Most Powerful On-Chart Performance Analyzer for MetaTrader 5

NO EXTERNAL SOFTWARE. NO DIGGING THROUGH FILES. LIVE STATS RIGHT ON YOUR CHART.

Unlike other portfolio analyzers that force you to run standalone apps or hunt through MT5 folders for reports, AlgoRadar displays your complete trading performance directly on your charts in real-time.

ANALYZE & RANK ALL YOUR EAs ON ONE CHART!

Running multiple Expert Advisors? Which one is actually your BEST performer? AlgoRadar gives you the complete picture! Instantly see which strategies are making money and which are dragging you down - all displayed LIVE on your MT5 chart.

  • ONE dashboard for ALL your accounts
  • ONE click to see best/worst performers
  • ZERO configuration - just click "Scan"!

UNIQUE EA RANKING & SCORING SYSTEM

Finally know EXACTLY how your EAs stack up against each other!

Visual Rankings - Gold, Silver, Bronze medals for top performers

Composite Score - Proprietary formula weighing Win Rate, Profit Factor, Sharpe Ratio & Drawdown

Click-to-Sort - Instantly re-rank by Profit, Trades, Win%, PF, DD%, or Score

Side-by-Side Comparison - All strategies in one sortable ladder

Spot the Winners - Identify your edge, cut underperformers

No more guessing which EA is carrying your account. AlgoRadar shows you the REAL rankings based on comprehensive performance data!

KEY FEATURES

Auto EA Detection - Instantly identifies all your strategies

Smart Ranking - Click any column to sort by Profit, Win%, PF, DD%, Score

Multi-Broker Aggregation - Unlimited accounts in one view

Prop Firm Mode - Track targets, drawdown limits, challenge phase

6 Time Periods - Today, Yesterday, Week, Month, Year, All Time + Custom

Hour-by-Hour Heatmap - Find your most profitable trading times

Symbol Performance - Best/worst pairs for each EA

One-Click Screenshots - Capture and share instantly

7 POWERFUL TABS

Overview - Live balance chart, key stats, period cards

EA Cards - Visual snapshots with mini equity curves & medals

EA Ladder - Sortable rankings table with profit/loss bars

Calendar - Daily P/L heatmap, spot your best trading days

Charts - Overlay all strategies, compare performance visually

Prop Firm - Challenge tracking with 4 drawdown calculation methods

Settings - Scan EAs, rename strategies, configure display

MULTI-ACCOUNT POWER

Running EAs across multiple prop accounts or brokers? AlgoRadar brings EVERYTHING together!

  • Aggregate unlimited accounts and brokers
  • Combined rankings across your entire portfolio
  • VPS, home PC, laptop - all synced automatically

FREE AlgoRadar Exporter included for multi-account sync!

PROP FIRM MODE

  • Set profit targets & drawdown limits as percentages
  • Phase 1 / Phase 2 / Funded tracking
  • 4 daily drawdown methods (covers all major prop firm rules)
  • Visual progress chart with target & DD limit lines
  • Monthly goal tracking

METRICS TRACKED

Net Profit/Loss, Win Rate %, Profit Factor, Max Drawdown ($,%), Sharpe Ratio, Expectancy, Average Win, Average Loss, Risk/Reward Ratio, Best Trade, Worst Trade, Total Trades, Consecutive Wins, Consecutive Losses, Composite Score, Best Symbol, Worst Symbol, Profit by Hour, Daily Drawdown, Balance Curve, Equity Curve

SETUP IN 60 SECONDS

  1. Drag AlgoRadar onto any chart
  2. Click "Scan & Configure"
  3. Done! All your EAs detected and ranked automatically.

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • AlgoRadar - Main Analytics Dashboard
  • AlgoRadar Exporter - FREE (for multi-account sync) - contact developer to receive
  • User Manual (PDF)
  • Lifetime updates & support

STOP GUESSING. START KNOWING.

You can't improve what you don't measure. Know which EAs are winning. Cut the losers. Maximize your edge.

GET ALGORADAR NOW!

The main changes: added # and ## headings to create section hierarchy, used horizontal

