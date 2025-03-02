TRDR Bot3
Momentum-Driven MT5 Expert Advisor Using MACD & Bulls Power
TRDR Bot-3 is a structured, momentum-focused Expert Advisor developed by TRADEWYZE, designed for traders who want a clean trend-confirmation system with disciplined exits and strong capital protection. The EA combines MACD, Bulls Power, and Momentum indicators to identify directional strength and exit trades when momentum begins to fade—making it ideal for sustained market moves in Forex, Indices and Commodities.
Multi-Indicator Strategy Logic
TRDR Bot-3 focuses on trend confirmation + momentum continuation, filtering out weak or choppy market conditions.
Entry Logic
Trades are executed only when trend direction and buying/selling pressure align:
1. MACD Histogram Direction
-
Bullish Entry: MACD histogram crosses above zero (fast EMA > slow EMA)
-
Bearish Entry: MACD histogram crosses below zero (fast EMA < slow EMA)
2. Bulls Power Confirmation
-
Bullish: Bulls Power rises above its previous value
-
Bearish: Bulls Power falls below its previous value
This ensures trades are taken only when momentum supports the trend.
Exit Logic
TRDR Bot-3 exits positions using momentum exhaustion and profit-protection mechanisms:
1. Momentum Reversal Threshold
-
Close long trades when Momentum drops below a defined level (e.g., 99.0)
-
Close short trades when Momentum rises above its reversal level
2. Trailing Stop (Dynamic)
-
Automatically locks in profits during extended trends
-
Adapts to changing market conditions without manual intervention
These exits are designed to capture strong directional moves while avoiding late-stage reversals.
Dynamic Risk Management & Protections
TRDR Bot-3 includes robust safeguards to protect capital during adverse conditions:
-
Stop Loss & Take Profit (pip-based)
-
Max Spread Filter — blocks entries during unfavorable liquidity
-
Daily Loss Limit — halts trading once a defined loss is reached
-
Equity Drawdown Protection
-
Position & Lot Limits
-
Daily Reset Logic — resets counters at a defined hour
This layered approach ensures controlled exposure at all times.
News Filter (Beta Testing)
To avoid unpredictable volatility, TRDR Bot-3 integrates a real-time news filter:
-
Forex Factory RSS feed integration
-
Currency-specific filtering (USD, EUR, etc.)
-
High / Medium impact event selection
-
Configurable time buffers before & after news
Session Controls & Trade Scheduling
-
Restrict trading to specific market hours
-
Automatically close positions before session end
-
Ideal for London, New York, or custom sessions
This makes TRDR Bot-3 suitable for traders who avoid low-liquidity periods.
Automation & Visual Monitoring
-
Fully automated MT5 execution
-
Optional indicator visualization for discretionary confirmation
-
Real-time stats panel showing:
-
Open positions & exposure
-
Active protections
-
Upcoming news events
-
Ideal For
-
Momentum-based trading strategies
-
Trend continuation traders
-
Structured automation with clear exit logic
-
Forex & commodity traders
-
Retail traders scaling accounts or preparing for prop-firm challenges
Support & Updates
