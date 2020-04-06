FVG Gap Detector

XAU Gap Detector — MQL5 Expert Advisor



Automated FVG (Fair Value Gap) trading for XAU with multi-timeframe detection, EMA filtering, money-management options, trailing/breakeven logic and clear visual confirmations — built for scalpers and swing traders who want a configurable, safety-first EA.

Multi-TF FVG detector for XAU with EMA trend filter, adaptive money management, trailing & breakeven — plug into MT5 and trade smarter.

This Expert Advisor scans multiple timeframes for Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on XAU, applies optional EMA trend filtering and price-action confirmations, then places trades with configurable risk, fixed lots or money-management, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop and breakeven logic. It draws FVG rectangles and confirmation markers on the chart so you can visually validate signals. Time-of-day controls and Friday blocking reduce exposure during risky hours.

Multi-timeframe FVG detection: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 (individually enabled/disabled).

Minimum gap thresholds per timeframe to avoid tiny/insignificant gaps.

EMA filter (fast + slow) to align entries with the trend.

Price-action confirmation option (require close above/below FVG).

Flexible risk options: fixed lot or money-management by risk percentage.

Standard protective functions: SL, TP, trailing stop (with minimum profit before trailing activates).

Breakeven stop activation with buffer.

Trading hours filter and Friday disable to avoid sessions you don’t want to trade.

Visuals: bullish/bearish FVG colors, confirmed markers and adjustable rectangle width.

Lightweight and configurable — suitable for backtesting and live trading.

Key features

Trading Parameters

FixedLotSize — Lot size when money management is off.

RiskPercentage — % of account risk per trade (used if UseMoneyManagement = true ).

UseMoneyManagement — Toggle between fixed lots and percentage risk.

StopLossPoints / TakeProfitPoints — Protective SL/TP in points.

TrailingStopPoints — Distance in points for trailing stop.

MinimumProfitPoints — Trailing activates only after this profit is reached.

Enable<Mxx>Trading — Turn detection/trading on or off per timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1).

EMA Filter

UseEMAFilter — Enable the EMA trend filter.

FastEMA / SlowEMA — Periods for fast and slow EMA (default 9 & 21).

FastEMAColor / SlowEMAColor — Draw colors for EMAs.

Trading Hours

UseTradingHours — Enable time-based trading restrictions.

TradingSessionStart / TradingSessionEnd — Trading window (HH:MM).

NoTradingOnFriday — Prevent new trades on Fridays.

FVG Detection

LookbackPeriod — Bars used to compute average body size.

BodyMultiplier — Multiple of average body that indicates a significant body.

M*_MinFVGGap — Minimum gap size in points required to consider an FVG valid per timeframe.

FVG_ValidBars — How many bars a detected FVG remains valid.

Price Action Confirmation

RequireCloseAboveFVG / RequireCloseBelowFVG — Require close beyond FVG for buys/sells.

ConfirmationBars — Number of bars to wait for confirmation.

ShowConfirmationMarkers / ConfirmationColor — Visual markers for confirmed FVGs.

Breakeven

UseBreakevenStops — Enable breakeven.

BreakevenTriggerPoints — Profit needed to move SL to breakeven.

BreakevenBufferPoints — Extra buffer above breakeven.

Visuals

BullishFVGColor , BearishFVGColor , ConfirmedFVGColor — Customize colors.

FVGWidth — Rectangle stroke width.

ShowFVGVisuals — Toggle FVG visuals.

Use ECN/Zero spread accounts

UseMoneyManagement = true (RiskPercentage = 1.0 )

StopLossPoints = 500 , TakeProfitPoints = 1000

TrailingStopPoints = 15 , MinimumProfitPoints = 50

EnableM1Trading = false (turn on only after live testing)

EnableM5 / M15 / H1 = true, H4 / D1 = optional for swing signals

UseEMAFilter = true (FastEMA 9, SlowEMA 21)

UseTradingHours = true (e.g., 08:00 — 16:00) and NoTradingOnFriday = true

These defaults prioritize controlled risk and avoid hyperactive micro-TF trading until you validate performance.

Backtest across each timeframe and over different market regimes (trending, ranging). Use a demo account for a sustained period (minimum several weeks) before going live. Start with low risk (0.5–1% per trade) and monitor slippage/spread sensitivity on XAU. Check visual markers and logged trade rationale to confirm EA logic matches expectations. Once satisfied, deploy to a small live account and scale gradually.

Designed primarily for XAU (gold) instrument — check symbol naming in your broker (e.g., XAUUSD , XAUUSD+ ).

Spread, slippage and broker execution speed materially affect results; test with your broker’s demo account.

Trailing and breakeven depend on tick updates — low-liquidity sessions may behave differently.

No news filter built in — consider using a separate economic calendar/news block if you want to avoid high-impact events.

Past backtests are not guarantees of future returns. Always manage position sizing and diversification.

Place the EA .mq5 and any accompanying .ex5 files into MQL5/Experts .

Attach to an XAU chart at your desired timeframe (or a neutral timeframe if EA scans multiple TFs).

Configure inputs from the EA properties dialog before starting.

Monitor the journal and logs for any runtime messages.

v1.0 — Initial release: Multi-TF FVG detection, EMA filter, money management, trailing & breakeven, visual markers.

v1.1 — (future) Add news filter, improve FVG validity logic, performance optimizations.

Legal / risk disclaimer (short)

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This EA is a tool — use proper risk management, backtest thoroughly, and consider consulting a professional. The author is not responsible for trading losses.