Four rsi mt5

🎯 Multi-RSI – 4 RSIs in 1 for Complete Market Analysis

💎 Analyze market strength and momentum like a pro!

Multi-RSI combines 4 distinct RSIs in a single window, giving you a clear and fast view of market momentum across multiple timeframes. Each RSI has its own configurable period, allowing you to adapt the indicator to your trading strategies and style.

✨ Key Features:

  • 📊 4 RSIs in one indicator – track multiple periods simultaneously.

  • ⚙️ Fully customizable periods – adjust each RSI individually to fit your strategy.

  • 🎨 Clear and colorful display – each RSI has its own color for instant readability.

  • 📈 Separate window – keeps your charts clean and uncluttered.

  • Optimized calculation – stays fast even on long histories and large datasets.

🚀 Ideal Use Cases:

  • Identify overbought and oversold conditions across multiple periods.

  • Compare short-, medium-, and long-term momentum at a glance.

  • Confirm entry and exit signals with more precision.

  • Multi-period tracking without cluttering your chart with multiple indicators.

💡 Why Multi-RSI?
Because it combines 4 powerful RSIs in a single indicator, giving you a complete view of market momentum in one glance. With configurable periods and a clean display, Multi-RSI is the perfect tool for any trader who wants to analyze relative strength across multiple timeframes quickly and efficiently.

🔥 Enhance your analysis and trade with more precision using Multi-RSI!


Рекомендуем также
Supertrend indicator used in mt5 only
George Njau Ngugi
Индикаторы
Purpose : The SuperTrend indicator tracks price trends, plotting a line that follows the trend direction (up or down) and optionally fills the area between the trend line and the closing price Plots : SuperTrend Line : A colored line (green for uptrend, red for downtrend) plotted below the price in uptrends and above in downtrends. Filling : Optional filled area (bisque/pale green) between the SuperTrend line and the closing price, shown only if Show_Filling is true. Logic : Calculates ATR usin
Aliens dougkang de moviles
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Индикаторы
Tomamos 5 medios móviles las unimos en una la cual suavizamos y volvemos a suavizar, resultando un mega suavizador de medios móviles suavizadas. Indicador de mql5 funciona en cualquier broker y para todos los tiempos, siendo el mas optimo el de 5, 15 a mas. Funciona mejor en grupo consigo misma osea poner uno de 14 y otro de 50 y 400,, así se observa mejor su desempeño.
My Point MT5
Claudia Ramona Angerer
Индикаторы
Diagnosis of major and minor pivot Trend detection with many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Settings: Back Show: The number of candles it displays If you need any adjustments, or have any questions or suggestions, message me How to trade: Blue: sell signal Red: buy signal Blue and red at the same time: no signal Exit signal: Opposite signal
Dynamoc SR Trend Channel
JEREMIAH AREKHANDIA
Индикаторы
DYNAMIC SR TREND CHANNEL Dynamic SR Trend Channel is a simple indicator for trend detection as well as resistance/support levels on the current timeframe. It shows you areas where to expect possible change in trend direction and trend continuation. It works with any trading system (both price action and other trading system that use indicators) and is also very good for renko charting system as well. In an uptrend, the red line (main line) serves as the support and the blue line serves as the r
Midpoint Bands
Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim Filho
Индикаторы
Midpoint Bands   is a   channel-like   indicator that draws two lines on the chart - an upper band and a lower band, pointing out possible reversal levels. This is one of the indicators used in the Sapphire Strat Maker - EA Builder. Sapphire Strat Maker - EA Builder:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113907 The bands are simply calculated like this: Upper Band   = (HighestHigh[N-Periods] + LowestHigh[N-Periods])/2  Lower Band   = (LowestLow[N-Periods] + HighestLow[N-Periods])/2 Middl
FREE
MT5 TD Sequential Scanner
George Njau Ngugi
Индикаторы
If you are unsure how to use this indicator, please feel free to reach out to me. I will explain it to you and provide reading materials to help you make the most of it. TD Sequential Scanner: An Overview The TD Sequential scanner is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify potential price exhaustion points and trend reversals in financial markets. Developed by Tom DeMark, this method is widely used by traders to gauge market cycles and potential turning points with precision. Ho
WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор представляет собой индикатор автоматического волнового анализа, который идеально подходит для практической торговли! Случай... Примечание.   Я не привык использовать западные названия для классификации волн. Из-за влияния соглашения об именах Тан Лунь (Тан Чжун Шуо Дзен) я назвал основную волну   ручкой   , а вторичную полосу волн —   сегментом   Ат. в то же время сегмент имеет направление тренда. Именование   в основном является трендовым сегментом   (этот метод именования буде
Bid Price Timer Indicator
Md Amzad Hossain
Индикаторы
Bid Price Timer Indicator — Точность и умный контроль цены! Повышайте точность своей торговли с Bid Price Timer Indicator — мощным инструментом, созданным для трейдеров, которые ценят время, точность и ясность в каждом движении рынка. Ключевые особенности: Фиксированный таймер – Всегда отображается справа на графике (можно настроить X_Offset). Динамическое слежение за ценой – Таймер плавно движется вверх и вниз , следуя за Bid ценой в реальном времени. Автоматическое позицион
RSI Scanner with Alerts MT5
Keith Watford
Индикаторы
A useful scanner/dashboard that shows the RSI values for multiple symbols and Time-frames. It can be easily hidden/displayed with a simple click on the scanner man top left of the dashboard. You can input upper and lower RSI values and the colours can be set to show when above/below these values. The default values are 70 and 30. There are also input colours for when the RSI is above or below 50 (but not exceeding the upper/lower levels Symbols and time-frames are input separated by commas. S
Hammer Star
Arkadii Zagorulko
Индикаторы
Этот мощный инструмент предназначен для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам идентифицировать на своих графиках ключевые модели разворота, в том числе фигуры «молот» и «звезда». С помощью этого индикатора вы можете быстро и легко обнаруживать эти модели по мере их формирования, что позволяет вам совершать хорошо информированные сделки и потенциально увеличивать свою прибыль. Индикатор Hammer Start настраивается, что позволяет вам устанавливать собственные параметры для выявления паттернов и предупреж
Santo Oscilator
Gustavo Goncalves
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Oscilador bem próximo que o indicador SANTO mostrado pelo Bo Williams em sua metodologia PhiCube, para mim este indicador ainda é melhor que o próprio SANTO original. Ótimo para entender a força e tendência de movimentos e possíveis divergências. Preço fazendo topo e o SANTO não renovando máxima, tudo indica que teremos uma reversão ou no mínimo um drawback.
Turpial Pullback
Arlos Elias Rivas Romero
Индикаторы
Indicator Type Strategy (Pullback) for all Symbols and Periodicity, Preferably from 30M periodicity. Can be used for manual trading. Its workspace corresponds to channel of 3 bars of Bill Willians. Also relies on the indicator Rsi and Atr. BUY when: There is a Green Arrow STOPLOSS to buy, below the bottom line of the channel (red line)" SELL when: There is a Red Arrow. STOPLOSS to sell, above the upper line of the channel (blue line)
Supply Demand Dashboard MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор на панели инструментов зоны спроса и предложения с несколькими временными рамками и несколькими символами отправляет предупреждения, когда цена достигает зоны спроса / предложения. Также можно использовать его для предупреждения об обычных двойных вершинах / основаниях вместо зон. Его можно использовать на всех таймфреймах от M1 до MN.       Одновременно на панели управления может отображаться не более 9 таймфреймов.   Можно использовать фильтры RSI, дивергенции (MACD, RSI или Awe
Impulse fractals indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Impulse fractals indicator - is counter-trend oriented complex market fractal pattern.  Market creates bull/bear impulse, trend starts, fractals on impulsed wave are an agressive pullback signals. Buy arrow is plotted when market is bearish and it's impulse showed up-side fractal, and sell arrow is plotted when market is bullish and it's impulse showed dn-side fractal. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : impulsePeriod - main period of impulse histogram  filterPeriod  - smoothes impulse accordi
MT5 Pivot Points High Low Extension
Yong Li
Индикаторы
Descriptions A point point is a technical analysis indicator, or calculations, used to determine the overall trend of market over different time frames. This indicator calculate the highest or lowest pivots among left x and right y bars and show the high/low level during that period.   From that, you could clearly see the top resistance & bottom support level and how market goes break out. Instructions pivotLeft - pivot left bar count pivotRight - pivot right bar count pivotHighColor - color
Trend Exhaustion Williams
Mudit Agarwal
Индикаторы
Dual-Period Williams %R Oscillator for MT5 A sophisticated trend exhaustion detector that combines two Williams %R oscillators to identify high-probability reversal opportunities through confluence analysis. ======================================================================================== Key Features Intelligent Dual-Signal System Fast and Slow Williams %R periods working in confluence Real-time trend exhaustion detection with reliable signals Optimized calculations for smooth MT5 perfor
Best swing
Winsou Cedric Anicet Kpanou
Индикаторы
-- BEST SWING  -- L'indicateur BEST SWING est un indicateur technique personnalisé, un excellent outil pour négocier les cassures en fonction des niveaux de support et de résistance horizontaux. L'indicateur BEST SWING utilise une formule complexe en analysant des données de prix autrement incongrues sur les cours de clôture de chaque période, ainsi que les hauts et les bas du prix, afin de donner un aperçu de la force ou de la faiblesse de la tendance du marché et de sa probabilité
VVWAP Bandas
Edipaulo Zanella
Индикаторы
Daily VWAP, continues for a period of hours (eg, 10 hours of history), with color to indicate change of direction and bands to map good entry and exit points. The indicator was created to map the center of the market, and find good buying moments, trend analysis or market correction points are easily detected, allowing you to understand moments of exhaustion and buying and selling points Copyright (c) <year> <copyright holders> Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaini
Trend Enthusiasm Indicator
eSoftrade
Индикаторы
Представляем индикатор энтузиазма тренда (TEI), идеальный инструмент для максимизации прибыли на торговой площадке. Этот инновационный индикатор сочетает в себе силу анализа тренда с волнением рыночных настроений, предоставляя трейдерам уникальное преимущество на постоянно меняющихся финансовых рынках. TEI использует передовые алгоритмы для анализа основного тренда финансового инструмента и энтузиазма трейдеров для выявления возможностей получения высокой прибыли. Это позволяет трейдерам извл
Candle reversal and continue
reza rahmad
Индикаторы
Candle Reversal , is designed to identify and highlight key candlestick patterns that signal potential trend reversals or continuations in the market. It focuses on two primary types of patterns: 3-Line Strike Patterns   (Bullish and Bearish) Engulfing Patterns   (Bullish and Bearish) The indicator provides visual cues (arrows and text labels) on the chart to help traders quickly identify these patterns, making it easier to make informed trading decisions.  use with MACD or awesome oscilator to
Alert Up Down MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Индикаторы
ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ ВВЕРХ - ВНИЗ ДЛЯ METATRADER 5 Этот индикатор генерирует алерт, когда цена покидает зону между линиями UP и DOWN. Вы можете создавать предупреждения различных типов, например: > Звук > Окно сообщения > Сообщение в поле эксперта > Почта (предварительно настроенная) > PUSH-уведомления (предварительно настроенные) Линии должны быть настроены из свойств индикатора, а не из свойств линий, поскольку, если это делается из свойств линий, это может повлиять на finonacci. Среди н
ZigZag Buy Level
Mehdi Masoudi
Индикаторы
The ZigZag Buy Level is a specialized tool for traders who utilize market structure and classic ZigZag patterns to define key support and entry points. It automatically identifies "Main Highs"—significant highs confirmed by the subsequent price action—and then calculates a high-probability "Buy Level" based on a specified percentage pullback from that Main High to the last corrective low. This indicator helps you anticipate deep retracement entries, clearly marking them on the chart with labels
B4S Adaptive YAxis Scaling
Henry Waribu Macharia
Индикаторы
Product Description: Adaptive Y-Axis Scaling is a powerful MT5 indicator designed to enhance your trading experience by providing precise control over the Y-axis (price) scaling of your charts. This innovative tool allows you to customize the price scaling by specifying the number of pips from the visible chart's highs and lows. The calculated price range from this input is then used to set the maximum and minimum prices for the open chart, ensuring an optimized and comprehensive view of market
FREE
Cycle Wave Oscillator MT5
Gia Thong Nguyen
Индикаторы
CYCLE WAVE OSCILLATOR indicator is an indicator based on cyclical price fluctuations. This indicator can help you determine overbought and oversold levels, and help you predict price trends within the cycle. MT4 Version here! You can combine it with our indicators below to make your trading decisions more accurate: Supply Demand Ribbon MT5 Basic Feature: - Three Trend Types: + Zero + Basic + Advanced
FREE
Three Candles Pattern
Edson Cavalca Junior
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The patterns of 3 (three) Candles: Three White Soldiers; Three Black Crows; These are reversal patterns widely used by traders, as they have a high probability of showing the inversion of the current market movement. For example, if in a bullish trend there are three black crows, there is a high probability of reversing the current bullish movement. The Three White Soldiers have the following characteristics: There are 3 consecutive candles with a good body, that is, the difference between th
TilsonT3
Jonathan Pereira
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Скользящая средняя Т3 Тиллсона была представлена ​​миру технического анализа в статье «Лучшая скользящая средняя», опубликованной в американском журнале Technical Analysis of Stock Commodities. Разработанный Тимом Тиллсоном, аналитики и трейдеры фьючерсных рынков вскоре увлеклись этой техникой, которая сглаживает ценовой ряд, уменьшая при этом лаг (лаг), типичный для систем следования за трендом.
FREE
SMC Structure Markup
Seyed Mohammad Hosseini Hejazi
4.64 (14)
Индикаторы
Overview The Smart Money Structure Markup Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market structures based on popular Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategies. This indicator detects micro-market structures, providing insights into price movements and potential trend changes. It highlights important elements such as valid Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Inducement (IDM), helping traders to make informed decisions. Key Features Ma
FREE
SEER Spike Detector
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Индикаторы
SEER SPIKE DETECTOR The Ultimate Market-Reversal & Spike Forecasting Tool for Crash & Boom Indices, Forex & Synthetic Markets SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •·································································•                                                                                          
Relative Strength Ratio RSR
Eduardo Fernando Teixeira
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Relative Strength Ratio (RSR) The Relative Strength Ratio (RSR) indicator compares the performance of one security against another, dividing the base security by the comparative security, and showing the ratio of this division in a line c hart. This indicator is also known as the Relative Strength indicator, Price Relative , or Relative Strength Comparative .  It is one of the main tools for Intermarket Analysis professionals, to help them identify Sector Rotations and other global relationship
Keltner Channel Customizado
Danrlei Hornke
Индикаторы
Keltner Channels (ou   Canais de Keltner ) é mais um indicador de   volatilidade   utilizado pela   análise técnica. Também chamado de   envelope , esse canal foi criado por Chester Keltner para monitorar os seus investimentos no mercado futuro de café na década de 1960. Porém, com o passar do tempo, passou também a ser utilizado para outros ativos e, atualmente, é uma das ferramentas mais utilizadas pelos traders. Nesta versão customizada foram adicionados novas opções de método de média movel
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Power Candles – Входные сигналы на основе силы для любого рынка Power Candles переносит проверенный анализ силы Stein Investments прямо на ценовой график. Вместо реакции только на цену каждая свеча окрашивается на основе реальной рыночной силы, позволяя мгновенно распознавать накопление импульса, ускорение силы и четкие смены тренда. Одна логика для всех рынков Power Candles автоматически работает со всеми торговыми инструментами . Индикатор определяет, является ли текущий символ валютной парой
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Индикаторы
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Торговая Система для Золота (XAU/USD) на MetaTrader 5 Для серьезного трейдера: Подходите к торговле Золотом со структурированной, основанной на данных методологией, которая сочетает в себе несколько факторов рыночного анализа. Этот инструмент создан для поддержки вашего анализа торговли Золотом. Ограниченная Ценовая Возможность Это шанс приобрести Gold Sniper Scalper Pro до повышения цены. Цена продукта будет увеличиваться на $50 после каждых 10 последующих покупок. О
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Индикаторы
Entry In The Zone и SMC Multi Timeframe — это инструмент для анализа рынка в реальном времени, разработанный на основе концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Он создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам системно анализировать рыночную структуру и получать более ясное представление об общем направлении рынка. Система автоматически анализирует точки разворота, ключевые зоны и рыночную структуру на нескольких таймфреймах, отображая точки интереса (POI), сигналы без перерисовки и автоматические уровни
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Индикаторы
Раскройте силу торговли трендами с помощью индикатора Trend Screener: вашего идеального решения для торговли трендами, основанного на нечеткой логике и мультивалютной системе! Повысьте уровень своей торговли по тренду с помощью Trend Screener, революционного индикатора тренда, основанного на нечеткой логике. Это мощный индикатор отслеживания тренда, который сочетает в себе более 13 инструментов и функций премиум-класса и 3 торговые стратегии, что делает его универсальным выбором для превращения
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Smart Stop Indicator – Интеллектуальная точность стоп лоссов прямо на графике Обзор Smart Stop Indicator это специализированное решение для трейдеров, которые хотят устанавливать стоп лоссы чётко и методично, а не на интуитивной основе. Индикатор объединяет классическую логику прайс экшн (higher highs, lower lows) с современной системой распознавания пробоев, чтобы определить действительно логичный уровень стопа. В трендах, диапазонах или фазах резких движений он показывает оптимальные зоны SL
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Индикаторы
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Индикаторы
IX Power: Получите рыночные инсайты для индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс Обзор IX Power — это универсальный инструмент для анализа силы индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс. В то время как FX Power предлагает наивысшую точность для валютных пар, используя данные всех доступных пар, IX Power фокусируется исключительно на данных рынка базового символа. Это делает IX Power отличным выбором для некорреляционных рынков и надежным инструментом для форекса, если вам не нуж
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Индикаторы
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Самотестируемый и самооптимизируемый и ндикатор Matreshka: 1. Я вляется интерпретацией Теории Волнового Анализа Элиотта. 2. За основу взят принцип индикатора типа ZigZag, а волны строятся на принципе интерпретации теории ДеМарка. 3. Фильтрует волны по длине и высоте. 4. Рисует до шести уровней ZigZag одновременно , отслеживая волны разных порядков. 5. Отмечает Импульсные и Откатные волны. 6. Рисует стрелки для открытия позиций 7. Рисует три канала. 8. Отмечает уровни поддержки и сопротивления. 9
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Представляем вам революционный индикатор, который меняет правила игры в мире трендовой торговли. Индикатор разработан для того, чтобы переосмыслить производительность и поднять ваш торговый опыт на беспрецедентную высоту. Наш индикатор может похвастаться уникальным сочетанием передовых функций, которые отличают его от конкурентов. Передовая технология "Real Pricing Factors" обеспечивает непревзойденную устойчивость даже в самых сложных и изменчивых рыночных условиях. Попрощайтесь с неустойчивыми
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Индикаторы
Скринер поддержки и сопротивления находится в одном индикаторе уровня для MetaTrader, который предоставляет несколько инструментов внутри одного индикатора. Доступные инструменты: 1. Скринер структуры рынка. 2. Зона бычьего отката. 3. Зона медвежьего отката. 4. Ежедневные опорные точки 5. еженедельные опорные точки 6. ежемесячные опорные точки 7. Сильные поддержка и сопротивление, основанные на гармоническом паттерне и объеме. 8. Зоны уровня берега. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ ВРЕМЯ: Индикатор подд
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Индикаторы
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO определяет момент, когда рынок действительно меняет направление, и формирует точку входа в начале движения. Вы входите в рынок тогда, когда цена только начинает двигаться, а не после того, как движение уже прошло.  Индикатор   не перерисовывает сигналы, автоматически отображает точки входа, Stop Loss и Take Profit, делая торговлю понятной, наглядной и структурированной. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   VERSION MT4   Основные преимущества Сигналы без перерисовки.  Все сигналы фиксированные. Е
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 — это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который автоматизирует анализ рыночной структуры и концепций ICT / Smart Money . Он не открывает и не управляет сделками : это инструмент визуального анализа , а не торговый робот. Что показывает индикатор Индикатор сканирует график и выделяет следующие элементы: Рыночная структура: значимые свинги, HH, HL, LH, LL Пробой структуры: Break of Structure (BOS) и Change of Characte
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5   — это уникальный индикатор тренда 10 в 1, следующий за   100% неперерисовывающимся   индикатором с несколькими таймфреймами, который можно использовать на всех символах/инструментах:   форекс ,  товары ,   криптовалюты ,   индексы ,  акции . Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5  будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX) Индекс товарного канала (CCI)
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Индикаторы
Индикатор   Trend Line PRO   является самостоятельной торговой стратегией. Он показывает смену тренда, точку входа в сделку, а так же автоматически рассчитывает три уровня Take Profit и защиту от потери Stop Loss Trend Line PRO   идеально подходит для всех символов Meta Trader:  валют, металлов, криптовалют, акций и индексов. Индикатор применяется в торговле на реальных счетах, что подтверждает надежность стратегии. Советники использующие   Trend Line PRO   и реальные Сигналы  вы можете найти з
Другие продукты этого автора
Price manipulation risk mt4
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Price Manipulation Risk Indicator Advanced Tool for Market Risk Evaluation & Manipulation Detection Price Manipulation Risk Indicator is a professional tool designed to measure the current risk level in the market. It evaluates price behavior, market activity, and candle dynamics to detect unstable or potentially manipulated environments. This indicator helps traders avoid traps , filter false signals , and improve timing in both entries and exits. Product Purpose Provide an immediate a
Kst pro tools MT4
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
KST Pro Tools – Smart Momentum Indicator Overview KST Pro Tools is an advanced momentum indicator based on Martin Pring’s classic Know Sure Thing (KST) . It has been redesigned to deliver a clean, instant, and unambiguous momentum reading , thanks to a smart and fully filtered histogram logic. This indicator shows only meaningful momentum , exactly when it matters. Indicator Components KST Line (blue) Measures the true strength of market momentum Built using 4 weighted and smoothed Rate
Canal icare MT4
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
CANAL d'ICARE (Icarus Channel) Master the art of flight and prudence. The ICARUS CHANNEL is the ultimate tool for identifying "Discount" buy zones and "Premium" sell zones in the market. Inspired by the desire to reach new heights, this unique indicator dissects price action into strategic levels around its average. It empowers you to trade with professional discipline, clearly showing when the market is too expensive (Premium) or too cheap (Discount). Key Features and Benefits Base SMA (T
Four rsi mt4
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Multi-RSI – 4 RSIs in 1 for Complete Market Analysis Analyze market strength and momentum like a pro! Multi-RSI combines 4 distinct RSIs in a single window , giving you a clear and fast view of market momentum across multiple timeframes. Each RSI has its own configurable period , allowing you to adapt the indicator to your trading strategies and style. Key Features: 4 RSIs in one indicator – track multiple periods simultaneously. ️ Fully customizable periods – adjust each RSI individ
Pairs synthetique mt4
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Pairs Synthétique Pro (Synthetic Pairs & Spread) Unlock Correlation Trading Power! Tired of tracking a single pair? Dive into the thrilling world of Pair Trading and Statistical Arbitrage with the Synthetic Pairs Pro indicator! This tool is more than just a ratio; it’s your personal radar for detecting price imbalances between TWO distinct assets before the market corrects itself. Picture this: Gold spikes ️, but Silver lags ️. The ratio diverges. Our indicator, framed by Intellige
Vortex oscillator mt4
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
VORTEX OSCILLATOR: Master the Volume Flow VORTEX OSCILLATOR is a high-performance trading tool that reimagines the classic Vortex indicator as an ultra-responsive precision oscillator. Designed for traders who demand absolute clarity, it fuses price action with Tick Volume to reveal the true momentum behind every market move. Why VORTEX OSCILLATOR is a Game Changer Most indicators only track price, often reacting too late. VORTEX OSCILLATOR uses a sophisticated Volume-Weighted Flow algorit
Fisher Transform MT4
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Fisher Transform by HYPOLITE MAKER – Professional Precision Oscillator Experience the definitive version of the Fisher Transform, engineered by HYPOLITE MAKER. The Fisher Transform is renowned for spotting price reversals before they happen. However, the standard version is often too sensitive to market noise. Fisher Transform by HYPOLITE MAKER fixes these issues to provide a stable, highly visual, and profitable trading experience. What makes this version superior to the standard indicator? To
Price manipulation risk
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Price Manipulation Risk Indicator Advanced Tool for Market Risk Evaluation & Manipulation Detection Price Manipulation Risk Indicator is a professional tool designed to measure the current risk level in the market. It evaluates price behavior, market activity, and candle dynamics to detect unstable or potentially manipulated environments. This indicator helps traders avoid traps , filter false signals , and improve timing in both entries and exits. Product Purpose Provide an immediate a
Kst pro tools
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
KST Pro Tools – Smart Momentum Indicator Overview KST Pro Tools is an advanced momentum indicator based on Martin Pring’s classic Know Sure Thing (KST) . It has been redesigned to deliver a clean, instant, and unambiguous momentum reading , thanks to a smart and fully filtered histogram logic. This indicator shows only meaningful momentum , exactly when it matters. Indicator Components KST Line (blue) Measures the true strength of market momentum Built using 4 weighted and smoothed Rate
Canal icare
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
CANAL d'ICARE (Icarus Channel) Master the art of flight and prudence. The ICARUS CHANNEL is the ultimate tool for identifying "Discount" buy zones and "Premium" sell zones in the market. Inspired by the desire to reach new heights, this unique indicator dissects price action into strategic levels around its average. It empowers you to trade with professional discipline, clearly showing when the market is too expensive (Premium) or too cheap (Discount). Key Features and Benefits Base SMA (T
Pairs synthetique mt5
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Pairs Synthétique Pro (Synthetic Pairs & Spread) Unlock Correlation Trading Power! Tired of tracking a single pair? Dive into the thrilling world of Pair Trading and Statistical Arbitrage with the Synthetic Pairs Pro indicator! This tool is more than just a ratio; it’s your personal radar for detecting price imbalances between TWO distinct assets before the market corrects itself. Picture this: Gold spikes ️, but Silver lags ️. The ratio diverges. Our indicator, framed by Intellige
Vortex oscillator mt5
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
VORTEX OSCILLATOR: Master the Volume Flow VORTEX OSCILLATOR is a high-performance trading tool that reimagines the classic Vortex indicator as an ultra-responsive precision oscillator. Designed for traders who demand absolute clarity, it fuses price action with Tick Volume to reveal the true momentum behind every market move. Why VORTEX OSCILLATOR is a Game Changer Most indicators only track price, often reacting too late. VORTEX OSCILLATOR uses a sophisticated Volume-Weighted Flow algorit
Fisher Transform MT5
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Fisher Transform by HYPOLITE MAKER – Professional Precision Oscillator Experience the definitive version of the Fisher Transform, engineered by HYPOLITE MAKER. The Fisher Transform is renowned for spotting price reversals before they happen. However, the standard version is often too sensitive to market noise. Fisher Transform by HYPOLITE MAKER fixes these issues to provide a stable, highly visual, and profitable trading experience. What makes this version superior to the standard indicator? To
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв