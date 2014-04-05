Overview

Daily Zone Breaker - MT5 Indicator

Daily Zone Breaker is an advanced multi-kernel regression indicator that identifies critical price zones and breakthrough moments with surgical precision. Using sophisticated kernel smoothing algorithms, it filters out market noise to reveal true directional momentum and key trading zones where price is most likely to break through resistance or support levels.

What It Does

Core Functionality

Daily Zone Breaker analyzes price action through 17 different mathematical kernel functions to create an adaptive moving average that responds intelligently to market conditions. Unlike traditional moving averages that lag behind price, this indicator uses weighted kernel regression to identify:

Critical Price Zones - Areas where price is consolidating before a breakthrough Zone Breakout Points - Precise moments when price breaks above or below established zones Directional Momentum - Clear visual signals showing bullish or bearish market sentiment Price Projections - Four calculated target levels based on ATR for profit-taking zones

How It Works

The indicator employs kernel regression analysis, a non-parametric statistical method that:

Assigns weights to historical price data based on distance from the current bar

Applies sophisticated mathematical kernels (Laplace, Gaussian, Epanechnikov, etc.) to smooth price data

Calculates dynamic deviation bands that adapt to market volatility

Identifies exact crossover points where momentum shifts direction

Projects future price targets using Fibonacci-based ATR multiples (1.0, 1.618, 2.0, 2.618)

Visual Components

Main Kernel Line

Adaptive Color Coding : Changes from bearish (red) to bullish (green) based on directional movement

: Changes from bearish (red) to bullish (green) based on directional movement Smooth Price Representation : Filters out whipsaws and false signals

: Filters out whipsaws and false signals Zone Identification: The line itself represents the center of the current price zone

Deviation Bands (Optional)

Upper Band : Resistance zone boundary

: Resistance zone boundary Lower Band : Support zone boundary

: Support zone boundary Dynamic Width: Adjusts automatically to market volatility using standard deviation

Arrow Signals

UP Arrows (Green): Indicate bullish zone breakouts - buy opportunities

(Green): Indicate bullish zone breakouts - buy opportunities DOWN Arrows (Red): Indicate bearish zone breakouts - sell opportunities

(Red): Indicate bearish zone breakouts - sell opportunities Customizable Positioning : Place arrows on high/low or at signal price

: Place arrows on high/low or at signal price Text Labels: Optional "Up"/"Down" text for clear signal identification

Dashboard Panel

Real-time analytics displaying:

Current Signal : BUY, SELL, or NEUTRAL

: BUY, SELL, or NEUTRAL Market Sentiment : BULLISH, BEARISH, or NEUTRAL (price vs kernel)

: BULLISH, BEARISH, or NEUTRAL (price vs kernel) Last Arrow : Direction of most recent breakout signal

: Direction of most recent breakout signal Kernel MA Value : Current regression line value

: Current regression line value Signal Price : Price level where last signal triggered

: Price level where last signal triggered 4 Price Targets: Projected profit zones based on ATR calculations

Key Features

17 Kernel Types

Choose from advanced mathematical kernels, each with unique characteristics:

Triangular - Linear decay, balanced smoothing Gaussian - Bell curve, smooth gradual weights Epanechnikov - Optimal variance, statistical efficiency Logistic - S-curve weighting, sharp transitions Log Logistic - Heavy-tailed distribution Cosine - Periodic weighting, wave-like smoothing Sinc - Signal processing, frequency domain Laplace (Default) - Sharp peak, robust to outliers Quartic - Fourth-order polynomial, extra smooth Parabolic - Quadratic weighting Exponential - Decay function, recent data priority Silverman - Oscillating, advanced statistical Cauchy - Fat tails, captures extremes Tent - Simple triangular, fast computation Wave - Oscillating with decay Power - Polynomial with cubic elements Morters - Trigonometric, periodic smoothing

Repaint vs Non-Repaint Modes

Repaint Mode (Default)

Recalculates historical signals as new data arrives

Provides the most accurate retrospective analysis

Shows the "perfect" view of past market structure

Ideal for backtesting and learning market patterns

Updates signals on confirmed bars only

Non-Repaint Mode

Signals lock in place once generated

No historical recalculation

Suitable for real-time trading alerts

What you see is what you get

Slightly less accurate but 100% stable

Customizable Arrow System

Size Control : 1-5 scale for visibility

: 1-5 scale for visibility Arrow Codes : 233+ different arrow styles

: 233+ different arrow styles Distance Settings : Three calculation methods (Pips, ATR %, Points)

: Three calculation methods (Pips, ATR %, Points) High/Low Positioning : Anchor arrows to candle extremes or signal price

: Anchor arrows to candle extremes or signal price Color Customization: Separate colors for bullish/bearish signals

Professional Dashboard

4 Corner Positions : Place panel anywhere on chart

: Place panel anywhere on chart Real-Time Updates : Live signal and sentiment tracking

: Live signal and sentiment tracking Price Projections : Automated target calculation

: Automated target calculation Customizable Appearance : Colors, fonts, sizes fully adjustable

: Colors, fonts, sizes fully adjustable Branding: Features Yunzuh Trading Systems signature





Signal Generation Logic

BUY Signal Triggers When:

Kernel[current] > Kernel[previous]

AND Kernel[previous] ≤ Kernel[2 bars ago]

Indicates momentum shift from down/flat to upward

SELL Signal Triggers When:

Kernel[current] < Kernel[previous]

AND Kernel[previous] ≥ Kernel[2 bars ago]

Indicates momentum shift from up/flat to downward

Deviation Bands Calculation

StdDev = √(Σ(Price - Kernel)² / (Bandwidth - 1)) Upper Band = Kernel + (StdDev × Multiplier) Lower Band = Kernel - (StdDev × Multiplier)

Target Projection Formula

ATR = Average(High - Low) over 14 periods For BUY Signals: Target 1 = Signal Price + (ATR × 1.0) Target 2 = Signal Price + (ATR × 1.618) Target 3 = Signal Price + (ATR × 2.0) Target 4 = Signal Price + (ATR × 2.618) For SELL Signals: Target 1 = Signal Price - (ATR × 1.0) Target 2 = Signal Price - (ATR × 1.618) Target 3 = Signal Price - (ATR × 2.0) Target 4 = Signal Price - (ATR × 2.618)

Trading Applications

Trend Following

Enter on zone breakout arrows aligned with higher timeframe trend

Use kernel line as dynamic support/resistance

Trail stops below/above kernel line

Reversal Trading

Watch for signals at deviation band extremes

Combine with divergence on RSI/MACD

Target opposite deviation band

Scalping

Use on lower timeframes (M1, M5, M15)

Quick entries on arrow signals

Exit at Target 1 or Target 2

Swing Trading

Daily/4H timeframes for major zones

Hold through kernel color changes

Exit at Target 3 or Target 4

Zone-Based Strategy

Mark zones where kernel consolidates horizontally

Wait for breakout arrows above/below zones

Set stop loss at opposite side of zone

Recommended Settings

For Day Trading (Scalping)

Bandwidth : 8-10

: 8-10 Kernel Type : Laplace or Exponential

: Laplace or Exponential Repaint Mode : OFF (Non-Repaint)

: OFF (Non-Repaint) Timeframe : M5, M15

: M5, M15 Arrow Distance: 50-70% ATR

For Swing Trading

Bandwidth : 14-20

: 14-20 Kernel Type : Laplace or Gaussian

: Laplace or Gaussian Repaint Mode : ON

: ON Timeframe : H4, Daily

: H4, Daily Arrow Distance: 70-100% ATR

For Trend Following

Bandwidth : 20-30

: 20-30 Kernel Type : Gaussian or Epanechnikov

: Gaussian or Epanechnikov Enable Bands : YES

: YES Deviation : 2.0-2.5

: 2.0-2.5 Timeframe: H1, H4

Conservative (Low False Signals)

Bandwidth : 30-50

: 30-50 Kernel Type : Gaussian

: Gaussian Higher Timeframes : H4+

: H4+ **Combine with price action confirmation

Aggressive (More Signals)

Bandwidth : 5-10

: 5-10 Kernel Type : Laplace or Exponential

: Laplace or Exponential Lower Timeframes : M5-M15

: M5-M15 **Quick entries and exits

Pro Tips

Kernel Selection Matters: Laplace is robust for most conditions, Gaussian for smooth trends, Exponential for fast markets Bandwidth = Sensitivity: Lower = more signals (more false), Higher = fewer signals (more reliable) Combine Timeframes: Check Daily for trend, trade on H1/H4 for entries Respect the Zones: When kernel goes flat (consolidation), big breakout is coming Use Sentiment Reading: When price is above kernel (BULLISH), favor long signals; below (BEARISH), favor shorts Target Management: Conservative: Exit at Target 1-2

Aggressive: Hold for Target 3-4

Scale out: Partial exits at each target Dashboard is Your Friend: Quick glance tells you everything - signal, sentiment, targets Arrow Text Labels: Enable for instant recognition during fast markets Color Psychology: Green = GO (buy), Red = STOP/Reverse (sell) Deviation Bands: When enabled, price touching bands often precedes reversal signals

Understanding "Zone Breaking"

The name Daily Zone Breaker comes from the indicator's ability to:

Identify Consolidation Zones: When the kernel line moves horizontally, price is ranging Detect Zone Boundaries: Deviation bands mark the edges of these zones Signal Breakouts: Arrows appear precisely when price breaks out of established zones Project Continuation: Targets show where price may travel after breaking the zone

Think of it as:

The Zone = Area between deviation bands or where kernel is flat

= Area between deviation bands or where kernel is flat The Break = Arrow signal when momentum shifts direction

= Arrow signal when momentum shifts direction The Journey = Movement toward the 4 projected targets

Risk Management

Always use proper risk management:

Never risk more than 1-2% per trade

Place stop loss below/above the most recent swing low/high or opposite deviation band

Use the kernel line as a trailing stop

Don't trade against higher timeframe trend

Wait for confirmation on first touch of new zones

Multiple timeframe analysis prevents false breakouts

Support & Updates

Daily Zone Breaker is developed and maintained by Yunzuh Trading Systems

Version: 1.1

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Type: Custom Indicator

Disclaimer

This indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to assist traders in identifying potential trading opportunities. It does not guarantee profits and should be used as part of a comprehensive trading strategy. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always practice proper risk management and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

Daily Zone Breaker - Breaking Through the Noise, Finding the Zones That Matter.

© 2025 Yunzuh Trading Systems. All Rights Reserved.