Daily Zone Breaker

Daily Zone Breaker - MT5 Indicator  Overview

Daily Zone Breaker is an advanced multi-kernel regression indicator that identifies critical price zones and breakthrough moments with surgical precision. Using sophisticated kernel smoothing algorithms, it filters out market noise to reveal true directional momentum and key trading zones where price is most likely to break through resistance or support levels.

 What It Does

Core Functionality

Daily Zone Breaker analyzes price action through 17 different mathematical kernel functions to create an adaptive moving average that responds intelligently to market conditions. Unlike traditional moving averages that lag behind price, this indicator uses weighted kernel regression to identify:

  1. Critical Price Zones - Areas where price is consolidating before a breakthrough
  2. Zone Breakout Points - Precise moments when price breaks above or below established zones
  3. Directional Momentum - Clear visual signals showing bullish or bearish market sentiment
  4. Price Projections - Four calculated target levels based on ATR for profit-taking zones

How It Works

The indicator employs kernel regression analysis, a non-parametric statistical method that:

  • Assigns weights to historical price data based on distance from the current bar
  • Applies sophisticated mathematical kernels (Laplace, Gaussian, Epanechnikov, etc.) to smooth price data
  • Calculates dynamic deviation bands that adapt to market volatility
  • Identifies exact crossover points where momentum shifts direction
  • Projects future price targets using Fibonacci-based ATR multiples (1.0, 1.618, 2.0, 2.618)

 Visual Components

Main Kernel Line

  • Adaptive Color Coding: Changes from bearish (red) to bullish (green) based on directional movement
  • Smooth Price Representation: Filters out whipsaws and false signals
  • Zone Identification: The line itself represents the center of the current price zone

Deviation Bands (Optional)

  • Upper Band: Resistance zone boundary
  • Lower Band: Support zone boundary
  • Dynamic Width: Adjusts automatically to market volatility using standard deviation

Arrow Signals

  • UP Arrows (Green): Indicate bullish zone breakouts - buy opportunities
  • DOWN Arrows (Red): Indicate bearish zone breakouts - sell opportunities
  • Customizable Positioning: Place arrows on high/low or at signal price
  • Text Labels: Optional "Up"/"Down" text for clear signal identification

Dashboard Panel

Real-time analytics displaying:

  • Current Signal: BUY, SELL, or NEUTRAL
  • Market Sentiment: BULLISH, BEARISH, or NEUTRAL (price vs kernel)
  • Last Arrow: Direction of most recent breakout signal
  • Kernel MA Value: Current regression line value
  • Signal Price: Price level where last signal triggered
  • 4 Price Targets: Projected profit zones based on ATR calculations

 Key Features

17 Kernel Types

Choose from advanced mathematical kernels, each with unique characteristics:

  1. Triangular - Linear decay, balanced smoothing
  2. Gaussian - Bell curve, smooth gradual weights
  3. Epanechnikov - Optimal variance, statistical efficiency
  4. Logistic - S-curve weighting, sharp transitions
  5. Log Logistic - Heavy-tailed distribution
  6. Cosine - Periodic weighting, wave-like smoothing
  7. Sinc - Signal processing, frequency domain
  8. Laplace (Default) - Sharp peak, robust to outliers
  9. Quartic - Fourth-order polynomial, extra smooth
  10. Parabolic - Quadratic weighting
  11. Exponential - Decay function, recent data priority
  12. Silverman - Oscillating, advanced statistical
  13. Cauchy - Fat tails, captures extremes
  14. Tent - Simple triangular, fast computation
  15. Wave - Oscillating with decay
  16. Power - Polynomial with cubic elements
  17. Morters - Trigonometric, periodic smoothing

Repaint vs Non-Repaint Modes

Repaint Mode (Default)

  • Recalculates historical signals as new data arrives
  • Provides the most accurate retrospective analysis
  • Shows the "perfect" view of past market structure
  • Ideal for backtesting and learning market patterns
  • Updates signals on confirmed bars only

Non-Repaint Mode

  • Signals lock in place once generated
  • No historical recalculation
  • Suitable for real-time trading alerts
  • What you see is what you get
  • Slightly less accurate but 100% stable

Customizable Arrow System

  • Size Control: 1-5 scale for visibility
  • Arrow Codes: 233+ different arrow styles
  • Distance Settings: Three calculation methods (Pips, ATR %, Points)
  • High/Low Positioning: Anchor arrows to candle extremes or signal price
  • Color Customization: Separate colors for bullish/bearish signals

Professional Dashboard

  • 4 Corner Positions: Place panel anywhere on chart
  • Real-Time Updates: Live signal and sentiment tracking
  • Price Projections: Automated target calculation
  • Customizable Appearance: Colors, fonts, sizes fully adjustable
  • Branding: Features Yunzuh Trading Systems signature


Signal Generation Logic

BUY Signal Triggers When:

  • Kernel[current] > Kernel[previous]
  • AND Kernel[previous] ≤ Kernel[2 bars ago]
  • Indicates momentum shift from down/flat to upward

SELL Signal Triggers When:

  • Kernel[current] < Kernel[previous]
  • AND Kernel[previous] ≥ Kernel[2 bars ago]
  • Indicates momentum shift from up/flat to downward

Deviation Bands Calculation

StdDev = √(Σ(Price - Kernel)² / (Bandwidth - 1)) Upper Band = Kernel + (StdDev × Multiplier) Lower Band = Kernel - (StdDev × Multiplier)

Target Projection Formula

        ATR = Average(High - Low) over 14 periods

For BUY Signals:
  Target 1 = Signal Price + (ATR × 1.0)
  Target 2 = Signal Price + (ATR × 1.618)
  Target 3 = Signal Price + (ATR × 2.0)
  Target 4 = Signal Price + (ATR × 2.618)

For SELL Signals:
  Target 1 = Signal Price - (ATR × 1.0)
  Target 2 = Signal Price - (ATR × 1.618)
  Target 3 = Signal Price - (ATR × 2.0)
  Target 4 = Signal Price - (ATR × 2.618)

Trading Applications

Trend Following

  • Enter on zone breakout arrows aligned with higher timeframe trend
  • Use kernel line as dynamic support/resistance
  • Trail stops below/above kernel line

Reversal Trading

  • Watch for signals at deviation band extremes
  • Combine with divergence on RSI/MACD
  • Target opposite deviation band

Scalping

  • Use on lower timeframes (M1, M5, M15)
  • Quick entries on arrow signals
  • Exit at Target 1 or Target 2

Swing Trading

  • Daily/4H timeframes for major zones
  • Hold through kernel color changes
  • Exit at Target 3 or Target 4

Zone-Based Strategy

  • Mark zones where kernel consolidates horizontally
  • Wait for breakout arrows above/below zones
  • Set stop loss at opposite side of zone

Recommended Settings

For Day Trading (Scalping)

  • Bandwidth: 8-10
  • Kernel Type: Laplace or Exponential
  • Repaint Mode: OFF (Non-Repaint)
  • Timeframe: M5, M15
  • Arrow Distance: 50-70% ATR

For Swing Trading

  • Bandwidth: 14-20
  • Kernel Type: Laplace or Gaussian
  • Repaint Mode: ON
  • Timeframe: H4, Daily
  • Arrow Distance: 70-100% ATR

For Trend Following

  • Bandwidth: 20-30
  • Kernel Type: Gaussian or Epanechnikov
  • Enable Bands: YES
  • Deviation: 2.0-2.5
  • Timeframe: H1, H4

Conservative (Low False Signals)

  • Bandwidth: 30-50
  • Kernel Type: Gaussian
  • Higher Timeframes: H4+
  • **Combine with price action confirmation

Aggressive (More Signals)

  • Bandwidth: 5-10
  • Kernel Type: Laplace or Exponential
  • Lower Timeframes: M5-M15
  • **Quick entries and exits

 Pro Tips

  1. Kernel Selection Matters: Laplace is robust for most conditions, Gaussian for smooth trends, Exponential for fast markets
  2. Bandwidth = Sensitivity: Lower = more signals (more false), Higher = fewer signals (more reliable)
  3. Combine Timeframes: Check Daily for trend, trade on H1/H4 for entries
  4. Respect the Zones: When kernel goes flat (consolidation), big breakout is coming
  5. Use Sentiment Reading: When price is above kernel (BULLISH), favor long signals; below (BEARISH), favor shorts
  6. Target Management:
    • Conservative: Exit at Target 1-2
    • Aggressive: Hold for Target 3-4
    • Scale out: Partial exits at each target
  7. Dashboard is Your Friend: Quick glance tells you everything - signal, sentiment, targets
  8. Arrow Text Labels: Enable for instant recognition during fast markets
  9. Color Psychology: Green = GO (buy), Red = STOP/Reverse (sell)
  10. Deviation Bands: When enabled, price touching bands often precedes reversal signals

 Understanding "Zone Breaking"

The name Daily Zone Breaker comes from the indicator's ability to:

  1. Identify Consolidation Zones: When the kernel line moves horizontally, price is ranging
  2. Detect Zone Boundaries: Deviation bands mark the edges of these zones
  3. Signal Breakouts: Arrows appear precisely when price breaks out of established zones
  4. Project Continuation: Targets show where price may travel after breaking the zone

Think of it as:

  • The Zone = Area between deviation bands or where kernel is flat
  • The Break = Arrow signal when momentum shifts direction
  • The Journey = Movement toward the 4 projected targets

 Risk Management

Always use proper risk management:

  • Never risk more than 1-2% per trade
  • Place stop loss below/above the most recent swing low/high or opposite deviation band
  • Use the kernel line as a trailing stop
  • Don't trade against higher timeframe trend
  • Wait for confirmation on first touch of new zones
  • Multiple timeframe analysis prevents false breakouts

 Support & Updates

Daily Zone Breaker is developed and maintained by Yunzuh Trading Systems

  • Version: 1.1
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
  • Type: Custom Indicator

Disclaimer

This indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to assist traders in identifying potential trading opportunities. It does not guarantee profits and should be used as part of a comprehensive trading strategy. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always practice proper risk management and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

Daily Zone Breaker - Breaking Through the Noise, Finding the Zones That Matter.

© 2025 Yunzuh Trading Systems. All Rights Reserved.


おすすめのプロダクト
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
インディケータ
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
エキスパート
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
インディケータ
プレミアムレベルは、正しい予測の精度が80％を超える独自の指標です。 この指標は、最高のトレーディングスペシャリストによって2か月以上テストされています。 あなたが他のどこにも見つけられない作者の指標！ スクリーンショットから、このツールの正確さを自分で確認できます。 1は、1キャンドルの有効期限を持つバイナリーオプションの取引に最適です。 2はすべての通貨ペア、株式、商品、暗号通貨で機能します 手順： 赤い矢印が表示されたらすぐにダウントレードを開き、青い矢印が表示されたら閉じます。青い矢印の後に開くこともできます。 試してテストしてください！推奨設定はデフォルトです！ 日足チャートで最高の精度を示します！ インディケータは、2600 Pipsの収益性に対して、約10Pipsという非常に小さなマージンを使用します。
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
インディケータ
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
インディケータ
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
インディケータ
MT4版  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator は、 Bill Williams の高度なフラクタル、市場の正しい波構造を構築する Valable ZigZag、エントリの正確なレベルをマークする Fibonacci レベルなどの一般的な市場分析ツールを含む 1 つのインジケーター内の完全な取引システムです。 利益を得るために市場と場所に。 戦略の詳細な説明 インジケータを操作するための指示 顧問-取引助手 プライベートユーザーチャット ->購入後に私に書いて、私はプライベートチャットにあなたを追加し、あなたはそこにすべてのボーナスをダウンロードすることができます 力はシンプルさにあります！ Owl Smart Levels 取引システムは非常に使いやすいので、専門家にも、市場を勉強し始めて自分で取引戦略を選択し始めたばかりの人にも適しています。 戦略と指標に秘密の数式や計算方法が隠されているわけではなく、すべての戦略指標は公開されています。 Owl Smart Levels を使用すると、取引を開始するためのシグナルをすばやく確認し、注文を出すための
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
インディケータ
SMC Venom Model BPR インジケーターは、スマート マネー (SMC) コンセプトで取引するトレーダー向けのプロフェッショナル ツールです。価格チャート上の 2 つの主要なパターンを自動的に識別します。 FVG   (フェアバリューギャップ) は、3 本のローソク足の組み合わせで、最初のローソク足と 3 番目のローソク足の間にギャップがあります。ボリュームサポートのないレベル間のゾーンを形成し、価格修正につながることがよくあります。 BPR   (バランス価格範囲) は、2 つの FVG パターンの組み合わせで、「ブリッジ」を形成します。これは、価格がボリュームアクティビティの少ない動きで動くときに、ブレイクアウトしてレベルに戻るゾーンで、ローソク足の間にギャップを作成します。 これらのパターンは、大規模な市場プレーヤーと一般参加者の相互作用が発生するチャート上のボリュームと価格動向の分析に基づいて、トレーダーが主要なサポート/レジスタンス レベル、ブレイクアウト ゾーン、エントリ ポイントを識別するのに役立ちます。 インジケーターは、長方形と矢印の形でパターンを視覚
Stratos Pali mt5
Michela Russo
4.5 (8)
インディケータ
Stratos Pali Indicator is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost ! Down
Advanced Trading Chaos
Sergei Gurov
5 (1)
インディケータ
Advanced Trading Chaos  The main purpose of the indicator is to help the trader detect the signals described by Bill Williams in his books to make a quick and correct trading decision. 1)Bullish/Bearish Reversal Bar(BDB) 2) Divergent Bar(DB) 3) Second Sage Signal — the third consecutive Awesome Oscillator bar  4) Working fractals (Fractals that worked above/below the red forehead  5) Three bar coloring modes 5.1) Coloring of bars according to the AO indicator (Including the squatting bar) 5.2
PipFinite Energy Beam MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
インディケータ
Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Combo Energy Beam with Swing Control Strategy: Confirm swing pullback signals Watch Video: (Click Here) Energy Beam with Trend Laser Strategy: Confirm Tre
PipFinite Exit EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.87 (30)
インディケータ
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
インディケータ
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
インディケータ
TRI Visualizer Enhanced - 熱力学的市場分析の革命 概要 TRI（Thermal Range Indicator）Visualizer Enhanced は、従来のテクニカル分析を超越した、物理学の熱力学理論を応用した革新的なマーケット分析インジケーターです。市場の価格変動を「熱力学的エネルギー」として捉え、これまで見落とされていた市場の微細な変化を高精度で検出します。 革新的な仕組み 1. デュアル計算エンジン クラシックTRIモード 基本公式： |終値-始値| + (高値-安値) ローソク足の実体とヒゲを統合した純粋なボラティリティ測定 シンプルで直感的、あらゆる市場環境で安定動作 熱力学的TRIモード（独自開発） 価格加速度 ：2次微分による価格変化の勢いを測定 出来高変化率 ：相対的な出来高の変化を動的に評価 ポジションエネルギー ：正規化された価格変動エネルギーを計算 熱力学的係数 ：物理学の熱力学法則を市場分析に応用 2. 高度な平滑化システム SMA（単純移動平均） ：基本的なノイズ除去 EMA（指数移動平均） ：最新データ重視の平滑化
Cumulative Delta NG
Anton Polkovnikov
インディケータ
Cumulative delta indicator As most traders believe, the price moves under the pressure of market buying or selling. When someone redeems an offer standing in the cup, the deal is a "buy". If someone pours into the bid standing in the cup - the deal goes with the direction of "sale". The delta is the difference between purchases and sales. A cumulative delta - the difference between the cumulative sum of purchases and sales for a certain period of time. It allows you to see who is currently contr
AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
インディケータ
数列の一つに「森林火災数列」があります。これは、最も美しい新しいシーケンスの 1 つとして認識されています。その主な特徴は、このシーケンスが線形トレンドを回避することです。最短のものであってもです。この指標の基礎を形成したのはこのプロパティです。 財務時系列を分析する場合、この指標は可能なすべての傾向オプションを拒否しようとします。そして失敗した場合にのみ、トレンドの存在を認識し、適切なシグナルを発します。このアプローチにより、新しいトレンドの始まりの瞬間を正しく判断できます。ただし、偽陽性の可能性もあります。それらの数を減らすために、このインジケーターに追加のフィルターが追加されました。新しいバーが開くとシグナルが生成されます。いずれの場合も再描画は発生しません。 指標パラメータ: Applied Price   - 適用価格定数; Period Main   - インディケータのメイン期間、その有効な値は 5 ～ 60 です。 Period Additional   - 追加の期間。このパラメーターの有効な値は 5 ～ 40 です。 Signal Filter   - 追加の信号
Pro Gold System Indicator
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
インディケータ
ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
PipFinite Razor Scalper MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
2 (1)
インディケータ
Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Combo Razor Scalper with Trend Laser Strategy: Scalp in the direction of the trend Watch Video: (Click Here) Features Scalping indicator using a confirme
Fibo Channels
Jeffrey Quiatchon
インディケータ
Fibo Daily Channel Indicator The  Indicator is a powerful tool for traders, providing precise daily support and resistance levels based on Fibonacci retracement and extension calculations. This indicator automatically draws key pivot points (PP, R1, R2, S1, S2) as well as additional extension levels (R3, R4, S3, S4), helping traders identify potential reversal and breakout zones with ease. It includes customizable alerts and push notifications, allowing traders to receive updates whenever the pr
Long island reversal MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
インディケータ
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a d
Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (8)
インディケータ
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
Price manipulation risk
Vincent Albert Feugier
インディケータ
Price Manipulation Risk Indicator Advanced Tool for Market Risk Evaluation & Manipulation Detection Price Manipulation Risk Indicator is a professional tool designed to measure the current risk level in the market. It evaluates price behavior, market activity, and candle dynamics to detect unstable or potentially manipulated environments. This indicator helps traders avoid traps , filter false signals , and improve timing in both entries and exits. Product Purpose Provide an immediate a
Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
インディケータ
Advanced Volume Profile Analysis Tool for MetaTrader 5 The Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder provides traders with volume profile analysis capabilities. This MT5 indicator combines volume profile visualization with statistical calculations to help identify potential trading opportunities and suggests entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on market structure. Market Profile Visualization Transform your chart with customizable volume profile visualizations: Multiple visualization options
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
インディケータ
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Dynamic Market Profile
OBARE PAUL OTIENO
インディケータ
重要なお知らせ – ライセンスおよびアクティベーションが必要です アクティベーション手順： ご購入が完了したら、すぐに弊社までご連絡いただき、ライセンスキー、パスワード、またはアクティベーションの詳細をお受け取りください。これらがなければ、ソフトウェアは動作しません。スムーズなアクティベーションプロセスを保証し、質問にお答えするために、弊社がサポートいたします。 多言語カスタマイズ トレーディング体験を向上させるため、ソフトウェアを複数の言語で完全にカスタマイズすることができます。弊社のチームは以下の言語で翻訳を提供可能です： 中国語 | フランス語 | ポルトガル語 | スペイン語 | ロシア語 日本語 | ドイツ語 | 韓国語 | イタリア語 | トルコ語 ご希望の言語をお知らせいただければ、使いやすい体験を保証するためにインジケーターを調整いたします。 MT5用マーケットプロファイルインジケーター – 高度なオークション市場分析 マーケットプロファイルは、すべての市場の動きを駆動する双方向のオークション
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
インディケータ
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Max Min Delta Indicator
TitanScalper
インディケータ
Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
ユーティリティ
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
SimSim Arrow Momentum MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
インディケータ
SimSim Arrow Momentum は、標準的な「Momentum」インジケーターですが、矢印バージョンです。 MetaTrader 4 用バージョン インジケータ パラメータは標準のパラメータと同様ですが、さらに Delta というパラメータが 1 つ追加されています。 Delta = 0 - 100 100 値を基準とした偏差。 100インジケーターのレベルを変更し、プラスとマイナスが可能です。 このインジケーターは、価格がレベル ライン = 100 +- Delta を横切るとシグナルを生成します。 操作に対して「CONTROL DEAL」を有効にすると、インジケーター信号に基づいた取引が自動的に開始されます。 インジケーターは、信頼性の高い信号装置として本来の目的に使用できます。 ただし、その二次的な目的は、「 CONTROL DEAL 」ユーティリティのシグナルプロバイダーとして機能することです。 インジケーターとこのユーティリティの共生により、シグナルを確認するだけでなく、それに応じて取引を行うこともできます。 これらのシグナルを効果的に活用したい場合は、無料ユ
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
インディケータ
これはほぼ間違いなく、MetaTraderプラットフォームで見つけることができる最も完全な調和価格形成自動認識インジケーターです。 19種類のパターンを検出し、フィボナッチプロジェクションをあなたと同じように真剣に受け止め、潜在的逆転ゾーン（PRZ）を表示し、適切なストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベルを見つけます。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 19の異なる調和価格形成を検出します プライマリ、派生および補完フィボナッチ投影（PRZ）をプロットします 過去の価格行動を評価し、過去のすべてのパターンを表示します この指標は、独自の品質とパフォーマンスを分析します 適切なストップロスとテイクプロフィットのレベルを表示します ブレイクアウトを使用して適切な取引を通知します すべてのパターン比をグラフにプロットします 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します スコット・M・カーニーの本に着想を得て、この指標は最も純粋で急を要するトレーダーのニーズを満たすように設計されています。ただし、トレードを容易にする
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
インディケータ
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を 無料 で提供しています： 各トレードを自動で管理し、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットを設定し、戦略ルールに基づいてポジションを決済する補助ツール 「Bomber Utility」 様々な銘柄に合わせたインジケーターの設定ファイル（セットファイル） 「最小リスク」、「バランスリスク」、「待機戦略」 の3つのモードで使用できる Bomber Utility 用の設定ファイル このトレーディング戦略をすぐに導入・設定・開始できる ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル ご注意： 上記の特典を受け取るには、MQL5のプライベートメッセージシステムを通じて販売者にご連絡ください。 オリジナルのカスタムインジケーター 「Divergence Bomber（ダイバージェンス・ボンバー）」 をご紹介します。これは、MACDのダイバージェンス（乖離）戦略に基づいた 「オールインワン」型のトレーディングシステム です。 このテクニカルインジケーターの主な目的は、価格とMACDインジケーターの間に発生するダイバージェンスを検出 し、将来の価格の動きを示す
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
インディケータ
トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターでトレンド取引の力を解き放ちます。ファジー ロジックと複数通貨システムを活用した究極のトレンド取引ソリューションです。 ファジー ロジックを活用した革新的なトレンド インジケーターである Trend Screener を使用して、トレンド取引を向上させます。 これは、13 を超えるプレミアム ツールと機能、および 3 つの取引戦略を組み合わせた強力なトレンド追跡インジケーターであり、Metatrader をトレンド アナライザーにする多用途の選択肢となります。 期間限定オファー : トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターは、わずか 100 ドルで生涯ご利用いただけます。 (元の価格 50$ ) (オファー延長) Trend Screener の 100% 非再描画精度の揺るぎない精度を体験して、取引の決定が過去の価格変動の影響を受けないようにしてください。 マルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨機能の多用途性を解放し、比類のない自信を持って外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックスの世界を取引できるようにします。 Trend Screener の包括的な
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
インディケータ
発売プロモーション Azimuth Proは先着 100 名様限定で 299 ドルでご提供します。 最終価格は 499 ドルとなります。 リテールとインスティテューショナルのエントリーの違いはインジケーターではなく、ロケーションにあります。 多くのトレーダーは、モメンタムを追いかけたり、遅行シグナルに反応して、任意の価格レベルでエントリーします。機関投資家は、需給が実際にシフトする構造的なレベルに価格が到達するのを待ちます。 Azimuth Proはこれらのレベルを自動的にマッピングします：スイングアンカーVWAP、マルチタイムフレーム構造ライン、高確率ロケーションにのみ出現するABCパターン。 Azimuth Proは、構造分析とインテリジェントな自動化の両方を求めるプロフェッショナルトレーダー向けに構築されています。 Azimuthが外科的精度で市場構造をマッピングする一方、Azimuth Proはインテリジェンスレイヤーを追加します：トレーディングスタイルの自動検出、スマート設定された移動平均線、20年のデータでバックテストされた最適化パラメータ。その結果、お使いの
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
インディケータ
Quantum TrendPulse を ご紹介します。これは、   SuperTrend   、   RSI   、および Stochastic のパワーを 1 つの包括的なインジケーターに組み合わせて、取引の可能性を最大限に引き出す究極の取引ツールです。精度と効率を求めるトレーダー向けに設計されたこのインジケーターは、市場のトレンド、勢いの変化、最適なエントリー ポイントとエグジット ポイントを自信を持って特定するのに役立ちます。 主な特徴: SuperTrend 統合: 現在の市場動向に簡単に追従し、収益性の波に乗ることができます。 RSI精度: 買われすぎと売られすぎのレベルを検出し、市場の反転のタイミングに最適で、SuperTrendのフィルターとして使用されます。 確率的精度: 確率的振動を活用して、変動の激しい市場で隠れたチャンスを見つけます。SuperTrend のフィルターとして使用されます。 マルチタイムフレーム分析:   M5 から H1 または H4 まで、さまざまなタイムフレームで市場を常に把握します。 カスタマイズ可能なアラート: カスタム取引条件が満たされ
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
インディケータ
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
インディケータ
優れたテクニカルインジケーター「Grabber」をご紹介します。これは、すぐに使える「オールインワン」トレーディング戦略として機能します。 ひとつのコードに、市場のテクニカル分析ツール、取引シグナル（矢印）、アラート機能、プッシュ通知が強力に統合されています。 このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を無料で提供します： Grabberユーティリティ：オープンポジションを自動で管理するツール ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル：インジケーターのインストール、設定、取引方法を解説 カスタムセットファイル：インジケーターをすばやく自動設定し、最大限の成果を出すための設定ファイル 他の戦略はもう忘れてください！Grabberだけが、あなたを新たなトレードの高みへと導いてくれるのです。 Grabber戦略の主な特徴： 推奨タイムフレーム：M5〜H4 対応通貨ペア・資産：どれでも使用可能ですが、私が実際に検証した以下を推奨します（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、E
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引ツールはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグの指標であり、プロの取引に理想的ですことを強調する価値があります。 オンラインコース、ユーザーマニュアル、デモ。 スマートプライスアクションコンセプトインジケーターは、新米から経験豊富なトレーダーまで、非常 に強力なツールです。Inner Circle Trader AnalysisやSmart Money Concepts Trading Strategiesなど、20以上の有用な指標を1つに組み合わせています。このインジケーターはスマートマネーコンセプトに焦点を当て、大手機関の取引方法を提供し、彼らの動きを予測するのに役立ちます。 特に、流動性分析に優れており、機関がどのように取引しているかを理解しやすくしています。市場のトレンドを予測し、価格の動きを慎重に分析するのに優れています。機関の戦略とトレードを合わせることで、市場の動向についてより正確な予測ができます。このインジケーターは多目的であり、市場構造を分析し、重要な注文ブロックを特定し、さまざまなパターンを認識するのに優れています。 このインジケーター
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
インディケータ
これまでに、 素晴らしいバックテスト結果、 驚くべき数値を持つ ライブ口座のパフォーマンス証明 、そして あらゆる場所での統計情報 がある取引インジケーターを購入し、しかし使用後に 口座を破綻させてしまった ことは何度ありますか？ シグナル単独を信用すべきではありません。そもそもなぜそれが表示されたのかを知る必要があります。そして、それこそがRelicusRoad Proの得意とすることです！ ユーザーマニュアル + 戦略 + トレーニングビデオ + VIPアクセス付きプライベートグループ + モバイル版利用可能 市場の見方を変える新しい方法 RelicusRoadは、FX、先物、仮想通貨、株式、指数に対応する、 世界で最も強力で最高の取引インジケーター であり、トレーダーが口座を 成長させる ために必要なすべての情報とツールを提供します。 初心者 から 上級者 まで、 すべてのトレーダー が成功できるよう、 テクニカル分析 と 取引計画 を提供します。 これは、将来の市場を 予測する のに十分な情報を提供する 主要な取引インジケーター です。私たちは、チャート上で意味をなさない複
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
インディケータ
Berma Bands (BBs) インジケーターは、市場のトレンドを特定して活用したいトレーダーにとって貴重なツールです。価格と BBs の関係を分析することで、トレーダーは市場がトレンド段階にあるか、レンジ段階にあるかを判断できます。 詳細については、[ Berma Home Blog ] をご覧ください。 バーマ バンドは、上部バーマ バンド、中部バーマ バンド、下部バーマ バンドの 3 つの異なる線で構成されています。これらの線は価格の周りにプロットされ、全体的な傾向に対する価格の動きを視覚的に表します。これらのバンド間の距離から、ボラティリティや潜在的な傾向の反転についての洞察を得ることができます。 バーマ バンドの線がそれぞれ離れると、市場が横ばいまたはレンジ相場の期間に入っていることを示すことがよくあります。これは、明確な方向性の偏りがないことを示しています。トレーダーは、これらの期間中にトレンドを特定するのが難しいと感じる可能性があり、より明確なトレンドが出現するまで待つ場合があります。 バーマ バンドの線が 1 本の線に収束すると、強いトレンド環境の兆候となること
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
インディケータ
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
インディケータ
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
インディケータ
ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT4のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間:すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイムフ
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
インディケータ
現在33％オフ 初心者にもエキスパートトレーダーにも最適なソリューション このインジケーターは独自の機能と新しい公式を多数内蔵しており、ユニークで高品質かつ手頃な取引ツールです。このアップデートでは、2つの時間枠ゾーンを表示できるようになります。より長いTFだけでなく、チャートTFとより長いTF（ネストゾーンを表示）の両方を表示できます。すべてのSupply Demandトレーダーの皆さんのお気に召すはずです。:) 重要情報の公開 Advanced Supply Demandの可能性を最大化するには、 https://www.mql5.com/ja/blogs/post/720245 にアクセスしてください。   エントリーまたはターゲットの正確なトリガーポイントを正確に特定できれば取引がどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。新しい基盤となるアルゴリズムに基づいて構築されているため、買い手と売り手の間の潜在的な不均衡をさらに簡単に特定できます。これは、最も強い需要と供給のゾーンと、過去のパフォーマンス（古いゾーンを表示）がグラフィカルに表現されるためです。これらの機能は、最適な
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
インディケータ
これはMT5のインジケーターで、再描画なしで取引に参入するための正確なシグナルを提供します。 外国為替、暗号通貨、金属、株式、インデックスなど、あらゆる金融資産に適用できます。かなり正確な見積もりを提供し、取引を開始して終了するのに最適な時期を教えてくれます。1つのシグナルを処理しただけでインジケーターの元が取れた例の 動画 （6:22）をご覧ください。Entry PointsPro インジケーターの助けを借りたほとんどのトレーダーの最初の1週間の結果が改善しています。 Telegramグループ に登録してください。Entry Points Proインジケーターのメリットは次の通りです。 再描画のないエントリーシグナル 再描画されるインジケーターでは一度表示されたシグナルが削除されて大きな金銭的損失につながることがありますが、これと異なり、表示されて確認されたシグナルは消えることがありません。 エラーなしの取引開始 インジケーターアルゴリズムによって取引を開始する（資産を売買する）理想的な瞬間を見つけることができます。それを使用するすべてのトレーダーの成功率が向上します。 あら
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
インディケータ
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
インディケータ
簡単に言えば、現在のローソク足の横に「ピップス」として知られる白い数字の動きが現れ始めたら、取引を開始できます。白い「ピップス」は、買いまたは売りの取引が現在アクティブであり、白色で示されるように正しい方向に動いていることを示しています。白いピップスの動きが止まり、静的な緑色に変わったとき、それは現在のモメンタムの終了を示します。数字の緑色は、買いまたは売りの取引から得られた「ピップス」での総利益を表します。 さらに、インジケーター内の他の高度でプロフェッショナルな分析ツールに従って取引を開始することも可能です。インジケーターに表示されるシグナルや色を観察することで、高精度で多数のスキャルピングチャンスを捉えることができます。テスト中またはリアルチャート上でインジケーターの動作を理解しておくことをお勧めします。 ほとんどのFX市場に対応：金（ゴールド）や人気の株価指数市場（ダウ・ジョーンズ、S&P500、ナスダック、DAXなど）、およびEUR/USD、GBP/USD、USD/JPYなどの主要通貨ペアでの取引に最適です。また、ビットコイン、イーサリアム、ステーブルコインなどの主要な暗号
Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system
Jingfeng Luo
インディケータ
AI Adaptive Market Holographic System Indicator Based on Microstructure and Field Theory Abstract: This paper aims to explore the construction principles and implementation mechanism of a novel financial market analysis tool—the Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system. This system fuses Market Microstructure theory, classical mechanics (elasticity and gravity models), information entropy theory, and adaptive AI algorithms. By aggregating Tick-level data in real-time, physically modeling
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
インディケータ
ご紹介     Quantum Breakout PRO は 、ブレイクアウト ゾーンの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタム ブレイクアウト プロ   は、革新的でダイナミックなブレイクアウト ゾーン戦略により、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、5 つの利益ターゲット ゾーンを備えたブレイクアウト ゾーン上のシグナル矢印と、ブレイクアウト ボックスに基づいたストップロスの提案を提供します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 重要！購入後、インストールマニュアルを受け取るためにプライベートメッセージを送ってください。 推奨事項: 時間枠: M15 通貨ペア: GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD アカウントの種類: ECN、Raw、またはスプレッドが非常に低い R
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
インディケータ
初心者やエキスパートトレーダーに最適なソリューション! このインジケーターは、独自の機能と新しい計算式を取り入れた、ユニークで高品質、かつ手頃な価格のトレーディングツールです。たった1枚のチャートで28の為替ペアの通貨強度を読み取ることができます。新しいトレンドやスキャルピングチャンスの引き金となるポイントを正確に特定することができるので、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 ユーザーマニュアルはこちら  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 これが最初の1本、オリジナルだ! 価値のないクローンを買わないでください。 特別な サブウィンドウの矢印で強い通貨の勢いを表示 GAPがあなたのトレードを導く! 基準通貨や気配値が売られすぎ・買われすぎのゾーン（外相フィボナッチレベル）にあるとき、個別チャートのメインウィンドウに警告表示。 通貨がレンジの外側から反落した場合、プルバック/リバーサルのアラート。 クロスパターンの特別なアラート 複数の時間枠を選択可能で、トレンドを素早く確認できます。通貨強度のライン
MonsterDash Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
3 (4)
インディケータ
MonsterDash Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern dashboard. It recognizes all major patterns. MonsterDash is a dashboard that displays all detected patterns for all symbols and (almost) all timeframes in sortable and scrollable format. Users can add their own user defined patterns . MonsterDash can open and update charts with the pattern found. Settings MonsterDash's default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. The color settings are for tho
Impulse correction and SCOB mapper WinWorld
LEGEX LTD
インディケータ
説明 ICSM（Impulse-Correction SCOB Mapper）は、価格の動きを分析し、有効なインパルス、修正、およびSCOB（Single Candle Order Block）を識別するインジケーターです。柔軟性があり、情報量が多く、使いやすく、最も流動性の高い関心領域に対するトレーダーの認識を大幅に向上させるため、あらゆるタイプのテクニカル分析で使用できる強力なツールです。 設定 一般 | ビジュアル カラーテーマ — ICSMのカラーテーマを定義します。 SCOB | ビジュアル SCOBを表示 — SCOBを有効/無効にします； SCOBをマークする — SCOB表現のスタイルオプションのリストを表します； SCOB色 — SCOBの色を定義します； ICM | ビジュアル ICMラインを表示 — ICM（Impulse-Correction Mapper）ラインを有効/無効にします； ICトレンドを表示 — チャートの下部にある色付きの仕切りを通じてインパルス-修正トレンドの視覚化を有効/無効にします； ライン色 — ICMラインの色
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
インディケータ
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
インディケータ
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Advanced Currency Impulse with Alert MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (1)
インディケータ
初心者やエキスパートトレーダーに最適なソリューション! このインジケータは、独自の機能と秘密の数式を組み込んだ、ユニークで高品質かつ手頃な価格のトレーディングツールです。たった1枚のチャートで28の通貨ペアのアラートを表示します。新しいトレンドやスキャルピングチャンスの引き金となるポイントを正確に把握することができるので、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください! 新しい基本的なアルゴリズムに基づいて構築されているため、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がより簡単になります。これは、通貨の強さや弱さが加速しているかどうかをグラフィカルに表示し、その加速のスピードを測定するためです。加速すると物事は明らかに速く進みますが、これはFX市場でも同じです。つまり、反対方向に加速している通貨をペアにすれば、利益を生む可能性のある取引を特定することができるのです。 通貨の勢いを示す縦の線と矢印は、あなたの取引の指針となるでしょう。 ダイナミックマーケットフィボナッチ23レベルはアラートトリガーとして使用され、市場の動きに適応します。もしインパルスが黄色のトリガーラインに当たった場
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
インディケータ
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Trend Flow PRO
Aliaksandr Alferchyk
インディケータ
TREND FLOW PRO は、市場が実際に方向転換するポイントを特定するのに役立ちます。このインジケーターは、トレンドの反転や、大口の市場参加者が再び参入するエリアを可視化します。 チャート上の BOS マークは、真のトレンド転換および上位時間足の重要なレベルを示します。インジケーターのデータはリペイントされず、各バーの確定後もチャート上に残ります。 インジケーターの主な要素： BOS FLOW – トレンド波動および実際のトレンド転換。大口の市場参加者のエントリーと、その存在の確認を示します（数字で表示）。 BOS FILL – トレンドの方向に沿ってバーを色分けします。 「大口プレイヤー」のエントリーポイントや、トレンドが変化するポイントを示します。 シグナルレベル： BOS – 強さが未確定の参加者によるエントリー（多くの場合、メイントレンド内の調整）。 Move SL – 大口参加者がポジションをどのように移動させているかを視覚的に表示します。トレーダーがストップロスを調整する際の参考として使用できます。 Super BOS – 通常の BOS よりも優先度の高い大口参加者
Royal Scalping Indicator M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (6)
インディケータ
Royal Scalping Indicator is an advanced price adaptive indicator designed to generate high-quality trading signals. Built-in multi-timeframe and multi-currency capabilities make it even more powerful to have configurations based on different symbols and timeframes. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades as well as swing trades. Royal Scalping is not just an indicator, but a trading strategy itself. Features Price Adaptive Trend Detector Algorithm Multi-Timeframe and Multi-Currency Trend Low
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
インディケータ
ロシア語の説明書 /  英語の 説明書 /  MT4バージョン 主な機能: 売り手と買い手のアクティブなゾーンを表示します。 このインジケーターは、買いと売りの適切な最初のインパルスレベル／ゾーンをすべて表示します。これらのレベル／ゾーンがアクティブになると、エントリーポイントの探索が始まり、レベルの色が変わり、特定の色で塗りつぶされます。状況をより直感的に把握できるように、矢印も表示されます。 LOGIC AI - テンプレートをアクティブ化するときにエントリポイントを検索するためのゾーン（円）の表示 視認性を向上させるため、人工知能を用いて進入ポイントを探索したゾーンを表示する機能が追加されました。 より高い時間枠からのレベル/ゾーンの表示（MTFモード） より長い時間間隔でレベル／ゾーンを表示する機能を追加しました。また、インジケーターに自動トレンド検出機能（   TPSproTREND PRO   ）を実装しました。 取引のための個別の専門的なステップバイステップのアルゴリズム このアルゴリズムは、トレンドの方向と逆方向の両方でデイトレードを行うために設計されています。有効な
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
インディケータ
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
インディケータ
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
作者のその他のプロダクト
Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
インディケータ
Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5 — Multi-Timeframe Signal & Zone Indicator The Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5 is a technical analysis tool designed to highlight engulfing candlestick patterns in combination with adaptive support/resistance zones. It provides visual markers and optional alerts to assist traders in identifying market structure reactions across multiple timeframes.  Key Features Multi-Timeframe Detection – Option to scan higher timeframe engulfing setups with lower timeframe confirmation. Su
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
エキスパート
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Gold swing dragon
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
エキスパート
Gold Swing Dragon is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a swing-based approach. The EA applies trend-following logic together with swing entry timing to identify retracement, breakout, and reversal opportunities. It includes integrated trade management and risk control features suitable for different market conditions. Core Features Swing-Based Entry System : Detects potential swing setups and places trades at selected reversal or breakout zones. Trend Filter
Goldilocks GG
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
エキスパート
Goldilocks GG — The Ultimate Precision Scalper Goldilocks GG is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed to dominate gold (XAU/USD) and other volatile markets with precision scalping, adaptive intelligence, and powerful risk control. Built for traders who demand speed, consistency, and profitability , it combines cutting-edge entry logic with smart filters that adapt to any market condition.  Key Advantages Works on Gold & Beyond – Optimized for XAU/USD , but flexible enough to trade major Fore
Smart Prop Risk Manager
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
インディケータ
Smart Risk Manager Dashboard is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to assist traders with structured risk control and real-time account monitoring. It provides a visual interface for managing position size, tracking losses and gains, and setting custom trading limits. Key Features SL/TP Risk Calculator Displays estimated risk and reward directly on the chart using adjustable horizontal lines. Live Dashboard with Metrics Shows equity, balance, daily gain/loss, trade count, and other key values i
T3 Matrix Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
インディケータ
T3 Matrix Pro – Adaptive Trend Fusion EA T3 Matrix Pro is an advanced trend-following Expert Advisor that blends the power of T3 Moving Averages , Parabolic SAR , and Heikin-Ashi analysis into a single precision-driven system. Designed for both scalping and swing trading, it identifies market structure shifts early and confirms them with multi-layered momentum logic. Core Logic T3 Fast & Slow Algorithm – Detects early trend transitions with exceptional smoothness. PSAR Confirmation Layer – Valid
Trend Reversal Candles
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
インディケータ
Trend Reversal Candles is an indicator designed to highlight common candlestick reversal and continuation patterns directly on the chart. It marks detected setups with arrows and labels for easier visual recognition, reducing the need for manual pattern searching. Detected Patterns Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Hammer and Hanging Man Shooting Star Doji variations Other widely used reversal setups Features Displays arrows and pattern names on the chart Works on any symbol (Forex, Gold, Indices, C
SMC Gold master
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
エキスパート
SMC GOLD MASTER – Institutional Smart Money Concept Engine for Gold and Beyond SMC GOLD MASTER is a professional-grade Smart Money Concept (SMC) trading engine designed for serious traders who want to read market structure with institutional clarity. It automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS) , Change of Character (CHoCH) , Order Blocks (OB) , Liquidity Zones , and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) — creating a complete visual map of how price truly moves. SMC GOLD MASTER helps traders identify high
Aureus Volatility
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
エキスパート
Aureus Volatility Matrix - Professional Adaptive Trading System Universal Multi-Asset Expert Advisor for Gold, Indices & Forex Aureus Volatility Matrix is a sophisticated, broker-agnostic Expert Advisor engineered for professional traders who demand reliability, precision, and adaptability across multiple asset classes. Built from the ground up to handle the unique challenges of modern algorithmic trading, this EA seamlessly trades XAUUSD (Gold), major indices (NAS100, US30, US100), and all majo
VoltArx Volatility
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
エキスパート
VoltArx Volatility Engine - Institutional-Grade Breakout Algorithm Harness the power of volatility compression and explosive market breakouts with precision timing VoltArx Volatility Engine is a sophisticated multi-market trading system designed to identify and capitalize on high-probability volatility expansion events. Built on institutional research and advanced market microstructure analysis, VoltArx detects when markets are "coiling up" for explosive moves and positions you ahead of the bre
Quantum Zone
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
エキスパート
Quantum Zone Trader - Professional Price Action Expert Advisor Overview Quantum Zone Trader is an advanced algorithmic trading system built on pure price action principles. The EA automatically identifies high-probability supply and demand zones across multiple timeframes and executes precise entries based on institutional trading concepts. Designed for serious traders who understand market structure, this EA combines swing point detection, zone confluence, and intelligent risk management to cap
Zone Breaker
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
エキスパート
ZoneBreaker Pro - Advanced Combination Zone Breakout Strategy ZoneBreaker Pro is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 4 that implements a precision-based zone breakout methodology. This expert advisor identifies high-probability trading opportunities by analyzing opposing candle formations during specific market opening hours and executing trades when price breaks through defined zones. Core Strategy Methodology The EA operates on a unique combination zone principle t
Noise Killer Kernel Line
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
インディケータ
Advanced Kernel Smoother - Professional Multi-Kernel Regression Indicator The Advanced Kernel Smoother represents a sophisticated approach to price action analysis, utilizing advanced mathematical kernel regression techniques to filter market noise and identify high-probability trading opportunities with exceptional clarity. Core Technology This indicator employs 17 different kernel functions - including Gaussian, Laplace, Epanechnikov, Silverman, and more - each offering unique characteristics
Arrow Signal System
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
インディケータ
MV Arrow Signal System  Indicator Overview The MV Arrow Signal System is a comprehensive multi-indicator trading system for MetaTrader 4 that identifies potential buy and sell signals based on swing point detection combined with multiple technical confirmation filters. Core Concept The system scans price charts to identify swing highs and swing lows, then applies a scoring system based on multiple technical indicators to validate these potential reversal points. Only high-probability signals tha
Killer Combo System
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
インディケータ
Killer Combo System is a multi-strategy indicator designed to highlight potential reversal and continuation setups by combining several technical modules in one tool. It provides flexible configuration, allowing users to enable or disable different confirmation filters according to their own trading approach. Available Modules RSI and CCI Divergence Detection MACD Crossovers Candlestick Pattern Recognition Multi-Timeframe Filtering Moving Average and Bollinger Band Trend Filters Signal Labels an
Quantum Scalper Engine
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
エキスパート
Quantum Scalper EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies multi-layered filtering to identify scalping opportunities during active market sessions. It combines market structure, volatility awareness, and risk-control modules to provide systematic trade execution without martingale or grid methods. Core Features Liquidity Zone Filter – Avoids entries near recent rejection areas often associated with stop hunts. Adaptive Risk Engine – Adjusts lot size per trade based on user-defined ru
Sentient Trend Sculptor
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
エキスパート
Sentient Trend Sculptor EA is an Expert Advisor designed for automated trend-based trading. It applies multi-timeframe filtering, volatility adaptation, and session logic to identify and manage trades across different instruments. The system does not use martingale or grid methods. Core Features Trend Engine: Filters price action with higher- and lower-timeframe alignment. Entry Logic: Focuses on pullback entries during established market direction. Risk Management: Supports fixed lot, balance-
Adaptive SR Zones Breakout
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
インディケータ
Adaptive SR Zones – Breakout Edition Adaptive SR Zones is a next-generation MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically maps support and resistance zones and tracks breakout activity in real time. Designed for traders who rely on market structure and zone confluence, it combines multi-timeframe analysis , breakout confirmation logic , and customizable alerts into one powerful tool. No repainting. Core Features Dynamic Support & Resistance Mapping Detects zones from swing highs/lows and reaction po
AlphaBreak Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
エキスパート
AlphaPro EA – Technical Overview 1. Introduction AlphaPro EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It applies multiple algorithmic strategies with risk control features and supports various trade management modes. The system is designed for use on different timeframes and multiple currency pairs. 2. Core Features Algorithmic Execution – Uses multi-layered entry/exit logic combining scalping, breakout, and trend-based methods. Risk Management – Supports balance-based lot sizing
SmartZone Horizon
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
インディケータ
Smart HORIZON — Volume + SMC Indicator Smart HORIZON is a TradingView indicator that combines volume profile levels with Smart Money Concepts (SMC) components to provide structured chart analysis. It highlights market structure elements and key reference zones, making it easier to monitor price interaction with institutional-style levels.  Core Features Volume Profile Levels Weekly & Monthly VAH (green dashed line) and VAL (red dashed line). Untested levels can be extended until touched. Optiona
MartiMaster EA
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
エキスパート
MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) implementing a martingale strategy with flexible configuration. The EA supports up to three currency pairs with user-defined lot sizes and trade directions. It allows setting thresholds (in pips or currency) for opening additional martingale layers, and provides options for closing positions by cycle rules (first layer only or all layers combined). The system can reverse direction after each completed cycle and includes a color-coded on-chart panel for monitoring
QQQ Trendmaster PRO
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
エキスパート
QQQ TrendMaster Pro — MT5 Indicator This is a technical analysis tool designed for trading the Invesco QQQ Trust (Nasdaq: QQQ). It combines several configurable modules to help analyze market structure and trend conditions: Moving Average Crossovers — 200-period and 21-period MA signals. MACD Module — Customizable fast/slow/signal settings (default 10/26/9). Chaikin Money Flow — For volume-based confirmation. Directional Movement Index (DMI) — With adjustable ADX threshold to filter trend streng
Hedging Gridder
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
エキスパート
Hedging Grid EA – Adaptive Multi-Strategy Trading System Hedging Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want robust grid trading with dynamic hedging, adaptive lot sizing, and multiple protection mechanisms . Built with flexibility and precision, it can be optimized for both aggressive growth and conservative risk-managed performance , making it suitable for a wide range of trading styles. Key Features  Order Management Buy & Sell Modes – enable/disable Buy or Sell
ReversionProX
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
エキスパート
Reversion Pro X – Advanced Mean-Reversion Trading System Reversion Pro X is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy . It captures price moves back to the average after strong directional impulses , allowing you to trade market overreactions with precision. Designed for Forex, Gold, and Indices , the system adapts to different market conditions and is fully optimized for prop firm rules, low drawdown, and consistent performance . Core Features Im
PulseTrader Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
エキスパート
PulseTrader Pro is a next-generation Expert Advisor built for traders who want a reliable, flexible, and adaptive trading system. Designed with a balance of scalping precision and swing-trading strength , it reads the “pulse” of the market and adapts to changing conditions. Unlike rigid EAs that fail in dynamic markets, PulseTrader Pro combines advanced technical filters, robust risk management, and intelligent trade execution to provide consistency across different symbols and timeframes. Whet
GoldRushTrader
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
インディケータ
GoldRushTrader EA – Trade Smart Money Concepts Automatically on MT5 GoldRushTrader EA is a fully automated trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) . It combines institutional trading logic with advanced market scanning to generate and manage trades automatically.  Key Features: SMC Trading Engine – Detects liquidity grabs, order blocks, and structure breaks. Automated Execution – Places and manages trades directly without manual input. Multi-Symbol Capability – Monitor and trade up t
CryptoGrid AI Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
エキスパート
CryptoGrid AI Pro – Trade Bitcoin, Crypto, and USD Forex pairs with smart candlestick pattern recognition and a powerful multi-level grid system. Overview CryptoGrid AI Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor that merges candlestick pattern recognition with a robust grid trading system . It is optimized for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) but also performs effectively on major USD Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, etc.) and other volatile cryptocurrencies. The EA provides both automatic and semi-automa
Pyramid Master EA
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
エキスパート
ProfitPyramid X – Advanced Compounding Strategy EA ProfitPyramid X is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that takes advantage of pyramiding logic to maximize your profits during strong market trends. Unlike risky martingale or averaging-down systems, this EA only adds new trades when the market is moving in your favor – compounding gains safely and effectively. Designed for Forex majors (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, etc.), Gold (XAUUSD), and Cryptos (BTCUSD, ETHUSD) , it adapts seamlessly to
Gann Fusion Activator Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
インディケータ
Gann Fusion Activator Pro – Adaptive Trend Flow System Gann Fusion Activator Pro is a next-generation evolution of the classic Gann High–Low Activator , enhanced with multi-timeframe logic , visual trend zones , and a customizable signal engine . It transforms traditional trend analysis into a modern, dynamic system that adapts to volatility, providing precise visual cues for trend shifts and momentum changes. Core Features Adaptive Gann Channel – Real-time dynamic high/low activation zones with
PulseZones MTF
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
インディケータ
PulseZones MTF Support & Resistance PulseZones MTF Support & Resistance is a precision tool designed to identify and display key Support and Resistance levels from multiple timeframes directly on a single chart. It helps traders understand market structure at a glance by showing how price interacts with major zones across M15, H1, H4, and D1 timeframes. This indicator is built for traders who value accuracy, structure, and clarity in their analysis — from scalpers looking for intraday reaction z
