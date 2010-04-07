Block indicator

This is a simple indicator that indicates possible buy or sell trades. Apply indicator to chart and wait for retest to zones, apply with your risk  management and own trend analysis and you can be profitable. This work best on the 5 minute timeframe. Apply to chart, you will then be able to change, switch times when blocks must appear on and off. You can fully customize the indicator at the input setting so make sure to take a look, you can adjust it to your preference.
when block closes ( buy or sell) what for price to leave block and retrace to one of the other three blocks, when that happens you can now place a trade that you are happy with. NOTE cation must still be used!
Recommended products
Show Pips for MT5
Roman Podpora
4.67 (24)
Indicators
This information indicator will be useful for those who always want to be aware of the current situation on the account. - More useful indicators The indicator displays data such as profit in points, percentage and currency, as well as the spread for the current pair and the time until the bar closes on the current timeframe. There are several options for placing the information line on the chart: - To the right of the price (runs behind the price); - As a comment (in the upper left corner of
FREE
Zone Trader MT5
Manuraj Dhanda
Utilities
Zone Trader is a utility for manual traders. It was kept as simple as possible without much clutter. User needs to drag the Green Line and Red Line to mark the trading zone and then press the button "Place Orders". That's it. Settings: Percent of equity per order - Default is 1. This equity will be divided among all the orders in the trading zone marked. Layers per Pair - Default 3. Set any number of layers as many you want. ATR Period for stop loss calculation - Default 14.
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Indicators
Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicators
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
SuperTrend Signals
Quang Huy Quach
Indicators
The Supertrend indicator is a trend-following technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify the direction of market trends and potential entry/exit points. It operates based on price data and Average True Range (ATR) to create a dynamic signal line that changes color depending on the current trend. Green color: Indicates an uptrend. Red color: Indicates a downtrend. Supertrend is a useful indicator for both short-term and long-term trading, helping to filter out market noise and focu
FREE
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (4)
Indicators
The   Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5   is a free add on and a great asset for your   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 . It shows the current   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   signal for 5 user customized timeframes and for 16 modifiable symbols/instruments in total. The user has the option to enable/disable any of the 10 standard indicators, that the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 consists of. All of the 10 standard indicators attributes are also adjustable, as in the   Matrix Arrow Indicat
FREE
ROMAN5 Time Breakout Indicator Free
Anton Nel
4.7 (10)
Indicators
ROMAN5 Time Breakout Indicator automatically draws the boxes for daily support and resistance breakouts. It helps the user identifying whether to buy or sell. It comes with an alert that will sound whenever a new signal appears. It also features an email facility. Your email address and SMTP Server settings should be specified in the settings window of the "Mailbox" tab in your MetaTrader 5. Blue arrow up = Buy. Red arrow down = Sell. You can use one of my Trailing Stop products that automatical
FREE
Killzone Liquidity Sweep EV
Enrique Valeros Muriana
5 (1)
Experts
Killzone Liquidity Sweep EA Pro by EV Trading Labs This Expert Advisor is based on institutional concepts (Smart Money / ICT methodology) and focuses on identifying and executing high-probability setups during the London and New York killzones. The system combines directional bias, liquidity sweep confirmation, and precision stop entries aligned with institutional trading logic. The algorithm operates on the M15 timeframe and trades only when the market shows a clean directional structure con
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.59 (34)
Indicators
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
Info Feed Multitimeframe
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Utilities
MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) Indicator Description: MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) is a smart MQL5 indicator that displays a dynamic, real-time info panel directly on your chart, offering powerful insight into current market conditions. Key features include: Real-time display of Open, High, Low, Close, and live Tick price Tick Rate (ticks per second) for assessing market activity Auto-calculated Entry Price on new candle formation Signal direction detection (BUY / SELL) Price action pattern re
FREE
ATR Plus
Ivan Pochta
Indicators
ATR Plus is an enhanced version of the classic ATR that shows not just volatility itself, but the directional energy of the market . The indicator converts ATR into a normalized oscillator (0–100), allowing you to clearly see: who dominates the market — buyers or sellers when a trend begins when a trend loses strength when the market shifts into a range where volatility reaches exhaustion zones ATR Plus is perfect for momentum, trend-following, breakout and volatility-based systems. How ATR Plus
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
Volume To Price Imbalance Indicator
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Volume-to-Price Movement Oscillator (VP Oscillator) for MT5 The VP Oscillator highlights the balance (or imbalance) between trading volume and price movement, helping traders spot hidden accumulation, distribution, or weakening trends. How It Works: Calculates each bar’s price range (High–Low) and tick volume. Normalizes both values over a set period (default: 14). Plots the absolute difference between them ×100 — showing how closely price action aligns with trading activity. Interpretation: Hig
FREE
WaveTrend Plus
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (6)
Indicators
Introduction WaveTrend Plus is an amazing oscillator that can detect optimal entry points in the market with high precision using complex computations of price and momentum. This version packs many improvements compared to the original WaveTrend such as cleaner visuals, oversold/overbought signals and divergence detection Signal Buy when oversold signal appear (green dot below) or when a bullish divergence is detected (green dashed line) Sell when overbought signal appear (red dot above) or
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
CMF Scalping Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicators
Dynamic CMF Calculation: Customize the period for the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) to fine-tune your analysis and maximize signal precision. Intuitive Color-Coded Alerts: Instantly interpret market conditions with clear visual cues: Green Alert: Indicates the Overbought zone – signaling a potential selling opportunity. Red Alert: Indicates the Oversold zone – suggesting a potential buying opportunity. Gray Alert: Represents the Neutral zone – a signal to wait for a confirmed trend or re
FREE
Easy ICT Bullet SP500
Florent Moreau
1 (1)
Experts
Easy ICT SP500 is an Expert Advisor meticulously crafted to execute trading strategies based on the simplified ICT Bullet Strategy, incorporating Fair Value Gap analysis for precise position entries. Tailored specifically for the SP500, this EA aims to provide traders with a reliable and optimized tool for navigating the dynamic landscape of the stock market. Distinguished Strategy: this EA distinguishes itself by employing a sophisticated yet simplified version of the ICT Bullet Strategy, stra
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicators
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.67 (15)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
Experts
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Indicators
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
Basic Support and Resistance Indicator
German Pablo Gori
Indicators
What is this indicator? This Basic Support and Resistance Indicator -Free-   is designed to help traders automatically identify key market levels, such as supports and resistances, across multiple symbols and timeframes within the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It is an essential tool for trading in different financial markets, such as forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Main Features Automatic Detection of Support and Resistance Levels: Automatically analyzes key levels based on lo
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicators
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
Scalping PullBack Signal
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicators
1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
FREE
Coral Indi
Dinh Duong Luong
Indicators
Coral trend is   a trend-following indicator that is widely popular among FOREX traders . It is usually used as a confluence with other indicators. It uses combinations of moving averages with complex smoothing formulas! It has two configurable parameters: Coefficient   - smoothing ratio (*) Applied price Calculation: Coral = (-0.064) * B6 + 0.672 * B5 - 2.352 * B4 + 2.744 * B3
FREE
Ratio Indicator
Rafael Gazzinelli
5 (2)
Indicators
Ratio Indicator - User Guide Special Deal! Leave a review and get the indicator  Long & Short Cointegration Analyzer for free — just send me a message! This Ratio indicator between assets allows you to monitor and trade the price relationship between two assets selected by the user. It calculates the ratio between the prices of two assets, referred to as Asset1 and Asset2 (e.g., "GBPUSD" and "EURUSD"), and plots a moving average of the ratio along with Bollinger Bands . These bands are used to
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.65 (55)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Indicators
Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicators
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Indicators
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicators
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
Indicators
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tra
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicators
Support And Resistance Screener Breakthrough unique Solution With All Important levels analyzer and Markets Structures Feature Built Inside One Tool ! Our indicator has been developed by traders for traders and with one Indicator you will find all Imporant market levels with one click. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Support and Resistance Screener Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) (offer extended) The available tools ( Features ) in our Indicator are :  1. HH-LL S
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review