Block indicator

This is a simple indicator that indicates possible buy or sell trades. Apply indicator to chart and wait for retest to zones, apply with your risk management and own trend analysis and you can be profitable. This work best on the 5 minute timeframe. Apply to chart, you will then be able to change, switch times when blocks must appear on and off. You can fully customize the indicator at the input setting so make sure to take a look, you can adjust it to your preference.

when block closes ( buy or sell) what for price to leave block and retrace to one of the other three blocks, when that happens you can now place a trade that you are happy with. NOTE cation must still be used!