Adaptive Channel Scalper Pro

Adaptive Channel Scalper Pro – MT5 Expert Advisor

Adaptive Channel Scalper Pro is a fully automated MT5 trading system designed for traders who want a professional-grade, stable, and customizable solution. The EA uses an adaptive, volatility-based channel framework to locate high-quality trading opportunities and execute them with strict risk-control mechanisms. It is engineered for consistency, robustness, and smooth long-term performance.

This EA does not require manual intervention once configured. It includes comprehensive filters, execution controls, safety systems, and flexible risk-management tools that allow traders to tailor the algorithm to virtually any market.

✔ Key Features

  • Adaptive Channel Engine – Automatically adjusts to market volatility
  • Hands-Free Automated Trading – Fully autonomous once attached to chart
  • Smart Execution Controls – Market or limit execution based on your preference
  • Advanced Risk Management – Trailing stop, break-even, partial protection, daily stop limits
  • Multi-Filter Confluence – Optional trend filter, candle-quality filter, spread guard, trading hours
  • Economic Calendar Filtering – Automatically pauses trading near high-impact news events
  • Flexible Scheduling – Time windows, weekend blocking, EOD exit protection
  • Full Strategy Tester Support – Optimizable, stable, and repeatable backtests
  • Works on All Timeframes – From M1 scalping to monthly swing trading

📈 Backtest Example – XAUUSD (M5)

We have included a real Strategy Tester Report on XAUUSD, demonstrating stable performance under high-quality data (99% modeling quality).

Users may test the EA themselves on any symbol or timeframe and adjust inputs based on their preferred trading style.

If you find a configuration with strong performance, you can share the report with me, and I will provide a special discount.

(Backtest report provided in product images/files.)

🚀 Quick Start

  • Attach the EA to any chart & timeframe
  • Configure your preferred risk settings
  • Enable Auto-Trading in MetaTrader 5
  • Allow the EA to manage all trades automatically

All default settings are already aligned with the configuration used in our internal XAUUSD backtesting.

✅ Recommended EA Settings — XAUUSD Only

⚠️ Symbol Restriction:
This preset is optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).
Using it on other instruments may lead to poor performance.

📊 Historical Win Rate: ~67% (backtested)

1️⃣ Core Trading Settings

Setting Value
Lot Size 0.01
Slippage 0
Use Stop Loss Enabled
Stop Loss (Points) 1000
Use Take Profit Enabled
Take Profit (Points) 1000
Use Trailing Stop Enabled
Trailing Stop (Points) 700
Use Limit Orders Enabled

2️⃣ Trade Logic

Setting Value
Trade Mode Auto
Entry Price Mode Signal-Based

3️⃣ Risk Management

Setting Value
Break Even Enabled
Break Even (Points) 600
Adjustment Points 200
Max Candle Wait Unlimited

4️⃣ Partial Profit (Optional)

Setting Value
Partial Profit Lock Disabled
Partial Close (%) 50
Partial Close Lots 0.01
Second Stop Loss (Points) 600

5️⃣ Signal Protection

Setting Value
Signal Reuse Protection Enabled
Max Signal Uses 1

6️⃣ Strategy Parameters (Adaptive Channel – Gold)

Setting Value
Timeframe Chart Timeframe
Channel Length 500
Bandwidth 8.0
Multiplier 2.0
Applied Price Close

7️⃣ Trade Filters (XAUUSD Optimized)

Moving Average Filter

Setting Value
Enabled Yes
Period 200
Method EMA
Price Close
Timeframe Chart

Candle Body Filter

Setting Value
Enabled Yes
Min Body Outside 10%
Min Body Size 150 points
Reverse Filter Disabled

MACD Filter

Setting Value
Enabled No

8️⃣ Trading Time Rules

Setting Value
Time Filter Enabled
Trading Start 01:00
Trading End 22:30
Use Local Time Enabled
Weekend Trading Enabled

9️⃣ News & Risk Protection

Economic Calendar Filter

Setting Value
Enabled Yes
Currency USD
Impact Level High Only
Pre-News Block 30 min
Post-News Block 30 min
Cancel Pending Orders Enabled

Stop-Loss Limiter

Setting Value
Max SL per Day 4
Reset Time 00:00

⚙️ Customization

Adaptive Channel Scalper Pro includes flexible controls across risk, filters, execution, and scheduling, such as:

  • Risk & Position Management

    • Adjustable stop-loss & take-profit ranges
    • Lot-size control with broker-validation
    • Optional break-even or partial-protection modes (mutually exclusive)
    • Trailing-stop activation after profit thresholds
    • Daily stop-loss limits to cap the number of losing trades

  • Signal & Filter Layering

    • Adaptive channel sensitivity (length, bandwidth, multiplier)
    • Trend confirmation filter (MA-based bias by period & timeframe)
    • Candle-body / candle-quality filters to avoid low-quality breakouts
    • Optional MACD-style momentum confirmation
    • Signal reuse protection to avoid repeated entries on the same move

  • Execution Controls

    • Market or pending (limit-style) execution from the signal candle
    • Control over which candle price is used for limit entries (e.g., close/median)
    • Maximum candle-wait before pending orders are cancelled
    • Slippage and spread-guard parameters

  • Scheduling & Environment

    • Time-based session management (trading windows, local/server time)
    • Weekend-blocking and end-of-day exit behavior
    • Economic calendar integration with pre/post news blackout windows
    • Options to auto-cancel pending orders during news or blackout periods

  • Visuals, Alerts & Quality-of-Life

    • Optional status panel and order comments
    • Visual helpers (daily open line, position UI, SL/TP labels)
    • Sound/alert configuration for key order events

These inputs allow the EA to be adapted to fast intraday environments or slow swing-market conditions without disclosing any internal strategy logic.

🛡 Safety & Protections

  • Daily stop-limit manager
  • News blackout protection
  • Smart spread avoidance
  • End-of-day protective exit
  • Order-reuse and signal guards

The EA is designed with stability in mind and includes robust mechanisms to prevent over-trading or entering during extreme market conditions.

📚 Recommended Usage

  • Test multiple symbols in Strategy Tester
  • Optimize moderately (avoid over-fitting)
  • Forward-test on demo for at least several days
  • Gradually scale position size once satisfied

💬 Community Bonus

If you backtest Adaptive Channel Scalper Pro and achieve a strong win-rate or high-quality configuration, send me your report. I offer discount rewards for valuable submissions.

⚠ Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex, metals, and CFDs carries significant risk. No EA can guarantee profits. Always use proper money-management and test thoroughly before trading live.


