Adaptive Channel Scalper Pro is a fully automated MT5 trading system designed for traders who want a professional-grade, stable, and customizable solution. The EA uses an adaptive, volatility-based channel framework to locate high-quality trading opportunities and execute them with strict risk-control mechanisms. It is engineered for consistency, robustness, and smooth long-term performance.
This EA does not require manual intervention once configured. It includes comprehensive filters, execution controls, safety systems, and flexible risk-management tools that allow traders to tailor the algorithm to virtually any market.
- Adaptive Channel Engine – Automatically adjusts to market volatility
- Hands-Free Automated Trading – Fully autonomous once attached to chart
- Smart Execution Controls – Market or limit execution based on your preference
- Advanced Risk Management – Trailing stop, break-even, partial protection, daily stop limits
- Multi-Filter Confluence – Optional trend filter, candle-quality filter, spread guard, trading hours
- Economic Calendar Filtering – Automatically pauses trading near high-impact news events
- Flexible Scheduling – Time windows, weekend blocking, EOD exit protection
- Full Strategy Tester Support – Optimizable, stable, and repeatable backtests
- Works on All Timeframes – From M1 scalping to monthly swing trading
We have included a real Strategy Tester Report on XAUUSD, demonstrating stable performance under high-quality data (99% modeling quality).
Users may test the EA themselves on any symbol or timeframe and adjust inputs based on their preferred trading style.
If you find a configuration with strong performance, you can share the report with me, and I will provide a special discount.
- Attach the EA to any chart & timeframe
- Configure your preferred risk settings
- Enable Auto-Trading in MetaTrader 5
- Allow the EA to manage all trades automatically
All default settings are already aligned with the configuration used in our internal XAUUSD backtesting.✅ Recommended EA Settings — XAUUSD Only
⚠️ Symbol Restriction:
This preset is optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).
Using it on other instruments may lead to poor performance.
📊 Historical Win Rate: ~67% (backtested)
1️⃣ Core Trading Settings
|Setting
|Value
|Lot Size
|0.01
|Slippage
|0
|Use Stop Loss
|Enabled
|Stop Loss (Points)
|1000
|Use Take Profit
|Enabled
|Take Profit (Points)
|1000
|Use Trailing Stop
|Enabled
|Trailing Stop (Points)
|700
|Use Limit Orders
|Enabled
2️⃣ Trade Logic
|Setting
|Value
|Trade Mode
|Auto
|Entry Price Mode
|Signal-Based
3️⃣ Risk Management
|Setting
|Value
|Break Even
|Enabled
|Break Even (Points)
|600
|Adjustment Points
|200
|Max Candle Wait
|Unlimited
4️⃣ Partial Profit (Optional)
|Setting
|Value
|Partial Profit Lock
|Disabled
|Partial Close (%)
|50
|Partial Close Lots
|0.01
|Second Stop Loss (Points)
|600
5️⃣ Signal Protection
|Setting
|Value
|Signal Reuse Protection
|Enabled
|Max Signal Uses
|1
6️⃣ Strategy Parameters (Adaptive Channel – Gold)
|Setting
|Value
|Timeframe
|Chart Timeframe
|Channel Length
|500
|Bandwidth
|8.0
|Multiplier
|2.0
|Applied Price
|Close
7️⃣ Trade Filters (XAUUSD Optimized)
Moving Average Filter
|Setting
|Value
|Enabled
|Yes
|Period
|200
|Method
|EMA
|Price
|Close
|Timeframe
|Chart
Candle Body Filter
|Setting
|Value
|Enabled
|Yes
|Min Body Outside
|10%
|Min Body Size
|150 points
|Reverse Filter
|Disabled
MACD Filter
|Setting
|Value
|Enabled
|No
8️⃣ Trading Time Rules
|Setting
|Value
|Time Filter
|Enabled
|Trading Start
|01:00
|Trading End
|22:30
|Use Local Time
|Enabled
|Weekend Trading
|Enabled
9️⃣ News & Risk Protection
Economic Calendar Filter
|Setting
|Value
|Enabled
|Yes
|Currency
|USD
|Impact Level
|High Only
|Pre-News Block
|30 min
|Post-News Block
|30 min
|Cancel Pending Orders
|Enabled
Stop-Loss Limiter
|Setting
|Value
|Max SL per Day
|4
|Reset Time
|00:00
Adaptive Channel Scalper Pro includes flexible controls across risk, filters, execution, and scheduling, such as:
-
Risk & Position Management
- Adjustable stop-loss & take-profit ranges
- Lot-size control with broker-validation
- Optional break-even or partial-protection modes (mutually exclusive)
- Trailing-stop activation after profit thresholds
- Daily stop-loss limits to cap the number of losing trades
-
Signal & Filter Layering
- Adaptive channel sensitivity (length, bandwidth, multiplier)
- Trend confirmation filter (MA-based bias by period & timeframe)
- Candle-body / candle-quality filters to avoid low-quality breakouts
- Optional MACD-style momentum confirmation
- Signal reuse protection to avoid repeated entries on the same move
-
Execution Controls
- Market or pending (limit-style) execution from the signal candle
- Control over which candle price is used for limit entries (e.g., close/median)
- Maximum candle-wait before pending orders are cancelled
- Slippage and spread-guard parameters
-
Scheduling & Environment
- Time-based session management (trading windows, local/server time)
- Weekend-blocking and end-of-day exit behavior
- Economic calendar integration with pre/post news blackout windows
- Options to auto-cancel pending orders during news or blackout periods
-
Visuals, Alerts & Quality-of-Life
- Optional status panel and order comments
- Visual helpers (daily open line, position UI, SL/TP labels)
- Sound/alert configuration for key order events
These inputs allow the EA to be adapted to fast intraday environments or slow swing-market conditions without disclosing any internal strategy logic.
- Daily stop-limit manager
- News blackout protection
- Smart spread avoidance
- End-of-day protective exit
- Order-reuse and signal guards
The EA is designed with stability in mind and includes robust mechanisms to prevent over-trading or entering during extreme market conditions.
- Test multiple symbols in Strategy Tester
- Optimize moderately (avoid over-fitting)
- Forward-test on demo for at least several days
- Gradually scale position size once satisfied
If you backtest Adaptive Channel Scalper Pro and achieve a strong win-rate or high-quality configuration, send me your report. I offer discount rewards for valuable submissions.
Trading Forex, metals, and CFDs carries significant risk. No EA can guarantee profits. Always use proper money-management and test thoroughly before trading live.