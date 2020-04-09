Risk Manager Panel PRO
- ユーティリティ
- Haitham Abduh Irahim Ali Al-areefi
- バージョン: 1.1
- アクティベーション: 10
Risk Manager Panel PRO is an advanced trade-execution panel designed for professional traders who need speed, accuracy, and full control over their risk.
This tool replaces manual calculations and transforms your chart into a powerful trading workstation.
It is built especially for traders who value lot precision, risk management, smart pending orders, and instant execution — all in one clean and intuitive interface.
🔥 Key Features
✅ 1. Smart Risk-Based Lot Calculation
-
Automatic lot size calculation based on your selected Risk %
-
Supports SL/TP in Pips, Price, or USD
-
Real-time Gain/Loss estimation before placing any order
✅ 2. Supports All Order Types
-
Market Buy / Market Sell
-
Buy Limit / Sell Limit
-
Buy Stop / Sell Stop
-
Instant switching between order modes
✅ 3. Multi-Input Stop Loss & Take Profit
Enter your SL/TP in three ways:
-
Pips
-
Exact Price level
-
Dollar amount ($ Profit / $ Loss)
The panel intelligently converts your inputs automatically.
✅ 4. SL/TP Auto-Placement for Buy & Sell
Automatically calculates:
-
Correct SL Price
-
Correct TP Price
-
Dynamic behavior depending on Buy or Sell direction
No more wrong levels or reverse calculations.
✅ 5. Management Tools
Full control with one-click functions:
-
Close All, closes all positions of the symbol
-
Breakeven, moves SL → Entry
-
Reverse Trade, closes the current position and opens the opposite direction instantly
✅ 6. Ultra-Clean UI With Two Themes
-
Dark Theme for night trading
-
Light Theme for white background charts
All elements are optimized for readability and minimal chart obstruction.
✅ 7. Smart Auto Price Mode
Price field can be:
-
Auto (updates every tick with live Bid)
-
Manual (enter your custom price for pending orders)
Perfect for limit/stop order planning.
📊 Who Is This Panel For?
-
Day Traders
-
Scalpers
-
Prop Firm Traders
-
Risk-focused traders
-
Manual traders who need speed & precision
If you trade with strict risk rules, this panel will save you time, effort, and costly mistakes.
💡 Why This Panel Is Different
Unlike ordinary trade panels, Risk Manager Panel PRO supports:
✔ 3 methods for SL/TP input
✔ Accurate USD-based SL and TP
✔ Pending order price entry
✔ Automatic conversion to pips
✔ Real-time lot recalculation
Every feature is designed to eliminate human error.
📦 Inputs
-
Theme (Dark / Light)
-
Risk %
-
SL/TP mode (Pips / Price)
-
Order Type selection
-
Auto/Manual price
-
Trade direction (Buy/Sell)
📚 How to Use
-
Choose Buy or Sell direction
-
Enter SL / TP (in Pips, Price, or USD)
-
Set Risk %
-
Select Order Type (Market / Limit / Stop)
-
Press BUY or SELL
Your lot size and SL/TP levels will be automatically generated.
⚠️ Important
This tool does not trade automatically or use signals.
It is designed purely to assist manual traders with fast and accurate order placement.
⭐ Final Note
Risk Manager Panel PRO is designed for traders who want complete control with zero confusion.
Every click saves time. Every calculation is precise.
It is a powerful upgrade for anyone who trades manually on MT5.