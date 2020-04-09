Risk Manager Panel PRO is an advanced trade-execution panel designed for professional traders who need speed, accuracy, and full control over their risk.

This tool replaces manual calculations and transforms your chart into a powerful trading workstation.

It is built especially for traders who value lot precision, risk management, smart pending orders, and instant execution — all in one clean and intuitive interface.

🔥 Key Features

✅ 1. Smart Risk-Based Lot Calculation

Automatic lot size calculation based on your selected Risk %

Supports SL/TP in Pips, Price, or USD

Real-time Gain/Loss estimation before placing any order

✅ 2. Supports All Order Types

Market Buy / Market Sell

Buy Limit / Sell Limit

Buy Stop / Sell Stop

Instant switching between order modes

✅ 3. Multi-Input Stop Loss & Take Profit

Enter your SL/TP in three ways:

Pips

Exact Price level

Dollar amount ($ Profit / $ Loss)

The panel intelligently converts your inputs automatically.

✅ 4. SL/TP Auto-Placement for Buy & Sell

Automatically calculates:

Correct SL Price

Correct TP Price

Dynamic behavior depending on Buy or Sell direction

No more wrong levels or reverse calculations.

✅ 5. Management Tools

Full control with one-click functions:

Close All , closes all positions of the symbol

Breakeven , moves SL → Entry

Reverse Trade, closes the current position and opens the opposite direction instantly

✅ 6. Ultra-Clean UI With Two Themes

Dark Theme for night trading

Light Theme for white background charts

All elements are optimized for readability and minimal chart obstruction.

✅ 7. Smart Auto Price Mode

Price field can be:

Auto (updates every tick with live Bid)

Manual (enter your custom price for pending orders)

Perfect for limit/stop order planning.

📊 Who Is This Panel For?

Day Traders

Scalpers

Prop Firm Traders

Risk-focused traders

Manual traders who need speed & precision

If you trade with strict risk rules, this panel will save you time, effort, and costly mistakes.

💡 Why This Panel Is Different

Unlike ordinary trade panels, Risk Manager Panel PRO supports:

✔ 3 methods for SL/TP input

✔ Accurate USD-based SL and TP

✔ Pending order price entry

✔ Automatic conversion to pips

✔ Real-time lot recalculation

Every feature is designed to eliminate human error.

📦 Inputs

Theme (Dark / Light)

Risk %

SL/TP mode (Pips / Price)

Order Type selection

Auto/Manual price

Trade direction (Buy/Sell)

📚 How to Use

Choose Buy or Sell direction Enter SL / TP (in Pips, Price, or USD) Set Risk % Select Order Type (Market / Limit / Stop) Press BUY or SELL

Your lot size and SL/TP levels will be automatically generated.

⚠️ Important

This tool does not trade automatically or use signals.

It is designed purely to assist manual traders with fast and accurate order placement.

📩 Support

If you need installation help or want a custom version, feel free to contact me:

haytham840@gmail.com

WhatsApp: +967 775 130 005

⭐ Final Note

Risk Manager Panel PRO is designed for traders who want complete control with zero confusion.

Every click saves time. Every calculation is precise.

It is a powerful upgrade for anyone who trades manually on MT5.