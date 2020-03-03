Sasa Xauusd h1 Automated Expert Advisor

💎 Sasa XAUUSD H1 — Premium Expert Advisor for Gold Trading

Sasa XAUUSD H1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on the H1 timeframe. Built for traders who value long-term stability, controlled risk, and professional performance, the system uses an optimized Long-Only breakout structure, eliminating unnecessary Sell signals and focusing strictly on the statistically stronger bullish direction of Gold.

With over 3 years of verified backtesting (2022–2025), this EA demonstrates exceptional consistency, stable growth, and robust risk control during all major market phases.

🥇 Verified Performance (2022.11.14 – 2025.11.14)

Optimal Setting: 5% Risk Per Trade + Dynamic Lot Size

This setting delivered the best balance between profit and drawdown, maintaining stability in every market environment.

Key Metric $5,000 Account $1,000 Account Status
Total Net Profit $37,740.41 $6,225.67 ROI ≈ 750% / 622%
Profit Factor (PF) 1.82 1.86 EXCELLENT
Maximum Equity Drawdown 24.35% 23.15% SAFE (<25%)
Recovery Factor 3.37 3.45 Very Strong
Win Rate 50.76% 50.76% Normal for high R:R strategies

Conclusion: Performance remains strong regardless of account size. Profit Factor, Drawdown, and Win Rate remain nearly identical, confirming mathematical stability.

🔒 Core Features & Risk Management

Dynamic Money Management (Recommended & Default)

The EA automatically calculates the optimal lot size based on:

  • account equity

  • risk percentage

  • fixed Stop Loss distance

This ensures consistent risk exposure on every trade. FixedLot should remain at 0.0 if you want optimal performance.

Long-Only Strategy (Optimized for Gold)

Gold has historically shown stronger bullish momentum. This EA removes Sell trades to avoid low-probability setups.

Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit

  • SL = 3500 points (35 pips)

  • TP = 10000 points (100 pips)

  • Risk-Reward ≈ 1 : 2.85

This structure is responsible for the system’s high PF and long-term stability.

Trailing Stop System

Progressively secures profits once price moves in the EA’s favor.

Spread Protection

Automatically blocks trades when spread > 200 points, preventing entries during volatile periods.

🎯 Recommended Default Settings

Input Value Description
RiskPerTradePercent 5.0 Optimal. Higher risk is NOT recommended.
FixedLot 0.0 Enables dynamic money management.
LongPosition true
ShortPosition false Long-Only mode.
StopLoss 3500 Fixed SL for stable risk.
TakeProfit 10000 Fixed TP for high R:R.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer & Transparency

Trading XAUUSD is inherently volatile. Our extensive 3-year testing confirmed:

✔ 5% Risk Per Trade = Safe & Stable

  • Drawdown stays below 25%, ideal for long-term use.

10% Risk Per Trade = High Danger

  • Drawdown increases to 43–45%

  • Profit increases, but risk becomes unsustainable.

We officially recommend keeping RiskPerTradePercent ≤ 5%.

🚀 Start Trading with a Proven Gold Strategy

Sasa XAUUSD H1 is engineered for traders who demand: ✔ Reliable long-term performance ✔ Stable and controlled risk ✔ Transparent, data-driven results ✔ Zero optimization requirements

This EA is ready to use immediately — simply choose your risk and start trading.

