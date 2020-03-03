Sasa Xauusd h1 Automated Expert Advisor
- Sasa-mihael Miloievici
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
💎 Sasa XAUUSD H1 — Premium Expert Advisor for Gold Trading
Sasa XAUUSD H1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on the H1 timeframe. Built for traders who value long-term stability, controlled risk, and professional performance, the system uses an optimized Long-Only breakout structure, eliminating unnecessary Sell signals and focusing strictly on the statistically stronger bullish direction of Gold.
With over 3 years of verified backtesting (2022–2025), this EA demonstrates exceptional consistency, stable growth, and robust risk control during all major market phases.
🥇 Verified Performance (2022.11.14 – 2025.11.14)
Optimal Setting: 5% Risk Per Trade + Dynamic Lot Size
This setting delivered the best balance between profit and drawdown, maintaining stability in every market environment.
|Key Metric
|$5,000 Account
|$1,000 Account
|Status
|Total Net Profit
|$37,740.41
|$6,225.67
|ROI ≈ 750% / 622%
|Profit Factor (PF)
|1.82
|1.86
|EXCELLENT
|Maximum Equity Drawdown
|24.35%
|23.15%
|SAFE (<25%)
|Recovery Factor
|3.37
|3.45
|Very Strong
|Win Rate
|50.76%
|50.76%
|Normal for high R:R strategies
Conclusion: Performance remains strong regardless of account size. Profit Factor, Drawdown, and Win Rate remain nearly identical, confirming mathematical stability.
🔒 Core Features & Risk Management
✔ Dynamic Money Management (Recommended & Default)
The EA automatically calculates the optimal lot size based on:
-
account equity
-
risk percentage
-
fixed Stop Loss distance
This ensures consistent risk exposure on every trade. FixedLot should remain at 0.0 if you want optimal performance.
✔ Long-Only Strategy (Optimized for Gold)
Gold has historically shown stronger bullish momentum. This EA removes Sell trades to avoid low-probability setups.
✔ Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit
-
SL = 3500 points (35 pips)
-
TP = 10000 points (100 pips)
-
Risk-Reward ≈ 1 : 2.85
This structure is responsible for the system’s high PF and long-term stability.
✔ Trailing Stop System
Progressively secures profits once price moves in the EA’s favor.
✔ Spread Protection
Automatically blocks trades when spread > 200 points, preventing entries during volatile periods.
🎯 Recommended Default Settings
|Input
|Value
|Description
|RiskPerTradePercent
|5.0
|Optimal. Higher risk is NOT recommended.
|FixedLot
|0.0
|Enables dynamic money management.
|LongPosition
|true
|ShortPosition
|false
|Long-Only mode.
|StopLoss
|3500
|Fixed SL for stable risk.
|TakeProfit
|10000
|Fixed TP for high R:R.
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer & Transparency
Trading XAUUSD is inherently volatile. Our extensive 3-year testing confirmed:
✔ 5% Risk Per Trade = Safe & Stable
-
Drawdown stays below 25%, ideal for long-term use.
❌ 10% Risk Per Trade = High Danger
-
Drawdown increases to 43–45%
-
Profit increases, but risk becomes unsustainable.
➡ We officially recommend keeping RiskPerTradePercent ≤ 5%.
🚀 Start Trading with a Proven Gold Strategy
Sasa XAUUSD H1 is engineered for traders who demand: ✔ Reliable long-term performance ✔ Stable and controlled risk ✔ Transparent, data-driven results ✔ Zero optimization requirements
This EA is ready to use immediately — simply choose your risk and start trading.