GM Arrows Pro

Product Name: GM Arrows Pro – Signals & Alerts

Short Description:
GM Arrows Pro is a clean, reliable MT4 indicator showing BUY/SELL arrows on the chart with unique alerts at the moment the signal appears.

Full Description:
GM Arrows Pro is a professional MT4 indicator designed for traders who want clear, actionable signals:

  • BUY and SELL arrows visible on the entire chart history

  • Unique alerts when a new signal appears (no repeated alerts)

  • Option to disable repetitive signals ( disable_repeating_signals )

  • Clean chart with grey candles (bodies + wicks)

  • No TP/SL clutter – focus only on the signals

  • Adjustable parameters: RSI, ATR, candle stability, lookback

  • Compatible with any pair and timeframe in MT4

Benefits:

  • Immediate visual signals

  • Alerts without noise

  • Easy installation and setup

How to use:

  1. Copy .ex4 to Indicators folder

  2. Adjust parameters as desired

  3. Activate or deactivate alerts according to your trading style


    License & Security:

    • Protected by MetaQuotes ID

    • Unlimited use on accounts associated with your ID


    推荐产品
    Exclusive Bollinger
    Evgeny Belyaev
    4.2 (5)
    指标
    Exclusive Bollinger is a professional indicator based on the popular Bollinger Bands indicator and provided with an advanced algorithm. Unlike the standard Bollinger , my Exclusive Bollinger provides better signals and is equipped with flexible settings allowing traders to adjust this indicator to their trading style. In the indicator, you can set up alerts (alert, email, push), so that you won't miss a single trading signal. Exclusive Bollinger  for the MetaTrader 5 terminal :  https://www.mql5
    Signal From Level
    Yaroslav Varankin
    指标
    Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
    Trump Day
    Dmitriy Kashevich
    3 (2)
    指标
    Trump Day Indicator for Effective Profitable Binary Options Trading complete lack of redrawing The arrow indicates the direction of the next candle and the possible trend direction. Percentage of correct indicator predictions from 80%. its benefits: signal accuracy. complete lack of redrawing. You can choose absolutely any tool. indicator will provide accurate signals. It is recommended to open trades for 2 - 3 candles. Pros indicator: 1. forward signals. 2. high accuracy of the reports.
    Binary Option Signal
    Yaroslav Varankin
    指标
    Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
    SystemBinaryM1
    Andrey Spiridonov
    指标
    SystemBinaryM1 - a professional indicator for trading short-term binary options, is a complete, self-contained author's strategy for working in the binary options market. The unique algorithm for analyzing the foreign exchange market is based on the calculation of reference points on three different time periods M15, M5. M1. Thus, the indicator simultaneously analyzes the long-term, medium-term and short-term price behavior before issuing a signal. The indicator is set in the usual way and work
    Trend Levels
    Andriy Sydoruk
    指标
    The indicator simplifies the decision-making process by recognizing the reversals using the built-in algorithm, and then confirms the signals at the support / resistance levels. In this way, the indicator tracks the market trend with unsurpassed reliability, ignoring the sharp fluctuations in the market and the noise around the average price. The indicator can be used for both small periods and long-term trading. The indicator is not redrawn and not late. 94% of deals are profitable. Take profit
    YFX Advanced Bands
    Richard Yancy
    指标
    The Advanced Bands indicator is a custom indicator based on the classic Bollinger Bands as created by John Bollinger. Generally, Bollinger Bands are created by adding/subtracting a number of standard deviations from the price. Advanced Bands also creates bands the same way and adds more features to be more useful for traders.   FEATURES Three levels of bands (inside, outside, extreme) and a moving average can be plotted. Area between bands can be filled and highlighted. Number of deviations for
    Dashboard Bollinger Band
    Wang Yu
    指标
    This indicator helps to visualize the Bollinger Band status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential Bollinger Bounce opportunities from 28 main pairs on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard Bollinger Band is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the Bollinger Bounce Rules (Overbought/Oversold and Bollinger Band Cross). COLOR LEGEND: clrOrange: price is above the
    Mini Dashboard
    Andrei Gerasimenko
    4.5 (2)
    指标
    The indicator displays information about:  the name of the currency pair and timeframe. current price bid. time before the close of the candle. the current difference between the ask and bid (spread). Trading volume stats can also be displayed. Displayed data Name, account number, and account currency. A deposit in the account currency. Balance at the current time and a percentage of the balance. Current profit and its percentage. Current transaction and the percentage of the total deposit. Pr
    FREE
    Pound sterling M5 scalping
    Andrey Kozak
    专家
    M5 时间框架的机器人黄牛。交易 GBPUSD 货币对。该机器人是由一家专业交易商公司专门开发的，用于英镑交易。机器人每天大约打开 5 到 15 笔交易。最好与英镑兑美元点差低至 10 点的经纪商进行交易。建议的最低存款为 500 美元或更多。 优点： 不使用鞅。 不是网。 每笔交易都有止损。 专门针对 GBPUSD 对的专业机器人。 机器人黄牛，在 M5 时段进行盘中交易。 这个机器人如何交易？ 为了分析市场，机器人使用两个指标的价格模型和战略市场模式：抛物线止损和反转系统以及布林带。机器人首先使用价格内插统计分析市场的价格变动。接下来，机器人读取这些指标并比较它们现在和过去的运动趋势。如果存在表明市场反转或回滚的模式巧合，那么机器人将进行交易。机器人将根据余额大小按比例计算每笔交易的手数。交易者可以使用“Percentage_of_lots”参数调整该比例。机器人开始交易后，它开始通过修改追踪止损来伴随它。此外，每笔交易都有自己的止损，设置为限制可能的损失。 机器人规格： 时间范围（期间） M5 货币对 GBPUSD 存款 500 美元起 建议点差高达 10 点。 建议：
    Market Vortex
    Adolfina Denysenko
    指标
    市场漩涡指标.mq4 是一款强大的箭头指标，旨在精准识别趋势的反转点和延续点。该指标基于平滑振荡器和自适应移动平均线构建，能够帮助交易者快速确定市场进出点，无需进行复杂的计算。 核心特性： 清晰的箭头信号：指标直接在图表上显示买入或卖出的箭头。 实时运行：信号生成无延迟，并且不会重绘。 自适应计算：采用双EMA平滑算法，过滤噪音，呈现真实的趋势方向。 内置提示：实时显示当前趋势说明及持仓类型（多/空），便于选择交易方向。 多功能性：适用于任意货币对、时间周期以及交易风格（包括剥头皮交易、中期交易和日内交易策略）。 ️ 参数设置： 周期：计算移动平均线的周期数，数值越高，信号越平滑。 移位数：按K线移位进行精细调整。 市场漩涡如何运作？ 该指标基于收盘价分析指数移动平均线。 比较平滑振荡器的连续数值。 当趋势方向发生变化时，会生成箭头。 蓝箭头：买入信号 红箭头——卖出信号 在实时模式下，趋势注释（买入趋势或卖出趋势）将同步显示。 交易者优势： - 消除情绪化失误，决策基于清晰信号 · 提升入场精准度——箭头精准
    King Binary Magnet Indicator
    Md Meraz Mahmud
    指标
    This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
    Advanced Stochastic Scalper
    Evgeny Belyaev
    4.56 (16)
    指标
    Advanced Stochastic Scalper - is a professional indicator based on the popular Stochastic Oscillator. Advanced Stochastic Scalper is an oscillator with dynamic overbought and oversold levels, while in the standard Stochastic Oscillator, these levels are static and do not change. This allows Advanced Stochastic Scalper to adapt to the ever-changing market. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an arrow is drawn on the chart and an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely mann
    Chart Patterns Analyser
    Sami Chebbi
    5 (4)
    指标
    Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
    Fibonacci Retracement And Trend Lines
    Vasyl Kulyk
    2 (1)
    指标
    基于具有标准参数的MACD指标波 在最后两个MACD波上分别对正面和负面交易斐波纳契水平， 如果负波浪在MACD指标上结束，则颜色为绿色， 如果正波在MACD指标上结束，那么颜色为红色。 Wave的终止标准是两个滴答，MACD的符号不同。 在最近四次MACD波浪中绘制趋势线。 与专家合作很好  Figures MACD   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42031 更多截图： https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/10581596/audusd-h1-alpari-international https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/10631979/usdjpy-m1-alpari-international https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/10628704/gbpusd-m15-alpari-international
    Bollinger Trend Lines MT4
    Mario Jemic
    指标
    Bollinger Trend Lines – MT4 & MT5 Bollinger Trend Lines   is a professional volatility-based trend indicator designed to clearly identify trend direction and dynamic stop levels using Bollinger Bands. Fuses on one core principle: follow the trend, ignore noise, and let volatility define the stop. How it works The indicator builds   trailing trend lines   using Bollinger Bands: In an   uptrend , the   lower band trails price and can only rise In a   downtrend , the   upper band trails pri
    BOA Cool Signals Indicator MT4
    Eugene Kendrick
    指标
    Binary Options Assistant (BOA) COOL Signals Indicator provides signals based on the combination of: Fisher Oscillator & JRSX Indicator Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .   All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and heard audib
    Urgently
    Tatiana Savkevych
    指标
    The Urgently indicator is designed to quickly determine the situation in the market, reflect the state of the market and signal profitable levels for opening trades. Market conditions change quickly enough, requiring constant calibration of trading strategies. Recommended for use in conjunction with any of the oscillators. The Urgently forex market trend indicator shows the trend direction and entry points. It smooths out price fluctuations when generating a signal by averaging the data and the
    Mechanism Trend
    Vitalii Zakharuk
    指标
    The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
    King of Forex Trend Cloud
    Elias Mtwenge
    指标
    The King of Forex Trend Cloud Indicator is a trend following indicator based on moving averages. The Indicator is meant to Capture both the beginning and the end of a trend. This indicator can be used to predict both short and long terms market trends.  The king of Forex Trend Cloud if paired together with the King of Forex Trend Indicator can give a broad picture in market analysis and forecasts. I have attached images for both the  The king of Forex Trend Cloud on its own and  The king of Fore
    Falcon pointer 20
    Moaz Qasem
    指标
    The falcon indicator works based on the innovative falcon strategy before me, as I used special numbers for the Moving Release indicator and the Bollinger Band, in addition to many indicators for filtering the signal, some numbers from the Nine Square and the Fibonacci numbers, where the results were impressive. We also have a free version for a month in the video description on Youtube download link Thanks
    Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
    Davit Beridze
    5 (3)
    指标
    Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands – 适用于真实市场的自适应波动性工具 Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands 是一款先进的 MT4 指标，通过历史交易模拟，自动选择最优的布林带周期和偏差设置，从而改进了传统的布林带方法。 该指标不是使用固定参数，而是实时优化，根据实际市场行为寻找最有效的设置，使布林带能够根据波动性和价格结构的变化动态调整，无需手动调节。 主要功能： 基于历史表现自动寻找最优布林带参数 在关键价格反转点显示自适应买入/卖出箭头信号 内置提示功能：声音、弹窗、推送通知 优化深度、显示方式和信号参数均可自定义 适用于外汇、黄金、指数、加密货币等市场 本工具非常适合日内交易者和波段交易者，提供比传统固定设置更智能的波动性交易方式。
    The Hurricane Forex Cave indicator
    Paul Nicholas Clevett
    指标
    The Hurricane Cave Indicator shows different trade areas based on price action. It looks in the past and works out patterns that can enforce support and resistance as targets. When price breaks out of a trade area you can target just inside the next trade area. If you can't see the target just go to a slower time frame, it means the price hasn't been there for a long time. The Hurricane Cave Indicator is designed to be an add on to The Hurricane Forex Indicator also available in the Meta Trader
    FREE
    Good Signal
    Yaroslav Varankin
    指标
    The indicator is designed for binary options and short-term transactions on Forex To enter a trade when a signal appears blue up arrow buy red down arrow sell signal For Forex enter on a signal exit on the opposite signal or take profit For binary options Enter on 1 candle, if the deal goes negative, set a catch on the next candle Works on all timeframes If you apply a filter like Rsi, you will get a good reliable strategy.. The algorithm is at the stage of improvement and will be further develo
    PABT Pattern Indicator
    Gleb Balashevich
    指标
    PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t
    FVG Indicator MT4
    Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
    指标
    Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator with Clear Trendlines Identify Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) like a pro! This powerful MQL4 indicator marks   Bullish   and   Bearish FVGs   with   clear, precise trendlines , giving you a visual edge in spotting high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Two Trendlines per FVG : Clearly marks the   top and bottom   of each FVG zone for easy identification. No Rays : Trendlines are clean and concise, ensuring a clutter-free chart. Customizable Colors : Personal
    DMAX pro
    Danny Teoh Kok Keong
    指标
    DMAX SIGNAL IS VERY POWERFUL TOOL TO HELP YOU ENTRY,ITS CAN DETECT OVERSOLD AND OVERBOUGHT IN FOREX MARKET. ITS CAN TRADE 24 FOREX PAIR IN MARKET, 80% ACCURATE RESULT. MANY TRADER FAIL BECAUSE OF ENTRY POINT AND EXIT POINT , SIGNAL OF DMAX WILL GIVE VERY GOOD SIGNAL TO LET YOU KNOW WHERE TO ENTRY AND EXIT.  RISK MANAGEMENT IS VERY IMPORTANT IN TRADING FOREX, PLEASE DONT RISK OVER 5% PER TRADE IS FORE MARKET
    LSM TrendReversal Pro Indicator
    Peter Lee
    指标
    LSM TrendReversal Pro Indicator  is a ideal tool to identify detail and overall   Trend and Supply/Demand Zones(Reversal) for scalping/day trading or swing trading. It has itself " MTF(Multi Time frame)"   Trend filtering system   in the indicator. 1. Easy Follow the Trend 2. Catch the Trend Reversal Area(Combined with " SupplyDemand Zones Indicator " ) 3. Supporting Entry/Exit Point (Trade Direction) Basket Currency Strength indicator. Chart Symbols Changer. (Please see "  LSM Basket Indicato
    Forex Gump
    Andrey Kozak
    2.4 (5)
    指标
    Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
    Oracle flow
    Adolfina Denysenko
    指标
    指标目的： Oracle Flow 结合了技术指标和过滤器，旨在识别买入和卖出的市场入场点。该指标通过在图表上显示箭头信号，来提示潜在的趋势反转或延续。 ️ 主要使用元素： 指数移动平均线（EMAs） - 采用快慢两条周期线，通过交叉确认趋势强度。 相对强弱指数（RSI）： - 评估趋势强度，当突破 50 水平线时生成信号，表明多空主导权转换。 多头力量与空头力量： ——测算多空力量失衡程度，以增强信号过滤效果。 布林带： - 监测价格是否突破通道范围。 波动率过滤： 该指标通过计算K线的平均波动区间（即高低点差），以优化入场点位。 信号形成条件： 买入信号（蓝色向下箭头）： 快速EMA高于慢速EMA，基于前期值提示潜在反转； RSI 指标显示价格已突破关键支撑位。 多头动能确认上涨趋势，空头动能持续减弱。 价格位于布林带下轨下方。 附加筛选条件（特定周期内最高价与最低价的差值）可进一步增强信号强度。 卖出信号（红色上箭头）： 快速EMA低于慢速EMA。 RSI 指标呈现下降趋势。 空头力量增强，多头力量减弱。 价格位于布林带上轨
    该产品的买家也购买
    Meravith
    Ivan Stefanov
    5 (1)
    指标
    该指标从每个点分析成交量，并计算该成交量的市场疲劳水平。 它由三条线组成： 牛市成交量疲劳线 熊市成交量疲劳线 表示市场趋势的线。该线根据市场是熊市还是牛市变化颜色。 您可以从任何选择的起点分析市场。一旦达到成交量疲劳线，确定一个新的起点来开始下一次分析。 您可以分析任何内容——趋势和修正。一个好的方法是每次当它达到趋势线或形成顶部或底部时移动指标。 趋势线与某一成交量疲劳线之间的距离越大，说明该方向的成交量越大。 趋势线可以作为开单的位置，而疲劳线则用于收集利润。 该系统非常独特，但又极其直观。 市场上没有类似的产品。 使用没有限制。可以在所有市场和所有时间框架中应用。 重要提示：在MetaTrader4测试器中检查时，双击紫色线条，然后左右移动它以分析市场。 如有任何问题，请随时联系我。
    Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
    Sahib Ul Ahsan
    指标
    Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
    Dynamic Scalper System
    Vitalyi Belyh
    5 (1)
    指标
    “ Dynamic Scalper System ”指标专为在趋势波内进行剥头皮交易而设计。 已在主要货币对和黄金上进行测试，并可与其他交易工具兼容。 提供顺势短线建仓信号，并提供额外的价格变动支持。 指标原理： 大箭头决定趋势方向。 在趋势波内，我们采用一种生成小箭头形式的剥头皮交易信号的算法。 红色箭头代表看涨方向，蓝色箭头代表看跌方向。 敏感的价格变动线会沿着趋势方向绘制，并与小箭头信号协同作用。 信号运作方式如下：当线在适当时刻出现时，将形成入场信号；在出现线时，持仓；线完成后，平仓。 建议的操作时间范围为M1 - H4。 箭头在当前K线上方形成，如果下一根K线已开仓，则不会重新绘制上一根K线上方的箭头。 输入参数 Trend Wave Period - 趋势方向（大箭头）的周期，改变趋势波的时间间隔。值 1 表示趋势方向的最长持续时间，参数值越大，持续时间越短。 Scalper Arrows Period - 信号箭头（小箭头）的计算周期，改变入场信号的生成频率。值 3 表示最频繁的生成频率，参数值越大，箭头频率越低，准确度越高。 这些参数可以根据不同的时间范
    Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
    TRADERWE FOREX SL
    指标
    The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
    Shogun Trade
    Yuki Miyake
    指标
    Product Description:SHOGUN Trade SHOGUN Trade is a high-performance market analysis engine designed for professional traders who prioritize structural integrity and trend synchronization. By automating the core tenets of Classical Market Theory , this system identifies institutional-grade momentum and trend maturation phases with surgical precision. Developed through extensive quantitative analysis, SHOGUN Trend Pro eliminates the ambiguity of manual charting, providing a streamlined, objective
    RelicusRoad Pro
    Relicus LLC
    4.63 (106)
    指标
    您有多少次购买了一个交易指标，它拥有 出色的回测 、 实盘账户表现证明 以及惊人的数据和 无处不在的统计数据 ，但使用后您却 最终爆仓 ？ 您不应该只相信一个信号本身，您需要知道它最初为何出现，而这正是 RelicusRoad Pro 最擅长的！ 用户手册 + 策略 + 培训视频 + 带 VIP 权限的私人群组 + 提供移动版本 一种全新的市场视角 RelicusRoad 是外汇、期货、加密货币、股票和指数领域 全球最强大、最好的交易指标 ，为交易者提供 账户增长 所需的所有信息和工具。我们提供 技术分析 和 交易计划 ，帮助 每一位交易者成功 ，无论是 初学者 还是 高级交易者 。 它是一个 关键交易指标 ，提供足够的信息来 预测 未来市场。我们相信一个 完整的解决方案 ，而不是图表上几个毫无意义的不同指标。这是一个 一体化指标 ，显示 信号 、 箭头 + 价格行为 信息，这些信息 无与伦比 且 非常准确 。   RelicusRoad 利用机器学习（AI）技术，为交易者提供必要的信息和工具，帮助他们成为成功且消息灵通的交易者。   利用领先指标预测未来价格 几乎 所有技术指标
    NAM Order Blocks
    NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
    3.67 (3)
    指标
    MT4多時限訂單塊檢測指示器。 特徵 -在圖表控制面板上完全可自定義，提供完整的交互。 -隨時隨地隱藏和顯示控制面板。 -在多個時間範圍內檢測OB。 -選擇要顯示的OB數量。 -不同的OB用戶界面。 -OB上的不同過濾器。 -OB接近警報。 -ADR高低線。 -通知服務（屏幕警報|推送通知）。 概括 訂單塊是一種市場行為，它指示從金融機構和銀行收取訂單。著名的金融機構和中央銀行帶動了外匯市場。因此，交易者必須知道他們在市場上正在做什麼。當市場建立訂單塊時，它會像發生大多數投資決策的範圍一樣移動。 訂單建立完成後，市場將朝著上升和縮小的方向發展。訂單大宗交易策略的關鍵術語是它包括機構交易者正在做的事情。由於它們是主要的價格驅動因素，因此包括機構交易在內的任何策略都可以。 您將在任何時間範圍內實時看到訂單塊，使用我們的控制面板，您將能夠在所選的歷史記錄週期內檢測常規，拒收和未大寫的訂單塊。 現在您可以接收到訂單塊接近警報，我們在MT4上顯示屏幕通知，並將通知推送到您的手機！
    OrderFlow Absorption
    Chi Sum Poon
    指标
    OrderFlow Absorption – 專業級MT4買賣差與吸收訊號指標 釋放真正訂單流分析的力量，OrderFlow Absorption 是MetaTrader 4上最強大的買賣差（Delta）直方圖與吸收訊號指標。專為想看清每一個價格波動背後真相的交易者設計，這個工具揭示了隱藏的買賣壓力與推動市場的吸收事件。 功能特色 買賣差直方圖視覺化：   以清晰的色彩直方圖即時顯示買方與賣方壓力。 吸收訊號偵測：   先進邏輯自動辨識多空吸收事件，及早預警潛在反轉。 圖表標記：   吸收訊號直接標示於主圖表，方便視覺辨識。 彈出式警報：   新吸收訊號出現時即時通知。 自訂門檻：   過濾弱訊號，專注高勝率機會。 資源管理：   高效運算，適用於大型圖表也能流暢運行。 全品種兼容：   適用於任何商品與週期，包括外匯、指數、商品等。 簡易整合：   參數簡單，快速上手與調整。 OrderFlow Absorption 的邏輯說明 OrderFlow Absorption 採用專利演算法，能在沒有完整Tick數據的情況下，估算每根K棒的買賣壓力（Delta）。它分析成交量、價格行為、K
    Smart Price Action Concepts
    Issam Kassas
    4.75 (12)
    指标
    首先，值得强调的是，这个交易工具是非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，非常适合专业交易。 在线课程，用户手册和演示。 智能价格行动概念指标是一个非常强大的工具，既适用于新手，也适用于经验丰富的交易者。它将超过20个有用的指标合并到一个指标中，结合了高级交易思想，如内圈交易员分析和智能资金概念交易策略。该指标侧重于智能资金概念，提供有关大型机构交易方式的见解，帮助预测它们的动向。 它在流动性分析方面尤其擅长，有助于理解机构的交易方式。它擅长预测市场趋势，并仔细分析价格波动。通过将您的交易与机构策略对齐，您可以更准确地预测市场走向。该指标多才多艺，擅长分析市场结构，识别重要的订单区块，并识别各种模式。 它擅长识别BOS和CHoCH等模式，理解动量的转变，并突出显示供需强劲的关键区域。它还擅长发现强大的不平衡，并分析价格创造更高高点或更低低点的模式。如果您使用斐波那契回撤工具，该指标可以满足您的需求。它还可以识别相等的高点和低点，分析不同的时间框架，并通过仪表板显示数据。 对于使用更高级策略的交易者，该指标提供了工具，如公平价值差指标和优惠和折扣区域的识别。它特别关注高时间框架订单区块，并
    Rtc ML Ai Predictor MT4
    Muhammad Faisal Sagala
    指标
    Product Description Rtc ML Ai Predictor — Futuristic Intelligence for Real-Time Market Decisions Bring robotic precision to your trading.   Rtc ML Ai Predictor   fuses   Machine Learning   with   SMA-shift dynamics   to forecast short-term momentum and trend inflection points with clarity. The model evaluates multi-factor market structure, assigns a   confidence score   to each signal, and lets you act only when conditions align with your rules. Why traders choose Rtc ML Ai Predictor AI-guided e
    BB Reversal Arrows
    Vitalyi Belyh
    指标
    The BB Reversal Arrows technical trading system has been developed to predict reverse points for making retail decisions. The current market situation is analyzed by the indicator and structured for several criteria: the expectation of reversal moments, potential turning points, purchase and sale signals. The indicator does not contain excess information, has a visual understandable interface, allowing traders to make reasonable decisions. All arrows appear to close the candle, without redrawin
    ECM Channel MT4
    Paulo Rocha
    指标
    ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
    GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
    Kirk Lee Holloway
    5 (2)
    指标
    GoldRush 趨勢箭頭信號 GoldRush 趨勢箭頭信號 指標為 XAU/USD 中的高速、短期短線交易者提供精確、實時的趨勢分析。 專為1分鐘時間框架設計，此工具顯示方向箭頭以明確顯示入場點，使短線交易者能在波動市場中自信操作。 該指標包含主要和次要警示箭頭。主要信號為白色和黑色方向箭頭，用於指示趨勢方向的轉變；次要信號為藍色和紅色箭頭，用於確認主要箭頭指示的方向並提示潛在交易入場點。 注意：當趨勢方向發生變化後僅出現一個主要警報箭頭時，請注意可能會出現多個次要藍/紅箭頭。次要信號將在滿足信號標準的任何蠟燭圖後出現，因此在長期趨勢移動中，螢幕上將顯示大量次要箭頭（如附帶的截圖所示）。您可在設置中開啟或關閉任一箭頭類型。 以下是我使用此指標進行交易的方式： - 對於買入入場，我會耐心等待白箭頭在蠟燭收盤時出現，並在下一根可用蠟燭收盤時出現藍箭頭時進行買入交易。 - 對於賣出入場，我會耐心等待黑箭頭在蠟燭收盤時出現，並在下一根可用蠟燭收盤時出現紅箭頭時進行賣出交易。 - 獲利了結/止損設置由使用者自行負責，但我個人使用最低R：R為1:2，並發現這在倫敦/紐約開盤等
    Delta Volume Indicator
    Azeez Abdul Jimoh
    指标
    Introducing the Delta Volume Profile Indicator - Unleash the Power of Institutional Precision!  Technical Indicator: Are you ready to trade like the pros? The Delta Volume Profile Indicator is no ordinary tool. It’s a high-precision, cutting-edge indicator that puts the power of institutional-grade trading in your hands. This unique indicator analyses delta volume distribution in real-time, revealing the market's hidden buy/sell imbalances that the biggest financial institutions rely on to antic
    Elliott Wave Trend MT4
    Young Ho Seo
    4 (7)
    指标
    Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
    ATC AlgoZone Indicator
    Ameur Boudenne
    5 (2)
    指标
    Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will help you to draw trends which is special and are too strong than the basics trend , trends will change with the frame time that you work on . 3-We can use
    DragonsTail Indicator MT4
    Maria Strudov
    指标
    "Dragon's Tail"是一种综合交易系统，而不仅仅是一个指标。这个系统以分钟为单位分析每一个蜡烛，这在市场波动性高的情况下特别有效。 "Dragon's Tail"系统确定市场的关键时刻，称为"公牛和熊的战斗"。基于这些"战斗"，系统给出交易方向的建议。在图表上出现箭头的情况下，这表明有可能在指示的方向上开设两个交易。黄线和绿线分别作为第一和第二个交易的获利水平。在达到黄线水平并关闭第一笔交易后，建议在第二笔交易开启的水平上设定止损。 时间框架和工具的选择取决于交易员的偏好，但为了达到最佳结果，建议使用H4和D1的时间框架，并考虑所选工具的差价大小。 "Dragon's Tail"的设置参数可以分为两组: 直接影响交易结果的参数: 历史深度 - 只影响图表上入口点的显示。推荐值：D1 - 10，H4 - 15，H1 - 20。 获利1和获利2 - 影响最终结果。取决于时间框架的推荐值：D1 - 250/450，H4 - 150/250，H1 - 75/150。 负责系统视觉设计的参数。可以根据交易员的意愿进行设置。 重要的是要记住，"Dragon's Tail"是一个需要交易员
    Gold Channel XAUUSD
    Paulo Rocha
    5 (4)
    指标
    Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
    Key level wedge pro
    Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
    5 (1)
    指标
    We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block , Key level supply and demand , Key level liquidity grab and Key level wedge into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, making it easy to see higher timeframe zones easily on the current timeframe by just clicking the desired timefra
    BinaryUniversal
    Andrey Spiridonov
    指标
    BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
    Scalping Master M5
    Andrey Kozak
    指标
    该指标是一款多功能技术分析工具，基于自适应指数移动平均线（EMA）与通过真实波动幅度均值（ATR）计算的波动率过滤器相结合而构建。其设计目的是精确识别当前价格方向，突出潜在趋势转折的关键区域，并直观显示可能的反转区域。 算法的核心是通过两层波动率构建动态趋势带：外层和内层。外层边界起到强突破信号的作用，而内层水平则在指数均线斜率发生变化时捕捉价格结构的温和反转。这种组合确保了指标在保持对市场噪音抗干扰性的同时，也具有较高的灵敏度。 图形表现中加入了对比鲜明的箭头标记，用于提示趋势的变化。该指标不会重绘信号，这使其在交易策略和风险管理系统中成为可靠的过滤工具。 优势 多层波动率分析 —— 通过使用内外ATR通道，既能捕捉剧烈突破，也能识别趋势的逐渐转向。 自适应平滑 —— 内置可调系数的EMA平滑算法，能够适应不同的市场环境。 无重绘 —— 信号在出现时固定不变，确保历史分析的可靠性。 清晰可视化 —— 明确的趋势线与箭头标记，可即时评估市场状态。 灵活配置 —— 广泛的参数设置，可适配各种时间周期和金融工具。 通用应用 —— 既可用于趋势跟随策略，也可作为逆势过滤器。 指标参数 算法
    Forecast System
    Peter Maggen
    指标
    ---- Brand New Strategy. Three Month Rent is $30. ONE YEAR RENT ONLY $50. FREE EURUSD VERSION AVAILABLE UNDER << Forecast System Gift >>. NO NEED FOR BACKTEST! Link to the FREE version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110085?source=Site --- This is a simple strategy based on BREAKOUT and FIBONACCI levels. After a breakout, either, the market: - continues the move directly to the 161, 261 and 423 levels, or - retraces to the 50% level (also called a correction) and thereafter continues
    EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
    Borislav Shterev
    指标
    Trend AI Indicator
    Aleksandr Goryachev
    指标
    Trend AI Indicator 描述: Trend AI Indicator 是一款强大的市场分析工具，利用人工智能识别趋势和关键水平。该指标自动适应不断变化的市场条件，提供准确的数据以支持决策。 主要功能: 趋势识别:   该指标使用机器学习算法准确判断趋势方向（上升、下降、横盘）。 关键水平:   基于历史数据自动构建支撑和阻力水平。 安全交易区:   定义最小可能止损的区域，降低风险。 适应性:   该指标适应市场波动，减少错误数据。 自定义设置:   可根据不同交易策略和时间框架进行调整。 优势: 由于使用AI，具有高精度。 适用于所有市场类型（外汇、股票、加密货币）。 安全交易区通过最小止损降低风险。 易于使用，适合初学者和专业人士。 设置: Indicator Color Theme:   设置与截图中显示的颜色主题。 Sensitivity Factor:   调整指标的敏感度。 Safety Factor:   调整安全止损功能的触发条件。 Trading Area Coefficient:   安全交易区的大小。 注意: 为确保指标正常运行，至少需要1500
    PTS Precision Index Oscillator V2
    PrecisionTradingSystems
    5 (1)
    指标
    精密指数振荡器（Pi-Osc）由Precision Trading Systems的Roger Medcalf开发 版本2经过精心重新编码，以在您的图表上加载速度非常快，还加入了一些其他技术改进，以提高体验。 Pi-Osc旨在提供准确的交易定时信号，旨在找到极端的耗尽点，这些点是市场被迫去触及，以清理每个人的止损单。 该产品解决了一个古老的问题，即知道极端点在哪里，这使得交易员的生活变得更加简单。 这是一个高度复杂的共识指标，与行业标准的振荡器相比，具有一些强大的区别。 它使用的一些特征包括需求指数、资金流动、RSI、随机指标、模式识别、成交量分析、标准偏差极端点以及不同长度上述各种变化的分歧。 乍一看，对于未经培训的人来说，它似乎与任何其他振荡器没有什么不同，但当与其他振荡器（如RSI或动量等）相对比时，这个指标的真正威力开始显现。 据我所知，没有其他振荡器可以频繁地精确指出顶部和底部，具有相同的定期效率。 精密指数振荡器由许多不同的数学方程组成，用于测量多个时间框架采样中的价格和成交量变动，从而高度准确地预测趋势可能发生转折的位置。 PTS Pi-Osc V2非
    X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT4
    Young Ho Seo
    3.67 (3)
    指标
    Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
    The Positive Zone
    Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
    指标
    Specialized Binary Options Indicator.  The name positive zone is inspired by how this indicator ultimately made me feel, which is "Positive". Not only from a emotional stand point but from a financial one. Once you start earning from this indicator it will give you that runners high, or that nice buzz after you finish a warm cup off coffee in the morning and blast on Cumbawamba's on hit wonder Tubthumping. The key to winning Binary Option is patience and controlling your emotion . This is why th
    Buy Sell Arrow MT
    Sahib Ul Ahsan
    指标
    Introducing a powerful, precision-engineered indicator that seamlessly combines Pivot Points, Moving Averages, and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to deliver high-probability Buy and Sell signals in real-time. This tool is your strategic edge, designed to identify trend reversals, market momentum, and optimal trade entries, no matter your preferred trading style. Our algorithm goes beyond standard indicators—by analyzing multiple timeframes simultaneously, it spots true market turning points while fi
    Quantum Regime Indicator
    Gideon Asiamah Yeboah
    指标
    Stop Trading Random Signals. Start Trading with Real Confluence Are you tired of indicators that repaint, give conflicting signals, and leave you more confused than confident? The Quantum Regime Indicator is a professional, standalone trading tool designed for serious traders who demand a systematic edge. It solves the biggest problem in technical analysis— false signals —by using a powerful multi-engine framework. Every signal is confirmed by a confluence of market conditions , ensuring you onl
    TrueTrendStarM TTSm25
    Ramthailu Alice
    指标
    This is a mini One pair version of Advanced Detector of Trend Reversal and Continuance known as TrueTrendStarM(TTSm25). It is a sensitive and Predictive indicator of Price Trends for Professional traders.  ( ATTENTION BUYERS:-Now the indicator is available for UNLIMITED TIME ONE TIME buy of just $500 ). Avail the Opportunity.    It detects high odds changes in Price Trend direction long before other indicator detects it. I have been working on it since 2019.    This is possible due to fractal
    筛选:
    无评论
    回复评论