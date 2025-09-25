SMC Workflow Auto EA

EN — Product Description

SMC Workflow Auto EA — FVG-first with BOS Confirmation
Expert Advisor that trades only when a Smart-Money-Concepts setup appears: Fair Value Gap (FVG) entry after Break of Structure (BOS) confirmation, with optional filters (trend EMA, OB proximity, FVG mid-zone, min gap). The EA includes robust risk controls (fixed lot default, lot cap, margin-aware sizing, BE & ATR trailing) and market-validation safeguards for brokers that restrict “close to market” modifications.

What it does

  • Detects BOS using alternating swing structure (pivots)

  • Searches for FVG after BOS and enters in the FVG mid-zone (configurable)

  • Optional alignment with HTF EMA

  • Risk management built-in: fixed lot by default, lot cap, margin-aware lot fitting, one position per symbol

  • Stops & exits: place SL on entry (ATR or padding), optional RR TP, move to Break-Even at 0.45R , ATR trailing (or structure trailing), time-based exit

  • Daily guardrails: daily loss lock, max trades/day, cooldown

  • Dashboard overlay with status, trend, open P/L, today P/L

Note: This strategy is signal-driven. In some periods there will be no trades (this is expected and also appears in the automatic validation log as “there are no trading operations”).

Recommended Use

  • Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold) and major FX pairs

  • Timeframes: M15–H1

  • Accounts: Hedging or Netting (the EA limits to 1 open trade per symbol by default)

  • Spread/Execution: Works with ECN/RAW or Standard; tighter spreads help

Default Inputs for Customers (Publish Defaults)

  • Lot_Method = Lot_Fixed , Fixed_Lot_Size = 0.01

  • Max_Lot_Per_Trade = 0.10 (safety cap; user-adjustable)

  • Max_Open_Trades = 1

  • Use_Trend_Filter = true , Trend_EMA_Period = 50

  • Use_BOS_Confirm = true , BOS_Close_Confirm = true , BOS_Buffer_Pips = 0.1

  • Use_FVG_Entry = true , FVG_Use_Mid_Zone = true , FVG_MinGap_ATR = 0.20

  • MoveToBreakEven = true , BreakEven_Trigger_R = 0.45

  • Trail_Mode = ATR , ATR_Multiplier = 2.3 , MinTrailStep_Pips = 1.0

  • PlaceTPOnEntry = false (TP can be added shortly after opening if RR is set)

  • Validation_Boost = OFF (must be OFF for live/demo)

How to Start

  1. Open MT5, enable Algo Trading.

  2. Attach the EA to XAUUSD or a major FX chart (M15–H1).

  3. Keep defaults or adjust risk (lot size or lot cap).

  4. Optional: set trading session ( Start_Hour = 9 , End_Hour = 22 broker time).

  5. Let it run; the dashboard shows workflow, last signal, and P/L.

Backtest & Optimization Tips

  • Model: “Every tick based on real ticks” (recommended)

  • Data window: at least 2–3 years for FX, 1–2 years for Gold (or more)

  • Spread: current/variable; include realistic commissions/swaps

  • Expect differences between backtest and live due to liquidity, slippage and execution.

Inputs (Short Reference)

  • Money & Orders: fixed lot / risk% (with lot cap), ATR-based SL, RR TP, one trade per symbol

  • Entries: BOS confirmation, FVG after BOS, FVG mid-zone, min FVG size (ATR), OB proximity filter

  • Exits: Break-Even at R, ATR/Structure trailing, profit-run logic, time stop

  • Guardrails: daily loss lock, max trades/day, cooldown

  • System: time filter, UI language, magic number, on-chart dashboard

Limitations & Notes

  • No guarantees of profit. Results depend on broker conditions, spreads, swaps, and user risk settings.

  • The EA does not use DLLs or external connections. EX5 only.

  • Inputs are in Latin characters as required by Market rules.


Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Past performance and backtests are not indicative of future results. Use on demo first and adjust risk responsibly.

TH — รายละเอียดสินค้า (ภาษาไทย)

SMC Workflow Auto EA — เข้า FVG หลังยืนยัน BOS
EA ที่เทรดเฉพาะเมื่อเกิดรูปแบบตามแนวคิด Smart Money Concepts: เข้า Fair Value Gap (FVG) หลังยืนยัน Break of Structure (BOS) พร้อมตัวกรองเสริม (EMA แนวโน้ม, ระยะใกล้ OB, เงื่อนไข mid-zone และขนาด FVG ขั้นต่ำ) มี ระบบบริหารความเสี่ยง ครบถ้วน (ลอตคงที่เริ่มต้น, เพดานลอต, ปรับลอตตาม Free Margin, ย้าย BE และเลื่อน SL ด้วย ATR) และมี กลไกกันคำสั่งแก้ไขใกล้ราคา ให้เหมาะกับโบรกเกอร์ที่เข้มงวด

หลักการทำงาน

  • ตรวจจับ BOS จากโครงสร้างสวิงสลับ (pivot)

  • หา FVG หลัง BOS และเข้าเฉพาะ บริเวณ mid-zone (ตั้งค่าได้)

  • เลือกยืนยันแนวโน้มด้วย EMA ไทม์เฟรมสูง ได้

  • Risk management ในตัว: ลอตคงที่เป็นค่าเริ่มต้น, จำกัดเพดานลอต, ปรับลอตตามมาร์จิน, จำกัด 1 ออเดอร์/สัญลักษณ์

  • SL/TP/Exit: ใส่ SL ตอนเข้า (ATR หรือระยะกันชน), เลือกใช้ TP แบบ R:R, ย้าย Break-Even ที่ 0.45R , เลื่อน SL แบบ ATR (หรือแบบโครงสร้าง), ออกจากออเดอร์ตามเวลา

  • เกราะป้องกันรายวัน: ล็อกขาดทุนรายวัน, จำกัดจำนวนออเดอร์/วัน, คูลดาวน์

  • แดชบอร์ดบนกราฟ แสดงสถานะ สัญญาณล่าสุด แนวโน้ม และ P/L

หมายเหตุ: กลยุทธ์นี้เป็นแบบ รอจังหวะสัญญาณ จึงอาจมีช่วงเวลาที่ ไม่มีการเทรด (ในรายงานตรวจสอบอัตโนมัติจะเห็นข้อความ “there are no trading operations” ซึ่งเป็นเรื่องปกติ)

การใช้งานที่แนะนำ

  • สัญลักษณ์: XAUUSD และ คู่เงินหลัก

  • ไทม์เฟรม: M15–H1

  • บัญชี: Hedging หรือ Netting ได้ทั้งหมด (ค่าเริ่มต้นจำกัด 1 ออเดอร์/สัญลักษณ์)

  • สเปรด/การส่งคำสั่ง: ได้ทั้ง ECN/Standard สเปรดยิ่งแคบยิ่งดี

ค่าตั้งต้นสำหรับลูกค้า (ปลอดภัย)

  • Lot_Method = Lot_Fixed , Fixed_Lot_Size = 0.01

  • Max_Lot_Per_Trade = 0.10 (เพดานความปลอดภัย แก้ไขได้)

  • Max_Open_Trades = 1

  • Use_Trend_Filter = true , Trend_EMA_Period = 50

  • Use_BOS_Confirm = true , BOS_Close_Confirm = true , BOS_Buffer_Pips = 0.1

  • Use_FVG_Entry = true , FVG_Use_Mid_Zone = true , FVG_MinGap_ATR = 0.20

  • MoveToBreakEven = true , BreakEven_Trigger_R = 0.45

  • Trail_Mode = ATR , ATR_Multiplier = 2.3 , MinTrailStep_Pips = 1.0

  • PlaceTPOnEntry = false (ถ้าตั้ง R:R EA จะใส่ TP ให้หลังเปิดไม่นาน)

  • Validation_Boost = OFF (ปิด เมื่อนำไปใช้งานจริง/เดโม)

วิธีเริ่มใช้งาน

  1. เปิด MT5 และเปิด Algo Trading

  2. ใส่ EA บนกราฟ XAUUSD หรือคู่เงินหลัก (M15–H1)

  3. ใช้ค่าเริ่มต้น หรือปรับความเสี่ยง (ขนาดลอต/เพดานลอต)

  4. ตั้งเวลาเทรดตามต้องการ ( Start_Hour = 9 , End_Hour = 22 เวลาโบรกเกอร์)

  5. ปล่อยให้รัน แดชบอร์ดจะแสดงสถานะ/สัญญาณ/P&L

คำแนะนำการทดสอบย้อนหลัง

  • โหมด: “Every tick based on real ticks”

  • ช่วงข้อมูล: FX อย่างน้อย 2–3 ปี / Gold 1–2 ปีขึ้นไป

  • ใช้สเปรด/คอมมิชชัน/สวอปที่สมจริง

  • ผล Backtest กับจริงอาจต่างกันตามสภาพคล่อง สลิปเพจ และเงื่อนไขโบรกเกอร์

สรุปพารามิเตอร์ (ย่อ)

  • เงินและคำสั่ง: ลอตคงที่/ลอตตามความเสี่ยง (มีเพดาน), SL แบบ ATR, TP ตาม R:R, จำกัด 1 ออเดอร์/สัญลักษณ์

  • จุดเข้า: ยืนยัน BOS, หา FVG หลัง BOS, เข้า mid-zone, ขนาด FVG ขั้นต่ำ (ATR), กรอง OB ใกล้เคียง

  • จุดออก: ย้าย BE ตาม R, เลื่อน SL ด้วย ATR/โครงสร้าง, กลไกเร่งกำไร, ออกตามเวลา

  • เกราะป้องกัน: ล็อกขาดทุนรายวัน, จำกัดออเดอร์/วัน, คูลดาวน์

  • ระบบ: ฟิลเตอร์เวลา, ภาษา UI, Magic Number, แดชบอร์ดบนกราฟ

ข้อจำกัด/หมายเหตุ

  • ไม่มีการการันตีกำไร ผลลัพธ์ขึ้นกับสเปรด/คอมมิชชัน/สวอป/เลเวอเรจ และการตั้งค่าความเสี่ยง

  • ไม่มีการใช้ DLL/การเชื่อมต่อภายนอก ไฟล์ EX5 เท่านั้น

  • ชื่อตัวแปรอินพุตเป็นอักษร Latin ตามกฎ Market


ข้อสงวนสิทธิ์

การลงทุนมีความเสี่ยง ผลทดสอบย้อนหลังไม่ใช่การรับประกันผลลัพธ์ในอนาคต ควรทดลองบนบัญชีเดโมและกำหนดความเสี่ยงให้เหมาะสมก่อนใช้งานจริง


🇹🇭 ภาษาไทย

ในเวอร์ชัน v1.14 นี้ เราได้ปรับปรุงโค้ดจากเวอร์ชันเดิม 3 ส่วนหลักๆ เพื่อให้ EA มีความเสถียรและยืดหยุ่นมากขึ้นครับ

  1. เพิ่มการจัดการข้อผิดพลาด (Error Handling):

    • สิ่งที่เปลี่ยนไป: เมื่อ EA ส่งคำสั่งซื้อ/ขาย หรือแก้ไขออเดอร์แล้วไม่สำเร็จ (เช่น ถูกโบรกเกอร์ปฏิเสธ) ตอนนี้ EA จะแสดงสาเหตุของข้อผิดพลาดในหน้าต่าง Log ทำให้เราสามารถตรวจสอบปัญหาได้ง่ายขึ้นว่าเกิดอะไรขึ้น

  2. ทำให้การตั้งค่า Pivot (โครงสร้างราคา) ยืดหยุ่นขึ้น:

    • สิ่งที่เปลี่ยนไป: ค่าที่ใช้ในการหา Swing High/Low (จากเดิมที่กำหนดตายตัวในโค้ด) ถูกย้ายไปไว้ในหน้าต่างตั้งค่า Inputs ทำให้คุณสามารถปรับแต่งและทดสอบหาค่าที่เหมาะสมที่สุดสำหรับแต่ละคู่เงินหรือ Timeframe ได้เอง

  3. เพิ่มการตรวจสอบ Indicator ตอนเริ่มต้น:

    • สิ่งที่เปลี่ยนไป: EA จะตรวจสอบให้แน่ใจว่า Indicator (EMA, ATR) ถูกสร้างขึ้นอย่างถูกต้องในตอนเริ่มต้น หากมีปัญหาในการโหลด Indicator ตัว EA จะหยุดทำงานและแจ้งเตือนทันที เพื่อป้องกันการทำงานที่ผิดพลาดจากข้อมูลที่ไม่สมบูรณ์

🇬🇧 English

In version v1.14, we have improved the code from the previous version in three key areas to make the EA more robust and flexible.

  1. Added Error Handling for Trade Execution:

    • What changed: When the EA fails to send a trade order (buy/sell) or modify an existing one (e.g., due to a broker rejection), it will now print the specific reason for the failure in the Log. This makes debugging much easier.

  2. Made Pivot Structure Settings Configurable:

    • What changed: The values used to detect Swing High/Low points (which were previously hard-coded) have been moved to the Inputs panel. This allows you to customize and optimize these parameters for different assets or timeframes.

  3. Added Indicator Handle Validation on Initialization:


