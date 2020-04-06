SMC Workflow Auto EA

English – Product Description (V1.42)

SMC Workflow Auto EA — SR / OB / FVG with BOS–CHOCH Confirmation

Smart-Money-Concepts Expert Advisor that trades only when a clean SMC setup appears: Order-Block retest after Break of Structure (BOS / CHOCH) confirmation, with optional SR and Fair Value Gap (FVG) confluence. The EA uses pending limit orders, fixed SL/TP or RR-based exits, step-lock trailing and strict risk-controls designed to pass broker validation.

What it does

  • Detects swing structure using pivots (BOS / CHOCH)

  • Builds Order Blocks (OB) and filters them by age, mitigation and trend

  • Optionally aligns entries with Support / Resistance and FVG gaps

  • Trades only via pending limit orders at OB levels (no market spam)

  • Uses EMA trend filter and session time filter to avoid random noise

  • Includes validator-safe checks for stop levels, margin and trade frequency

Entry logic (high-level)

The EA is based on a simple SMC workflow:

  1. Detect a Break of Structure (BOS / CHOCH) using recent swing highs/lows.

  2. Identify valid Order Blocks around the move (bullish and bearish zones).

  3. Optionally require:

    • OB to be unmitigated and not too old

    • SR confluence within a configurable distance

    • FVG confluence (gap size and age filters)

  4. Place a Buy Limit on bullish OBs after bullish BOS (trend or neutral bias).

  5. Place a Sell Limit on bearish OBs after bearish BOS (trend or neutral bias).

  6. Cancel or ignore zones that are too old, mitigated or violate risk rules.

All of this is handled internally – the user only needs to choose symbol, timeframe and risk.

Risk & money management

  • Lot sizing

    • Fixed lot size

    • Or Risk-percent of balance with automatic lot fitting

  • Hard SL / TP

    • Fixed SL/TP in points

    • Or Risk–Reward mode using a fixed SL in points and RR multiplier

  • Break-Even & Step-Lock

    • Move SL to Break-Even after price reaches a defined profit (points or R)

    • TP/Parts step-lock: lock profit step-by-step as price moves further

    • Separate minimal step in points to avoid micro-modifications

  • Session & trade limits

    • One trade workflow per bar (no bar spamming)

    • Max orders per signal, max open trades, max pending orders

    • Cooldown between trades in minutes

    • Pending expiration in minutes

Safety & validation features

  • Checks broker stop level and adjusts SL/TP distance if needed

  • Extra safety buffer between entry price and current market price

  • Margin check using OrderCalcMargin + free margin before sending the order

  • De-duplication of pendings near the same level (price tolerance in points)

  • One symbol only, one EA instance per chart – simple and clean behaviour

  • Designed to be validation-friendly for brokers that restrict “close-to-market” orders

Inputs overview

The inputs are grouped for clarity:

  • Trading / Execution – auto-trading on/off, magic number, max orders per signal, max trades per day, cooldown, etc.

  • Time Filter – trading session window by hours (server time).

  • Trend / Structure – EMA period, BOS confirmation mode, pivot left/right bars, BOS buffer.

  • Order Blocks – OB entry fraction, SL buffer, max age (bars), allow pre-BOS blocks, mitigated-only filter.

  • Support-Resistance Confluence – enable SR requirement, max distance in points, break buffer and pending offset.

  • FVG Confluence – minimum gap size, max age (bars).

  • Money Management – fixed lot or risk-percent, base risk percent.

  • Fixed SL/TP / RR Mode – choose whether to use fixed points or RR based exits.

  • Break-Even & Step-Lock – BE trigger, BE buffer, RR level, number of parts, minimum trail step.

  • Validator / Safety – entry safety buffer, lookback bars, pending expiration, duplicate-price tolerance.

  • Dashboard UI – turn on/off the on-chart dashboard and adjust its position/size.

How to use

  1. Attach the EA to your preferred symbol and timeframe (for example: XAUUSD M15 or major FX pairs on M15–H1).

  2. Select your risk mode (fixed lot or risk percent) and adjust SL/TP / BE / trailing to your style.

  3. Configure the time window and EMA trend filter if you want to avoid specific sessions.

  4. Run backtests on several years of data, then forward-test on a demo account.

  5. Move to a small live risk only after you are comfortable with the behaviour.

Important notes and risk warning

  • This EA is a tool, not a guaranteed money machine. Market conditions change.

  • Always test on demo first and adjust settings to your broker, symbol and timeframe.

  • Use risk that you are comfortable with; never invest money you cannot afford to lose.

  • Past performance in backtests or forward tests does not guarantee future results.






More programs are available at the following link : Choawana Malaikitsanachalee - tnainmix - Trader's profile - MQL5 Algo Trading community



TH – Product Description

SMC Workflow Auto EA — SMC SR / OB / FVG พร้อมยืนยัน BOS–CHOCH

EA เทรดอัตโนมัติที่ออกแบบบนแนวคิด Smart Money Concepts (SMC) เข้าเทรดเฉพาะเมื่อมีรูปแบบชัดเจน: การกลับตัวของโครงสร้างราคา (BOS / CHOCH) แล้วรอให้ราคาเทสต์กลับมาที่ Order Block (OB) โดยสามารถเลือกให้มีแนวรับ–แนวต้าน (SR) และ Fair Value Gap (FVG) เป็นตัวช่วยยืนยันสัญญาณได้ EA ใช้คำสั่ง Pending Limit เท่านั้น และมีระบบจัดการความเสี่ยงอย่างละเอียด พร้อมตัวป้องกันสำหรับโบรกเกอร์ที่จำกัดระยะ “ใกล้ราคา”

EA ทำอะไรให้บ้าง

  • ตรวจจับ โครงสร้างราคา (Structure) จากจุดสวิง (Pivot) เพื่อหา BOS / CHOCH

  • สร้างและคัดกรอง Order Block ทั้งฝั่ง Buy / Sell

    • กำหนดอายุสูงสุดของ OB

    • เลือกได้ว่าให้เทรดเฉพาะ OB ที่ยังไม่ถูก Mitigate

  • เลือกใช้ แนวรับ–แนวต้าน (SR) เป็นเงื่อนไขเสริมได้

  • เลือกใช้ Fair Value Gap (FVG) เป็น Confluence เพิ่มเติม (กำหนดขนาด Gap และอายุได้)

  • เข้าเทรดด้วย Pending Buy Limit / Sell Limit เท่านั้น ไม่ยิง Market ซ้ำ ๆ ทุกแท่ง

  • ใช้ EMA เทรนด์ และ ตัวกรองเวลาเทรด (Time Filter) เพื่อหลีกเลี่ยงช่วงตลาดไม่นิ่ง

  • มี Dashboard แสดงสถานะสัญญาณ, โหมดเทรด, P&L รายวัน และข้อมูลสำคัญอื่น ๆ บนกราฟ

ภาพรวม Logic การเข้าออเดอร์ (แบบย่อ)

  1. ตรวจจับการ Break of Structure (BOS / CHOCH) จากโครงสร้างสวิงล่าสุด

  2. เมื่อมี BOS แล้ว สร้าง Order Block ที่เกี่ยวข้อง (Bullish / Bearish)

  3. ตรวจสอบเงื่อนไขเพิ่มเติมตามที่ผู้ใช้ตั้งค่า

    • ทิศทางเทรนด์จาก EMA

    • ระยะห่างและการยืนยันจากแนวรับ–แนวต้าน (SR)

    • มี FVG ที่ขนาดและอายุอยู่ในเงื่อนไขหรือไม่

  4. วางคำสั่ง Buy Limit ที่ Bullish OB หลังจาก BOS ขาขึ้น

  5. วางคำสั่ง Sell Limit ที่ Bearish OB หลังจาก BOS ขาลง

  6. ยกเลิก/เพิกเฉยโซนที่เก่าเกินไป หรือไม่ผ่านกติกาความเสี่ยง

การจัดการความเสี่ยง (Risk & Money Management)

  • การกำหนด Lot

    • Lot คงที่ (Fixed Lot)

    • หรือ เสี่ยงเป็นเปอร์เซ็นต์ของยอดเงิน (Risk %) พร้อมคำนวณ Lot ให้อัตโนมัติ

  • Stop Loss / Take Profit

    • ใช้ SL / TP แบบ ค่าคงที่เป็นจุด (Fixed Points)

    • หรือโหมด Risk–Reward (RR) ใช้ SL ตามจุดที่กำหนด และให้ TP คูณ RR

  • Break-Even & Step-Lock

    • เลื่อน SL ไปที่ จุดคุ้มทุน (BE) เมื่อกำไรถึงระดับที่กำหนด (จะใช้แบบ Points หรือแบบเท่าของ R ก็ได้)

    • ระบบ Step-Lock Trailing ล็อกกำไรเป็นขั้น ๆ ตามจำนวน TP/Parts ที่ตั้งไว้

    • มีขั้นขั้นต่ำของการเลื่อน SL เพื่อหลีกเลี่ยงการแก้ไขจุกจิก

  • การจำกัดการเทรด

    • จำกัดจำนวนออเดอร์ต่อสัญญาณ

    • จำกัดจำนวนออเดอร์ที่เปิดอยู่, จำนวน Pending และจำนวนเทรดต่อวัน

    • ตั้งเวลา Cooldown (นาที) ระหว่างการเปิดชุดออเดอร์ใหม่

    • ตั้งอายุคำสั่ง Pending (นาที) ให้หมดอายุอัตโนมัติ

ฟังก์ชันด้านความปลอดภัย (Safety / Validation)

  • ตรวจสอบ Stop Level ของโบรกเกอร์ ก่อนวาง SL / TP และปรับระยะให้ปลอดภัยโดยอัตโนมัติ

  • มี Safety Buffer ระหว่างราคา Entry กับราคา Bid/Ask ปัจจุบัน เพื่อป้องกันคำสั่ง “ใกล้ตลาดเกินไป”

  • ตรวจสอบ Margin ที่ต้องใช้ ด้วย OrderCalcMargin เทียบกับ Free Margin ก่อนส่งคำสั่ง

  • กันการวาง Pending ซ้ำที่ราคาใกล้กัน ด้วย Tolerance ในหน่วยจุด

  • จำกัดการเทรดแบบ 1 EA ต่อ 1 สัญลักษณ์บนกราฟ ช่วยให้พฤติกรรมของ EA ชัดเจน

  • ออกแบบให้ทำงานแบบ validator-friendly เหมาะกับการทดสอบอัตโนมัติของโบรกเกอร์

ภาพรวมกลุ่มอินพุต

อินพุตถูกแบ่งเป็นกลุ่มเพื่อให้ตั้งค่าได้ง่าย เช่น

  • Trading / Execution – เปิด/ปิด Auto Trade, Magic Number, Max Orders, Cooldown ฯลฯ

  • Time Filter – กำหนดช่วงเวลาเทรดตามชั่วโมงเซิร์ฟเวอร์

  • Trend / Structure – ค่า EMA, วิธีคอนเฟิร์ม BOS, จำนวนแท่งซ้าย–ขวาของ Pivot, BOS Buffer

  • Order Blocks – สัดส่วน Entry ใน OB, SL Buffer, อายุสูงสุดของ OB, ตัวเลือก OB Pre-BOS / Mitigated

  • Support-Resistance Confluence – เปิด/ปิดการใช้ SR, ระยะ SR–OB สูงสุด, Break Buffer, Offset ของ Pending

  • FVG Confluence – ขนาด Gap ขั้นต่ำ, อายุของ FVG สูงสุด (จำนวนแท่ง)

  • Money Management – เลือก Fixed Lot หรือ Risk % พร้อมค่าพื้นฐานที่ใช้คำนวณ

  • Fixed SL/TP / RR Mode – โหมด SL/TP แบบจุดคงที่ หรือโหมด RR

  • Break-Even & Step-Lock – จุดทริก BE, Buffer, ระดับ R, จำนวนส่วนของ TP, ขั้นต่ำการเลื่อน SL

  • Validator / Safety – ระยะ Safety Buffer สำหรับ Entry, จำนวนแท่ง Lookback, อายุของ Pending, ค่า Tolerance สำหรับกันคำสั่งซ้ำ

  • Dashboard UI – เปิด/ปิด และปรับตำแหน่ง/ขนาดแดชบอร์ดบนกราฟ

วิธีเริ่มต้นใช้งาน

  1. เลือกสัญลักษณ์และ Timeframe ที่ต้องการ เช่น XAUUSD M15 หรือคู่เงินหลักบน M15–H1

  2. ตั้งค่า โหมดความเสี่ยง (Fixed Lot หรือ Risk %) และกำหนด SL/TP, BE, Trailing ให้เหมาะกับสไตล์

  3. กำหนดช่วงเวลาเทรด และตัวกรอง Trend ตามต้องการ

  4. ทำ Backtest หลายช่วงเวลา และทดสอบบนบัญชี Demo ก่อนใช้งานจริง

  5. เมื่อเข้าใจพฤติกรรม EA แล้ว ค่อยเริ่มใช้กับบัญชีจริงด้วยความเสี่ยงที่เหมาะสม

ข้อควรระวังและคำเตือนความเสี่ยง

  • EA ตัวนี้เป็นเพียง เครื่องมือช่วยเทรด ไม่ใช่ระบบรับประกันกำไร ตลาดสามารถเปลี่ยนสภาพได้ตลอดเวลา

  • ผลลัพธ์จากการ Backtest หรือ Forward Test ในอดีต ไม่การันตีผลลัพธ์ในอนาคต

  • ควรใช้เงินที่สามารถยอมรับความเสี่ยงได้ และทดสอบกับบัญชี Demo ให้เข้าใจพฤติกรรม EA ก่อนเสมอ

