SMC Workflow Auto EA

English – Product Description (V1.42)

SMC Workflow Auto EA — SR / OB / FVG with BOS–CHOCH Confirmation

Smart-Money-Concepts Expert Advisor that trades only when a clean SMC setup appears: Order-Block retest after Break of Structure (BOS / CHOCH) confirmation, with optional SR and Fair Value Gap (FVG) confluence. The EA uses pending limit orders, fixed SL/TP or RR-based exits, step-lock trailing and strict risk-controls designed to pass broker validation.

What it does

  • Detects swing structure using pivots (BOS / CHOCH)

  • Builds Order Blocks (OB) and filters them by age, mitigation and trend

  • Optionally aligns entries with Support / Resistance and FVG gaps

  • Trades only via pending limit orders at OB levels (no market spam)

  • Uses EMA trend filter and session time filter to avoid random noise

  • Includes validator-safe checks for stop levels, margin and trade frequency

Entry logic (high-level)

The EA is based on a simple SMC workflow:

  1. Detect a Break of Structure (BOS / CHOCH) using recent swing highs/lows.

  2. Identify valid Order Blocks around the move (bullish and bearish zones).

  3. Optionally require:

    • OB to be unmitigated and not too old

    • SR confluence within a configurable distance

    • FVG confluence (gap size and age filters)

  4. Place a Buy Limit on bullish OBs after bullish BOS (trend or neutral bias).

  5. Place a Sell Limit on bearish OBs after bearish BOS (trend or neutral bias).

  6. Cancel or ignore zones that are too old, mitigated or violate risk rules.

All of this is handled internally – the user only needs to choose symbol, timeframe and risk.

Risk & money management

  • Lot sizing

    • Fixed lot size

    • Or Risk-percent of balance with automatic lot fitting

  • Hard SL / TP

    • Fixed SL/TP in points

    • Or Risk–Reward mode using a fixed SL in points and RR multiplier

  • Break-Even & Step-Lock

    • Move SL to Break-Even after price reaches a defined profit (points or R)

    • TP/Parts step-lock: lock profit step-by-step as price moves further

    • Separate minimal step in points to avoid micro-modifications

  • Session & trade limits

    • One trade workflow per bar (no bar spamming)

    • Max orders per signal, max open trades, max pending orders

    • Cooldown between trades in minutes

    • Pending expiration in minutes

Safety & validation features

  • Checks broker stop level and adjusts SL/TP distance if needed

  • Extra safety buffer between entry price and current market price

  • Margin check using OrderCalcMargin + free margin before sending the order

  • De-duplication of pendings near the same level (price tolerance in points)

  • One symbol only, one EA instance per chart – simple and clean behaviour

  • Designed to be validation-friendly for brokers that restrict “close-to-market” orders

Inputs overview

The inputs are grouped for clarity:

  • Trading / Execution – auto-trading on/off, magic number, max orders per signal, max trades per day, cooldown, etc.

  • Time Filter – trading session window by hours (server time).

  • Trend / Structure – EMA period, BOS confirmation mode, pivot left/right bars, BOS buffer.

  • Order Blocks – OB entry fraction, SL buffer, max age (bars), allow pre-BOS blocks, mitigated-only filter.

  • Support-Resistance Confluence – enable SR requirement, max distance in points, break buffer and pending offset.

  • FVG Confluence – minimum gap size, max age (bars).

  • Money Management – fixed lot or risk-percent, base risk percent.

  • Fixed SL/TP / RR Mode – choose whether to use fixed points or RR based exits.

  • Break-Even & Step-Lock – BE trigger, BE buffer, RR level, number of parts, minimum trail step.

  • Validator / Safety – entry safety buffer, lookback bars, pending expiration, duplicate-price tolerance.

  • Dashboard UI – turn on/off the on-chart dashboard and adjust its position/size.

How to use

  1. Attach the EA to your preferred symbol and timeframe (for example: XAUUSD M15 or major FX pairs on M15–H1).

  2. Select your risk mode (fixed lot or risk percent) and adjust SL/TP / BE / trailing to your style.

  3. Configure the time window and EMA trend filter if you want to avoid specific sessions.

  4. Run backtests on several years of data, then forward-test on a demo account.

  5. Move to a small live risk only after you are comfortable with the behaviour.

Important notes and risk warning

  • This EA is a tool, not a guaranteed money machine. Market conditions change.

  • Always test on demo first and adjust settings to your broker, symbol and timeframe.

  • Use risk that you are comfortable with; never invest money you cannot afford to lose.

  • Past performance in backtests or forward tests does not guarantee future results.






More programs are available at the following link : Choawana Malaikitsanachalee - tnainmix - Trader's profile - MQL5 Algo Trading community



TH – Product Description

SMC Workflow Auto EA — SMC SR / OB / FVG พร้อมยืนยัน BOS–CHOCH

EA เทรดอัตโนมัติที่ออกแบบบนแนวคิด Smart Money Concepts (SMC) เข้าเทรดเฉพาะเมื่อมีรูปแบบชัดเจน: การกลับตัวของโครงสร้างราคา (BOS / CHOCH) แล้วรอให้ราคาเทสต์กลับมาที่ Order Block (OB) โดยสามารถเลือกให้มีแนวรับ–แนวต้าน (SR) และ Fair Value Gap (FVG) เป็นตัวช่วยยืนยันสัญญาณได้ EA ใช้คำสั่ง Pending Limit เท่านั้น และมีระบบจัดการความเสี่ยงอย่างละเอียด พร้อมตัวป้องกันสำหรับโบรกเกอร์ที่จำกัดระยะ “ใกล้ราคา”

EA ทำอะไรให้บ้าง

  • ตรวจจับ โครงสร้างราคา (Structure) จากจุดสวิง (Pivot) เพื่อหา BOS / CHOCH

  • สร้างและคัดกรอง Order Block ทั้งฝั่ง Buy / Sell

    • กำหนดอายุสูงสุดของ OB

    • เลือกได้ว่าให้เทรดเฉพาะ OB ที่ยังไม่ถูก Mitigate

  • เลือกใช้ แนวรับ–แนวต้าน (SR) เป็นเงื่อนไขเสริมได้

  • เลือกใช้ Fair Value Gap (FVG) เป็น Confluence เพิ่มเติม (กำหนดขนาด Gap และอายุได้)

  • เข้าเทรดด้วย Pending Buy Limit / Sell Limit เท่านั้น ไม่ยิง Market ซ้ำ ๆ ทุกแท่ง

  • ใช้ EMA เทรนด์ และ ตัวกรองเวลาเทรด (Time Filter) เพื่อหลีกเลี่ยงช่วงตลาดไม่นิ่ง

  • มี Dashboard แสดงสถานะสัญญาณ, โหมดเทรด, P&L รายวัน และข้อมูลสำคัญอื่น ๆ บนกราฟ

ภาพรวม Logic การเข้าออเดอร์ (แบบย่อ)

  1. ตรวจจับการ Break of Structure (BOS / CHOCH) จากโครงสร้างสวิงล่าสุด

  2. เมื่อมี BOS แล้ว สร้าง Order Block ที่เกี่ยวข้อง (Bullish / Bearish)

  3. ตรวจสอบเงื่อนไขเพิ่มเติมตามที่ผู้ใช้ตั้งค่า

    • ทิศทางเทรนด์จาก EMA

    • ระยะห่างและการยืนยันจากแนวรับ–แนวต้าน (SR)

    • มี FVG ที่ขนาดและอายุอยู่ในเงื่อนไขหรือไม่

  4. วางคำสั่ง Buy Limit ที่ Bullish OB หลังจาก BOS ขาขึ้น

  5. วางคำสั่ง Sell Limit ที่ Bearish OB หลังจาก BOS ขาลง

  6. ยกเลิก/เพิกเฉยโซนที่เก่าเกินไป หรือไม่ผ่านกติกาความเสี่ยง

การจัดการความเสี่ยง (Risk & Money Management)

  • การกำหนด Lot

    • Lot คงที่ (Fixed Lot)

    • หรือ เสี่ยงเป็นเปอร์เซ็นต์ของยอดเงิน (Risk %) พร้อมคำนวณ Lot ให้อัตโนมัติ

  • Stop Loss / Take Profit

    • ใช้ SL / TP แบบ ค่าคงที่เป็นจุด (Fixed Points)

    • หรือโหมด Risk–Reward (RR) ใช้ SL ตามจุดที่กำหนด และให้ TP คูณ RR

  • Break-Even & Step-Lock

    • เลื่อน SL ไปที่ จุดคุ้มทุน (BE) เมื่อกำไรถึงระดับที่กำหนด (จะใช้แบบ Points หรือแบบเท่าของ R ก็ได้)

    • ระบบ Step-Lock Trailing ล็อกกำไรเป็นขั้น ๆ ตามจำนวน TP/Parts ที่ตั้งไว้

    • มีขั้นขั้นต่ำของการเลื่อน SL เพื่อหลีกเลี่ยงการแก้ไขจุกจิก

  • การจำกัดการเทรด

    • จำกัดจำนวนออเดอร์ต่อสัญญาณ

    • จำกัดจำนวนออเดอร์ที่เปิดอยู่, จำนวน Pending และจำนวนเทรดต่อวัน

    • ตั้งเวลา Cooldown (นาที) ระหว่างการเปิดชุดออเดอร์ใหม่

    • ตั้งอายุคำสั่ง Pending (นาที) ให้หมดอายุอัตโนมัติ

ฟังก์ชันด้านความปลอดภัย (Safety / Validation)

  • ตรวจสอบ Stop Level ของโบรกเกอร์ ก่อนวาง SL / TP และปรับระยะให้ปลอดภัยโดยอัตโนมัติ

  • มี Safety Buffer ระหว่างราคา Entry กับราคา Bid/Ask ปัจจุบัน เพื่อป้องกันคำสั่ง “ใกล้ตลาดเกินไป”

  • ตรวจสอบ Margin ที่ต้องใช้ ด้วย OrderCalcMargin เทียบกับ Free Margin ก่อนส่งคำสั่ง

  • กันการวาง Pending ซ้ำที่ราคาใกล้กัน ด้วย Tolerance ในหน่วยจุด

  • จำกัดการเทรดแบบ 1 EA ต่อ 1 สัญลักษณ์บนกราฟ ช่วยให้พฤติกรรมของ EA ชัดเจน

  • ออกแบบให้ทำงานแบบ validator-friendly เหมาะกับการทดสอบอัตโนมัติของโบรกเกอร์

ภาพรวมกลุ่มอินพุต

อินพุตถูกแบ่งเป็นกลุ่มเพื่อให้ตั้งค่าได้ง่าย เช่น

  • Trading / Execution – เปิด/ปิด Auto Trade, Magic Number, Max Orders, Cooldown ฯลฯ

  • Time Filter – กำหนดช่วงเวลาเทรดตามชั่วโมงเซิร์ฟเวอร์

  • Trend / Structure – ค่า EMA, วิธีคอนเฟิร์ม BOS, จำนวนแท่งซ้าย–ขวาของ Pivot, BOS Buffer

  • Order Blocks – สัดส่วน Entry ใน OB, SL Buffer, อายุสูงสุดของ OB, ตัวเลือก OB Pre-BOS / Mitigated

  • Support-Resistance Confluence – เปิด/ปิดการใช้ SR, ระยะ SR–OB สูงสุด, Break Buffer, Offset ของ Pending

  • FVG Confluence – ขนาด Gap ขั้นต่ำ, อายุของ FVG สูงสุด (จำนวนแท่ง)

  • Money Management – เลือก Fixed Lot หรือ Risk % พร้อมค่าพื้นฐานที่ใช้คำนวณ

  • Fixed SL/TP / RR Mode – โหมด SL/TP แบบจุดคงที่ หรือโหมด RR

  • Break-Even & Step-Lock – จุดทริก BE, Buffer, ระดับ R, จำนวนส่วนของ TP, ขั้นต่ำการเลื่อน SL

  • Validator / Safety – ระยะ Safety Buffer สำหรับ Entry, จำนวนแท่ง Lookback, อายุของ Pending, ค่า Tolerance สำหรับกันคำสั่งซ้ำ

  • Dashboard UI – เปิด/ปิด และปรับตำแหน่ง/ขนาดแดชบอร์ดบนกราฟ

วิธีเริ่มต้นใช้งาน

  1. เลือกสัญลักษณ์และ Timeframe ที่ต้องการ เช่น XAUUSD M15 หรือคู่เงินหลักบน M15–H1

  2. ตั้งค่า โหมดความเสี่ยง (Fixed Lot หรือ Risk %) และกำหนด SL/TP, BE, Trailing ให้เหมาะกับสไตล์

  3. กำหนดช่วงเวลาเทรด และตัวกรอง Trend ตามต้องการ

  4. ทำ Backtest หลายช่วงเวลา และทดสอบบนบัญชี Demo ก่อนใช้งานจริง

  5. เมื่อเข้าใจพฤติกรรม EA แล้ว ค่อยเริ่มใช้กับบัญชีจริงด้วยความเสี่ยงที่เหมาะสม

ข้อควรระวังและคำเตือนความเสี่ยง

  • EA ตัวนี้เป็นเพียง เครื่องมือช่วยเทรด ไม่ใช่ระบบรับประกันกำไร ตลาดสามารถเปลี่ยนสภาพได้ตลอดเวลา

  • ผลลัพธ์จากการ Backtest หรือ Forward Test ในอดีต ไม่การันตีผลลัพธ์ในอนาคต

  • ควรใช้เงินที่สามารถยอมรับความเสี่ยงได้ และทดสอบกับบัญชี Demo ให้เข้าใจพฤติกรรม EA ก่อนเสมอ

    Produtos recomendados
    Flat finder
    Yuriy Lyachshenko
    Indicadores
    Este indicador detecta um flat e pinta a área encontrada com um retângulo colorido. A ideia principal deste indicador é detetar um flat quando o preço preenche uma determinada área no gráfico. Parâmetros de entrada: Color rectangle - cor do retângulo a ser sombreado. Bars in rectangle - número mínimo permitido de barras num retângulo. Density in % - densidade do flat, definida como uma percentagem da área do retângulo.
    SpikeHunter
    Franklin Cornelio Perez Colina
    Indicadores
    Este es un indicador que trabaja en indices BOOM 1000 y su equivalente en Weltrade Gain 1200. Basicamente trabaja en temporalidad de 15 minutos y su objetivo es cazar spikes. Se recomienda la temporalidad de 15 minutos por que genera un poco mas de precision. Se recomienda indices que general altos spikes, como el BOOM 1000. Lo interesante de cazar spikes es que se puede gestionar el riesgo. La configuracion ideal para BOOM 1000 y Gain 1200  es la que esta por defecto.
    AO unpaid divergences
    Diego Arribas Lopez
    Indicadores
    [ How to use the Demo version ] [ MT4 Version ] AO unpaid divergences MT5 AO unpaid divergences is the first indicator developed to detailed analyze Regular and Hidden Divergences. It uses this analysis to find out possible entry points and targets. Below some of the characteristics of this indicator:  Time saving Highly customizable Working for all pairs (Crypto, Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities...) Suitable for Scalping or Swing trading Possible reversal swings Alerts and Notifications on M
    YY Multi Waves MT5
    Yuryi Yatsenko
    3.67 (3)
    Indicadores
    This indicator displays the wave structure of the market in the form several wave levels nested in each other. For each of these levels an automatic preliminary (draft) marking of waves in Elliott's style (123..., ABC... etc.) is created. This markup is completely automatic and absolutely univocal. The indicator is especially useful for beginner wave analysts, because among all the possible versions for wave marking, it allows you to immediately take the most adequate version as a ba
    Forex Multi Indicators Preconfigured
    Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
    Experts
    Asesor Forex Multisímbolo que decide por combinación de indicadores, CCI, RSI, STOCH, MACD o EMA. Preconfigurados todos los parámetros de los indicadores para cada timeframe en cada símbolo. La optimización completa es inabordable. Se hace por partes símbolo a símbolo con su conjunto de parámetros 10^180 combinaciones (10 horas en i9 128GB ram). Para optimizarlo según avanza su uso hacerlo sobre el conjunto de símbolos o el riesgo por ejemplo. Horarios preconfigurados en zona horaria CET.
    Mogalef Bands MT5
    Victor Tengo Quiles
    Indicadores
    Mogalef Bands — Dynamic Range Structure & Target Zones (MT5) Mogalef Bands is a visual market-structure indicator that models price as a dynamic range that shifts in stages. Instead of relying on isolated “signals”, it provides contextual levels to: identify where price is currently “working” (operating zone), locate potential extension areas (targets), and filter market noise through a non-impulsive, stable update logic (with inertia). It is designed for discretionary traders who want clear lev
    Quantum Comprehensive MA Analyzer
    Mohammed Lamine Kasmi
    Utilitários
    Headline: Stop Guessing. Start Quantifying. Discover Your Market's Golden Crossover with the Quantum Comprehensive MA Analyzer. Short Description: Are you tired of relying on the same lagging indicators and generic moving average settings that everyone else uses? Frustrated with crossover strategies that work one week and fail the next? It's time to stop trading on hope and start making decisions based on powerful, historical data. The Quantum Comprehensive MA Analyzer is not just another indica
    B4S Adaptive YAxis Scaling
    Henry Waribu Macharia
    Indicadores
    Product Description: Adaptive Y-Axis Scaling is a powerful MT5 indicator designed to enhance your trading experience by providing precise control over the Y-axis (price) scaling of your charts. This innovative tool allows you to customize the price scaling by specifying the number of pips from the visible chart's highs and lows. The calculated price range from this input is then used to set the maximum and minimum prices for the open chart, ensuring an optimized and comprehensive view of market
    FREE
    Bitcoin Smart
    Mehdi Ghanadan
    4.29 (7)
    Experts
    TickAll - Automated Trading Robot "Please test it in the BITCOIN 15-minute timeframe"  If you rate me, I will post the original and advanced version Introduction:   TickAll     is an automated trading robot designed to assist both novice traders and professional traders in the Forex market. Utilizing advanced algorithms and up-to-date market analysis,   TickAll         helps you make the best trading decisions. Our trading robot stands out from the rest due to its unique feature - the ability t
    FREE
    Interest Arbitrage
    Yan Jian Luo
    Experts
    High frequency arbitrage brushing orders! Attention! Attention! Attention!: Low cost and low point platforms are necessary for brushing orders. Please review first and then simulate trading. Do not directly conduct actual trading and test suitable trading varieties A set of arbitrage brushing strategies developed after years of research and development Suggested variety of gold
    Chart Control MT5
    Danrlei Hornke
    5 (1)
    Indicadores
    O Chart Control é um indicador que permite de forma rapida e pratica alterar o timeframe e ativo do grafico, possibilitando que voce possa fazer todas as suas analises em apenas um grafico sem precisar abrir vários, além disso voce pode escolher o entre os temas claro e escuro para o qual melhor se adapta a sua preferencia. MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/112155  
    FREE
    PUA MultiType Pivot MT5
    Yuriy Ponyatov
    Indicadores
    The PUA MultiType Pivot indicator is built on the daily chart of the previous day. The PUA MultiType Pivot indicator is one of the most popular tools in technical analysis, used by traders to identify potential reversal points in financial markets. This indicator constructs three types of Pivot points: Classic, Fibonacci, and Camarilla, each offering its unique approach to market analysis. The advantages of this indicator include: Simplicity and Clarity PUA MultiType Pivot provides clearly defi
    TrendTunnel MT5
    Vladimir Pokora
    Indicadores
    This indicator draws a trend line and a trend tunnel on the chart. You can choose several calculation methods, alerts, notifications, and other settings. It can also draw trendlines from another TimeFrame. You can also use this indicator for your ExpertAdvisor. The current values of the lines are stored in the memory buffer from where the EA can load them. You can trade the price bounce from the upper and lower lines .   Settings TimeFrame – trend timeframe Description – show description of line
    MACDivergence MTF MT5
    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    4 (5)
    Indicadores
    Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (two methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and vis
    High frequency Arbitrage
    Yan Jian Luo
    Experts
    High frequency arbitrage brushing orders! Attention! Attention! Attention!: Low cost and low point platforms are necessary for brushing orders. Please review first and then simulate trading. Do not directly conduct actual trading and test suitable trading varieties A set of arbitrage brushing strategies developed after years of research and development Suggested variety of gold
    XAU Gold Trend Expert
    Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
    Experts
    The EA uses a sophisticated "Triple-Filter" logic to identify high-probability entries: Trend Alignment: Uses a Dual EMA (50/200) Crossover system to identify the dominant market direction. It only trades in the direction of the long-term trend. Momentum Filter: Incorporates the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to ensure the price has enough velocity to reach its target, avoiding "flat" or sideways markets. Bar Execution: Operates strictly on New Bar Openings, which filters out market noise and sp
    Wolfe Wave Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (7)
    Indicadores
    **  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near futur
    Trendline with Fibonacci Retracement
    Abdelkhabir Yassine Alaoui
    Indicadores
    The Swing High Low and Fibonacci Retracement Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify key price levels and potential reversal zones in the market. It automatically detects recent swing highs and swing lows on the chart and overlays Fibonacci retracement levels based on these points. This indicator helps traders: Visualize market structure by highlighting recent swing points. Identify support and resistance zones using Fibonacci ratios (e.g., 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%). Adapt
    Rule Plotter Expert
    Francisco Gomes Da Silva
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Este Expert Advisor foi projetado para testar e executar suas estratégias criadas dentro do indicador Rule Plotter . Como utilizar: Faça o download gratuito aqui mesmo no site do indicador Rule Plotter - ferramenta para criação de tradesystem sem saber programação . Em seguida, desenvolva suas estratégias do indicador Rule Plotter. Por fim, execute suas estratégias criadas usando este Expert Advisor. Parâmetros: Strategy O tradesystem criado dentro do indicador Rule Plotter. Lot: Volume negociad
    FREE
    AI Arrow
    Victor-manuel Lozano Garcia
    5 (1)
    Indicadores
    QUICK OVERVIEW: Use AI to predict the markets with AI Arrow, the ultimate trading tool, let it manage the probabilities and send you a simple signal in the form of an arrow, ready to trade, no complex configurations. The indicator will analyze the market and let you know when a potential movement will happen, sometimes it takes some extra bars for the movement to happen as it can't predict the exact top/bottom every time. Arrow will appear at the start of a new bar and alert you, so you have ti
    Sterling Pulse
    Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
    Experts
    Sterling Pulse is a dual-mode GBPUSD trading system engineered to capture both high-frequency intraday momentum and medium-term directional swings within the Sterling market. It combines a dynamic scalping module for London volatility with a structured swing engine for broader trend cycles, using ATR-driven risk control, multi-timeframe confirmation, strict spread filtering, and adaptive position management. The system operates in two modes: 1. Scalping Mode (Intraday Momentum Execution) Buil
    FIBO Trend PRO mt5
    Evgenii Aksenov
    4.5 (2)
    Indicadores
    O indicador permite determinar instantaneamente a tendência atual por cor e níveis de Fibonacci. O painel HTF mostra a tendência atual de períodos mais altos, ajudando a determinar a força da tendência. Negocie na tendência ao mudar a cor das velas ou negocie contra a tendência quando o preço rompe os níveis extremos do indicador FIBO Trend PRO Benefícios do FIBO Trend PRO: O indicador nunca repinta ou altera seus valores Muito fácil de usar e intuitivo Aplicável a qualquer símbolo: FX-moedas, a
    SVM Timely Trail Expert
    Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
    Experts
    O "Timely Trail Expert" é um Expert Advisor que opera filtrando sinais utilizando uma máquina de vetores de suporte (SVM) que analisa até vinte e duas (22) facetas de mercado para determinar as suas entradas. Treina-se regularmente para identificar padrões de mercado e aplicá-los à estrutura de filtragem. Possui um controlo incremental de stop-loss baseado no ATR e um horário de operação que otimiza as negociações diárias, funcionando 24 horas por dia, 7 dias por semana, das 0:00 às 0:00. Esta
    Cobra G
    Murad Nagiev
    Experts
    Cobra G é um robô de negociação de ouro totalmente automatizado e avançado, projetado para navegar com precisão, velocidade e confiabilidade nas complexidades do mercado do metal amarelo. Desenvolvido tanto para investidores iniciantes quanto para profissionais experientes, Cobra G utiliza algoritmos de última geração, análise de dados em tempo real e técnicas de aprendizado de máquina adaptativas para identificar e explorar ineficiências de preços de curto prazo, assim como tendências de longo
    Gonadri EA
    Mario Bellanco Vaquero
    Experts
    GONADRI EA: Take control of your trades with intelligence. If you want free gonadri contact me dm set file:  c ontact me via dm If you have any questions, you can ask me privately. IT IS EXCLUSIVELY FOR BROKERS WITH 2 DECIMALS IN GOLD AND SPREAD LESS THAN 10, FOR EXAMPLE: VTMARKETS ECN RAW, ULTIMAMARKETS ECN RAW AND SIMILAR Always use it on GOLD, but you can try to make it work on other pairs; for example, in FTMO it works very well on GER40. Timeframe: M5 Minimum recommended deposit: 5.000 at
    CrossMaster PRO
    Abderrahmane Benali
    Indicadores
    CrossMaster PRO – Where Trends Reveal Themselves CrossMaster PRO is a precision-built indicator designed to identify critical moments where market direction begins to shift. By monitoring the interaction between two moving averages, it delivers clear signals exactly when timing matters most. Built for traders who value clarity over noise, this tool transforms simple crossovers into actionable insights, supported by intelligent alerts and a clean visual structure. Core Advantages Real-time detec
    AutoChannels
    Thekeunpie
    Indicadores
    "Manual channel drawing? Not anymore. Let the market structure reveal itself automatically." "Track long-term price zones 24/7, in real-time." Real Trader Pain Points Identifying pivot points manually takes   huge time   and   effort Difficult to adapt to   high volatility   and pinpoint   reliable channels Copy Ideas "Markets never sleep. Why should your analysis stop?" "Dozens of assets a day—how do you keep up?" Core Claim AutoChannels   automatically reads market structure , reducin
    Adaptive Reversal Star MT5
    Stanislav Konin
    Indicadores
    Adaptive Reversal Star   is a new generation indicator with an   advanced Adaptive algorithm , which additionally tracks potential reversal points and compares the values of the current market volatility when forming the main signals of the indicator.It provides accurate signals in real time without delays and redraws.Adaptive Reversal Star does not require any complex settings and additional calculations, just set it to the desired timeframe and select the parameter - Signal Filter. Why choose
    Deviation Corrector
    Marta Gonzalez
    Experts
    Deviation Corrector It is a system that analyzes the trend and tries to operate the end of it betting on an exhaustion and its subsequent correction. It therefore looks for market imbalances and operates its subsequent correction. This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Deviation Corrector is a multiple trade and unit lot system(Always maintain the same lot throughout the entire
    Signal Eskiya mt5
    Vitalii Zakharuk
    Indicadores
    Signal Eskiya, in addition to channel lines, reflects entry signals in the form of arrows. Trading strategies using the channel indicator belong to the classic methods of technical analysis, are easy to execute, and therefore available even to beginners. Price ranges work equally well on any trading assets and timeframes, they can be used both independently and with additional confirmation from oscillators and market volumes. American traders say: “Trend is your friend”, which means “Trend is
    Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (379)
    Experts
    Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
    Aot
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    4.67 (39)
    Experts
    AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Moeda de IA de Nova Geração Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e instruções de configuração: Recurso Descrição Compreensão da Frequência de Negociação do AOT Por que o bot não negocia todos os dias Como Configurar o Bot AOT Guia de instalação passo a passo Set files AOT MT5 é um Expert Advisor avançado alimentado por
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (21)
    Experts
    SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.65 (20)
    Experts
    Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    5 (17)
    Experts
    Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (87)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (10)
    Experts
    SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    5 (6)
    Experts
    Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.56 (75)
    Experts
    Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    Experts
    Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.84 (83)
    Experts
    Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
    ABS GoldGrid
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    5 (14)
    Experts
    P reço especial de  $109  (preço regular: $365) . Guia de configuração e uso :  ABS Channel . Monitoramento em tempo real:   ABS Signal .  Arquivo de configuração do sinal ao vivo Arquivo de configuração básica O que é ABS EA? ABS EA é um robô de negociação profissional desenvolvido especificamente para XAUUSD (Ouro) no período gráfico H1. É baseado em um sistema Martingale com controles de risco integrados . Projetado para traders iniciantes e experientes, o ABS EA é fácil de configurar,
    X Fusion AI
    Chen Jia Qi
    5 (6)
    Experts
    X Fusion AI — Sistema de Negociação Híbrido com Adaptação Neural Desconto por tempo limitado. Restam apenas 7 de 20 — quase esgotado. O preço promocional atual é de 149 USD e em breve voltará para 999 USD. Demonstração de funcionamento Desempenho em conta real Após a compra, não se esqueça de nos enviar uma mensagem privada para receber os parâmetros recomendados, instruções, precauções, dicas de uso e outras informações. Muito obrigado pelo seu apoio. 1. Visão Geral X Fusion AI é um sistema a
    Pivot Killer
    Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
    4.6 (20)
    Experts
    Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    Experts
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.58 (26)
    Experts
    Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (7)
    Experts
    Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não usa técnicas de grid, martingale ou preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA usam
    Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
    Anton Zverev
    3.5 (2)
    Experts
    O primeiro algoritmo público de arbitragem do mundo entre ouro e Bitcoin! Ofertas disponíveis todos os dias! Sinal ao vivo -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Corretoras recomendadas ao longo do tempo:   IC Markets Pares negociados:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Símbolo para anexo:   XAUUSD H1 Certifique-se de que   os pares de moedas negociados foram adicionados   à janela   de Observação de Mercado   ! Tipo de conta: ECN/Spread Bruto Configurações de prefixo: Se a sua corretora tiver um par d
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    Experts
    BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (88)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (8)
    Experts
    A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (28)
    Experts
    IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
    HTTP ea
    Yury Orlov
    5 (8)
    Experts
    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
    Golden Synapse
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    3.75 (51)
    Experts
    Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
    Golden Mirage mt5
    Michela Russo
    4.71 (28)
    Experts
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    4.2 (40)
    Experts
    AxonShift — Sistema Algorítmico com Lógica de Execução Adaptativa AxonShift é um algoritmo de negociação autônomo projetado e otimizado exclusivamente para operar o par XAUUSD no período gráfico H1. Sua arquitetura é baseada em uma estrutura modular que interpreta o comportamento do mercado por meio da combinação de dinâmicas de curto prazo com impulsos de tendência intermediária. O sistema evita exposição excessiva a ruídos do mercado e não utiliza abordagens de alta frequência, concentrando-se
    Mais do autor
    MTM Pro Manual Trading Panel
    Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
    Utilitários
    MTM Manual Trade Manager is a professional trading dashboard designed for manual traders who want better control over risk and trade management. This Expert Advisor does NOT open trades automatically. All trading decisions and order executions are fully controlled by the trader. Main Features: - Manual Buy and Sell execution from the dashboard - Visual Stop Loss and Take Profit using drag & drop lines - Fixed Lot and Risk Percentage position sizing - Automatic Break Even management - Multiple
    FREE
    Gold Reversal Spike EA
    Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
    Experts
    Gold Spike (v1.7) One‑trade‑per‑bar spike scalper for Gold (XAUUSD) — hard bar‑lock (positions + deals history), retcode‑based lot back‑off, stop‑level‑safe SL/TP, and a validator‑safe TEST preset built‑in. Overview (EN) Gold Spike hunts short momentum bursts ("spikes") and manages them with a step‑lock TP (no SL rollback). The EA focuses on clarity, safety, and Market validation compliance . Designed for: Gold symbols (XAUUSD/Gold) on M1–M15. Works on 4/5‑digit brokers, ECN, and netting/hedg
    FREE
    Grid Balance Pro EA
    Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
    Experts
    Grid Balance Pro – Smart Grid & Safe Rebalance System Grid Balance Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for the M5 Timeframe. It combines the power of a dynamic Grid Strategy with a unique "Safe Rebalance" mechanism. Instead of simply holding losing positions, the EA actively uses profits from winning trades to reduce the risk of losing orders. READY TO USE: The default settings are already optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 Timeframe. You can start backtesting or trading
    Multi Timeframe Currency Strength Expert Advisor
    Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
    Experts
    Product Title: Multi-Timeframe Currency Strength Dashboard EA Short Description: A powerful and fully automated trading panel that identifies the strongest and weakest currencies in real-time across multiple timeframes to execute high-probability trades with advanced risk management. Overview The Multi-Timeframe Currency Strength Dashboard is your ultimate tool for dominating the forex market. It moves beyond single-chart analysis by scanning the entire market to find genuine strength and weakn
    Fibonacci Retracement EA
    Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
    Experts
    Introducing the "Fibonacci Retracement EA": A free, educational tool designed for new and aspiring traders. This Expert Advisor helps you understand a classic trading strategy by visually demonstrating its logic directly on your chart. It is based on a simple yet effective trend-following strategy. It uses the "EMA200" as a filter to determine the main trend (uptrend or downtrend). It then waits for the price to retrace to a specific "Fibonacci level" (default is 61.8%) before opening an order.
    FREE
    Regime Adaptive RR Trail
    Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
    Experts
    # Regime Adaptive RR Trail (Validator-Safe Build) **Purpose.** A practical Expert Advisor for trend and range conditions with conservative risk controls, one-trade-per-bar enforcement, and RR step-lock trailing. Includes a Validator preset to pass MQL5 Market checks. --- ## What it does (high level) * Detects **market regime** (Trend / Range / Quiet / Volatile) and applies an appropriate **entry style**. * Enforces **1 trade per bar** (hard lock) to avoid over-trading and duplicates. * Allo
    FREE
    Dashboard Signals aNa Magic ATR EA
    Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
    Experts
    English Description aNa Magic ATR EA – Dashboard and Signals (MT5) ATR-based SL/TP (TP1–TP3), EMA200 trend filter, RSI gate, clean on-chart dashboard and segmented guide lines. MagicNumber support for multi-EA setups. What it does This Expert Advisor automates entries and risk targets using ATR. It filters the market with EMA(200) and an RSI range to avoid low-quality trades. A compact dashboard shows entry, TP1-TP3 and SL for both long and short. Lines are drawn as short segments (not full-wid
    FREE
    Chameleon Trader
    Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
    2 (1)
    Experts
    Chameleon Trader - Free Adaptive Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor Welcome to Chameleon Trader , a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to "adapt" its trading strategy to fluctuating market conditions, just like a chameleon! Developed by aNa, this versatile and powerful tool is now available 100% FREE to all traders in the MQL5 Community. Our goal is to provide a high-quality, flexible trading robot that empowers both new and experienced traders to explore different automated strategies without an
    FREE
    PA Scoring Expert Advisor
    Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
    Experts
    Description (English) PA Scoring EA — Ready for Real Trading, Simple to Operate Built and maintained by a solo developer. If you find it useful, please Like/Share to support future updates ️ Key Features Automated entries from price-behavior signals filtered by a Trend Filter Flexible risk: Fixed lot (default) or Risk % per trade Profit locking with no SL rollback : start at Break-Even, then tighten via ATR/STEP/RATIO modes Works on Netting/Hedging accounts with netting-safe lot capping Va
    FREE
    Multi Symbol Strategy Dashboard
    Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
    Experts
    SigmaFarm Dashboard UI Pro - The Ultimate Multi-Symbol Multi-Timeframe Trading Solution 1. Introduction / Overview  Tired of juggling multiple charts and EAs? SigmaFarm Dashboard UI Pro is a powerful and intuitive Expert Advisor designed to revolutionize your trading experience. This all-in-one solution allows you to effortlessly monitor, analyze, and manage trades across multiple symbols and timeframes from a single, dynamic dashboard. With advanced signal generation, robust risk managem
    FREE
    Filtro:
    Sem comentários
    Responder ao comentário