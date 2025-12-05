Gold Strike EA – Precision Engine for Gold Markets

Gold Strike EA is a specialized automated trading system built exclusively for XAUUSD, engineered to operate with discipline and precision in high-volatility environments.

It applies a refined breakout logic around key price levels, combined with intelligent risk and capital management, to engage the market only when conditions align.

The system operates within optimized trading windows, avoiding market noise while protecting profits through dynamic control mechanisms and a clean real-time dashboard.

Designed for traders seeking structure, control, and consistency in automated gold trading.

Recommended Environment

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5

Minimum Deposit: $150+

Gold Strike EA is a focused solution where strategy, control, and efficiency work in harmony.