Gold Strike EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Abderrahmane Benali
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Gold Strike EA is a professional trading robot specially designed for XAUUSD (Gold).
It uses a smart breakout strategy by placing Buy Stop / Sell Stop pending orders around recent highs and lows, combined with advanced risk management.
* Introductory Offer: the current price is only 89 USD
After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to 149 USD, and gradually up to 249 USD with upcoming versions.
- Get it now at the discounted price and be among the early adopters.
- All future updates are free for life.
- Trades only during predefined trading hours for higher accuracy.
- Includes a dynamic trailing stop system to protect profits.
- Comes with a clean information panel showing account balance, equity, margin, daily profit, and more.
Key Features
- Fixed lot or automatic lot size based on risk percentage.
- Advanced TP / SL calculation as a percentage of price.
- Automatic closing of all orders outside trading hours.
- Real-time account and trading info panel.
- Filters to avoid duplicate trades.
- Easy-to-use settings suitable for both beginners and professionals.
Inputs
LotMode: Fixed lot or risk-based lot sizing.
TP/SL: Defined as a % of price.
Trading Time: Start and end trading hours.
Trail Stop: Adjustable trigger and step size to lock in profits.
Recommendations
Best symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).
Timeframe: M5 .
Minimum recommended balance: $150+.
Important: For best performance, use a broker with:
Low spreads on gold (XAUUSD).
Fast execution (ECN or Raw accounts preferred).
Notes
A reliable VPS is strongly recommended for stable performance.
Always test on a demo account before going live.
Gold Strike EA is your perfect choice if you want to automate gold trading with smart risk management and a professional dashboard.