Gold Strike EA

Gold Strike EA is a professional trading robot specially designed for XAUUSD (Gold).
It uses a smart breakout strategy by placing Buy Stop / Sell Stop pending orders around recent highs and lows, combined with advanced risk management.

* Introductory Offer: the current price is only 89 USD 
After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to 149 USD, and gradually up to 249 USD with upcoming versions.

- Get it now at the discounted price and be among the early adopters.
- All future updates are free for life.

- Trades only during predefined trading hours for higher accuracy.
- Includes a dynamic trailing stop system to protect profits.
- Comes with a clean information panel showing account balance, equity, margin, daily profit, and more.

Key Features

- Fixed lot or automatic lot size based on risk percentage.
- Advanced TP / SL calculation as a percentage of price.
- Automatic closing of all orders outside trading hours.
- Real-time account and trading info panel.
- Filters to avoid duplicate trades.
- Easy-to-use settings suitable for both beginners and professionals.

Inputs

  • LotMode: Fixed lot or risk-based lot sizing.

  • TP/SL: Defined as a % of price.

  • Trading Time: Start and end trading hours.

  • Trail Stop: Adjustable trigger and step size to lock in profits.

 Recommendations

  • Best symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe: M5 .

  • Minimum recommended balance: $150+.

  • Important: For best performance, use a broker with:

    • Low spreads on gold (XAUUSD).

    • Fast execution (ECN or Raw accounts preferred).

 Notes

  • A reliable VPS is strongly recommended for stable performance.

  • Always test on a demo account before going live.

Gold Strike EA is your perfect choice if you want to automate gold trading with smart risk management and a professional dashboard.

