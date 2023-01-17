ShadowsTrader EA



*SALE OFFER* first 10 copies will be sold at 249.99 --> next price 349.99









ShadowTrader EA is a complete automated trading robot that has been designed and created based on one of the best strategies in forex trading.

All trades are protected by stop loss.

Users can use a Fixed Lot or Auto Lot or Money risk per trade

Why use this EA:

The risk is under control with this EA.

High recovery factor ,and high profit factor showed in the tests

Smart entries calculated

The EA can be run on even a $150 account

Info:

Working symbol USDJPY M5

Settings are in comment#1

Settings:

==== General Inputs ====

Magic Number : it is a number that helps the EA to recognize its own orders

Lot Mode : Select lot mode based on "Fixed Lots / Lots based on Balance / Risk % of Balance "

FixedLot/Balance/Risk % : Input based on the selection in "Lot Mode"

Stop loss in % of the Range (0=off) : stop loss in % of range.

Trailing Stop Loss : Select "True/False" based on if you want trailing stop loss to be active or not.

Take profit in % of the Range (0=off) : take profit in % of range.

==== Day of week filter ====

Trade on Monday: choose if you want the EA to trade on Mondays.

Trade on Tuesday : choose if you want the EA to trade on Tuesdays.

: Trade on Wednesday : choose if you want the EA to trade on Wednesdays.

: Trade on Thursday : choose if you want the EA to trade on Thursdays.

: Trade on Friday : choose if you want the EA to trade on Fridays.

Optimization of StopLosses may improve the result, if the broker's pricing is more volatile than others or has wide spread. I recommend to keep Take Profit as default (0=off).

Please do your own testing and optimisation. Otherwise use settings provided.

Happy testing and happy trading !



















