ShadowsTrader EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.78
- Updated: 23 January 2023
- Activations: 12
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*SALE OFFER* first 10 copies will be sold at 249.99 --> next price 349.99
ShadowTrader EA is a complete automated trading robot that has been designed and created based on one of the best strategies in forex trading.
All trades are protected by stop loss.
Users can use a Fixed Lot or Auto Lot or Money risk per trade
Why use this EA:
- The risk is under control with this EA.
- High recovery factor ,and high profit factor showed in the tests
- Smart entries calculated
- The EA can be run on even a $150 account
Info:
- Working symbol USDJPY M5
- Settings are in comment#1
Settings:
- ==== General Inputs ====
- Magic Number : it is a number that helps the EA to recognize its own orders
- Lot Mode : Select lot mode based on "Fixed Lots / Lots based on Balance / Risk % of Balance "
- FixedLot/Balance/Risk % : Input based on the selection in "Lot Mode"
- Stop loss in % of the Range (0=off) : stop loss in % of range.
- Trailing Stop Loss : Select "True/False" based on if you want trailing stop loss to be active or not.
- Take profit in % of the Range (0=off) : take profit in % of range.
- ==== Day of week filter ====
- Trade on Monday: choose if you want the EA to trade on Mondays.
- Trade on Tuesday : choose if you want the EA to trade on Tuesdays.
- Trade on Wednesday : choose if you want the EA to trade on Wednesdays.
- Trade on Thursday : choose if you want the EA to trade on Thursdays.
- Trade on Friday : choose if you want the EA to trade on Fridays.
Optimization of StopLosses may improve the result, if the broker's pricing is more volatile than others or has wide spread.
I recommend to keep Take Profit as default (0=off).
Please do your own testing and optimisation. Otherwise use settings provided.
Happy testing and happy trading !
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