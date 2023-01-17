ShadowsTrader EA


                                                  *SALE OFFER* first 10 copies will be sold at 249.99 --> next price 349.99


ShadowTrader EA is a complete automated trading robot that has been designed and created based on one of the best strategies in forex trading. 

All trades are protected by stop loss.

Users can use a Fixed Lot or Auto Lot or Money risk per trade

Why use this EA:

  • The risk is under control with this EA.
  • High recovery factor ,and high profit factor showed in the tests
  • Smart entries calculated
  • The EA can be run on even a $150 account

Info:

  • Working symbol USDJPY M5
  • Settings are in comment#1

Settings:

  • ==== General Inputs ====
  • Magic Number : it is a number that helps the EA to recognize its own orders
  • Lot Mode : Select lot mode based on "Fixed Lots / Lots based on Balance / Risk % of Balance "
  • FixedLot/Balance/Risk % : Input based on the selection in "Lot Mode"
  • Stop loss in % of the Range (0=off) : stop loss in % of range.
  • Trailing Stop Loss : Select "True/False" based on if you want trailing stop loss to be active or not.
  • Take profit in % of the Range (0=off) : take profit in % of range.
  • ==== Day of week filter ====
  • Trade on Monday:  choose if you want the EA to trade on Mondays.
  • Trade on Tuesday : choose if you want the EA to trade on Tuesdays.
  • Trade on Wednesday : choose if you want the EA to trade on Wednesdays.
  • Trade on Thursday : choose if you want the EA to trade on Thursdays.
  • Trade on Friday : choose if you want the EA to trade on Fridays.

Optimization of StopLosses may improve the result, if the broker's pricing is more volatile than others or has wide spread.

I recommend to keep Take Profit as default (0=off).

Please do your own testing and optimisation. Otherwise use settings provided.

Happy testing and happy trading !






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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Experts
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
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Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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darkromica
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darkromica 2023.01.17 18:40 
 

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james1236
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james1236 2023.01.17 18:36 
 

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