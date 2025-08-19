Croesus Gold EA MT4

3.17
Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA
 
Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitoring and operation through systematic trading logic. For traders looking to seize small profit opportunities in gold’s micro-market conditions and pursue high-frequency trading efficiency, Croesus Gold EA stands as an ideal choice for gold trading.
 
Setup Information
 
- Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold/US Dollar)
- Time Frame: M5 (5-minute)
- Minimum Deposit: 200 USD
- Leverage Requirement: 1:100 or higher
- Recommended Brokers: It is advisable to choose brokers with low spreads (e.g., IC Markets), with priority given to ECN accounts

- Other Recommendations: It is recommended to use a VPS to ensure 24/7 uninterrupted trading

No use of future functions, no overfitting, and no fraudulent behavior whatsoever.

Avis 7
zaustorron
744
zaustorron 2025.08.29 09:22 
 

Very happy with the results. I´m 35% up in one week. Will recommend. I´m live with Ic Markets RAW account and Roboforex Pro account.

MICHEL EMILE F DAMOISEAU
707
MICHEL EMILE F DAMOISEAU 2025.08.22 07:31 
 

Pour l'instant, fonctionne très bien sur un compte Démo.

joseitor31
296
joseitor31 2025.09.25 15:48 
 

Lo tuve en alquiler un tiempo y hoy lo he comprado. Este sistema es rentable y aún tiene más potencial. Es cierto que tiene cierto riesgo si operas con un depósito bajo. Con mil euros en mi cuenta no he tenido ningún susto todavía. Estoy haciendo retiros casi diarios, así que sólo me queda que darles las gracias a los autores. Espero que sigan mejorando. Gracias.

Lin Lin Ma
1629
Réponse du développeur Lin Lin Ma 2025.09.25 15:57
Thank you very much for your support. We will definitely continue to improve and provide better services for you and all traders.
Saleh Alghanem
1364
Saleh Alghanem 2025.09.02 02:49 
 

I used tick data with shift dates ,He's just a scammer ,he used cheating codes for backtest

Lin Lin Ma
1629
Réponse du développeur Lin Lin Ma 2025.09.25 15:21
Hello! Regarding your remarks in the comment section accusing us of cheating and smearing me and my team as "scammers", we hereby make a solemn statement based on factual evidence: First, to verify the authenticity of the strategy backtest, we have conducted two independent backtests on the strategy data. The first backtest chart shows the results of the original time period, while the second chart shows the results of recalculating the data after shifting it to another time period. The two sets of data show an identical trend, which fully proves that the backtest results do not involve any time-dimensional fraud. Second, we attach the client's live trading records as evidence: within 10 trading days of using the Croesus Gold EA strategy, the client completed a total of 97 trades, including 76 profitable ones and 21 losing ones, with an actual win rate of 78.3%. This is highly consistent with the 81% win rate in the backtest data, further verifying the authenticity and stability of the strategy logic. The above dual evidence chain clearly shows that we have never used any improper means to cheat in the backtest. Your accusation lacks factual basis and has damaged the reputation of me and my team. We now formally request that you publicly apologize to me and my team for this defamatory act to correct the misunderstanding. We have always based our operations on compliance and strategy effectiveness. We welcome supervision from all sectors based on facts, but firmly oppose any unfounded accusations and malicious smears.
Alex
26
Alex 2025.09.01 08:41 
 

My account was burned today because I didn't have a sell limit during the Asian session. Why can't I get the limit like in the backtest?

Lin Lin Ma
1629
Réponse du développeur Lin Lin Ma 2025.09.01 08:49
Thank you for your support, and I truly understand how you feel. I will reply to you in a private message.
Yuusuke Senaga
544
Yuusuke Senaga 2025.09.01 02:39 
 

This EA is dangerous. I am currently testing it on two brokers, but the spread limit function is not working. The stop loss function is also not operating correctly.

Lin Lin Ma
1629
Réponse du développeur Lin Lin Ma 2025.09.01 07:50
Thank you for your support, and I also understand how you feel. However, please do not trade when there are major changes in international geopolitics, especially for the gold asset.
BMWbq7070
242
BMWbq7070 2025.08.31 18:36 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Lin Lin Ma
1629
Réponse du développeur Lin Lin Ma 2025.08.31 19:16
I have sent you a private message; please check your messages for it.
zaustorron
744
zaustorron 2025.08.29 09:22 
 

Very happy with the results. I´m 35% up in one week. Will recommend. I´m live with Ic Markets RAW account and Roboforex Pro account.

Lin Lin Ma
1629
Réponse du développeur Lin Lin Ma 2025.08.29 09:29
Thank you for your support, and we will strive for excellence.
MICHEL EMILE F DAMOISEAU
707
MICHEL EMILE F DAMOISEAU 2025.08.22 07:31 
 

Pour l'instant, fonctionne très bien sur un compte Démo.

Lin Lin Ma
1629
Réponse du développeur Lin Lin Ma 2025.08.22 11:15
Merci pour votre soutien. Veuillez nous contacter promptly en cas de problème.
Répondre à l'avis