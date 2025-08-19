Croesus Gold EA MT4

Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA
 
Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitoring and operation through systematic trading logic. For traders looking to seize small profit opportunities in gold’s micro-market conditions and pursue high-frequency trading efficiency, Croesus Gold EA stands as an ideal choice for gold trading.
 
Setup Information
 
- Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold/US Dollar)
- Time Frame: M5 (5-minute)
- Minimum Deposit: 200 USD
- Leverage Requirement: 1:100 or higher
- Recommended Brokers: It is advisable to choose brokers with low spreads (e.g., IC Markets), with priority given to ECN accounts

- Other Recommendations: It is recommended to use a VPS to ensure 24/7 uninterrupted trading

No use of future functions, no overfitting, and no fraudulent behavior whatsoever.

Отзывы 11
shuaiguo331
28
shuaiguo331 2025.12.05 03:40 
 

用了一星期量化 稳定盈利 非常值得推荐

Layolis74
26
Layolis74 2025.10.12 13:13 
 

Hola, es el mejor asesor que he probado. Muy rentable en cuentas con alto apalancamiento. En cuentas con bajo apalancamiento puedes llegar a necesitar mucho capital, pero aún así es rentable. Propongo al autor que haga un archivo set para estas cuentas con apalancamiento bajo, como por ejemplo ejecutar entre una y tres operaciones máximo a la vez con un micro profit moderado o bajo y un stop loss general. Gracias al autor por este buen trabajo.

ChiYuan
22
ChiYuan 2025.09.26 12:55 
 

Despite the high spreads on the platform, I still managed to achieve a 30% profit within a week. Although it is generally advised not to trade gold assets during news events, the performance of the EA indicates that it does have a certain ability to withstand news-related risks.I had some doubts before, but the author would always help me solve them. Now it's running with a weekly return of 30% and still going strong.

Andre Tavares
Эксперты
Зигзагообразная стратегия МММ: Советники используют встроенный индикатор Zig Zag для определения ценовых тенденций и расчета сигнала для принятия решения об открытии позиций на покупку или продажу. Он отправляет ордер, закрывает или перемещает позицию Trailing Stop loss по мере работы индикатора. Общие входы: Закрывает ордера с любой прибылью значения (валюты): этот параметр работает как традиционный Take Profit, но разница в том, что вы определяете его значение в валюте депозита, обычно в долл
Shogun RX
Thamini De Oliveira Feitosa Puntel
Эксперты
10 COPIES AT $ 99 ! After that, the price will be raised to $ 150 . After years of painstaking research and development, we are offering the opportunity for you to have this incredible tool in your automated trading portfolio. SHOGUN RX is a strategy that has a very advanced secret trading algorithm. It is a safe EA that trades using pending orders with a defined Stop Loss, Take Profit and 2 smart Trailing capabilities. LIVE ACCOUNT ---> CLICK HERE Pair: USDJPY TimeFrame: H4. Minimum deposit
Forex Go
Ivan Simonika
Эксперты
Данная разработка это скальперская система. Бот Forex Go показывает отличные результаты, что можно увидеть на скриншотах. Вы можите безкоштовано завантажити та протестувати бот таким чином самостійно впевнившись в його можливостях. Бот можна тестувати на різних валютних парах та різних періодах. Головне встановіть налаштування тестера так як вказано на скріншоті, для коректного тестування. Торговать нужно на таймфреймах M1-M15. Эксперт создан для торговли на любом инструменте. Советник предпочт
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Эксперты
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Эксперты
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper - Трендовый сигнальный скальпер Советник торгует по трендовой стратегии с использованием оригинального встроенного индикатора для открытия и закрытия ордеров. Доступны внешние настройки для ограничения входа в рынок по пятницам и понедельникам. Цель стратегии - максимально выгодно использовать текущий тренд. По результатам тестирования и работы на демо и реальных счетах, наилучшие результаты достигаются при использовании таймфрейма Н4 на паре GBP/USD Работает на МТ4 Build
Ultima Trader Meta
Ivan Simonika
Эксперты
Ultima Trader   представляет собой мультивалютного советника, способного эффективно функционировать на различных тайм-фреймах и в разнообразных рыночных сценариях благодаря передовой системе усреднения с негеометрической прогрессией. Эта особенность позволяет ему строить торговые сетки и определять моменты входа на рынок с высокой точностью. Основные характеристики Ultima Trader: Системы защиты: Советник оборудован специальными фильтрами, контролем спреда и ограничением времени торговли для об
Gold SWmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
Эксперты
Gold SWmax   EA   – это отличный советник   для   Meta   Trader   4 . Уникальный алгоритм советника анализирует движение цены актива, учитывая факторы технического и математического анализа, определяет прибыльные точки входа и выхода, использует передовой мани менеджмент и множитель лота.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set file to optimization at any other broker. Trading
Gold SDmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
Эксперты
Gold SDmax   EA   – это отличный советник   для   Meta   Trader   4 . Уникальный алгоритм советника анализирует движение цены актива, учитывая факторы технического и математического анализа, определяет прибыльные точки входа и выхода, использует передовой мани менеджмент и множитель лота.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set file to optimization at any other broker. Trading
Benj hybrid EA mararm
Benjamin Allip
Эксперты
BENJ HYBRID EA (Martingale Arm) Your Professional Trading Cockpit: Mapped ATR • Dual-Limit Logic • Daily P&L Guard Important notice: After purchase, please contact via Telegram @CryptomanPh for installation guide and setting, and updated version (for lifetime purchase only). Why Traders Choose BENJ HYBRID EA BENJ HYBRID EA is more than a simple trading robot—it’s a complete execution, analytics, and risk management system . Built for serious traders, this EA blends institutional-grade autom
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Эксперты
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Angry bull Option Binary
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
1 (1)
Утилиты
Angry Bull Option Binary   This is a Binary Options robot, which contains 7 strategies, you can backtest it to check what the best strategies are Settings Initial Batch Value Dynamic Investment = If activated it will use an automatic lot according to its capital Balance ($) w/ backtest = Starting balance to backtest PorcRiscoInvestment = It will be the value of % for the automatic lot if it is activated Expiration (in minutes) = It will be the expiration time of orders in Binary Options Magic
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
Эксперты
Советник GOAL TIME основан на понятии времени. Он анализирует изменение цены в зависимости от времени и определяет лучшее время для успешной установки ордера. Этот советник основан на индикаторе, который рисует кривую цены по времени. Эта кривая рассчитывается при помощи алгоритма, который анализирует прошлые данные. После этого советник использует полученную кривую и устанавливает правильный ордер. В случае неправильного выбора задачей советника становится ограничение убытков. После тщательного
Exotic Adv
Ivan Simonika
Эксперты
Exotic Bot   - это мультивалютный многофункциональный советник, работающий на любом тайм-фрейме и в любых рыночных условиях. За основу работы робота взята система усреднения с негеометрической прогрессией построения торговой сетки. Встроенные системы защиты: специальные фильтры, контроль спреда, внутреннее ограничение времени торговли. Построение торговой сетки с учетом важных внутренних уровней. Возможность настройки агрессивности торговли. Работа отложенными ордерами с трейлингом ордеров. Сов
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Эксперты
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
