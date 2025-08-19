Croesus Gold EA MT4

3.5
Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA
 
Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitoring and operation through systematic trading logic. For traders looking to seize small profit opportunities in gold’s micro-market conditions and pursue high-frequency trading efficiency, Croesus Gold EA stands as an ideal choice for gold trading.
 
Setup Information
 
- Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold/US Dollar)
- Time Frame: M5 (5-minute)
- Minimum Deposit: 200 USD
- Leverage Requirement: 1:100 or higher
- Recommended Brokers: It is advisable to choose brokers with low spreads (e.g., IC Markets), with priority given to ECN accounts

- Other Recommendations: It is recommended to use a VPS to ensure 24/7 uninterrupted trading

No use of future functions, no overfitting, and no fraudulent behavior whatsoever.

Ready to enter the gold market with Croesus Gold EA? Start your trading journey now!
If you have any questions, feel free to contact me via the MQL5 Forum.
shuaiguo331
28
shuaiguo331 2025.12.05 03:40 
 

用了一星期量化 稳定盈利 非常值得推荐

Layolis74
26
Layolis74 2025.10.12 13:13 
 

Hola, es el mejor asesor que he probado. Muy rentable en cuentas con alto apalancamiento. En cuentas con bajo apalancamiento puedes llegar a necesitar mucho capital, pero aún así es rentable. Propongo al autor que haga un archivo set para estas cuentas con apalancamiento bajo, como por ejemplo ejecutar entre una y tres operaciones máximo a la vez con un micro profit moderado o bajo y un stop loss general. Gracias al autor por este buen trabajo.

ChiYuan
22
ChiYuan 2025.09.26 12:55 
 

Despite the high spreads on the platform, I still managed to achieve a 30% profit within a week. Although it is generally advised not to trade gold assets during news events, the performance of the EA indicates that it does have a certain ability to withstand news-related risks.I had some doubts before, but the author would always help me solve them. Now it's running with a weekly return of 30% and still going strong.

