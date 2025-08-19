Croesus Gold EA MT4

3.5
Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA
 
Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitoring and operation through systematic trading logic. For traders looking to seize small profit opportunities in gold’s micro-market conditions and pursue high-frequency trading efficiency, Croesus Gold EA stands as an ideal choice for gold trading.
 
Setup Information
 
- Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold/US Dollar)
- Time Frame: M5 (5-minute)
- Minimum Deposit: 200 USD
- Leverage Requirement: 1:100 or higher
- Recommended Brokers: It is advisable to choose brokers with low spreads (e.g., IC Markets), with priority given to ECN accounts

- Other Recommendations: It is recommended to use a VPS to ensure 24/7 uninterrupted trading

No use of future functions, no overfitting, and no fraudulent behavior whatsoever.

Comentários 11
shuaiguo331
28
shuaiguo331 2025.12.05 03:40 
 

用了一星期量化 稳定盈利 非常值得推荐

Layolis74
26
Layolis74 2025.10.12 13:13 
 

Hola, es el mejor asesor que he probado. Muy rentable en cuentas con alto apalancamiento. En cuentas con bajo apalancamiento puedes llegar a necesitar mucho capital, pero aún así es rentable. Propongo al autor que haga un archivo set para estas cuentas con apalancamiento bajo, como por ejemplo ejecutar entre una y tres operaciones máximo a la vez con un micro profit moderado o bajo y un stop loss general. Gracias al autor por este buen trabajo.

ChiYuan
22
ChiYuan 2025.09.26 12:55 
 

Despite the high spreads on the platform, I still managed to achieve a 30% profit within a week. Although it is generally advised not to trade gold assets during news events, the performance of the EA indicates that it does have a certain ability to withstand news-related risks.I had some doubts before, but the author would always help me solve them. Now it's running with a weekly return of 30% and still going strong.

Responder ao comentário