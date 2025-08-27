The Gold Pulverizer – Professional Gold Trading Robot

The Gold Pulverizer is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD).

Unlike generic EAs, it has been fine-tuned to capture the unique volatility and behavior of the Gold market, providing high-precision entries and strict risk management.

⚙️ Key Features

✅ Specialized in Gold (XAUUSD) – optimized for the unique movement of Gold.

✅ Smart Buy & Sell signals based on Fair Value Gaps (FVG) .

✅ Daily Loss Protection – trading stops automatically when daily drawdown exceeds the limit.

✅ Daily Balance Reset – a fresh start every trading day.

✅ Customizable Trailing Stop – on/off switch and flexible distance.

✅ One Trade at a Time – prevents overtrading and protects capital.

📊 Inputs & Settings

🎯 LotSize – position size per trade.

🎯 StopLoss / TakeProfit – fully adjustable in points.

🎯 MaxDailyLossPercent – maximum allowed daily loss (%).

🎯 UseTrailingStop – enable/disable trailing stop.

🎯 TrailingStop – trailing distance in points.

🖥️ Recommendations

Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold only) .

Timeframes: M30 / H1/H2 .

Sl/Tp : 150/300(pips)

Trailling Stop : On/Off

VPS hosting: run 24/7 for stable results.

📌 Conclusion

The Gold Pulverizer is not just another EA – it is a specialized trading system built for Gold.

If you trade XAUUSD, this robot is your dedicated partner for automated trading with discipline and precision.



