Gold pulverizer

The Gold Pulverizer – Professional Gold Trading Robot

The Gold Pulverizer is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD).
Unlike generic EAs, it has been fine-tuned to capture the unique volatility and behavior of the Gold market, providing high-precision entries and strict risk management.

⚙️ Key Features

  • Specialized in Gold (XAUUSD) – optimized for the unique movement of Gold.

  • Smart Buy & Sell signals based on Fair Value Gaps (FVG) .

  • Daily Loss Protection – trading stops automatically when daily drawdown exceeds the limit.

  • Daily Balance Reset – a fresh start every trading day.

  • Customizable Trailing Stop – on/off switch and flexible distance.

  • One Trade at a Time – prevents overtrading and protects capital.

📊 Inputs & Settings

  • 🎯 LotSize – position size per trade.

  • 🎯 StopLoss / TakeProfit – fully adjustable in points.

  • 🎯 MaxDailyLossPercent – maximum allowed daily loss (%).

  • 🎯 UseTrailingStop – enable/disable trailing stop.

  • 🎯 TrailingStop – trailing distance in points.

🖥️ Recommendations

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold only).

  • Timeframes: M30/H1/H2 .

  • Sl/Tp : 150/300(pips)

  • Trailling Stop : On/Off 

  • VPS hosting: run 24/7 for stable results.

📌 Conclusion

The Gold Pulverizer is not just another EA – it is a specialized trading system built for Gold.
If you trade XAUUSD, this robot is your dedicated partner for automated trading with discipline and precision.


