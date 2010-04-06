Gold pulverizer
The Gold Pulverizer – Professional Gold Trading Robot
The Gold Pulverizer is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD).
Unlike generic EAs, it has been fine-tuned to capture the unique volatility and behavior of the Gold market, providing high-precision entries and strict risk management.
⚙️ Key Features
-
✅ Specialized in Gold (XAUUSD) – optimized for the unique movement of Gold.
-
✅ Smart Buy & Sell signals based on Fair Value Gaps (FVG) .
-
✅ Daily Loss Protection – trading stops automatically when daily drawdown exceeds the limit.
-
✅ Daily Balance Reset – a fresh start every trading day.
-
✅ Customizable Trailing Stop – on/off switch and flexible distance.
-
✅ One Trade at a Time – prevents overtrading and protects capital.
📊 Inputs & Settings
-
🎯 LotSize – position size per trade.
-
🎯 StopLoss / TakeProfit – fully adjustable in points.
-
🎯 MaxDailyLossPercent – maximum allowed daily loss (%).
-
🎯 UseTrailingStop – enable/disable trailing stop.
-
🎯 TrailingStop – trailing distance in points.
🖥️ Recommendations
-
Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold only).
-
Timeframes: M30/H1/H2 .
-
Sl/Tp : 150/300(pips)
-
Trailling Stop : On/Off
-
VPS hosting: run 24/7 for stable results.
📌 Conclusion
The Gold Pulverizer is not just another EA – it is a specialized trading system built for Gold.
If you trade XAUUSD, this robot is your dedicated partner for automated trading with discipline and precision.