Close All Button to risk management

“One-Click Flatten — Fast, Clean, Reliable”

● Close all orders and positions in your account with a single click — no hassle, no fumbling through tabs.





● Time-saving tool for traders needing instant exit from the market—especially during volatile moves or news events.





● Emotion-free execution reduces human errors and hesitation—just click and it's done.





● Easy to use: load the EA in MT5 and let it handle the rest. Perfect for both beginners and seasoned traders.





● Full notifications: Get alerts on-screen and in the Journal every time it executes.





Tip: Ideal as your “panic button” when the unexpected strikes.



