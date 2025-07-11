Market Structure Break of Structure MT4

Market Structure - Break of Structure (MS-BOS) for MT4

Added simple dashboard in the right center of the chart - indicating direction of last cancelled BOS level for main set of Timeframes. This panel can be switched off in parameters

All my indicators work only at closed bars, they do not repaint any values (if it is not otherwise mentioned in the description). So that they are fully compatible with autotrading, and are ready for making qualitative technical analysis.  

Market Structure - Break of Structure. The indicator is based on pivotal points (so-called "fractals"), which it paints on chart with "diamonds" above and below the price in the points, where that pivots occur. 

Pivot point is a price bar (candle), which High is above Highs of given number of neighbouring candles to the left and to the right of it. Compared to existing analogues, in this indicator settings you can specify number of bars to the left (1), as well as number of bars to the right (2). If (2) is specified 0, to left and to right are taken identical as per (1). 

Break of Structure - is closing, or penetrating, of some, next to the pivot level, price candles above (if High point) or below (if Low point) of the Pivot level. Parameter (3) in the indicator settings stands for the type of breaking: "0" - stands for penetrating (maximum high or minimal low of that bar penetrates Pivot level), while "1" stands for close price of candle that "breaks" some pivot level, which has to be above or below that pivot level after the bar closes.

