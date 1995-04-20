Market Structure Break of Structure MT4

Market Structure - Break of Structure (MS-BOS) for MT4

All my indicators work only at closed bars, they do not repaint any values (if it is not otherwise mentioned in the description). So that they are fully compatible with autotrading, and are ready for making qualitative technical analysis.  

Market Structure - Break of Structure. The indicator is based on pivotal points (so-called "fractals"), which it paints on chart with "diamonds" above and below the price in the points, where that pivots occur. 

Pivot point is a price bar (candle), which High is above Highs of given number of neighbouring candles to the left and to the right of it. Compared to existing analogues, in this indicator settings you can specify number of bars to the left (1), as well as number of bars to the right (2). If (2) is specified 0, to left and to right are taken identical as per (1). 

Break of Structure - is closing, or penetrating, of some, next to the pivot level, price candles above (if High point) or below (if Low point) of the Pivot level. Parameter (3) in the indicator settings stands for the type of breaking: "0" - stands for penetrating (maximum high or minimal low of that bar penetrates Pivot level), while "1" stands for close price of candle that "breaks" some pivot level, which has to be above or below that pivot level after the bar closes.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Market Structure Break of Structure MT5
Ilya Malev
Göstergeler
Market Structure - Break of Structure (MS-BOS) for MT5 All my indicators work only at closed bars, they do not repaint any values (if it is not otherwise mentioned in the description). So that they are fully compatible with autotrading, and are ready for making qualitative technical analysis.   Market Structure - Break of Structure. The indicator is based on pivotal points (so-called "fractals"), which it paints on chart with "diamonds" above and below the price in the points, where that pivot
FREE
Xaurus Pro100
Ilya Malev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Xaurus Pro100 ( S1 ) - переворотная пробойная техническая автоматизированная торговая система для торговли волатильностью, с переменным риском на сделку, позволяющая гибкую, автоматическую, точную и удобную настройку и оптимизацию под любые рынки. Структура документа Общая информация Описание стратегий Подготовка к торговле Примеры сетапов Тестирование на истории Оптимизация Pro100 Входные параметры Изменения версий Прочее Раздел 1. Общая информация Данный продукт не является "граалем", всегда
