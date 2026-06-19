OrderBlock SMC

Order Block ICT — SMC

An Order Block indicator based on the ICT / Smart Money Concepts methodology. It automatically detects and draws bullish and bearish order block zones on your chart, tracks their mitigation, and removes zones once they are spent. See the areas where smart money stepped into the market — without marking up the chart by hand.

What the indicator does

  • Scans price history and detects order blocks through several scenarios at once: a classic candle sequence, an impulsive move, an ATR context (volatility spike), and volume confirmation.
  • Draws bullish (green) and bearish (red) zones as rectangles directly in the chart window.
  • Tracks mitigation: as soon as price returns into a zone and works it off, the order block is removed from the chart and you receive an alert.
  • Manages history: only the configured number of the most recent, still-valid blocks stays on the chart, so it never gets cluttered.

Key features

  • Four detection mechanisms — classic, impulsive, ATR-based, and volume-based order blocks are identified in a single pass.
  • Automatic mitigation and alerts — no need to track manually whether a zone has been worked off.
  • Clean chart — a configurable maximum number of historical blocks on display.
  • Flexible styling — colors for bullish and bearish zones, border width, fill, and background drawing.
  • No Market Watch panel and no external dependencies — the indicator works with price, ATR, and tick volume.
  • Tester-friendly — behaves correctly in the visual backtest and adds no unnecessary load on ticks.

How to use it

  1. Attach the indicator to any symbol and timeframe.
  2. Bullish order blocks (demand zones) act as potential support; bearish ones (supply zones) act as potential resistance.
  3. Treat a return of price into an unmitigated zone as an area of interest for entries in the direction of market structure.
  4. Use the mitigation alert as confirmation that a zone has been worked off.

The indicator is built for market-structure mapping and analysis. It does not place orders and is not a complete trading system — the final decision is always yours.

Input parameters

  • Search_Range_Bars — search range (minimum 40).
  • Order_Block_Line_Width — zone border width.
  • Historical_Depth — history depth for the first scan.
  • Max_History_Blocks — maximum number of historical blocks on display.
  • Draw_In_Background — draw zones in the background.
  • Fill_Order_Blocks — fill the zone rectangles.
  • Bearish_Order_Block_Color — color of bearish zones.
  • Bullish_Order_Block_Color — color of bullish zones.

Recommendations

  • Works on any instrument: Forex, metals, indices, and crypto.
  • Higher timeframes (M30, H1, H4, D1) produce more significant and reliable zones.
  • Combine it with market-structure, liquidity, and higher-timeframe analysis for better context.

Author: Evgeniy Koshtenko. If you have questions about the settings or suggestions for improvements, get in touch — I reply and support my products.


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MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
指标
当然，以下是翻译成中文（简体）的版本： 该指标标出市场中显现出 交易兴趣 的区域，并随后显示 订单积累区域 。它的工作方式类似于大规模的订单簿。 这是为 大资金 打造的指标，性能卓越。市场中有任何兴趣，你都能通过它清晰看到。 （这是一个 完全重写的自动化版本 —— 不再需要手动分析。） 交易速度 是一个全新的概念指标，它显示了市场上大订单 何时 、 何地 聚集，并揭示了其背后的意义。它可以在 非常早期 就检测到趋势的变化。 在外汇市场，所谓的“交易量”实际上是误导性的，因为那指的是价格在单位时间内的变化，因此真正的名称应是“交易速度”。 一切都取决于我们如何思考、如何行动、如何分析。 改变分析范式至关重要。 该指标完全重构了外汇市场上“交易量”的概念，用逻辑方式重新定义并应用，从而成为一个 独特而精准的工具 。 使用方法： 默认情况下，指标处于 自动模式 ，可独立用于任何时间周期。如果你希望切换到手动模式，只需点击 Auto / Manual Mode 按钮即可。 在 手动模式 下，所有计算从 2025年1月1日 开始。你可以根据需要更改该日期，以查看不同的分析结果。 最优数据周期
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
指标
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
指标
MERAVITH SCANNER 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业金融市场指标，将多种分析工具整合为一个统一的系统。它基于专有的成交量加权平均价格（VWAP）方法自动完成所有计算，完全消除主观判断。 该指标适用于所有资产类别（外汇、股票、指数、大宗商品、加密货币）以及从 M1 到 Monthly 的所有时间周期。其核心原理是价格跟随成交量。MERAVITH 识别机构资金成交量的集中区域，并从该集中区域中推导出数学上精确的价格水平。它不预测，不推测。它只计算。 使用 MERAVITH SCANNER，您可以在 2–3 分钟内扫描全部 28 个主要外汇货币对的所有时间周期。您也可以扫描任何您选择的市场——例如，大约 100 只股票约需 10 分钟。 该指标计算耗尽水平、平衡线、偏差、统计水平以及目标投射。 图表元素 Origin Point 标记所有计算的起始位置。指标会自动将其放置在最佳位置。红色标签（TOP）表示市场高点并带有看跌倾向。绿色标签（BOTTOM）表示市场低点并带有看涨倾向。 Sentiment Line 是一条动态曲线，反映基于成交量加权计算得出的市场情绪。
Route Lines Prices MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Route Lines Prices MT5  - 是一款用于寻找潜在交易信号的指标。其简洁的界面包含多种价格行为算法，以及信号终点检测和已完成轨迹的计算。这些算法包括基于所用时间周期的波动率和价格平滑计算。 该指标的主要参数是“ Calculating price values ”。默认值 1 提供均衡的自动计算模式， 无需手动配置即可使用。通过手动更改 2 到 500 之间的值，您可以根据自己的交易系统自定义指标。 该指标内置市场方向指标，由两条移动平均线（快线和慢线）的交叉点表示，在确定自身趋势时可以禁用该指标。 建议在 M1 到 H4 的时间周期内使用该指标。支持所有交易品种。 信号箭头在蜡烛图收盘时生成；不会重绘历史数据。 主图表上会显示重复的箭头。该指标提供多种类型的警报。 内置信号线点计数器，用于计算从信号箭头到信号终点的收盘价。 由于指标不会重绘，信号结果的数值是在信号终点之后计算的，滞后于信号发出后一根K线。 总计数器会将接收到的值相加，以便在相应的图表上方便地调整参数。
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
指标
看清市场真正在做什么。   在您眼前实时观察三大市场阶段（收缩、扩张、趋势），并在趋势阶段的早期阶段抓住更优的入场点。   不要再猜测。开始像机构和聪明钱那样解读市场。   Apex Market Structure Pro（MT5 版）是一款精准的聪明钱分析工具，它剥离噪音，向您展示每根 K 线之下的真实结构：流动性、结构转变、吸   筹区域与趋势偏向，全部呈现在一个简洁、专业的图层中。专为厌倦了滞后指标、准备以清晰视角交易的严肃交易者打造。   重要提示：本指标专为 Heikin Ashi（平均足）K 线设计。使用前请将图表切换为 Heikin Ashi，以释放其全部威力。全部分析都围绕 Heikin   Ashi 的价格流构建。正是在这里，Apex Market Structure Pro 发挥出最佳表现。   交易者为何选择 Apex Market Structure Pro：   流动性，一览无遗： 瞬间看清止损池所在之处。卖方与买方流动性会被自动标注。实时关注尚未被扫的价位，捕捉价格攫取流动性并反转的精确时   刻。在聪明钱交易的地方交易。   会说话的结构：
OmniSync Projection
Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
指标
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
指标
做市商工具。 Meravith 将： 分析所有时间周期并显示当前正在运行的趋势。 标注流动性区域（成交量均衡区），即多头与空头成交量相等的位置。 在您的图表上直接显示来自不同时间周期的所有流动性水平。 生成并展示基于文本的市场分析供您参考。 根据当前趋势计算目标位、支撑位和止损位。 计算交易的风险回报比。 根据您的账户余额计算仓位大小，并估算潜在利润。 在市场出现重大变化时，Meravith 还会发出警告。 指标的主要线条： 多头/空头成交量衰竭线 —— 作为目标位使用。 趋势线 —— 指示市场趋势方向。根据市场是多头还是空头而改变颜色，并作为趋势支撑。其颜色主要反映市场情绪。 成交量均衡线（Eq）—— Eq（Volume Equilibrium）是系统的核心。它表示买卖双方成交量的平衡点，即市场流动性所在位置。向上突破 Eq 表示多头倾向，向下突破 Eq 表示空头倾向。突破后，应等待回调——当价格回到相反趋势的偏离线或衰竭线附近时。 使用方法：只需将其添加到图表中。 Meravith 可以分析一切——趋势和回调。 趋势线与某条成交量衰竭线之间的距离越大，说明该方向的成交量越高。 趋势
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
指标
“ Dynamic Scalper System MT5 ”指标专为在趋势波内进行剥头皮交易而设计。 已在主要货币对和黄金上进行测试，并可与其他交易工具兼容。 提供顺势短线建仓信号，并提供额外的价格变动支持。 指标原理： 大箭头决定趋势方向。 在趋势波内，我们采用一种生成小箭头形式的剥头皮交易信号的算法。 红色箭头代表看涨方向，蓝色箭头代表看跌方向。 敏感的价格变动线会沿着趋势方向绘制，并与小箭头信号协同作用。 信号运作方式如下：当线在适当时刻出现时，将形成入场信号；在出现线时，持仓；线完成后，平仓。 建议的操作时间范围为M1 - H4。 箭头在当前K线上方形成，如果下一根K线已开仓，则不会重新绘制上一根K线上方的箭头。 输入参数 Trend Wave Period - 趋势方向（大箭头）的周期，改变趋势波的时间间隔。值 1 表示趋势方向的最长持续时间，参数值越大，持续时间越短。 Scalper Arrows Period - 信号箭头（小箭头）的计算周期，改变入场信号的生成频率。值 3 表示最频繁的生成频率，参数值越大，箭头频率越低，准确度越高。 这些参数可以根据不同
SMC Pro AI Indicator MT5
Daniel Grigerek
指标
==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — XAUUSD Gold Empire MetaTrader 5 指标 · Smart Money Concepts · 预测智能引擎 ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI 是一套专业的 Smart Money Concepts 指标系统，专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）打造。 它将完整的 SMC 框架——Order Blocks、Liquidity sweeps（流动性扫荡）、Fair Value Gaps、Break of Structure、Change of Character——与 8 个全新的 AI 驱动模块相结合，直接在图表上呈现精准的可视化信号、预测轨迹线、彩色的 SL/TP 风险回报框，以及三级自适应 TP Ladde
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
指标
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
指标
Euro Escalper— Zhuan Ye Ji Gou Ji Tou Pi Zhi Biao Euro Escalper shi yi kuan gao xing neng jiao yi zhi biao, zhuan wei xu yao ji gou ji jing zhun ru chang de jiao yi zhe she ji. Shi yong yu he cheng zhi shu (Deriv), wai hui ji MetaTrader 5 shang de ren he zi chan. Jie he le ji yu Fibonacci de liu dong xing qu yu, nei zhi SuperTrend yin qing he shi shi zhuan ye kong zhi mian ban. Zhu Yao You Shi Wu Chong Hui: Xin hao jian tou jin zai K xian shou pan shi chu xian, yong yuan bu hui yi dong huo xiao
CGE Trading Suite
Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom
5 (2)
指标
Institutional-Grade Analytics for MT5 The full analytical edge of a professional trading desk, built into your MT5 chart. CGE Trading Suite is an indicator system of 20 integrated modules covering market structure, timing, momentum, volume and capital flow, combined into a single chart-based workspace. Why CGE Trading Suite? The suite empowers traders with structure, confidence, and consistent performance across all markets and time frames. Hover over any signal or tool on the chart to instant
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
指标
BigPlayerRange — 适用于沪深300和美元人民币的最佳MT5指标 探索 BigPlayerRange 的强大功能，它被认为是用于 沪深300、上证指数、USD/CNH 等资产的 MetaTrader 5 最佳指标 。该工具能精准识别机构主力的关键区域，帮助交易者进行高精度的技术分析。 指标工作原理： BigPlayerRange 绘制两个水平区域，通过成交量分析反映市场能量： 绿色区域 ：买方防守位置，支撑价格。 红色区域 ：卖方压制位置，形成阻力。 使用策略： 收盘价突破绿色区域上方 ：可能开启上涨趋势，目标为上方区间。 收盘价跌破红色区域下方 ：暗示下跌压力增强，目标为下方支撑。 价格停留在区间内 ：行情震荡，等待突破信号。 核心优势： 机构活动区域识别 ：提前发现主力进出场信号。 自动计算的目标价格 ：提供两个明确的止盈位置。 回调概率分析 ：优化风险控制，提升稳定性。 参数个性化设置： 自定义交易时间与成交量类型（Tick或真实成交量）。 使用机构逻辑提升日内交易效率。 推荐搭配
SMC Institutional Suite
Catur Cipto Nugroho
指标
SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 Professional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5 What is New in Version 3.7 - Visual Stability Update This release focuses entirely on one goal: making every zone, label, and line on your chart rock-solid stable. There is no more flickering, no more zones disappearing on a new candle, and no more duplicate drawings. Order Block (OB) zones no longer flicker or disappear. Once drawn, they stay permanently on the chart. Equal Highs and Equal Lows (EQH / EQL)
Gold Xausd Hunter
Metin Erkamoglu
5 (1)
指标
MATADOR GOLD XAUUSD M5 Scalp Signals for MT5 MATADOR GOLD is a decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who analyze short-term Gold movement on the M5 timeframe. The indicator does not open, close, or manage trades automatically. It provides buy and sell signal guidance so the user can make their own trading decisions according to their risk plan, broker conditions, and trade management rules. Main purpose MATADOR GOLD is built to help traders avoid noisy signal flow and
ZIVA Signal Intelligence
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
指标
ZIVA Signal Intelligence An Adaptive, Modular Market Intelligence System ZIVA Signal Intelligence is not positioned as a conventional trading indicator. It is a fully integrated, proprietary market intelligence system engineered to deliver structured, high-precision interpretation of price behavior within a controlled analytical environment. Developed through an independent architectural approach, ZIVA does not rely on, derive from, or replicate existing indicators. It represents a standalone
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
指标
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Hidden Trendline Channel Project 17 Tool
Herman Santoso
指标
Hidden Trend Channel Project 17 Tool SPECIAL NOVEMBER SALE is now finished. Price goes back to normal.  This is an Automated Tool for Multi Timeframe Trend Channel Analysis Visualization with Intelligent Range Market, Trending Market, Reversal, Breakout Detection.  It draws multiple Trend Channels with multiple sub-trendlines levels inside the channel for perfectly give you the trader, the crystal clear Trend channels where price trend direction is moving. This tool is accurately useful for T
Btcusd Pro
Metin Erkamoglu
指标
BTCUSD PRO Signal Solution for MT5 BTCUSD PRO is a decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who analyze BTCUSD or BTCUSD# with a structured signal workflow. The product is not an automated trading system. It does not open, close, or manage trades automatically. It provides analytical buy and sell signal information and displays a visual trade plan on the chart so the user can make their own trading decisions. Main purpose BTCUSD PRO is designed for traders who prefe
TraderHUD
Justino Porto Neto
5 (1)
指标
TraderHUD v2 — 专业交易者的完整面板 TraderHUD v2 是 MetaTrader 5 最完整可视化指标的进化版本。它将交易者在图表上需要看到的所有信息整合到一个工具中，以做出更明智的决策：时间背景、美元强度、统计区间、枢轴点位、运动速度和宏观趋势——全部集成、可配置且不会使图表显得杂乱。 此版本基于实盘交易的实际使用经验构建，遵循明确的理念： 更多背景，更少噪音 。 v2 新增功能 将 8 个模块完全整合到单一指标中 可配置的侧边面板，DayRange 和 DollarFlow 自动衔接 市场时段标记与整点时间一起显示 经典枢轴点，可选择在各水平之间显示均线 两个标记为测试版的实验性模块：波动率和宏观趋势均线 完全可配置的布局——角落位置、宽度、颜色和字体 模块 计时器与点差 当前K线的倒计时，每500毫秒更新一次，不依赖于tick 计时器旁边显示实时点差 可配置的分隔符——计时器默认为"t"，点差默认为"s" 智能锚定：当价格接近底部边缘时，文本会自动上移 整点时间与市场时段 垂直线指示下一个整点时间——新资金可能进入的时刻 带有时间和开盘时段名称的标
AutoChannels
Thekeunpie
指标
"Manual channel drawing? Not anymore. Let the market structure reveal itself automatically." "Track long-term price zones 24/7, in real-time." Real Trader Pain Points Identifying pivot points manually takes   huge time   and   effort Difficult to adapt to   high volatility   and pinpoint   reliable channels Copy Ideas "Markets never sleep. Why should your analysis stop?" "Dozens of assets a day—how do you keep up?" Core Claim AutoChannels   automatically reads market structure , reducin
Triple Crox Strategy
issam rahhal sabour
指标
Triple Crox Strategy v4.10 Triple Crox Strategy v4.10 专业MT5指标 | 13形态 | 斐波那契 | CLUSTER ML | 13过滤 概述 专业MT5指标，融合 13种形态检测 、 斐波那契分析 、 CLUSTER机器学习 及 13种多重过滤 ，多层验证降低虚假信号。 交易设置 改良 Heikin-Ashi ：绿=上升，红=下降。信号确认显示 买入 / 卖出 箭头，附带 Entry 入场、 TP1/TP2/TP3 止盈、 SL 止损水平线。13种过滤可选。 视觉组件 箭头： 绿买/红卖+Entry/TP/SL线 EMA云(3层)： EMA(8/21/50)，绿云=上升，红云=下降 趋势带： 绿色=上升，品红=下降 DEMA-ATR线： 绿线=上升，红线=下降 斐波那契： 回撤/扩展水平，黄金区高亮 形态+突破区： 轮廓标注+突破箭头 仪表板： 5主题4位置实时统计 风险管理 ATR止损： 倍数自适应波动环境 移动止损： 自动跟踪锁定利润 利润因子： 风险回报≥1:2才发信号 止损因子： ATR倍数1.0x
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TimeGap Block SMC
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
指标
TimeGap Block SMC v3.00 TimeGap Block SMC is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically detects price areas where the market passed through a range too quickly and spent almost no time inside the zone. Such areas often point to an imbalance between supply and demand. When price returns to these areas, the market may show a reaction: a bounce, a slowdown, partial filling of the zone, or a breakout. The indicator is built on Smart Money Concepts logic and helps analyze market structure witho
Quantitative Analysis Indicator
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
指标
Here is a quantitative analysis indicator for any market. Its essence is simple - it calculates the magnitude of the waves of price movement from top to bottom, and gives the median value of the magnitude of the non-recoil trend. If the current value of the movement has exceeded this threshold by more than 10% (110% of the indicator indicator), you can enter a trade against the trend and work with a large margin of action based on ATR. Transactions are obtained with a high risk-reward ratio and
Shtenco Neural Link EA
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
专家
We present to you ShtencoNeuralLink - a revolutionary trading advisor with a unique idea that has been under development since 2022. ShtencoNeuralLink is based on a neural network, fully written in the MQL5 language. Its idea is absolutely new and has no analogues on the market, operating in completely different price and time coordinate systems, going beyond the classical Japanese candlesticks or bars. The heart of the advisor is a trainable neural network, whose weights are automatically selec
Trader Protector Risk Manager
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
实用工具
Trader Protector: Professional Risk Manager for MetaTrader 5 Safeguard your trading account and optimize profits with Trader Protector - an advanced risk management tool for MetaTrader 5. Key Features: Multi-level Risk Control: Daily risk limit Monthly risk limit Risk per trade Trailing stop for daily profit Flexible Settings: Customizable risk percentages Choice of order execution modes Maximum lot size restriction Excessive Loss Prevention: Limits on losing positions (daily, weekly, monthly) A
Ai 3D Bars Reversal
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
指标
3D Bars Oscillator - Market Trend Visualization Indicator Brief Description 3D Bars Oscillator is an innovative MetaTrader 5 indicator that provides a unique three-dimensional view of market trend dynamics using advanced Renko and smoothing algorithms. Key Features Visualization Technology : Three-dimensional representation of market trend Adaptive Algorithm : Trend calculation based on Renko blocks Flexible Configuration : Full control over indicator parameters Technical Specifications Version
Ai Moving Average Trend
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
实用工具
AI Moving Average Trend Brief Description An innovative trend indicator utilizing neural network technology for adaptive price movement analysis, perfect for medium and long-term traders working across various timeframes. Full Description Operating Principle The indicator employs a single-layer neural network to analyze price movements and construct an adaptive trend line. The algorithm combines classical moving average with machine learning for precise trend determination. Calculation Algorithm
ARIMA Neural Link
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
指标
ARIMA Neural Link - Trading Revolution When Mathematics Meets Artificial Intelligence Tired of unpredictable losses? Fed up with guessing market movements like reading tea leaves? While you're losing money on emotional decisions, professional traders are already using tomorrow's technology. Introducing ARIMA Neural Link The world's first hybrid indicator combining the power of classical ARIMA modeling with cutting-edge neural network algorithms. This isn't just another indicator — it's a quantum
FVG Block SMC
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
指标
FVG Analysis — 公允价值缺口(Fair Value Gap)的识别与跟踪 FVG Analysis 是一款能够在图表上自动识别价格失衡区域的指标——这类区域在 Smart Money Concepts 中被称为公允价值缺口(Fair Value Gap)——并跟踪它们从形成到被回补的整个生命周期。这些区域出现在市场以极强的冲量运行、以致于留下未被相邻K线填补的价格缺口之处,而价格往往会在随后重新回到这些区域,以恢复平衡。 本指标的核心是经典的三K线缺口定义。当第一根与第三根K线的影线之间留有未被填补的空间,且冲量K线本身确认了方向时,缺口便记录在三根K线的中间那一根上:对于看跌缺口,较旧K线的最低价高于较新K线的最高价,且中间K线为阴线;对于看涨缺口,则呈镜像关系。这种方法过滤掉随机噪声,只突出在结构上具有意义的缺口。 每一个被识别出的区域都会以矩形的形式绘制在图表上:看跌与看涨缺口各自采用可自定义的颜色,区域可以填充并置于背景,从而不会遮挡价格走势。矩形从缺口形成的时刻延伸至当前时间,直观地展示该区域保持未被回补的时长,以及价格已逼近到何种程度。 本指标特别注重对区域回
TimeGap Block SMC MultiTF
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
指标
TimeGap Block SMC v3.00 Professional Time Gap Analysis Indicator for MetaTrader 5 TimeGap Block SMC is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to identify and analyze Time Gap zones within market structure. It automatically detects price areas where the market moved too quickly, spending very little time inside a particular price range. These areas often become significant support and resistance zones and can provide valuable trading opportunities when price revisits them. The indicator i
Shtenco SMC Market Structure
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
指标
SMC Market Structure PRO — 订单块、FVG、流动性与汇合区指标 不再靠猜测。开始像大资金那样解读市场。 SMC Market Structure PRO 自动在图表上识别聪明钱的关注区域——订单块（Order Blocks）、公允价值缺口（FVG）以及时间失衡区，并高亮显示三种结构相互重叠的汇合区（Confluence Zones）。价格恰恰最常在这些区域产生反应。 这是一款基于聪明钱概念（Smart Money Concepts / ICT）方法论的完整市场结构分析工具。它适用于任意品种和任意周期，启动时自动处理历史数据，并在每根新K线上更新——已形成的区域不会重绘。无需堆叠十几个零散指标，您即可在图表上获得一张完整的机构意图地图。 核心功能 自动订单块（看涨与看跌） 指标不只是简单地标出一根大K线。它会验证真正的 SMC 条件：实体至少占整根K线幅度的 60%、流动性抓取（liquidity grab）以及随后的价格位移（displacement）。只有经过确认的订单块才会显示在图表上。 公允价值缺口（FVG / 失衡区） 精确识别三K线价格缺口，并带有最
SMC Proximity RSI
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
指标
SMC Proximity RSI + Time Blocks —— 由聪明钱区域强化的 RSI 振荡指标 普通的 RSI 只显示超买和超卖，却完全不知道价格相对于关键机构区域处于什么位置。SMC Proximity RSI 解决了这个问题。 这款振荡指标将经典 RSI 与聪明钱概念（Smart Money Concepts）分析相结合：它测量价格与订单块（Order Blocks）、公允价值缺口（FVG）、时间块（Time Blocks）以及支撑/阻力位的接近程度，并在价格进入重要区域时精准放大 RSI 信号。在看涨订单块处出现的超卖，远比在空旷区域的超卖更有意义——而本指标会把这一点显示出来。 副图窗口中你会看到 主线 SMC Proximity RSI —— 经聪明钱结构接近度强化后的 RSI。在真正值得期待反应的区域，超买/超卖信号会更加鲜明。 四条接近度线（一个开关即可显示/隐藏）： —— Order Block Proximity：与看涨和看跌订单块的接近度 —— FVG Proximity：与未填补失衡区的接近度 —— Time Block Proximity：与价格/时
Currency Strength Pullback Panel
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
指标
Currency Strength & Pullback Panel — currency strength and pullback entry points The Currency Strength & Pullback Panel is an analytical panel that solves two trader tasks at once: it shows which currency pairs are in a strong move right now, and it points out where an opportunity has opened to join that move at a favorable price on a pullback. Unlike classic currency strength indicators that stop at a colored scale, this panel works across multiple timeframes. For each pair it computes the perc
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