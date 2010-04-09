Logo Watermark

Add Logo Watermark – Showcase Your Signals with Clarity

This indicator allows you to display a clean and customizable watermark on your chart, helping your audience easily identify what symbol you're currently trading.

✅ Display the current symbol as a watermark
✅ Add current symbol text and customize its color
✅ Choose to show only the logo, only the symbol, or both
✅ Add your own custom watermark by placing custom.bmp in the MQL5 > Files directory

Perfect for signal providers, educators, and streamers who want to enhance chart presentation and make their trading activity more transparent to followers.

Рекомендуем также
Terminal X
Oleksandr Trofymenko
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор для отображения результатов сделок на графике Этот индикатор создан для визуализации результатов торговли непосредственно на графике, что помогает трейдерам легко анализировать свою стратегию и эффективность сделок. Индикатор автоматически отображает все открытые, закрытые и отложенные ордера, добавляя к ним дополнительную информацию для удобства анализа. Особенности: Визуализация сделок : Отображение всех точек входа и выхода на графике с указанием направления (покупка/продажа). Показ
FREE
SMT divergence indicator
Ehsan Ashoori
5 (3)
Индикаторы
This SMT (Smart Money Technique) divergence indicator identifies discrepancies in price movement between two different trading symbols, helping traders detect potential market reversals. This tool compares the price action of two correlated assets, such as two currency pairs or indices, to spot divergences where one asset's price moves in the opposite direction of the other. For example, while one symbol may be making higher highs, the other might be making lower highs, signaling a divergence. T
FREE
Candle time by felonmvp
Shoxjaxon Muzaffarov
Индикаторы
Description: Candle Time is a simple and effective tool that shows the remaining time until the current candle closes — directly on your chart. Whether you’re trading fast moves or waiting for confirmations, knowing exactly when the candle ends helps you stay sharp. Main Features: Real-time countdown for the current candle Color adapts to candle direction (bullish, bearish, or neutral) Adjustable font, size, color source, position, and thickness Supports Visual Mode in the Strategy
FREE
ClaroFxAlgo Candle Countdown Timer MT5
Christian Elias
Индикаторы
ClaroFxAlgo Candle Countdown Timer – MetaTrader 5 Indicator Overview CandleCountdownTimer is a powerful yet lightweight MT5 indicator that displays dynamic countdowns to the next candle close, helping traders gain precise timing awareness across all timeframes. Its sleek, customizable design ensures critical timing data is visible—without cluttering your charts. Key Features ️ Main Timer Display – Live countdown to the next candle close on current timeframe Multi-Timeframe Panel – View
FREE
Peak Trough Analysis Tool MT5
Young Ho Seo
4.9 (10)
Индикаторы
Peak Trough Analysis - отличный инструмент для обнаружения пиков и впадин на графике. Peak Trough Analysis может использовать три разных алгоритма обнаружения пиков и впадин. Эти три алгоритма включают в себя оригинальный индикатор Fractals Билла Вильямса, модифицированный индикатор Fractals и индикатор ZigZag. Вы можете использовать этот инструмент анализа пиков и впадин для обнаружения паттернов, составленных Равновесным Фрактально-Волновым процессом. Для дальнейшего использования имеется хоро
FREE
MACD Custom Histogram
Tran Van Luc
Индикаторы
Free until ... The MACD Indicator is a MetaTrader 5 tool that helps traders analyze market trends and momentum. It shows three components in a separate window below the price chart: the MACD Line, Signal Line, and Histogram. What It Shows: MACD Line (Blue): Tracks the difference between a fast and slow moving average. Signal Line (Orange): A smoothed average of the MACD Line. Histogram (Bars): Shows the gap between MACD and Signal Lines with colors: Dark Green : Rising momentum above zero. Lig
FREE
TrendbySignal
Zong Quan Zhang
Утилиты
一 運作方式(如下圖) 在一個單邊向上的行情中，   自動交易工具做以下動作： 當價格來到高點，等待突破訊號在進場。 當價格回調，等待回調結束要往上時在進場。 當進場下單後， 如果一直漲就持續持單，等待價格漲不上去準備下來時，在獲利離場。 但如果一直跌，就等待要上漲時在進場，進場時加倍下單，    一個做底單，動作同上等待獲利離場，    另一個單用做倉位修正，此單和第一張單在盈虧為0時會各自平倉，不造成損失。 Ps: 在一個單邊向下的行情中，動作則相反  二 設定方法(如下圖) Step1   一開始要自己指定工具的方向. 如果認為會往上走，設定i_tradeup=true, i_tradedown=false,  如果認為會往下走，設定i_tradeup=false, i_tradedown=true,   Step2   指定目標位置和止損位置 如果認為會往上走，i_top輸入目標位置，i_bottom輸入止損位置 如果認為會往下走，i_top輸入止損位置，i_bottom輸入止盈位置 當價格到達目標位置會強制平倉獲利並暫停工具運作 當價格到達止損位置會反向開單鎖倉
FREE
Theme Switcher
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Утилиты
Переключатель тем — персонализируйте свой торговый терминал Описание Переключатель тем — это интерактивная панель, позволяющая быстро менять цветовую схему вашего графика в MetaTrader 5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна комфортная и персонализированная визуальная среда, этот индикатор предлагает разнообразные тематические стили, вдохновленные брендами, фильмами и профессиональным дизайном. Как использовать Открыть панель: Просто добавьте индикатор на ваш график, и появится окно с кнопк
FREE
Previous High Low Levels
Artur Alves De Carvalho
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Previous High Low Levels indicator displays the high and low of the previous candle from a selected higher timeframe. This helps traders identify key support and resistance zones while trading on lower timeframes. Features: Plots the previous high and low from a higher timeframe Works on all timeframes and instruments Helps identify strong support and resistance levels Lightweight and does not repaint How to Use: Select a higher timeframe (e.g., H1, H4, D1) in the settings. T
FREE
Order Block by Gerega
Illia Hereha
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Order Block Indicator для MT5   — это мощный инструмент для трейдеров, использующих концепции умных денег и институциональные торговые стратегии. Он автоматически определяет ключевые   блоки ордеров   на графике, помогая находить зоны с высокой вероятностью разворота и продолжения тренда. Основные особенности: •   Автоматическое определение блоков ордеров   – Выделяет сильные зоны покупок и продаж на основе ценового движения и объема. •   Поддержка нескольких таймфреймов   – Анализируйте блоки
FREE
Enhanced SMC
Raka
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Advanced SMC & Volumetric Order Block Indicator Overview This enhanced-grade for MetaTrader 5 indicator is designed to decode market behavior using   Smart Money Concepts (SMC) method . It goes beyond standard price action analysis by integrating   Volumetric Data   directly into market structure, helping traders identify high-probability reversal and continuation zones with precision. Key Features Volumetric Order Blocks:   A unique, split-gauge visualization within Order Block zones that disp
FREE
Gino Renko
Stephane, Andr Valette
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Another renko-based indicator. It returns different usable values ​​for an EA, and is directly displayed on the main chart. Its setting is very simple: The size of the renko The number of bars taken into account The falling color The color on the rise Returned values: Buffer 0 : Value of the middle Buffer 1 : Value of the Top Buffer 2 : Value of the Bottom Buffer 3 : Direction of renko (0.0 for top ; 1.0 for bottom) Buffer 4 : Ratio of the renko, for example, if it is twice, 3 times, ro more of
YY Mono Waves MT5
Yuryi Yatsenko
3 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор  Mono Waves  предназначен для отображения на графике волнового поведения рынка. Его внешний вид представлен на слайде 1. Этот индикатор использует в своей работе индикатор  PPPC  ( Point - Percent Price Channel ), который можно бесплатно скачать в  Маркете .             Когда рынок движется вверх верхняя граница ценового канала строится по ценам  High  свечей (более подробно см. описание индикатора PPPC по ссылке данной выше). Чем выше поднимаются цены  High , тем выше под
FREE
ZigZag SMC MT5
Kallebe Lins De Oliveira Santos
Индикаторы
The ZigZag SMC/SMT Indicator for MT5 is the ideal tool for traders who want to accurately identify tops and bottoms based on the advanced concepts of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Smart Money Trap (SMT). Main Benefits: Automatic identification of strategic tops and bottoms. Based on concepts used by institutional traders. Ideal for analyzing liquidity, market structure and manipulation. Simple to use: just add it to the chart and track the critical points. ️ Free Version: This ve
FREE
Points of control
Martin Slacka
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The POC_Levels indicator calculates and displays the 3 most frequently occurring price levels (Points of Control – POC) based on historical candles. It is useful for identifying areas of high market interest (like support/resistance zones) across any timeframe. How It Works The indicator analyzes the last LookbackBars candles. It counts how many times each price level (based on the selected price type) appears. Then it selects the top 3 most frequent prices and draws horizontal lines at those l
FREE
Prop Firm Navigator EA
Marin Stoyanov
4.5 (2)
Эксперты
FREE Prop Firm Navigator EA - Advanced Trend-Following & Protection Developed by the EA Trading Academy team using Expert Advisor Studio , this free trading robot combines powerful trend-following indicators with a robust set of account protection features to secure your trading capital. You can find a detailed documentation about the properties and inputs on our  knowledge base . Key Strategy Features: Uses Bulls Power and Awesome Oscillator indicators for precise entry signals Sophisticat
FREE
GraphicShapes
Alexandr Lapin
Индикаторы
Graphic Shapes -используя историю,проецирует в текущий момент четыре вида графических фигур, позволяющих определить основные диапазоны движения цены в будущем,а так же даёт понимание основных разворотов рынка ,при этом давая точки входа по приоритету!В панели расположены три вида величины фигур выраженные таймфреймами. Позволяют проводить полный анализ рынка,не используя дополнительные инструменты! Индикатор является мощным инструментом прогноза движения цены на рынке форекс!
FREE
Entry IQ MT5
Michael Prescott Burney
3.67 (3)
Индикаторы
The Entry IQ Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to assist traders in identifying potential entry points for long and short positions. It utilizes dynamic price boxes, equilibrium zones, and trend detection algorithms to analyze market trends and price movements. The indicator adapts to different broker price digit formats, provides customizable arrow signals, and plots real-time trendlines to refine signal accuracy. By assessing price action over a specific lookback period, Entry I
FREE
Kijun Sen Envelope by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Индикаторы
Индикатор Kijun-Sen Envelope   – это мощный трендовый инструмент, основанный на линии   Kijun-Sen   из системы Ichimoku Kinko Hyo. Он создает динамические верхние и нижние границы вокруг Kijun-Sen, формируя конверт, который помогает трейдерам выявлять тренды, потенциальные развороты и перекупленность/перепроданность рынка. Основные функции: •   Подтверждение тренда   – помогает определить силу и направление тренда. •   Зоны поддержки и сопротивления   – конверт служит динамическими уровнями дл
FREE
React Fibonacci Chart
Kim Yonghwa
4.75 (12)
Индикаторы
Функции Индикатор для торговли по уровням Фибоначчи График Фибоначчи рисуется на основе предыдущего выбранного бара из 1H, 4H, 1D и 1W. Когда рыночная цена касается уровня Фибоначчи, меняется цвет, и отображается время касания. График Фибоначчи рисуется на уровнях -23.6, 0, 23.6, 38.2, 50, 61.8, 76.4, 100 и 123.6, и график обновляется при обновлении бара. Переменные Таймфрейм: График Фибоначчи рисуется с выбранным таймфреймом из 1H, 4H, 1D и 1W. FiboWidth: Определяет толщину уровня. FiboStyl
FREE
Forex Time Ext
Yuriy Ponyatov
Индикаторы
Расширенная версия индикатора для визуализации временных диапазонов ключевых торговых сессий: Азиатской, Европейской и Американской. Основным преимуществом данного индикатора является автоматическое построение профиля цены на торговую сессию.  Индикатор обладает функционалом настройки времени начала и окончания каждой торговой сессии, а также автоматическим определением временной зоны торгового сервера. Индикатора включают возможность работы с минимальной загрузкой процессора и экономии операти
FREE
THV Volume Spike MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Индикаторы
Hi Traders, The Volume Spike Alert Indicator is a lightweight, non-lagging tool designed to help traders identify unusual volume activity in real time . This indicator calculates the average tick volume over a user-defined number of previous bars and compares it with the current candle’s volume . When the current volume exceeds the average by a specified percentage, the indicator triggers alerts, allowing traders to quickly spot potential breakouts, institutional activity, or strong market inter
FREE
Pulse Panel
HEGUI Morad
Утилиты
PulsePanel FREE – The exact same clean, professional and powerful dashboard as the Pro, completely free so you can test it thoroughly before upgrading. Limited to USDCHF and GBPNZD , this free edition gives you full, unrestricted access to every core feature: What You Get in the FREE Version One-click instant execution (buy/sell) Real-time currency strength meter Precise momentum scanner Watchlist with trend, momentum and conviction Live position tracking: net P&L, dynamic risk/reward ratio, sto
FREE
Time Dashboard
Pankaj Kushwaha
Индикаторы
Time Dashboard MT5 is a powerful and user-friendly MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to provide real-time time zone and clock information directly on your trading chart. Ideal for forex traders and global market participants, this tool displays server time, local time, and the time difference between them, enhancing your ability to manage trades across different time zones. Key Features : Real-Time Time Display : Shows current server time, local time, and their respective time zones with precise o
FREE
Stochastic RainBow 5
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
3 (1)
Индикаторы
A   stochastic   oscillator is a momentum indicator comparing a particular closing price of a security to a range of its prices over a certain period of time. The sensitivity of the oscillator to market movements is reducible by adjusting that time period or by taking a moving average of the result. It is used to generate overbought and oversold trading signals, utilizing a 0-100 bounded range of values. This indicator  show 8 stochastic on one chart.
FREE
Volume Data In Number on Candles
Vikash Yadav
Индикаторы
Volume Data on Candles Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Maximize your trading insights with the Volume Data on Candles indicator for MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool provides real-time volume data directly on each candle, allowing you to identify significant shifts in market activity. When the volume of a candle exceeds the average of the last 50 candles, it will be clearly highlighted , ensuring you don't miss out on potential high-volume movements. Key Features: Real-Time Volume Data : Displays volu
FREE
SuperTrend Signals
Quang Huy Quach
Индикаторы
The Supertrend indicator is a trend-following technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify the direction of market trends and potential entry/exit points. It operates based on price data and Average True Range (ATR) to create a dynamic signal line that changes color depending on the current trend. Green color: Indicates an uptrend. Red color: Indicates a downtrend. Supertrend is a useful indicator for both short-term and long-term trading, helping to filter out market noise and focu
FREE
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Индикаторы
Индикатор строит текущие котировки, которые можно сравнить с историческими и на этом основании сделать прогноз ценового движения. Индикатор имеет текстовое поле для быстрой навигации к нужной дате. Параметры : Symbol - выбор символа, который будет отображать индикатор; SymbolPeriod - выбор периода, с которого индикатор будет брать данные; IndicatorColor - цвет индикатора; Inverse - true переворачивает котировки, false - исходный вид; Далее идут настройки текстового поля, в которое можно ввес
Mr Beast Crash 300 Spike indicator
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Утилиты
Indicador "MR BEAST - Detectador de Mejores Spikes" para el Índice CRASH 300(M1) El indicador "MR BEAST - Detectador de Mejores Spikes" es una herramienta especializada y altamente precisa diseñada exclusivamente para operar en el índice CRASH 1000, con un enfoque específico en el marco temporal de 1 minuto (M1). Desarrollado por el reconocido trader Mr. Beast, este indicador ha sido meticulosamente diseñado para identificar únicamente los mejores spikes, permitiendo a los operadores capitalizar
Mr Beast Crash 500 Spike indicator
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Утилиты
Indicador "MR BEAST - Detectador de Mejores Spikes" para el Índice CRASH 500(M1) El indicador "MR BEAST - Detectador de Mejores Spikes" es una herramienta especializada y altamente precisa diseñada exclusivamente para operar en el índice CRASH 1000, con un enfoque específico en el marco temporal de 1 minuto (M1). Desarrollado por el reconocido trader Mr. Beast, este indicador ha sido meticulosamente diseñado para identificar únicamente los mejores spikes, permitiendo a los operadores capitalizar
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Power Candles – Входные сигналы на основе силы для любого рынка Power Candles переносит проверенный анализ силы Stein Investments прямо на ценовой график. Вместо реакции только на цену каждая свеча окрашивается на основе реальной рыночной силы, позволяя мгновенно распознавать накопление импульса, ускорение силы и четкие смены тренда. Одна логика для всех рынков Power Candles автоматически работает со всеми торговыми инструментами . Индикатор определяет, является ли текущий символ валютной парой
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Индикаторы
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Торговая Система для Золота (XAU/USD) на MetaTrader 5 Для серьезного трейдера: Подходите к торговле Золотом со структурированной, основанной на данных методологией, которая сочетает в себе несколько факторов рыночного анализа. Этот инструмент создан для поддержки вашего анализа торговли Золотом. Ограниченная Ценовая Возможность Это шанс приобрести Gold Sniper Scalper Pro до повышения цены. Цена продукта будет увеличиваться на $50 после каждых 10 последующих покупок. О
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Индикаторы
Entry In The Zone и SMC Multi Timeframe — это инструмент для анализа рынка в реальном времени, разработанный на основе концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Он создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам системно анализировать рыночную структуру и получать более ясное представление об общем направлении рынка. Система автоматически анализирует точки разворота, ключевые зоны и рыночную структуру на нескольких таймфреймах, отображая точки интереса (POI), сигналы без перерисовки и автоматические уровни
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Индикаторы
Game Changer — это революционный трендовый индикатор, разработанный для использования с любым финансовым инструментом, который превратит ваш MetaTrader в мощный анализатор трендов. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Он работает на любом таймфрейме и помогает определять тренд, сигнализирует о потенциальных разворотах, служит механизмом трейлинг-стопа и выдает оповещения в режиме реального времени для оперативной реакции рынка. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным трейдером, пр
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Индикаторы
Раскройте силу торговли трендами с помощью индикатора Trend Screener: вашего идеального решения для торговли трендами, основанного на нечеткой логике и мультивалютной системе! Повысьте уровень своей торговли по тренду с помощью Trend Screener, революционного индикатора тренда, основанного на нечеткой логике. Это мощный индикатор отслеживания тренда, который сочетает в себе более 13 инструментов и функций премиум-класса и 3 торговые стратегии, что делает его универсальным выбором для превращения
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Smart Stop Indicator – Интеллектуальная точность стоп лоссов прямо на графике Обзор Smart Stop Indicator это специализированное решение для трейдеров, которые хотят устанавливать стоп лоссы чётко и методично, а не на интуитивной основе. Индикатор объединяет классическую логику прайс экшн (higher highs, lower lows) с современной системой распознавания пробоев, чтобы определить действительно логичный уровень стопа. В трендах, диапазонах или фазах резких движений он показывает оптимальные зоны SL
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Индикаторы
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Индикаторы
IX Power: Получите рыночные инсайты для индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс Обзор IX Power — это универсальный инструмент для анализа силы индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс. В то время как FX Power предлагает наивысшую точность для валютных пар, используя данные всех доступных пар, IX Power фокусируется исключительно на данных рынка базового символа. Это делает IX Power отличным выбором для некорреляционных рынков и надежным инструментом для форекса, если вам не нуж
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Индикаторы
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Самотестируемый и самооптимизируемый и ндикатор Matreshka: 1. Я вляется интерпретацией Теории Волнового Анализа Элиотта. 2. За основу взят принцип индикатора типа ZigZag, а волны строятся на принципе интерпретации теории ДеМарка. 3. Фильтрует волны по длине и высоте. 4. Рисует до шести уровней ZigZag одновременно , отслеживая волны разных порядков. 5. Отмечает Импульсные и Откатные волны. 6. Рисует стрелки для открытия позиций 7. Рисует три канала. 8. Отмечает уровни поддержки и сопротивления. 9
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Представляем вам революционный индикатор, который меняет правила игры в мире трендовой торговли. Индикатор разработан для того, чтобы переосмыслить производительность и поднять ваш торговый опыт на беспрецедентную высоту. Наш индикатор может похвастаться уникальным сочетанием передовых функций, которые отличают его от конкурентов. Передовая технология "Real Pricing Factors" обеспечивает непревзойденную устойчивость даже в самых сложных и изменчивых рыночных условиях. Попрощайтесь с неустойчивыми
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Индикаторы
Скринер поддержки и сопротивления находится в одном индикаторе уровня для MetaTrader, который предоставляет несколько инструментов внутри одного индикатора. Доступные инструменты: 1. Скринер структуры рынка. 2. Зона бычьего отката. 3. Зона медвежьего отката. 4. Ежедневные опорные точки 5. еженедельные опорные точки 6. ежемесячные опорные точки 7. Сильные поддержка и сопротивление, основанные на гармоническом паттерне и объеме. 8. Зоны уровня берега. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ ВРЕМЯ: Индикатор подд
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Индикаторы
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO определяет момент, когда рынок действительно меняет направление, и формирует точку входа в начале движения. Вы входите в рынок тогда, когда цена только начинает двигаться, а не после того, как движение уже прошло.  Индикатор   не перерисовывает сигналы, автоматически отображает точки входа, Stop Loss и Take Profit, делая торговлю понятной, наглядной и структурированной. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   VERSION MT4   Основные преимущества Сигналы без перерисовки.  Все сигналы фиксированные. Е
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 — это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который автоматизирует анализ рыночной структуры и концепций ICT / Smart Money . Он не открывает и не управляет сделками : это инструмент визуального анализа , а не торговый робот. Что показывает индикатор Индикатор сканирует график и выделяет следующие элементы: Рыночная структура: значимые свинги, HH, HL, LH, LL Пробой структуры: Break of Structure (BOS) и Change of Characte
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
Другие продукты этого автора
TPSL Bounding Box PRO
Nindita Giwangkara
Индикаторы
Are you tired of those old, boring TP and SL lines cluttering your charts? Free now, celebrating release of Live Chart Viewer utility  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158488 Struggling to showcase your trades in a way that actually  grabs attention ? Worry no more!  Introducing the ultimate solution you’ve been waiting for... The TPSL Bounding Box PRO Indicator! PRO Version (With Risk to Rewards Ratio and more Modern Look Stats) With just a simple setup, you can transform you
FREE
Colored Moving Average
Nindita Giwangkara
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Colored Moving Average – Visual Trend Clarity Made Simple The Colored Moving Average is a clean and effective trend visualization tool that enhances any trading strategy. Unlike standard moving averages, this indicator dynamically changes color based on the direction of the trend—green when rising, red when falling—making it easy to spot shifts in momentum at a glance. Perfect for scalping, day trading, or swing trading, this indicator helps you: Instantly identify bullish and bearish phases Fi
FREE
HTF Vision
Nindita Giwangkara
5 (1)
Индикаторы
HTF Vision - Higher Timeframe Candle Display Free now, celebrating release of Live Chart Viewer utility  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158488 HTF Vision provides traders with an intuitive way to visualize higher timeframe price action directly on their current chart. This powerful indicator overlays candlestick data from selected higher timeframes (H1, H4, or Daily) as customizable boxes, giving you instant context of larger market movements without switching charts. Key Features: Mult
FREE
Live Chart Viewer
Nindita Giwangkara
Утилиты
Live Chart Viewer – Real-Time Trading Chart Anywhere Live Chart Viewer lets you view and share your MetaTrader 5 chart in real time from any modern device. Whether you are away from your trading desk, monitoring trades remotely, or sharing your analysis live, this tool keeps you and your audience connected to the market instantly. Notice: Charting library by TradingView • Key Features Real-time chart updates Price movements, drawings, and chart changes appear instantly as they happen. Share
FREE
Coin Flip
Nindita Giwangkara
Утилиты
Coin Flip – True Random Trading Automation Coin Flip  is a unique and lightweight utility that makes trading decisions based on pure chance – just like flipping a coin! But don't let the simplicity fool you – this EA comes with powerful risk management features and professional-grade trade handling that gives you full control over your capital and strategy execution. Core Concept Unlike traditional systems based on indicators or patterns, Coin Flip EA executes trades based on a random deci
FREE
Reverse Position
Nindita Giwangkara
Утилиты
A simple Reverse Position tool. Just a simple tool to make you reverse your position from e.g long position to short position. This tool also allow you to set SL and Risk to Reward Ratio, so you are safe while reversing your position. Also calculates your all volume order in current open position and reverse all of the open position to make opposite position. works on any symbol, just load the EA and add to your symbol you want to trade.
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв