Add Logo Watermark – Showcase Your Signals with Clarity

This indicator allows you to display a clean and customizable watermark on your chart, helping your audience easily identify what symbol you're currently trading.

✅ Display the current symbol as a watermark
✅ Add current symbol text and customize its color
✅ Choose to show only the logo, only the symbol, or both
✅ Add your own custom watermark by placing custom.bmp in the MQL5 > Files directory

Perfect for signal providers, educators, and streamers who want to enhance chart presentation and make their trading activity more transparent to followers.

Colored Moving Average
Nindita Giwangkara
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Colored Moving Average – Visual Trend Clarity Made Simple The Colored Moving Average is a clean and effective trend visualization tool that enhances any trading strategy. Unlike standard moving averages, this indicator dynamically changes color based on the direction of the trend—green when rising, red when falling—making it easy to spot shifts in momentum at a glance. Perfect for scalping, day trading, or swing trading, this indicator helps you: Instantly identify bullish and bearish phases Fi
FREE
Coin Flip
Nindita Giwangkara
Yardımcı programlar
Coin Flip – True Random Trading Automation Coin Flip  is a unique and lightweight utility that makes trading decisions based on pure chance – just like flipping a coin! But don't let the simplicity fool you – this EA comes with powerful risk management features and professional-grade trade handling that gives you full control over your capital and strategy execution. Core Concept Unlike traditional systems based on indicators or patterns, Coin Flip EA executes trades based on a random deci
FREE
Reverse Position
Nindita Giwangkara
Yardımcı programlar
A simple Reverse Position tool. Just a simple tool to make you reverse your position from e.g long position to short position. This tool also allow you to set SL and Risk to Reward Ratio, so you are safe while reversing your position. Also calculates your all volume order in current open position and reverse all of the open position to make opposite position. works on any symbol, just load the EA and add to your symbol you want to trade.
TPSL Bounding Box PRO
Nindita Giwangkara
Göstergeler
Are you tired of those old, boring TP and SL lines cluttering your charts? Free now, celebrating release of OBS Livestream utility  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156889 Struggling to showcase your trades in a way that actually  grabs attention ? Worry no more!  Introducing the ultimate solution you’ve been waiting for... The TPSL Bounding Box PRO Indicator! PRO Version (With Risk to Rewards Ratio and more Modern Look Stats) If you want free version(works on demo account),
FREE
HTF Vision
Nindita Giwangkara
5 (1)
Göstergeler
HTF Vision - Higher Timeframe Candle Display Free now, celebrating release of OBS Livestream utility  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156889 HTF Vision provides traders with an intuitive way to visualize higher timeframe price action directly on their current chart. This powerful indicator overlays candlestick data from selected higher timeframes (H1, H4, or Daily) as customizable boxes, giving you instant context of larger market movements without switching charts. Key Features: Multi-T
FREE
OBS Live Positions Monitor
Nindita Giwangkara
Yardımcı programlar
OBS Browser Source – Live Positions Monitor Real-Time Open Positions Display for Streams, Dashboards & Trading Rooms Show your live trading positions directly inside OBS Studio , Streamlabs , or any platform that supports Browser Source — in smooth real-time . Perfect for trading livestreams, Discord rooms, analysis videos, or simply monitoring your account on a second screen. Fast, clean, customizable. Key Features Real-Time Updates Your open positions update instantly and smoothly on a
