Pressure and Support River

This indicator shows the support and resistance levels of the price.





If the price crosses -1.618 and the closing price is continuously higher than -1.618, go long, stop loss -1.618, first take profit Middle, second take profit +1.618, third take profit +3.618.





If the price crosses +1.618 and the closing price is continuously lower than +1.618, go short, stop loss +1.618, first take profit Middle, second take profit -1.618, third take profit -3.618.





In a volatile market, the price hovers between -1.618 and +1.618.





Trailing stop loss:





Uptrend: When the price crosses -1.618, the trailing stop loss is always set at -1.618. If it continues to cross the Middle, the trailing stop loss is changed to the Middle, and so on: +1.618, +3.618 and +6.18. Generally speaking, +6.18 is the end of the rise.





The opposite is true for a downtrend.