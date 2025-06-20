Local Time

This tool is a time conversion tool that converts the time of the bar where the mouse is located (server time) into the time of the local computer's time zone and displays it at the bottom right of the cursor's position.


How to Set Up:

Apply this program to the icon. The program has a variable that controls whether the time is displayed, with the default setting being displayed.
If you temporarily do not want the time to be displayed, you can change the variable to False and move the mouse; the time text will be removed from the chart.


Notes:

This indicator does not distinguish between daylight saving time and standard time; it only calculates the difference. Please ensure your computer’s time is correct.


Principle:

Step 1: Obtain the server time.
Step 2: Obtain the local machine time.
Step 3: Calculate the difference between the local machine time and the server time.
Step 4: Obtain the time of the bar where the mouse is located.
Step 5: Apply the time difference to the time of the bar where the mouse is located.
Step 6: Get the mouse’s position and display the time at the bottom right of that position.


If you need to customize the style or display position, please leave a message, and I will update the program.


