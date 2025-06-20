Local Time
- Utilities
- Zhoumin Lu
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 20 June 2025
- Activations: 20
How to Set Up:
Notes:
This indicator does not distinguish between daylight saving time and standard time; it only calculates the difference. Please ensure your computer’s time is correct.
Step 1: Obtain the server time.
Step 2: Obtain the local machine time.
Step 3: Calculate the difference between the local machine time and the server time.
Step 4: Obtain the time of the bar where the mouse is located.
Step 5: Apply the time difference to the time of the bar where the mouse is located.
Step 6: Get the mouse’s position and display the time at the bottom right of that position.