Introduction

Advanced Heiken Ashi PMAX EA

This Expert Advisor combines the strengths of Heiken Ashi candlestick analysis with the PMAX indicator to identify trading opportunities across multiple timeframes. Please note that this EA is not pre-optimized - it has been specifically designed for you to customize and optimize according to your trading preferences and market conditions.

Trading Logic

The Advanced Heiken Ashi PMAX EA operates using a refined strategy based on:

PMAX Indicator Analysis: Uses ATR-based trend identification combined with moving averages to identify potential market direction changes Heiken Ashi Pattern Recognition: Filters signals using Heiken Ashi candle patterns which often provide clearer trend visualization than standard candles Multi-Filter Confirmation System: Employs optional MA, RSI, MACD, CCI and Bollinger Bands filters to confirm signals and reduce false positives

The EA generates entry signals when the PMAX indicator shows a trend change confirmed by Heiken Ashi candle patterns, with additional validation from your selected technical filters.

Key Features

Complete Money Management Suite : Fixed lot, percentage-based or risk-based position sizing

: Fixed lot, percentage-based or risk-based position sizing Advanced Risk Controls : User-defined stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, break-even settings

: User-defined stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, break-even settings Visual Dashboards : Real-time statistics, trade history and performance metrics

: Real-time statistics, trade history and performance metrics Time-Based Filtering : Configure specific trading hours for each day of the week

: Configure specific trading hours for each day of the week Trade Reversal System : Optional automatic position reversal based on trend changes

: Optional automatic position reversal based on trend changes Multi-Currency Compatibility : Works across all major currency pairs

: Works across all major currency pairs Parameter Flexibility : Over 50 customizable parameters for complete strategy control

: Over 50 customizable parameters for complete strategy control Heiken Ashi Display: Option to show Heiken Ashi candles directly on chart for better visualization

Dashboard Features

The EA includes comprehensive visual dashboards showing:

Current signal status and PMAX values

Trade statistics including win rate and profit factor

Real-time drawdown monitoring

Position management controls

Historical signal log

Installation and Setup

Installation is straightforward:

Drop the EA onto your chart Adjust parameters to match your trading style and risk tolerance Enable auto-trading Use the built-in dashboard to monitor performance

The EA is provided without optimization to allow you to tailor it to your specific trading style and preferred markets. This gives you the freedom to discover the most effective parameter combinations for your own trading approach.

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 platform

Broker allowing EAs and automated trading

Minimum account balance recommended: $1000 for proper money management

Note: Trading involves risk and past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA is a tool for technical analysis and requires proper configuration and risk management to be effective.



